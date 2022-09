00:00

Thank you. I have to say it's such a privilege and a joy to be at another new voices launch and sitting from where I sit on Bloomberg TV as an anchor. I get to see everyday sometimes hourly the impact that this program has with our female guests with our diverse guests. And it truly elevates the types of stories that we get to tell the news coverage that we put forward on across all about different mediums. So it's just a huge honor to be to be part of this for another year. And I want to bring our panelists today. Jasmin, and it's amazing to me because these are women that we speak to on Bloomberg TV individually on a semi regular basis. So it's really wonderful to be here as a panelist to talk about something so important as a direction of the economy. And it's such a challenging time shall I say for the global economy. Jasmine Argyrou is ahead of fixed income in economics for wealth management at Credit Suisse. Nicki Hutley is joining us as an independent economist and counselor from the Climate Council and Diana Mousina a senior economist at AMP. Thank you so much for your time today. The question that we're asking where to now for the Australian economy and I have to say it's not exactly an easy question given. We find ourselves once again and I hate to say it but in unprecedented times and we're talking about an economy for all of its historical resilience and ability to overcome everything from the GFC to Covid-19 to now rising inflation and high rates is also at the mercy of these global headwinds of what the Fed does of geopolitical tensions of the strategic competition that we find in the world that threatens everything from supply chains to price pressures to labor markets to trade ties. But I have every confidence in our panelists that they'll be able to get us an answer to all of that and more by the end of the evening. Diane I'll start off with you. And we talk about this a lot in terms of the outlook and in particular the ties Australia has to China. Despite that traditional resilience and you know we talk a lot about Australia being the lucky country perhaps more lucky them than a good strategy and a lot of respects. What do you think the biggest risks are right now and the biggest opportunities. Thank you for having me here tonight. It's a privilege. I am worried about the outlook for Australia more so compared to some of our global peers. I know that in Europe they've got this energy crisis prices really high for electricity gas but in Australia we feel interest rate changes more quickly compared to our global our global counterparts because of the way our housing market is structured. There are more households here who are on variable loans. About 60 percent of the loan book is on a variable rate. So when the RBA changes the cash rate and the banks pass it through or pass on a little bit more than the RBA cash rate that impacts people a lot faster. Whereas in the US about 80 or 90 percent of the loan book is on fixed rates. So you don't necessarily feel that change in the rate unless you roll over or unless you're a new borrower. And that's why I think Australia cannot raise rates as fast as the US Fed or the ECB is only really just started the process of raising rates. But the RBA said or the Bank of England and the thing that worries me is that the RBA is turning into very much an inflation hawk and seems to be quite concerned about the inflation outlook for there are genuine reasons to be worried that high inflation will be here to stay. But I don't think we have an inflation problem. I see a lot of the factors driving inflation being temporary and I just worry that if we get interest rates rising to three and a half per cent in the next six months then we're going to crash the economy. Jasmin do you think that's where we're going to end up. Because clearly you take a look at markets at the moment globally a lot of people have mispriced what the Fed is going to do when we're going to see that foot off the pedal. So is it the same level of mispricing when it comes to Australia. So we think that the RBA will raise rates to about three point three five percent and it will happen quickly. So this year that's that means policy will be restricted. That means the unemployment rate will have to rise. So that is a reason to be concerned about the economy. Whether inflation is a problem or not here I think we've come to the conclusion that inflation is is going to be a problem. It's not evident in the wage growth numbers yet but the wage growth numbers here in Australia we only have one good wage measure and it's only released quarterly whereas the US has several and most of them are released on a monthly basis. And I think it's only a matter of time before wage growth accelerates. And and so that's going to keep the RBA very hawkish. And in terms of in terms of inflation I think it's hard to escape the fact that if inflation is rising in the US as it is and in Europe there's a strong global component to that just as there was in 2014 when it was a disinflationary cycle it eventually reached Australia and it pushed the cash rate lower. So it forced the RBA to cut. They were surprised during that period when inflation was rising. I think now they don't want to repeat the era that they made in the lead up to the global financial crisis when whether they were a bit too late to tighten. So I think they'll go to three point three or five very quickly but it will hurt the economy. We just won't see it straight away because a lot of households have locked in fixed rate mortgages. So I think Australian household consumption will still run fast but it will be like a Coyote Road Runner. It's just gone off the cliff but it's still pacing really fast. And then there's just nothing to underpin the Australian consumer