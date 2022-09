00:00

STOCKS SLIDE -- YOU SHOULDN'T BE LONG. THE S & P 500 HEADING TOWARD ITS LOWEST SINCE MID JULY. THE FEDERAL RESERVE WILL STAY HAWKISH AS IT CONFRONTS INFLATION. TAYLOR IS ON TREASURIES. ROMAINE IS BACK TO HIS EXPERTISE. EXPANSION IN AUGUST AMID A PICKUP IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY. THE EUROPEAN UNION LEADERS RACE TO KEEP ENERGY CRISIS FROM TURNING INTO ECONOMIC MELTDOWN. U.K. PREMISED ARE LIZ TRUSS -- U.K. PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS -- MORE COMING UP. TAYLOR: YOU DID NOT FORGET HOW TO INTERRUPT. ROMAINE: I'M SURE SHE'S GLAD TO HAVE ME BACK. YOU MENTION LIZ TRUST -- LIZ TRUSS. I'VE TAKEN A LOT OF INTEREST IN THIS. IT'S ONE OF THE ONLY MARKETS HAVING A GOOD DAY HERE. THIS IDEA THAT THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR A RESET, MAYBE SHE GETS IT RIGHT IN A WAY BORIS JOHNSON DIDN'T DO OR THERESA MAY COULDN'T DO AND MAY BE IMPROVE TIES ECONOMICALLY WITH THE UNITED STATES. CAROLINE: SHE COULDN'T BE HAVING A MORE TOUGH TIME WITH THE INFLATION RATES THEY SUFFER. ROMAINE: I DON'T THINK SHE COULD DO ANY WORSE THAN HER PREDECESSOR. THE S & P 500, YOU BASICALLY ENDED THE MONTH OF AUGUST WITH A DOWNTURN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. IT'S KIND OF THE SAME THING. YOU TALK ABOUT UTILITIES AND ENERGY, THAT'S THE SORT OF WORK PEOPLE GRAVITATED TO. REAL ESTATE, A SMATTERING OF HEALTH CARE, THE ONLY THING TO THE UPSIDE, WE WILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT BED, BATH & BEYOND AT SOME POINT AND THE TRAGIC TURN WITH THEIR FINANCE CHIEF. AND WE WILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE BOND AND CURRENCY MARKETS. PRICING IN THAT HAWKISH IS THAT TOOK PEOPLE BY SURPRISE. I WAS ON THE COUCH WATCHING THE JACKSON HOLE SPEECH AT THE TIME -- I HAD A SENSE EVEN BEFORE I LEFT THAT IT WAS HAWKISH. THEY WERE PRETTY HAWKISH. DID SOMETHING CHANGE WHILE I WAS GONE? TAYLOR: IT WAS THE EQUITY MARKETS THAT GOT THEIR HOPES UP. CAROLINE: SHE HASN'T CHANGE. ROMAINE: BLAME IT ON THE EQUITIES. TAYLOR: THE BOND MARKET MAY BE A BIT OF A SURPRISE TODAY. BLINK AND YOU MISS IT -- THE 2/10 AND INVERTED 40, 50 BASIS POINTS. ONLY 17 BASIS POINTS FOR THAT INVERSION BUT STILL INVERTED. IT REALLY HIGHLIGHTS THE MAGNITUDE AND DURATION OF THIS INVERSION. ROMAINE: [CROSSTALK] YOU HAVE THE SERVICES PMI BETTER THAN EXPECTED AND THAT BEARISH NOTE BY MIKE WILSON. AND NOW WE ARE TALKING ABOUT EARNINGS AND THESE ARE COMING DOWN AND THIS IS THE PERFECT SET UP. IT'S NOT AN INTERRUPTION, IT'S A SET UP. [LAUGHTER] I THINK THIS SHOW IS ONLY THREE HOURS. TAYLOR: REVISIONS DOWNWARD OUTPACED UPWARD REVISIONS. THIS IS THE CITIGROUP BUT IT SHOWS SOME OF THE BEARISHNESS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE QUARTERLY RESULTS AND DOWNWARD REVISIONS GOING FORWARD. CAROLINE: LET'S GET MORE ANALYSIS UNLESS ROMAINE WANTS TO INTERVENE. WE ARE PLEASED TO WELCOME YOU. TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN THE MARKET. I'M SURE YOU SAW IT ALL COMING IN TERMS OF THEIR WAS NO PIVOT AND THE HAWKISH AND IS BUT WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE MARKET SHOWING THIS LEVEL OF VOLATILITY IN BONDS? > > I WON'T BE INTERRUPTING YOU ALONG THE WAY. CAROLINE: FEEL FREE TO. > > I THINK THE MARKET IS GOING THROUGH THE RETEST WE WERE ASSURED OF WHEN THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE PRETTY MUCH REBUFFED THE S & P 500. THE NEXT LEVEL WE ARE DEALING WITH IS 3803. IF WE BREAK BELOW THE 3900 LEVEL, YES THERE IS MORE WEAKNESS AND MORE TESTING TO GO. ONE ANECDOTAL BIT OF INFORMATION IS WE DID ON AUGUST 12 MOVE TO 50% OF THE BEAR MARKET DECLINE AND WHEN WE GET TO 50% OR MORE, WE NEVER SET A LOWER LOW, BUT THAT'S HISTORY, NOT A GUARANTEE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT HISTORICAL DATA THAT SEEMS TO SUGGEST THIS IS THE MONTH THAT TENDS TO BE THE WORST OF THE YEAR. I'VE ALSO SEEN PEOPLE LOOKING FORWARD INTO OCTOBER IN A MIDTERM ELECTION YEAR SAYING THAT BODES WELL FOR THE MARKET. WHEN YOU LOOK AT HISTORY, WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? SAM: IT DOES SAY WE ARE IN A TIME OF HIGH VOLATILITY. WE'VE HAD 81 DAYS WHEN THE MARKET IS DOWN BY 8% OR MORE. EXTRAPOLATE THAT TO THE FULL YEAR AND THAT WOULD PLACE AS THIRD SINCE WORLD WAR II BEHIND 2008 AND 2002. SO IN AUGUST COMPANY, I WOULD SAY. WHEN YOU LOOK TO OCTOBER, THOSE ARE TYPICALLY POSITIVE 86% OF THE TIME