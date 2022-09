00:00

How do you see this ESG investing trend going forward is the growth in China it is sustainable given that. Yeah indeed. I mean if you look at China they start has been relatively late as compared to Europe but actually the growth has been promising. I mean if you look at the number of the ESG fun it has been doubled in the past three years and trebled over the past five years. And the EU and as well has been hitting around 250 billion U.S. dollar. So that's of course been in line with the government's aim to peak out the emissions by 2030 and carbon neutralization targets by turning 60. And I think investors in general they believe there is less policy risk in the sector and that ESG funds have been heavily exposed. That includes renewables EIB or battery storage etcetera. We should do the sums. I mean from reports do they really totally exclude fossil fuel. You know highly emitting companies it would seem that evidence on the ground would not seem to present that case. No you're right. Actually we see it at around 15 percent of the company. Is that 15 percent of the funds they actually invest in the coal companies. So I think it depends on the history of strategies that the funds apply under so many different kind of strategies like full exclusion then they would probably exclude those that don't fit into ESG criteria. But if they choose and not Australia's save our example faceted class then they could pick a leader in their sectors in terms of the ESG criteria. So if you're just talking about a coal mining company you actually a lot of fun. They have interests setting to it and renewable as well. Say for example China Energy Investment Corp.. So it is actually the largest coal producer in China but is also the largest renewable company as well. So this company they are also aiming to boost renewable capacity percentage from the current 27 percent to up to 75 percent by 2035. So it gives us as it gets most CSG funds in Europe being underperforming the index with Chinese ESG funds recording negative returns as well. Now with a cool off demand for these type of funds looking longer term I think. Yeah. Temporary. I mean this year has not been doing very great and partly also because of the Ukraine wall that drive up the energy prices and as well they interest rising environment is not favoring the technology. But indeed if you look at the China ESG fun it has been outperforming the index by around five percent point despite its 10 percent negative return on average. So I think more in long term. The fund managers too should have more data or ESG disclosure from the company for them to do better bottom up analysis to find better stock pick and portfolio diversification as well. Our recent research actually shows that Amanda CSI 300 constitutes the company that rating higher than average. Yes she scored. Did have a better return than the rest.