once they have to face much higher interest costs. And consumer sentiment is at a recessionary level. That's that's going to lead to a fall in spending. Sooner or later You've done a lot of work on the labor market and wage trends what's underpinning the labor market at the moment is of wage price spiral something that should be considered a risk. So I'm probably a bit more dovish than jasmin is. Just just because I think you know the Reserve's been really interesting to watch over the last year because you know they under under called it undercooked the inflationary pressures. And it now looks to me like they're trying to go too far the other way. Some of the language a couple of months ago was you know our business. liaison on his saying wages pressure is is building there. But he has the credibility issue that they're trying to do. Well I think it is but I think they're actually possibly making it slightly worse rather than better because I know the numbers and you know obviously the indices that we have are not that great. But if the banks are also telling us from their own records the bank economists are telling us they're not seeing really strong wages pressure yet. And if you think about the structure of our system. I mean I know when the Fair Work Commission handed down the five point 5.2 and four point six per cent everyone oh my gosh you know the sky is falling. But that 5.2 per cent went to just over well around between 1 and 2 per cent of the workforce on minimum wage. The four point six went to around 15 per cent of the workforce. Another 15 per cent of our workforce works in the public sector. They've been getting around two and a half to three per cent if they're lucky. The train drivers in Sydney might get a bit more after this week but you know I'll give them anything quite frankly. But you know what I see anecdotally you're just as well as in in the in the hard figures when I don't I don't panic that much at the moment. I think that's what you know why probably I'd agree with it a little bit more is is that I'm less worried about the inflationary outlook because we're not building in I don't see that we're building in that wage price spiral in the way that you've seen it go very quickly particularly in the UK and parts of Europe and the US. So look I could be wrong. We've got these incredibly tight labor markets. The Job Skills Summit is on now trying to magic people out of the air. You know there's there's a whole lot of women in this room and a whole lot more sitting at home. I'd love to work if the circumstances were right. So perhaps we just need to be a bit more creative. The participation rate down is a difficult one though when you look at women though isn't it. Because a huge amount of women were taken out of the workforce throughout the pandemic and getting them back in. So many of them were in casual roles for example. So is that a level of money share that we're missing. Is the labor market really that good when it comes to women. Yeah well female participation is at record levels. So I think it is. But we also know the Productivity Commission did some research the year before and I think the figure was 160000 women were not working because they couldn't get childcare arrangements. That's a massive drag on the economy. And we know modelling that the New South Wales government has said we think we can get female participation up to male equal male participation. I think it's other 2060 will increase gross state product by 8 per cent. So there's a massive price there. But if we're if women can't get the right child support and you know when we talk about women and we talk about children there are other issues here. Obviously there's unconscious bias that's got nothing to do with whether you're a mum or not. But a lot of the stuff that is holding us back does relate to the fact that we're having kids and we are the primary caregivers. And that's probably the biggest issue. There are other issues that women face but that is that is a big one. And if you can't get that support and we can't get the work you know it's all very well to say let's provide more childcare. But where these workers. From because we can't get workers for anything so I think there's a big challenge ahead for the government for the Australian economy. But I don't I can't see it as yet feeding through into wages. And if these rates are rising very very rapidly and we're going to see the economy slow down you know perhaps by the end of this year certainly into next year then maybe we'll get away with it and not get that big fuelled spike that we've seen in other. Sorry so very long. Jasmine are you anticipating a recession. Look not technically no. We anticipate growth to slowdown next year quite markedly. To be honest I'm not really concerned whether there's a technical recession or not. It's more about the direction of travel. And I think right now based on recent communication from the RBA recent economic data specifically labour market data it just looks like they're going to have to move into restrictive territory which means it's going to be less less of an orderly slowdown than I previously thought. So until until the last few weeks we thought the peak cash rate would be two point six percent enough to cause pain but not enough to be too concerned about a three point thirty five percent. I think that's reason to be concerned. It also means that the path of monetary policy will will be a lot more cyclical. We're talking about a cycle in which you're going to have to see central banks pivot at some point even though even though they want to play that down it's going to have to happen here and probably in the US. But it's going to be short and sharp. I think the interest rate cycles that we're going to see that we're seeing already that's probably the good news is actually like ripping off a Band-Aid. When you take a