SINCE WORLD WAR II AND IF YOU LOOK FROM OCTOBER 31 TO OCTOBER 31, MEETING MIDTERM ELECTION YEAR TO THE THIRD YEAR WHEN YOU HAVE POSTED AND ALWAYS POSITIVE TOTAL RETURN, THE AVERAGE GAIN WAS 21%. TAYLOR: DOES THE LESSON INVERTED YIELD CURVE MEAN THINGS ARE NOT AS BAD? SAM: IT CERTAINLY IS A WORRY AND TYPICALLY DOES INVERT INITIALLY 14 MONTHS BEFORE A RECESSION. MAYBE IN A SENSE WE HAVE SOME SHORT-TERM OPTIMISM, POTENTIALLY ENTHUSIASM, ESPECIALLY AFTER THE SEPTEMBER FOMC MEETING. THEY CAN READ BETWEEN THE LINES AND THINK IT'S NOT A PIVOT, SIMPLY A POWER PAUSE, THEN THE MARKETS COULD END UP WITH A FAVORABLE, SEASONAL END-OF-THE-YEAR BUT THE INVERSION THAT DOES TEND TO NARROW WOULD BE A POSITIVE SIGN. CAROLINE: WE ARE GETTING INTERESTING GLOBAL NEWS COMING -- THE NEW PRIME MINISTER IN ENGLAND AND NAMING HER CABINET AND THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER. MANY ANTICIPATED THE INDUSTRIAL STRATEGIES IN 2021. I'M NOT GOING TO ASK YOU TO VOCALIZE ABOUT THE U.K. BUT WHAT IS INTERESTING IS INDUSTRIAL AND ENERGY EXPERTISE. THAT VOLATILITY IS SO ACUTE, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE BUT ALSO HERE IN THE U.S. WHAT ARE YOU MAKING OF INVESTMENTS IN OIL AND NATURAL GAS AT THE MOMENT? SAM: IT'S SO IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY IN THE U.S. IT'S ONE OF THE BETTER SECTORS AS YOU MENTIONED IN THE INTRO TO THIS HOUR. IT'S AN AREA INVESTORS ARE STILL CONCERNED ABOUT. OBVIOUSLY WITH BRITAIN HAVING THEIR CHALLENGES WITH GAS AND ENERGY IN GENERAL WITH THE CLIMATE CHANGE THEY HAVE TO DEAL WITH, A FOCUS ON THE INDUSTRIAL AND ENERGY SIDE, IF NOTHING ELSE , OFFERS ENCOURAGEMENT TO THE BRITISH PEOPLE. ALSO TALKING ABOUT A TAX CUT AND TRYING TO GET THE COUNTRY BACK TO WORK AND IMPROVE THIS SITUATION IF NOTHING ELSE SOUNDS BECAUSE I LIKE FDR IN 1933. ROMAINE: I ALWAYS LOVE THE HISTORY LESSONS. SAM STOVALL HELPING KICKOFF TODAY'S PROGRAM ON THIS HOLIDAY SHORTENED WEEK. SOME OF THE FACTORS EXPECTED TO DRIVE ENERGY MARKETS. PLUS BACK TO SCHOOL IN THE U.S. -- MOST OF THE KIDS AROUND THE NATION. WE ARE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT HOW IT IS HITTING THE POCKETBOOKS OF PARENTS AROUND THE COUNTRY. AND BLOOMBERG EQUALITY IS BACK. THAT AND SO MUCH MORE. TAYLOR: REALLY TRYING TO HOLD ONTO 3900. META-PLATFORMS AS WELL AS WE THINK ABOUT DECLINERS IN THE S & P 500. BUT THERE ARE STILL A FEW WITH NAMES LIKE ELI LILLY AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE CLASSIC DEFENSIVE SECTOR WE THINK ABOUT, HEALTH CARE. ROMAINE: YOU TALK ABOUT THOSE HEALTH CARE STOCKS AND SAM TOUCHED ON THIS -- THIS IDEA OF WHERE PEOPLE ARE MOVING UNTIL THEY GET A LITTLE MORE CLARITY. CAROLINE: AND EARNINGS SEASON BEING HEADED UP BY ED NEW EXECUTIVE -- WE LEARNED THAT TERRIBLE NEWS OF THE EXECUTIVE OVER THE WEEKEND. IT IS AN EARNINGS SEASON AS WE LOOK AT ENERGY PRICES. TAYLOR: WE CAN WELCOME ROMAIN BACK AND TALK ABOUT VOLUMES YOU ARE ALL OVER. A BIG RETURN TO SCHOOL, WELCOME BACK TO THE TRADERS. REALLY THE VOLUME HAS RETURNED. CAROLINE: WE HAVE BEEN LACKING VOLUME AND PERHAPS GETTING A WORD IN EDGE WAYS. BUT AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE SEEING VOLUME PICKING UP ABOUT 12% AND WE KNOW SEPTEMBER IS A TOUGH ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: I WISH OUR AUDIENCE COULD SEE WHAT GOES ON BEHIND THE SCENES. CONVERSATIONS ABOUT HOW MUCH YOU HAVE TO PAY YOUR NANNY VERSUS YOUR DOG WALKER. [LAUGHTER] SOME OF THE ISM SERVICES DATA WE GOT -- WE ARE STILL SPENDING MONEY -- MAYBE NOT QUITE AS MUCH AS BEFORE BUT THAT IS ENCOURAGING. TAYLOR: THAT MIGHT BE ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING EXPERIENCES WE'VE HAD ON THIS SET. ROMAINE: THAT WILL BE IN THE BLOOPER REAL. TAYLOR: FUNDAMENTAL DATA -- THAT IS WHAT WE DO HERE WITH THE ISM SERVICES. SOME OF THE BIG BUSINESSES, THE DATA WE GOT THIS MORNING, ALSO SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESSES, MUCH MORE NEGATIVE AND I'M WONDERING IF THIS IS THE BRIGHT, ROSY PICTURE. ROMAINE: I THINK WE NEED MORE DATA BUT ANECDOTALLY, YOU ARE SEEING A SHIFT HERE. YOU ARE GETTING SOME CEO COMMENTARY THAT SUGGESTS SPENDING IS HOLDING UP. IT MAY NOT BE THE PACE WE'VE GOTTEN USED TO BUT IF THAT'S ENOUGH TO KEEP THE ECONOMY AFLOAT, THERE ARE SOME REAL WEAKNESSES THERE. TIM: INCREDIBLE TO SEE THE JOB GAINS MONTH AFTER MONTH. JUST A FEW MOMENTS AGO, WEIGHING IN ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A RECESSION. CHECK OUT WHAT SHE HAD TO SAY. > > LESS CONSTRUCTIVE