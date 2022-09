00:00

What are we expecting in terms of inflation numbers because that's our thing really doesn't compare to the rest of the world when you have double digit inflation at the fastest rate in decades across the world. Really not being felt across China as of yet. Does that give a little bit more leeway for the PBL. See. Yeah but money indeed. You know China's inflation is being contrary to the rest of the world. Other than food and vegetables last month's you know Chinese inflation has been rather muted especially if you look at manufacturing goods. The core inflation in China is at around the 1 percent. So this has allowed the BBC to ease its monetary policy. We think that at this moment there's not a lot of reasons for China to use a cheap currency to boost its export further as we expect that although August the export growth could slow to 14 percent from last month's more than fourteen point seven percent. China's trade surplus is small. So we'll remain sizeable. That's wrong. The 93 million US dollars. So given the rest of the world is slowing down. A cheap currency will not serve China well at the same time. China may import inflation from the rest of the world. Tell us a little bit about those currency concerns because I was talking a little bit about the Chinese yuan and the weakness in the pressure. Of course you mentioned the monetary policy divergence with the US but the same time we do have that record trade surplus really are giving a boost to the renminbi. But how does this play out eventually when you have those conflicting factors and powers at play here. At this moment we think a weak currency is not in China's own interest from the macro perspective. If the renminbi continue to weaken in the rest of the year this then will bring a one way large depreciation and expectation as a result that this could defeat China's macro policy stimulus impact. Because this at this moment if currencies start to wobble together where's the worry. Weak property market a lot. How macro policy stimulus may now kiss a walk. Well you know the people in the market may speculate on the currency gains rather than use the money and put money in the real economy. And so as a result of the macro economic stimulus may be in effect in effect here. So this is the reason we think that the PDC need to be worried careful. It need to draw a line in the sand to defend to be from depreciated from depreciating beyond 7. I'm just wondering how likely it is that you think things might change after President Xi Jinping is confirmed for that record third term. Would that give some impetus to the policy agenda. Might we see some more reform perhaps a relaxation of Covid policies. Is that the big political moment everybody might be waiting for. Indeed that there's a lot. How were positive expectations for that when his party Congress first. Well we observed that the opening date of the Congress has become earlier the euro starting from October 16th. So ahead of market expectation in early November. This suggests that whilst this important party Congress is over perhaps China will contemplate how to ease off this worry restrict the Covid zero policy at this moment. You know in most parts of the country the travel has been fairly free high ever once. One raging was a factor. And then you know we still see draconian policies such such as lockdowns and things like that. Indeed such activities will definitely dampen China's economic recovery in Q3. For example the current lockdown in Chengdu a fairly large city was 25 million people. It definitely will slow China's accusatory GDP recovery. Expect that this year. I just want to get your thoughts on the property sector as well. Do you feel like all the bad news is out of the way yet or are there a few more cockroaches lurking behind the fridge. Well I think at least the government has become quite alert on this property market slump. For now we see more supportive policies. For example certain developers can issue bonds or ways government guarantees. So the bond to you. That was actually quite low relative through market levels. And we think that perhaps we need to watch whether this current restructured policy can be steered towards a government led policy rather than individual s o ye developer lad the restructured policy. If we can have most decisive restructuring policy China's property market slump may not be a prolonged one which may be a good news for China as the property sector overall. And also that we will help stabilize the market expectations especially. You know it could be good for Chinese consumers who are waking on the line to get into the property market.