look at gender the gender pay gap you talk about going the right direction and this is clearly not going in the right direction. You take a look at the statistics for Australia. Australian men out earn Australian women at every point in their careers. That gap is the widest at their highest earning capacity. So if you're looking at women between the ages of 45 and 64 compared to their male peers they're earning on average 30 per cent more which is about forty thousand dollars a year more than their female colleagues. Australia. This is another one that staggered me. Australia is number one when it comes to female education and number 70 when it comes to female economic opportunity. What needs to be done. Can the government do anything about that. Is it something that they can address in the budget in the skills summit. Well a lot of it goes down to childcare and those statistics. Obviously there's a larger share of women who work part time in Australia compared to men. So that would account for that big difference in wage and obviously besides the other factors that we all know exist. But that would explain the differences in earnings and also that women retire with less super. I remember I saw it in the Financy index the other day that just came out. I can remember the exact amount. Sorry to keep but you know that and that just carries through because obviously super is your savings from your your work life. I mean I I had two kids in the last two years. And for me the key thing is around access to one child care but also that partners take parental leave. And I think parental leave is so important for organisations to offer. It doesn't matter if the mom or the dad take it. Who cares. Who cares if you take it at the same time. Just offer it. Encourage men to take it. And that that when my husband took six months off for both of our kids. People always ask people what are they going to do about his job. So what are they going to do about my job. I guess it's the same thing. I came back after six months. It was five. It was great. So it just that stigma around that just needs to be removed and that and that will take time. Like if I look at my circle of friends a lot of my friends who have had kids who are male have taken time off. They haven't taken off six months or twelve months but they've taken off a little bit. And even that little bit counts. But it would be great to have more because that will allow the mums to get back into the workforce. Nickie what do you think the most impactful thing would be that the government can do to try and change that. Honestly I think the suite of policies that we need to address the gender inequality problem is a very very wide. So obviously around access to childcare we need to change the tax system so that it doesn't penalize women who who work more than three days a week. We need to improve flexibility but it's not only flexibility. Studies show that flexibility helps in promoting women but it probably won't. Once a firm implements something that it still takes like eight years to be really effective. The most effective thing you can actually do is to have two more women on your board. That actually really changes the dynamic of your firm. Carol at them South Australia University some amazing work in the space. And the firms also get an increased return on investment by having greater diversity. But you know there's this there is a cultural issue. And I look at you know I'm a lot further along in that in the motherhood than than Diana. As you know my kids are out of university. They've got their own careers. But I look at them and I think they are just so much more evolved than my generation was. They do share and I see a lot of kids you know in their late 20s 30s where they are sharing you know they'll have have a child and maybe the female partner will work three days a week. But the father will work four days a week and they'll share the load. So there's lot more flexibility happening and a lot more willingness. I think in millennials Gen X whichever one why sorry the sense of loss older generations now. But I think we've got all of these things. But there is a you know making sure why is it the girls think they can't do economics. Why do they think they're no good at maths. What is it that we're teaching kids when they first get to school thinking about our education system you know. More women do go into education whether it's a table or at university. And yet we're not utilising that. There are so many strands of this story that need to change but that unpaid work story is the biggest one that cultural thing around. So financing index shows that the biggest barrier to Equality 50 it's holding us back 59 years. If we keep progressing at a snail's pace that we're doing at the moment is about that unpaid work piece. So for every hour of work that both partners do. Women do twice the unpaid work. Now that's just not acceptable. So. Culturally changing men sorry blacks in the room. Pick up your own damn socks and you know do more or do more of that that burden. But it's great to hear stories where we know that more of younger guys are starting to do that to feel that this is normal and to not feel that their work will be penalized. That everyone can share in that. Yeah. I don't think it's something that you're attuned to necessarily until you have kids. Because even the language around you know I think probably before having kids I would have asked are you a stay at home mom or do you work. As opposed to. Do you work outside the home. Because now I know certainly the work I do inside the home is I find a lot of the work I do outside the home. You spoke about the importance of just that early exposure to stem to scientists to to mathematics and mining. Obviously one of the great pillars of the Australian growth story has been typically very difficult for women in terms of the