ON THE STOCK MARKETS BUT NOT AT ALL WORRIED ABOUT AN IMMINENT RECESSION IN THE U.S. ECONOMY. THAT IS EXACTLY WHY WE ARE APPROACHING OUR PORTFOLIO INSTRUCTION WITH AN ACTIVE STOCK PICKING APPROACH. TIM: THE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT SAYING IT IS A STOCK PICKERS MARKET OUT THERE, YOU JUST HAVE TO KNOW WHICH ONES YOU ARE PICKING. PERHAPS SOMEONE WHO PICKS STOCKS FOR A LIVING WILL SAY THAT OVER AND INVESTING APPROACH. TAYLOR: AND BE CAREFUL AS YOU THINK ABOUT THE QUARTERLY RESULTS AND THINK ABOUT THE FURTHER DOWNSIZE -- DOWNSIDE RISK AS WELL. CAROLINE: AND THE U.K. MIGHT GET A REPRIEVE WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT PRICES BEING CAP. WE HAVE A NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER WINNING OVER THE COURSE OF THE LABOR DAY WEEK DAY OFF. PRICES HAVE MANAGED TO COLLAPSE IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS BUT STILL VERY ELEVATED. YOU ARE LOOKING AT A CONTRACT, 200% AND A U.K. CONTRACT UP 200%. REMEMBER ON FRIDAY, WE GET THE ENERGY MINISTERS AS THEY TRY TO WORK OUT THE MARGIN CALLS. TIM: INTERESTING COMMENTARY ABOUT THIS POTENTIAL PLAN. IF IT MATERIALIZES, IT COULD BE HUGE. KATIE: I WANT TO SWITCH GEARS AND TALK ABOUT SOME M & A. CVS FINALLY REACHING A DEAL TO BUY SIGNIFY HEALTH FOR ABOUT $8 BILLION. THERE WAS A REAL BIDDING WAR GOING ON WITH UNITED HEALTH AND AMAZON ALSO REPORTED TO BE LOOKING AT SIGNIFY. ROMAINE: HOW ABOUT TAKEOVER TUESDAY? I WANT TO GO BACK AND SOMETHING TAYLOR WAS ALLUDING TO, WHEN YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THE STOCK PICKERS MARKET. WE HAVE KNOWN FOR A WHILE, THE MARKET IS ABOUT 16% PASSIVE INVESTMENT. AT THERE'S SOME INTERESTING RESEARCH BASICALLY SAYING THIS NUMBER IS MORE THAN DOUBLED. THE BLUE LINE AT THE BOTTOM IS SHOWING WHAT WE TRACK, ABOUT 16%, THOSE STOCKS AT THE TOP, WHEN YOU FACTOR IN THE INDEXING, PARTICULAR WITH WHAT GOES ON AT THE CLOSE OF THE DAY, THAT PUSHES US TO ALREADY 7%. CAROLINE: SOMEONE ELSE PROBABLY NEEDS A NEW PENCIL CASE BECAUSE SHE HAS A NEW ROLE. TAYLOR: SORT OF THE BOND KINGS THAT WE FOLLOW, TC BE YOU COME A ONE OF THOSE GETTING A NEW CEO FROM GOLDMAN SACHS. CAROLINE: WE NEED SOME MORE OF THEM. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS? AFTER TWO DECADES AT GOLDMAN SACHS? ROMAINE: I'M NOT SURPRISED. I HAD A CHANCE TO INTERVIEW HER AT THE MILKEN CONFERENCE AND I DIDN'T KNOW THAT SHE WAS LEAVING, BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT HER CAREER SO FAR, SHE'S ONLY 42, SHE STILL PRETTY YOUNG AND HAD BEEN AT GOLDMAN FOR MOST OF THAT TIME AND WHAT SHE ACCOMPLISHED THERE, YOU KNEW PEOPLE WERE COMING AROUND, KICKING THE TIRES, SAYING WOULD YOU BE WILLING TO LEAVE AND ECW MADE AN OVERTURE TO HER. -- TCW MADE AN OVERTURE. TAYLOR: STILL VERY MUCH IN VERSION. I'M ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE CAROLINE HYDE AND TAYLOR RIGGS. RIGHT AROUND 2:30, WE GET YOU CAUGHT UP ON WHAT IS HAPPENING. WE GET THE SETTLEMENT OF NYMEX CRUDE FUTURES IN EUROPE. PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED ON THE DAY. A HOLDING PATTERN AND THE STUDENT WITH OPEC-PLUS AND THEIR OUTPUT GUIDELINES AND YOU FACTOR IN SOME OF THE POTENTIAL PRICE CUTS THE SAUDI'S HAVE BEEN SEEING. A LOT OF ACTIVITY GOING ON, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE. ALSO THE FINANCIAL SIDE OF THAT MARKET FOR THE POTENTIAL WITH A LOT OF MARKET CALLS. WALKING YOU THROUGH SOME OF THE PITFALLS AND EFFORTS TO AVOID THOSE IT FALLS THERE. FUTURES HIGHER ON THE DAY. A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT THE STOCKPILES ON THE LME WITH FUTURES DOWN THE FIFTH TIME IN SUCCESSION. DROPPING PRICES NOW, ABOUT 14 BUCKS. TAYLOR: LET'S STICK WITH COMMODITIES. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT SOME OF THE SOFT COMMODITIES. OUR NEXT GUEST MORNING WINTER WILL BE DEVASTATING WITH INFLATION HITTING HEATING OIL AND NATURAL GAS. THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST JOINS US FROM BURLINGTON, VERMONT. