Joining me right now is Clay Gass party's executive vice president chief operating officer over at Devon now. Devon is an independent oil and gas company but it's an every base and you can think of it as oil and as natural gas as a true independent here in the US. Clay thanks for being here. Thank you Alex. Appreciate being here. I want to start where they left off which is the oil price. It's down 5 percent. Don't know why. Does it is even though OPEC cuts production so that 6 percent in two days. That's a huge band. That's a lot of volatility. What does that mean for you sitting in the chief operating officer seat at Devon. Well volatility is the name of the game. And I think having a business model that can sustain the ebbs and flows through the cycle I think is fundamental. I think the market the model that we have has been extraordinary through the UPS cycle. I think it will also stand the test of future cycles as well. You guys have been on a buying spree recently quite a bit. The latest of course was just yesterday working with Delfin Midstream on an LNG export facility. You also made a couple acquisitions to beef up some of your positions within the U.S. in terms of shale. Does the volatility make more acquisitions more or less appealing. It makes it more challenging. I think the appeal steel goes back to the fundamentals of is it constructive to our fundamental business model. Does it have industrial logic. Does it fit the assets that we already have as is kind of enhancing the story that we're already telling. And I think in all three of these cases it really does. And so let's talk about individual assets and ways in which you might want to double down or expand in any way. Clay great to have you here. Think about Eagle Ford assets for example. Are there is that appetite to be purchasing at the moment. Yes. We just closed a deal where we're about to close a deal with Valdez. So it's an acquisition one point a billion dollars in South Texas in the Eagle Ford and it's supplementing the existing footprint that we have. One of the tests that I just mentioned Alex is making sure that the industrial logic of how the two footprints fit together kind of expanding the momentum that we already have is really fundamental. It also has to echo the fundamentals of returning cash to shareholder business where a low growth low reinvestment high free cash flow business. And I think these stories just echo that same same model with regards to those that your customer base here and how they view I guess the evolution of Devon particularly over the last few years in the general business model that you have. Have they been receptive to some of these changes. Yes. So Devon's a 50 year old company. So I think we've really stood the test of time. We went through a merger with W. VIX about 20 months ago and that allowed us to reframe who we are and what we were going to be going forward. I think we are at ENP business at core and what that means is where the upstream part of the oil and gas business. But we're also very objective about looking upstream of that through our service companies and downstream through our midstream and even downstream connections to make sure that we are looking for those opportunities to create additional volume of value to that core business. I think IBEX Carolyn was asking I hear you that you already bought some of the eco friendly way back Chesapeake's asset in the Eagle Ford there and chatter there on the cell block. Would you be interested. Yeah. Clearly they are. We look at all kind of deals. And one of the things that I really love about our business model is we have a dedicated business development team that's very active. They love going to data rooms and understanding how to learn from others. We often are able to apply lessons learned from our to our own business. And every now and then the stars align and we actually get a deal done. But those are tend to be few and far between. I'm taking it that maybe you're thinking about it. We think about a lot of things Alex. I've been to that point. When you're taking a look into the next twelve months. Do you think a lot of the development you're going to do is going to be more gassy or more oily. Yeah it's a great question. We have a very deep portfolio. We're in five different basins. We're fairly agnostic to where our revenues come from oil gas or NGL by 50 percent or oil 25 percent gas 25 percent in jails. We have a really deep inventory of portfolio and we'd love to stress test it at various commodity prices. So this relative move of gas to oil is interesting but it's what's interesting about it is it still pushes our investment dollars towards the oil weighted assets. So it certainly lifts all boats because all of our assets produce gas and it really enhances the value of some of our Anadarko Basin and deeper Delaware Basin assets that are gas here in nature. Another way of looking at that too is the different kind of cost inflation because you're in so many basins you have a different kind of view. I'm sure there's a cost inflation. Each basin affects the kind of cap ex that you deliver to each basin. And if so how does that evolve over the next 12 months. Yeah. Each base in has its own challenges as we think about cost inflation. Historically we have since seen some decoupling basin the basin. But I can tell you this time it doesn't seem to be that that's the case. We have typically all boats are moving up in an inflationary environment. And so that doesn't seem to push capital one way or another. Something when asked about as DAX. So DAX are drilled but uncompleted wells you go in and drill them you wait for the price or you wait for the environment to get good. And then you go and you fill them in and you get the oil out. There were a lot of DUCs in the world in the US over the last couple of years. The feeling is that they've all really been completed. What does that involve. Do you get more. Do you have is there more of a storage that you can sort of get into with that. How do you see it working. Sure. All ducks are not created equal. So some ducks are kind of just work in progress. There's a normal level of activity from drilling to until you're able to complete the. Well I would say that's by far most of the ducks today are just kind of work in progress wells. And from Devon's standpoint that's all of our dogs. Now the idea of investing in wells and then purposely holding for a rainy year asking me a sunnier day I don't think that is very often cost beneficial. In years past when we really built the dogs it was because the industry was tied to long term drilling contracts that were expensive to get out of. So if you're going to pay for the dollars you might as well do something constructive with them and then wait for that sunnier day to really go through with the completion. How interesting is a different kind of reasoning behind them. I want to get back to a little bit where we started in terms of talking about the Dolphin Midstream Partnership fee for LNG. Is this a business strategy change or is this a way to get international pricing for natural gas. Yeah I think it's more of the latter. You know as I mentioned we are an ENP company. We really think in that space we want to be excellent in that space multi basin multi commodity. But I think in this world we really have to be objective about how do we make sure that our product ultimately reaches market. We saw an opportunity that there was a gap in LNG. We elected fully chose this path for a few different. We like the speed at which f LNG floating LNG can come to come to fruition. Second there's a mobility aspect if at some later date. There was a need to move that vessel you actually can move the vessel. And then third our approach is an investment at the equity level of this company. So through the governance through the insight we really believe we're going to learn a lot about this space and hope to find future opportunities for us to create value for Devon.