green transition. Do you feel more optimistic that there's going to be more of a role for women in that economy. I just think there's more of a role for women in all parts of the economy. I mean women do tend to be. This is a terrible stereotype and sorry but we do tend to be more focused on the social aspects and but also on the environmental side of things. I think you know that softer side. And it is a terrible generalisation. But you know it is a truth that more women working in social services in those sorts of softer industries. And unfortunately because they are female dominated industries we value them less. Even when you've got the same level of skills as a male dominated sector the same sort of like for like skills the women get paid less. You know we have these terrible biases that are going on in the system. But I see that changing. I see you know I see young girls young women today feeling like they can do anything. I see male champions of change in all sorts of industries in the property sector which I've worked on and off you know in the past in mining and certainly in engineering. That's a that's a big hurdle for them to get over. But I do see change. So I think I am encouraged that we are getting there. I think we're talking about it so much more. We have these amazing women that out there whether it's Katy Gallagher or or Grace Tame or you know all these fierce females who are out there leading the charge. I think it's a lot easier to be a working woman today than it certainly was when I first started my career. And I you know I feel optimistic. Desmond do you feel like you know when it comes to the broader economy that there's more optimism around broader female participation post the pandemic. What does the pandemic kind of change I guess on those attitudes in the makeup there. Well there's I guess there's two stories here. There's what's happening with the aggregate economic data. And that seems to be a really good story because the participation rate is at an all time high. The employment to population ratio has never been as high as it is now. So the probability of anyone in the Australian economy being employed right now is higher than it's ever been. And that includes women. But at the same time I have to wonder what impact the pandemic and being home had on women's participation in the workforce and the share of doing the work at home versus doing office work. I'm not sure that was necessarily a positive. I think work life balance is important and I'm not sure that being at home all the time working at home and living at home helped helped in that struggle. I think the you know the ability to work from home and work in the office a little bit more flexibility is important for everyone. But I think perhaps the pandemic had some negative impacts. It's interesting in the US the data is not as strong in terms of the participation rate. And when they do the breakdown in terms of why who's is still missing from the labor force a lot of people are saying that they're still caring for people who might have been sick or something to do with Covid. And a lot of that is still related to women. Even though the economic growth story has been very similar to Australia's over the past two years we've had this huge rate acceleration due to all the fiscal payments that were made and the drop in interest rates particularly with home schooling. Right. I mean how was that share of the work at home you know broken down. I've never been so glad that I don't have a school aged child yet seeing the trials and tribulations of friends who do. I didn't mention this at the beginning but we will take audience questions. So you have any burning questions for any of our panelists or all of our panelists. There will be a. Roving mic going around so just some. Raise your hand if you have a question. I wanted to get back to the broader economy and he touched on the climate ambitions of Australia because in so many ways economically climate agenda was broken by Katy Gallagher and her ambitions for Australia. It feels like this has been a reset. Maybe optimistically it has felt like a reset. What are the opportunities that Australia can really seize upon. Because by some estimates yes we've been addicted to fossil fuels and digging out of things out of the ground. But we have more than enough solar to be able to power. The world is not a future that you see Nickie for Australian companies. And what sort of investment do we need to get there. So there's absolutely been a reset. And you know I can't tell you the relief that I'm like. Climate Council colleagues felt after the election. And I'm sure a lot of lot of Australians I think that was a major issue. And changing direction 43 per cent is not a particularly ambitious target. But politically speaking it's a realistic target to get on the table. And it also acknowledges that you know we can't underestimate the Herculean task of I know I like to say that you know this is a great economic opportunity and it is. But it also requires a huge amount of investment. That said that investment just the change in the last couple of months from wind and solar companies saying but particularly wind saying. Right we know we've got the certainty now. They've had the brakes on for the last few years. They're letting things go. They're starting to invest. But you know I think there's CommBank said the other day they would actually NAB sorry get them wrong said 300 billion they were looking at in terms of new investment over the next decade or so. You know there's you know billions and 20 billion or so into the rewiring the nation. That's just mainly for the grid but also for electric vehicles and things. I mean there are huge opportunities. The ACT if you try and it's too hard to get your head around all the things that I love. Look at the ACT government. They're doing so many amazing things there