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE BIG SUPPLY AND DEMAND ISSUES FOR THE WINTER MONTHS WHEN IT COMES TO NATURAL GAS AND THE LIKE? > > THANK YOU. ROMAINE, WELCOME BACK. WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT EUROPE RIGHT NOW, IT'S A LITTLE BIT OF A DOWNER BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN UPBEAT SHOW SO FAR, BUT EUROPE IS IN BIG TROUBLE. THE EUROPEAN GAS SITUATION AND THE TURNING OFF OF THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE COULD BE DEVASTATING FOR EUROPEANS. POLICYMAKERS ARE WORKING HARD TO ADDRESS THAT ISSUE. THE PROBLEM IS THAT NATURAL GAS AND ENERGY PIE IS NOT GETTING BIGGER. AS YOU SEE RATIONING COMING IN, MAYBE EVERYONE GETS A SMALL PIECE OF THAT PIE BUT UNLESS WE CAN GET SOME MORE GAS SUPPLY AND ENERGY SUPPLY IN EUROPE, WINTER COULD BE VERY TROUBLESOME. CAROLINE: TALK TO US ABOUT THE CONCERNS ABOUT MARGIN CALLS. $1.5 TRILLION IS WHAT BLOOMBERG IS ESTIMATING IN THE MARKET. EUROPE ABOUT HAVE A CRISIS MEETING IN THE ENERGY MINISTERS WORRIED ABOUT THE UNDERPINNING OF THE MARKET. JAKE: THE REPORTING IS SOMETHING WE ARE FACING. WE NEED TO FIX THAT IMMEDIATELY. IN TIMES OF VOLATILITY, WE CAN BE SURE EACH COUNTERPARTY CAN DELIVER AGAINST THEIR PROMISES, BUT THE REQUIREMENTS IN THE MARKETS CAN BE BURDENSOME FOR TRADERS AND THE EXCHANGES AND BROKERS. TO THE EXTENT THERE IS CRACK'S IN THE PAVEMENT, WE NEED TO GET THAT PATCHED UP RIGHT AWAY AND I TRUST THE POWERS AT HAND WILL ADJUST THE ISSUE. ROMAINE: THERE'S A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE ENERGY MARKET, AS THERE SHOULD BE. WITH SOME OF THE MORE DIRE FORECASTS WE HAD EARLIER THIS YEAR, WHETHER IT'S THE DESTRUCTION IN UKRAINE OR WHAT WE SEE IN NORTH AMERICA. WHAT IS YOUR GENERAL OUTLOOK RIGHT NOW? JAKE: IN THE NEAR TERM, WE SEE PRICE PRESSURES. IT'S ALSO DUE TO THE FACT WE ARE LOOKING AT BRAZIL PLANTING RIGHT NOW. THE GOOD NEWS RELATED TO GAS PRICES IS BRAZIL SEEMS TO HAVE THE FERTILIZER THEY NEED FOR THE YEAR. WATCHING FERTILIZER IS IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY AS IT RELATES TO NATURAL GAS AS WE HAVE SEEN REPORTS OF THE REDUCTION OF FERTILIZER. THAT COULD BE AN ISSUE MOVING FORWARD. BUT PRICES SHOULD TREND LOWER, BUT THAT IS WEATHER DEPENDENT. WHILE GRAIN IS GOING THROUGH THE BLACK SEA RIGHT NOW, ANY CHANGE IN THE GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION -- TAYLOR: CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THOSE PRESSURES AND HOW YOU THINK ABOUT TRADING OR MITIGATING AGAINST THE EXTREME WEATHER PATTERNS? JAKE: LOOKING AT SUPPLY AND DEMAND, JUST STICK TO THE FUNDAMENTALS. THERE ARE REPORTS AND JUST LOOK AND SEE IF THAT BALANCE SHEET HOW THE STOCK LEVEL ON HAND VERSUS WHAT THE EXPECTED USAGE IS. THEY CALL IT THE STOCKS USE RATIO. THAT WILL TELL YOU, THINGS ARE TIGHT RIGHT NOW AND UNFORTUNATELY, WHETHER IT IS SOMEWHAT UNPREDICTABLE, YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THE ACTUAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND SITUATION AND RISK HEDGING BASED ON THAT. I BELIEVE THE RISKS ARE TO THE UPSIDE BECAUSE BALANCES ARE SO TIGHT. CAROLINE: YOU ARE THE RELATIONSHIP MANAGER -- ARE THEY WANTING TO GO LONGER INTO THIS SPACE AND GAIN MORE EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES? JAKE: I WILL TELL YOU WE'VE SEEN RECORD INTEREST IN OUR PRODUCTS THIS YEAR AND FOLKS HAVE BEEN REMINDED COMMODITIES CAN LIVE WHEN OTHER CLASSES -- WHEN OTHER ASSETS DIE. WHEN FOLKS ARE LOOKING TO ALLOCATE AGAINST INFLATION, I WOULD POINT OUT THE AGRICULTURAL INDEX HAS OUTPERFORMED STOCKS IN THE LAST FOUR OUT OF FIVE CORRECTIONS. WHEN EQUITIES ARE CORRECTED BY MORE THAN 10%, THAT IS DIVERSIFICATION WHEN IT ANSWERS MOST. ROMAINE: WE NEED TO GET YOU BACK SOON. SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER. A LOT MORE COMING UP. WE WILL GET SOME INSIGHT FROM THE CEO OF CHESAPEAKE ENERGY COMING UP IN JUST A BIT. A LOT MORE COMING UP AS WE FOCUS ON THE MARKETS, GETTING READY TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE AND WE WILL GET SOME INSIGHT WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE WORLD OF DIVERSITY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: TIME FOR BLOOMBERG EQUALITY WHERE WE LOOK AT A RANGE OF TOPICS AND HIGHLIGHT WHAT EQUALITY MEANS. THIS WEEK, WE LOOK AT THE ROLE OF CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER'S. WE GO NOW TO AN ALL GIRLS DISCUSSION. TALK TO US ABOUT YOUR OWN JOURNEY AND WHAT YOU ARE BUILDING HAVING COME FROM THE CLIENT SIDE? > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. MY JOURNEY INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER IS OPPORTUNITY THAT HAS BEEN PRESENTED TO ME AND THAT IS WHAT WE WANT TO HIGHLIGHT -- THE OPPORTUNITY. I CAME FROM A DIVERSITY PROGRAM, SO I MET PRODUCT OF WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A FOCUS IN THIS INDUSTRY, ON TALENT, AND TO PREVENT -- AND TO PRESENT THEM WITH AN OPPORTUNITY. I KNOW CLIENTS WELL, I KNOW THE INDUSTRY WELL AND