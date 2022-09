00:00

We got Chinese trade data just coming out the moment and looking reaction. We've got softer numbers overall here. They're looking into August imports on the way up three tenths of 1 percent. Now we were looking for a figure of what about one point one percent. These are dollar numbers here. Israel exports on the way up seven point one percent. Again this is dollar terms. We had estimates for a 13 percent increase in those exports in August. Having a look at what the reaction is on this CNN the offshore yuan. And at the moment just seeing it six point ninety nine just a fraction a fraction of that below that perhaps psychological 7 level there as well. Let's get it straight over now to Kathleen Hays who is our global economics and policy editor. A lot of food for thought here Kathleen. Boy things have slowed down haven't they. These are some pretty weak numbers particularly that expert number export number down only up seven point one percent. And it don't just look at the estimate. Look what it was the month before. It was up 18 percent year over year. This is a very much weaker number. Now we know there's lockdowns going on. We know for example that you will be. That is not the hugest town in China but it's an important distributor of toys and other goods that has that was it has been in a lock down. You've got global demand slowing. So these are things that are definitely hitting exports. But imports. Look how much weaker they are. They were they were up two point three percent now up only one point one percent. And this is what is so powerful here. Crude oil imports were down nearly 5 percent four point seven percent. It looks like iron ore imports were down about three and a half percent somewhere in that vicinity. So this is going to be showing what the weakness in China's economy now is doing for the rest of the world. And we've been watching these commodity prices very closely looking for some kind of slowdown. It would take some inflation pressures off the rest of the world. And it looks like we're starting to get them because the for China is number one again. Global economy slowing. They've got the lockdowns which was long. You've got Covid 0 in place as you know has. Those are going to stay in place. But the Chinese consumer is still very very reluctant to spend. You've got the property developers in crisis. You've got construction slowing down. You've got all these things hanging over the Chinese economy. And you can really very clearly see them in this report. Kathleen yet another sign of a slowdown in China and that's dragging the currency now at six point nine nine. Ever so close to that 7 level. I mean you kind of wonder how the PBL sees looking at it right now. Well very carefully. Very closely. Are they ready to do anything. That's the big question because to a certain extent look if you're going to intervene in currency markets now of course they have a lot more control over the yuan than other central banks and treasuries and finance ministries have over theirs. But you don't want to do some kind of big intervention possibly when you know that you're going against a trend. So I think that's that remains to be seen. But what does a weaker currency do for China. Well it could help those those exports that are getting so much weaker. It could make it'll make imports whatever they're having to importing to construction because that's a lot what the story is for China. It's materials right. Is things that they take and make into something else that will cause raise those costs. China isn't too worried about inflation rising but they're certainly worried about the pressure on their consumers on their businesses at a time when the economy is being hit by so many different things.