particularly in the EV market where they have got you know the government fleet. They've started off with them. So they're creating a second hand market they're creating an example they're providing a bike libraries a school libraries to make it easier for people to get around on on those you know the electric light rail as they call it that they've put into place all these policies even preferential parking. They've still got to get all the charging right and in the right place. But you've met all the investment that goes with that. The charging there are new charging comfort station companies popping up all over the place. I mean everyone talks about you know hydrogen and solar and wind and those things will be big. We talk about critical minerals. The International Energy Agency has has forecast that the critical minerals market globally will be worth what the current level of the fossil fuel market by 2040. In Australia we have something like 330 billion dollars worth of opportunities around green manufacturing and there is an opportunity for Australia to do manufacturing again. If we can bring energy costs right down because of cheap renewables then you can offset some of those higher relative labor costs. And it actually opens up a whole new dimensions for Australia. You've got Rio you know looking at renewables for its aluminium smelter to have you know green metals. They are a huge opportunity. So yes we will lose some markets in the fossil fuel but the potential to replace them multiple times over is 100 per cent absolutely there with the right investment. There is no question about that. We just need to be a little bit brave and you know pull off the training wheels and say goodbye to fossil fuels and hello to a new economy because the rest of the world is trying to move. They're obviously difficult at the moment given what's happening with with Russia and energy prices. Third I mentioned that you know talking about six thousand pounds a year in the next couple of years in the UK is not very very comfortable conversation but perhaps more of a reason to accelerate the move to renewables. Jasmin I'm wondering has has issue of climate come up more with clients since Australia's pledge. I think the issue of ESG climate is huge with our clients at Credit Suisse. Without a doubt it has been long before. Well it has been for a long time. So it's it's really important for us to focus on focus on these issues and in how we manage portfolios and in how we select securities or external managers and also thinking about the issues and how we can make an impact. So yeah it's it's it's huge. And of course it's really in the spotlight now because gas prices are soaring and utility prices are going to be soaring not just in Europe but here. So that's going to real. We bring it to focus so what. You know what are we going to do as a nation about this. Are we going to push through renewables or are we going to say oh you know we still need to invest more in the old traditional methods. It's a question the answer to it it's going to be a policy big policy. Well if you do any any economist worth his salt who will do a cost benefit analysis of this shows that you are absolutely insane not to do it. The costs of climate change are just of unchecked. Climate change are astronomical. The investment required to change that is is a drop in the ocean. Compared to the costs we will face in terms of you know we've all seen what's been going on with floods and fires in the last few years. But the disruption to the economy you know the modelling shows Covid size shocks to the economy on average every single year. By the time we get to about 2070 you know this is crazy. The insurance costs alone you know 82 billion a year on average by 20 60. I mean the numbers are just you can't get your head around them. So it makes sense to be doing something about it. And the central banks themselves are talking about potentially doing green bonds and getting involved in those types of projects. So it's going to be something that is much more integrated into the economics sphere. And we're getting asked to do an analysis about what's the potential of climate change on growth forecasts on that topic. It's a really difficult thing to estimate but that will be asked of us a lot more I think from now when I open up to questions from the audience. Let's actually go with the question from the audience. Before you move off I'd be interested to understand Green inflation and I suppose in the short term you've spoken about the economic costs of climate change. But would you comment on the potential inflationary aspects of going green or the transition at the moment and how you perceive that. I suppose over the next medium term the government needs to be careful in how it transitions to a greener future because yes it needs to be done in the medium term. But you can't completely shock households because then he'll credit the economy and consumer spending is 60 or 70 percent of GDP growth. And that's what really we're seeing at the moment. But when you create such a big shock in terms of energy prices for consumers and you are going to see a big fall in spending at the same time that interest rates are going up. So I do think that the government needs to be gentle in the process and also to keep in mind the job the job structure and employment growth moving into some of these new industries. Yeah I mean I don't know where where you specifically think inflation from from the green transition is is is coming. I mean renewables are much lower cost. Of course you've got to invest up front. You've got to pay for that capital. But we would have to pay for that anyway if we were replacing all of these coal fired power stations that are currently being retired and falling under you know 30 percent of them not working at the mine which is part of our problem. Gas is