THE FORMATION OF OUR OFFICE WAS INTENTIONAL BY DESIGN. WE HAVE OUR CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER AND MYSELF REPORT TO THE CEO AND BY DOING THAT, WE ARE EMBEDDING DNA ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION AND WE TOUCH ALL LEVELS OF THE ORGANIZATION IN HOPES TO HAVE ALL OF OUR EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATE. ROMAINE: IS THIS WHAT CLIENTS WANT? SONYA: ABSOLUTELY. CLIENTS WANT BETTER OUTCOMES AND DIVERSITY PROGRAMS IS WHAT IS NEEDED FOR US TO BRING VALUE TO CLIENTS, CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION IN THEIR -- THEY ARE CHALLENGING US ON THAT. IT'S IMPORTANT. IT'S NOT JUST A SMART THING TO DO, IT'S THE RIGHT THING TO DO. CAROLINE: WE SEEN DATA POINTS BEAR OUT TIME AND TIME AGAIN THAT PEOPLE WITH DIVERSE WAYS OF INKING AND DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS ARE ABLE TO BUILD THAT ARE PORTFOLIOS AND HAVE BEEN MORE RESILIENT THROUGH DOWNTURNED. I'M INTERESTED ABOUT THE HELEN SIDE. ARE YOU SEEING THIS DISCUSSION ABOUT KEEPING DTI AT THE HEART OF -- KEEPING DEI AT THE HEART OF TALENT COMING ON BOARD? SONYA: ABSOLUTELY. WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO IS BE FLEXIBLE IN YOUR APPROACH. THERE IS TALENT OUT THERE BUT OPPORTUNITY, YOU HAVE TO CREATE AN OPPORTUNITY TO LOOK AT CHALLENGES. IF YOU LOOK AT ED MBA SCHOOL OR IVY LEAGUE, YOU MAY NOT FIND THE CHALLENGE BUT IF YOU LOOK AT OTHER PLACES THAT ARE NOT TRADITIONALLY WHERE WE FINANCE, THERE ARE -- THERE IS SOME CREATIVE TALENT AND INTELLECTUAL CURIOSITY NEEDED TO SUCCEED IN THIS INDUSTRY. SO LOOKING AT SOMEONE DIFFERENTLY, I AM A SUCCESS STORY COMING FROM THE ACCOUNTING SIDE AND NOW I'M IN THE VARSITY OFFICE. ROMAINE: IT IS QUITE A CAREER AS WELL. COULD YOU TALK HOW THE INDUSTRY HAS CHANGED? YOU TALK ABOUT LOOKING FOR TALENT IN SOME OF THE MORE NONTRADITIONAL AREAS. I'M CURIOUS HOW THE INDUSTRY WOULD CHANGE WITH THAT NEED TO FIND LESS TRADITIONAL SOURCES OF TALENT -- IT'S NOT JUST SORT OF A WANT BUT A NECESSITY TO ADAPT TO THE WAY FINANCE ITSELF HAS CHANGED? SONYA: IT IS A BUSINESS IMPERATIVE. IF YOU LOOK AT ANY COMPANY, YOU HAVE TO BE INNOVATIVE AND CREATIVE AND THAT COMES FROM MULTIPLE PERSPECTIVES OF IDEAS, PEOPLE AND LOOKING AROUND YOUR ORGANIZATION AND WRINGING THOSE IDEAS IN TO COUNT. LOOKING AT DIVERSE TALENT IS GIVING THEM THE OPPORTUNITY AND TOOLS TO BE ABLE TO THRIVE. CAROLINE: YOU COME TO US ON A DAY WHERE THERE IS MORE DIVERSITY AT ONE PARTICULAR BOND GIANT -- TCW HIRING KATIE KOCH OVER FROM GOLDMAN SACHS. THERE ARE MORE WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR STARTING TO BE AT THE TOP OF BUSINESSES. WHAT ABOUT THE STORY OF WALL STREET CARVING ITSELF OUT AND BECOMING A NEW BUSINESS OUT OF A LEGACY ONE? SONYA: IT IS AN EXCITING TIME. WE ARE AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY IN TRANSITION. BUT THAT ALLOWS US TO DO IS BE INNOVATIVE AND DO WHAT WORKS FOR US. WE ARE IN THE BEGINNING STAGES OF LAYING A FOUNDATION AND WHAT WE WOULD DO IS DO THINGS THAT ARE UNIQUE. LOOKING AT THE INDUSTRY AND LEADING FROM A CLIENT SIDE AND HAVING ACHIEVED DIVERSITY FOR SOME OF OUR INVESTMENTS, MARRYING THOSE TWO, WE KNOW THE INDUSTRY WELL AND OUR EMPLOYEES WELL. ONE OF OUR VALUES IS MAKING DIFFERENCES OUR DIFFERENCE. SO WE LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE IN PEOPLE AND HIGHLIGHT THOSE AND SEE HOW THEY CAN THRIVE INSIDE OUR ORGANIZATION. ROMAINE: REALLY INTERESTING TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. HOPE TO CATCH UP WITH YOU SOON. A LOT GOING ON AT ALL SPRING. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: TIME FOR OUR TOP CALLS -- A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS. WE ARE GOING TO START WITH DISCOVER, DOWNGRADED TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT, ANALYSTS CITING A LOT OF CONCERN AND WARNED THAT IT COULD SOFTEN AHEAD. ANOTHER BROAD CALL ON FEDEX. DOWNGRADED TO NEUTRAL FROM BUY. ANALYSTS SAYING THERE'S A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT THE SLOWING PACE OF TRADE ACTIVITY AS WELL AS CONCERN ABOUT IMPORTS AND HOW THAT MAY BE EASING SHARES. TO THE UPSIDE, AND UPGRADE FOR -- ANALYSTS LOOKING AT IT LIKE A DEFENSE STOCK, SAYING IT OFFERS A RECESSION RESILIENT MODEL AGAINST THE TOUGH BACKDROP WE ARE ALL IN. TAYLOR: TESTS ARE RECESSION PROOF. LET'S TURN TO OUR NEXT DAILY SEGMENT, HIGHLIGHTING THE BEST OF BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE AND WE ARE ON THE INFLATIONARY SEEN AND THINK ABOUT STUDENTS RETURNING TO SCHOOL. INFLATION IS AFFECTING YOUR SECOND LARGEST SELLING SEASON. JOINING US IS OUR RETAIL ANALYST FROM BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. WHAT DID YOU NOTICE ABOUT IF THERE IS A HASN'T BEEN AN IMPACT ON BUYING BEHAVIOR GIVEN INFLATIONARY CONCERNS? > > THERE HAS BEEN DEFINITELY SOME SHIFT IN THE WAY CONSUMERS SPEND AS THEY ARE FOCUSED ON HOW MUCH MONEY THEY HAVE. INITIALLY, WE NOTICED -- THEY ARE CURVING THEIR SPEND ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES, SO WHETHER THEY ARE BUYING A PACK OF CRAYOLA CRAYONS, THEY ARE BUYING A STOREBRAND OR SHIFTING FROM ONE RETAILER TO ANOTHER, THEY ARE MORE PRESSURED AND THAT CONTINUES INTO THE BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON. CAROLINE: IT HAS BEEN SAID THAT PEOPLE WON'T GO DOWN ON WHAT THEY PAY FOR THEIR PETS OR THEIR CHILDREN. I'M THINKING ABOUT ONE MAN NEXT TO ME WHO SEEMS TO HAVE SPENT A LAWFUL LOT ON A PENCIL CASE. > > PARENT DON'T NEED TO BUY THAT PENCIL CASE. WHETHER THEY BUY A STAR WARS PENCIL CASE OR A STOREBRAND ONE, THAT'S WHERE THEY LOOK AT THEIR POCKETBOOKS. THIS ONLY MATTERS FOR THE CONSUMERS THAT ARE CASH-STRAPPED. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE HIGHER END SPECTRUM, THEY ARE STILL OUT AND SPENDING AT WE'VE SEEN THAT ACROSS RETAILERS THAT HAVE REPORTED RECENTLY WHERE YOU ARE NOT SEEING THE PRESSURE ON THE HIGH-END. IT'S ON THE LOW END AND SOME ON THE MIDDLE AND. ROMAINE: WHEN I WAS IN SCHOOL, WE JUST CARRIED OUR PENCIL -- NO CASE NEEDED. I'M CURIOUS WHO THE WINNERS AND LOSERS IN THIS ENVIRONMENT ARE. USUALLY IN THE BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON, WE GET SOME OF THAT SPENDING EQUITABLY DISTRIBUTED ACROSS VARIOUS RETAILERS AND CHANNELS. IS THERE GOING TO BE MORE CONCENTRATION THIS TIME AROUND? > > THAT TYPICAL BACK TO SCHOOL WINNERS ARE THE MASS MERCHANTS AND DEPARTMENT STORES. THEY DO DRAW IN THAT ACT TO SCHOOL SEASON. WE HAD SOME SURVEYS WE LOOKED AT AND ONE SHOWED ONLINE WAS STILL A SOLID AVENUE FOR BACK TO SCHOOL SPENDING AND FOR US COME IN THAT ODES WELL FOR AMAZON. WHAT'S INTERESTING ABOUT THIS BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON IS TYPICALLY YOU HAVE A SUPPLY LIST WHERE YOU HAVE CRAYONS, COLORED PENCILS, ETC., BUT WHAT RETAILERS HAVE DONE THIS YEAR IS PLAY WITH KITS AND THAT IS ATTRACTIVE FOR ONLINE RETAILERS. YOU BUNDLE A BUNCH OF ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES AND SELL THEM AS A KIT. IT PROVIDES NOT ONLY VALUE BUT CONVENIENCE FOR A SHOPPER. THINK OF AN ONLINE RETAILER LIKE AMAZON. FIVE YEARS AGO, IF I BOUGHT A PACK OF CRAYONS, IT DID NOT MAKE SENSE -- IT WAS ECONOMICAL TO BUY IN BULK. BUT WITH THESE KITS, THEY CAN OFFER THEM AT $10, $20, $30, BUNDLING AND A BUNCH OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND MAKING AN ATTRACTIVE OPTION FOR BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING. TAYLOR: ARE THERE THE SAME INVENTORY ISSUES FACING SOME OF THE HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON? THE OTHER BIG INVENTORY ISSUES WE'VE TALKED ABOUT ON THIS PROGRAM? THE ISSUES THAT CREATES ON DISINFLATIONARY FORCES AHEAD OF US? > > FOR BACK TO SCHOOL, I DON'T THINK THERE'S AS BIG OF AN INVENTORY ISSUE AS WE'VE SEEN THE LAST TWO YEARS. EVEN HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAYS, RETAILERS HAVE MORE INVENTORY THAN THEY WOULD LIKE AND THERE IS STILL MORE INVENTORY COMING ON BOARD, SO THEY ARE CUTTING BACK ORDERS. TAYLOR: REALLY APPRECIATE IT. GREAT RESEARCH FROM BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. FOR MORE FROM THAT TEAM, CHECK OUT THE FUNCTION BI < GO > ON THE TERMINAL. WE MIGRATE FROM BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE TO SOME OF THE KEY BUSINESS FLASH HEADLINES -- WE TAKE A LOOK AT BLOOMBERG. NEARING THE SALE OF FORTRESS. THE DEAL COULD VALUE THE U.S. ASSET AND INJURE AT MORE THAN $2 BILLION. AS OF THE END OF LAST YEAR, THEY MANAGED MORE THAN $53 BILLION. THE LARGEST HOME INSURER IN THE U.S., STATE FARM, HAS AGREED TO TAKE A $1.2 BILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ADP, THAT GIVES IT A 15% STAKE IN THE PROVIDER. STATE FARM PAYS THE 5% MORE THAN FRIDAY'S CLOSING PRICE. THEY WILL ALSO WORK WITH GOOGLE AND NEXT-GENERATION SECURITY AND SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY. THE U.S. LABOR SECRETARY SAYS THE LACK OF AVAILABLE WORKERS IS A BIGGER THREAT TO THE ECONOMY THAN INFLATION. HE TOLD MSNBC THAT THE IMMIGRATION SYSTEM WILL HAVE TO BE