incredibly expensive. So from that perspective you know the biggest risk to me is that we try to do too much too quickly. We don't have this. We know there's already a critical skill shortage in engineering electricians in the renewables sector particularly. So you know you can risk pushing things up if the whole world is trying to make that transition at the same time. You can't get a these for love nor money here you know. Does that push the price up. So we do. You know you're right. We do need to not do it too fast. But the converse is that we you know we don't do anything. And you know you end up with 10 dollar iceberg lettuces. So it's kind of lose. So yet you can't just willy nilly do everything. It's a good question. But you know because I think the price of gas is very visible. Right. But the counterfactual if nothing gets done as the world continues going down this climate change path it's the little things that get impacted in a big way like well like lettuce. But all these natural disasters impact insurance premiums. Right. They're going to impact food security food prices and so on and so forth. The insurance one is such a huge mess. So how do you weigh the price of doing you know not doing enough. It's something for politicians to decide not us. Question at the front. So you've seen the likes of the powerhouses like BHP struggling to get into the basement it was in the renewable energy sector. What do you see on that front. So with the Aussie Minerals takeover offer they've rejected it. How do you think BHP is going to get into this sector and what's it going to take. Well I'm not an equities analyst. Sorry. That's right. I don't know if the others have. I suppose I've brought you the broader issue is is this this scramble for these future facing hurdles. Is there a way that Australia can be capitalizing on for example. Well I mean all these you know BHP has amazing resources at its at its hand. And if they want to invest in something you know if the global demand is there we kind of saw this in the probably in the. I'm trying to remember now and maybe the noughties when when we had a lot of probably the global global capital chasing after infrastructure assets. And you know the GFC was probably because we had too much money chasing not enough capital. And there is a risk of course that that could happen again. And you end up paying too much for particular assets. There's a lot of talk about critical minerals. And who's got what reserves and whether the proven resources or not. You know people might end up companies might end up paying too much for those but there will be a scramble for it. There's no doubt. And as you know while I'm not an equities analyst I if I were I'd be looking very closely at what prices are being paid what multiples because in that scramble there could be some poor decision making. But I would imagine that the BHP's of the world are a little bit more sophisticated. And I understand one of the issues is obviously with a lot of these mineral assets they come loaded with political implications or ESG risks within. Right. So perhaps there really is only a handful of assets and mines that are viable for a company like BHP to want to cover. Well we're going to separate out mining generally from fossil fuels. I think that's really important. I mean mines have obviously other environmental footprints. I mean biodiversity is getting a much louder voice now at the table in climate change discussions but also more broadly. And that's really important. And we haven't really understood the full impact. But mine's also have you know they have to do remediation. They have to do more of those things. We've got much better at managing that side of things. So I think you know we need to be careful. We need to dig up minerals to create the EV's to create the wind turbines to do all the things that we know the solar panels. So we we've got to be a little bit careful about saying well alright if in the process of doing this I mean your scope one emissions from traditional mining as opposed to fossil fuels even your scope 3 are going to be a lot lower. So as long as you are we are finding ways and there are not enough offsets in the world unfortunately to deal with that. But that's a whole that's a whole other market that's going to come out. It's just a question out the back. Hi. I was going to change the topic. Go from ESG to something you mentioned earlier about the upper echelons of corporations having the largest gender pay gaps. What do you think are the solutions or the things that not only the corporations can do but people in the room can do to help start to address those things in our industries. I thought one of the most powerful things I heard was in the video that you show that you can't be what you don't see. I mean that starts in childhood right. That starts at home. And I think when that starts to change in the positive direction it you know it's it's a self reinforcing cycle and there's a tipping point. Then suddenly you see much more women in leadership positions in sectors where women were a much smaller proportion. I think I really think it's a simple thing to say but it's so powerful. And the other point that Heidi made was our relative ranking Australia's Australia's relative ranking. So other places are doing something right. So it's really about saying well what are their policies. Both the court on the corporate side and the government's side. Is there's something we're not doing that they're doing. It must be right because it's a relative situation now. We're sort of falling in the ranks and there's no reason there's no excuse for that. Thank you so much for that. I'm being told that we're just about out of time because we've got somebody else coming up that's really fabulous but also equally fabulous panelists. Thank you so much for your time and your insight. Jasmin, Nicki, Diana