OVERHAULED. LAWMAKERS NEED TO DEVELOP ADDITIONAL LEGAL PATHWAYS FOR IMMIGRANTS TO APPLY FOR VISAS. ROMAINE: DIDN'T YOU SAY SOMETHING EARLIER ABOUT A FED STUDY AT THIS POINT? TAYLOR: A KILLER STUDY FROM THE CLEVELAND FED. HOPING WE CAN DO A DEEPER DIVE INTO THE WORKFORCE. SOMETHING SAYING 50% ARE QUIET QUITTERS. THE CLEVELAND FED RESEARCH TALKS ABOUT TRADITIONAL MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENING WHEN YOU GET A DROP IN LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION. THAT MAY NOT BE THE KEY THIS TIME AROUND AS WE THINK ABOUT THE WAGE PRESSURES. ROMAINE: I DON'T WANT TO SAY THEY'VE BEEN DISMISSIVE OF SOME OF THE LABOR MARKET ISSUES BUT THE IDEA THAT IT IS STRONG AND WE DON'T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT IT, I THINK I HEARD POWELL ACKNOWLEDGE THE IDEA THAT SOME OF THE IDIOSYNCRASIES WE ARE SEEING IN THE LABOR MARKET ARE A THREAT BUT I THINK THEY NEED TO PUT A LOW MORE ATTENTION ON THAT. CAROLINE: AT THE END OF THE DAY COME WHEN YOU TALK AND IT TOTALLY, IT IS STILL THERE. WE'VE SEEN THE ROLL OVER THERE AND THE FIRING DID START TO SHOW UP. YET WE DO HAVE A FEDERAL RESERVE AND A JAY POWELL SAYING THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME PAIN, THERE WILL NEED TO BE ELEVATED UNEMPLOYMENT RATES. ROMAINE: WE ARE ALMOST ABOUT AN HOUR AWAY FROM THE CLOSING BELL ON THIS TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE S & P DOWN ABOUT .3%. MOST OF THE ACTIVITY IS IN THE BOND MARKET. YIELDS UP ACROSS THE BOARD, 13, 14, BASIS POINTS. > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. "BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE" STARTS RIGHT NOW. -- "COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE" STARTS RIGHT NOW. TIM: I AM THINKING ABOUT VOLKSWAGEN FOR A COUPLE REASONS. IF THE MARKET DOESN'T END UP DETERIORATING SIGNIFICANTLY, IT IS GOING TO MOVE AHEAD WITH THIS IDEA AND IT COULD BE ONE OF EUROPE'S BIGGEST IPO'S. KATIE AND I HAVE BEEN ARGUING ABOUT THE RIGHT WAY TO PRONOUNCE PORSCHE. > > I AM PRETTY SURE IT IS PORSCHE. I CHECKED WITH MATT MILLER. HE KNOWS A LOT ABOUT MOTORCARS. CAROLINE: I THINK BRITS SAY PORSCHE. KATIE: THIS INDEX TRACKS THE DOLLAR IN THE BACKEND OF CURRENCY. IT HIT ANOTHER RECORD HIGH TODAY. CANNOT KEEP THAT DOLLAR DOWN. CAROLINE: SOUTH ON THE BACK OF THAT. WE ARE UP .4% 18 POINTS FROM THE DOWNSIDE. THE S & P -- TO 88 POINTS ON THE NASDAQ. YIELDS PUSHING HIGHER. THE DOW UP .6% ON THE 10TH TODAY. TAYLOR: I GOT A VIEWER COMMENTING SAYING, GERMANS SAY PORSCHE. TIM: DO THEY USE THE FULL PRONUNCIATION? KATIE: LET'S GO AND TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL SECTORS. A DEFENSIVE MARKET. THE ONLY THREE SECTORS IN THE GREEN. YIELDS STILL RISING. YOU WOULD SEE THE SECTORS HIGHER. DOWN AT THE BOTTOM, ENERGY, AND TECHNOLOGY DRIVES US DOWN ON THE DAY. ROMAINE: WE ARE GOING TO TALK A LOT ABOUT HERE. YOU TALK ABOUT HEALTH CARE. SOME OF THOSE NAMES ARE DOING REALLY WELL. NETFLIX DOWN ABOUT 3.5% ON THE DAY. 2.18 -- 218.40. IT WAS DOWN 16% ON THAT STRETCH. UP ABOUT .4 OF A PERCENT. THE MORE HIGH EVALUATION IT COULD POTENTIALLY BE A LITTLE BIT MORE DIVISIVE. HERE ON CD -- HERE ON TV -- TALKED A LOT ABOUT THEM IN THE PAST HOUR. CVS HEALTH DOWN ABOUT .9%. ADT UP --. SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON --. CAROLINE: YOU WERE MENTIONING KING DOLLAR EARLIER. I BRING YOU EARLIER THAT I BRING YOU OVERALL WHAT IS HAPPENING. WE ARE GETTING SOME OF THE U.K. OUTPERFORMING. WE HAVE GOT A NEW PRIME MINISTER, A LOT OF TALK ABOUT BRINGING DOWN INFLATION HEADWIND. THIS REALLY IS A MOVE. OUT OF THE EURO, 75 BASIS POINT HIKE LATER THIS WEEK. TIM: SPEAKING OF KING DOLLAR, WE SPOKE TO -- GREEN, SHE IS CEO AND PARTNER. SHE SAID IF YOU HAVE SOME OF THE KING DOLLARS IN YOUR PER FOLIO, A PRETTY GOOD PLACE. CHECK OUT WHAT SHE HAD TO SAY. [VIDEO CLIP] > > ONE THING WE ALWAYS ADVISED, EVEN WHEN THINGS ARE ALL VERY DARK, INVESTMENT STRATEGY MUST BE A LITTLE BIT MORE CONFIDENT. VALUE, DIVIDEND. PUT YOUR STOCKS WHERE YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF A BUNKER MENTALITY AND WORK YOUR WAY OUT OF THE RISK. TIM: THAT WAS G SQUARED PRIVATE HEALTH CEO, VICTORIA GREEN. MORGAN STANLEY THINKS THINGS ARE GOING TO GET EVEN WORSE FROM HERE IN THE BOTTOM OF THE YIELD. ROMAINE: DO YOU NEED TO PUT THAT CASH TO WORK? REFERRING TO THE EQUITY MARKET, YOU COULD PUT IT IN THE BOTTOM MARKET RIGHT NOW. YOU COULD KEEP IT IN MONEY MARKET AND GET A GOOD RETURN. LOOKING AT THIS EARLIER, THE BLOOMBERG SPOT INDEX UP 12% ON THE YEAR. 12% YEAR-TO-DATE. THAT HAS FROM 2014, THAT IS GOING TO BE THE LONGEST STRETCH. MORE HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO EUROPE. THAT IS STILL GOING TO BE THE BEST YEAR GOING BACK TO 1981. YOU WOULD REINVESTED IN THE DIXIE INDEX AND YOU WOULD BE SITTING PRETTY RIGHT NOW. CAROLINE: THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN THE WINNING FORMULA THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. YOU HAVE LOST LESS MONEY THAN THE S & P. IT IS ALSO INTERESTING A USED TO BE THE DOLLAR AND THE WINNING COMMODITIES. WE ARE GETTING IDIOSYNCRATIC ROLLBACK EVENT. ROMAINE: RATHER THAN SOME OF THE MORE LONGER-TERM AND ENMESHED IN -- INVESTMENT. A LOT OF IT IS THE COMBINATION OF THE RIOT HE -- THE COMBINATION OF THE VARIETY OF TRADES. DIFFERENTIALS IN THE BOTTOM MARKET AND A CERTAIN EXTENT IN THE EQUITY MARKETS LOOKING AT THE U.S. AND OTHER COUNTRIES OUT THERE. KATIE: VOLATILE MARKETS ARE GOOD FOR TRADERS. IN 2016 TO 2020, IT WAS SO FOREIGN BECAUSE VOLATILITY -- IT WAS VERY CREATIVE. NOW IT IS AN EMBARRASSMENT. TIM: SHE IS NOT GETTING THE COVERED ANYMORE. KATIE: I JUST WATCHED FROM A FAR. TAYLOR: YOU THE YIELD DIFFERENTIAL WHEN THE TREASURY GOT SLIMMER AND SLIMMER, WE HAVE FINALLY GOTTEN OVER IN U.K.. CAROLINE: WE SEE A CHANGE IN LEADER BUT ALSO A CHANGE AND HOW THEY WILL BE ABLE TO PEEK CORE INFLATION. FOR THE REST OF THE UTILITIES INDUSTRY. THAT IS AN AMAZING STORY. ONE .5 TRILLION DOLLARS IN THE ENERGY SECTOR. COULD WE SEE THAT PART OF THE TRADING CENTER? ROMAINE: THE STORY ON THE TERMINAL EXPLAINS THE HYPE. THE WILLINGNESS TO WANT TO DO SOMETHING. HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT GOING TO BE? YOU TALK ABOUT THE NUMBER, BUT THE QUESTION BECOMES, IS THAT WHERE IT IN? A LACK OF -- OUT THERE WOULD PERCENT NUMBER HIGHER. TIM: THE TIME REMAINING WITH THOSE MARKETS CLOSING IN A LITTLE UNDER AN HOUR. WE WILL BE BACK FOR THE CLOSE. COME BACK BECAUSE YOU'RE GOING TO WATCH BEYOND THE BELL ON BLOOMBERG TV, BLOOMBERG RADIO AND --. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE TO COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL HERE ON THIS TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE UNITED STATES. SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST JOINING US RIGHT NOW TO HOPEFULLY TALK ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON OUTSIDE OF U.S. MARKETS. YOUR EXPERTISE IS IN THE EMERGING MARKET STATES. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT THAT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THE RETURNS OVER THE LAST MONTH, YOU CAN SORT OF SEE WHY. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR HAVING ME. FACTORS THAT TRADITIONALLY DRIVE EMERGING-MARKET, THE PRINCIPAL U.S. DOLLAR -- APPRECIATION CYCLE, -- THE THIRD ONE IS TRYING TO GROW TRAJECTORY. ALL OF THOSE PUTTING A DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON THE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. THERE ARE PLACES WE THINK ARE GOING TO BE RELATIVELY BETTER THAN OTHERS. TAYLOR: ARE HIGHER GEAR GUILDS UP AND MAKING A TERRITORY ON THE 10 YEAR YIELD? WHAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE WANTS TO SEE WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THOSE TIGHTENING FINANCIAL POSITIONS? > > THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE TIGHTENING. IN THE EMERGING MARKETS, THAT WILL BE SOME PAIN. YOU REALLY NEED TO UNDERSTAND THE INS AND OUTS OF THE COUNTRY. EXPORTS AS FAR AS IN SPORT -- EXPORTS VERSUS IMPORTS. RELATIVELY INFLATED FOR MORE OF THESE FORCES PLAYING OUT COMING FROM THE FED AND THE U.S.. CAROLINE: WE ARE COMING TO LOOK AT SO MUCH MORE OF A FOR -- SO MUCH MORE OF A FOCUS. ARE YOU WILLING TO PUT NEW MONEY TO WORK? IS THERE A DESIRE -- AT THE MOMENT? LALE: CASH, THERE IS A CASE FOR THAT. THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITHA BEING A LITTLE BIT MORE CONCENTRATED THAT THE U.S. GROWTH AS OPPOSED TO THE U.K., EUROPE AND THAT TELLS US CONCENTRATED IN THE U.S. WILL HELP US. THERE IS MORE CONCENTRATION HAPPENING IN THE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU SET UP A STRATEGY? DO YOU SIT WITH SOME OF THOSE? DO YOU MAY BE LOOK AT SOMETHING ELSE WITH THE EXPECTATION THE CYCLE IS TURNING? LALE: WE ARE SAYING WE ARE AT THE CUSP OF CHANGING --. IT DOES MAKE THE CASE FOR SHORT DURATION STOCKS. THE END OF GLOBALIZATION WHICH MAKES THE CASE FOR IN-PLACE -- INFLATION HEDGING. JOINING FOR MANY YEARS NOW AND THAT IS HOW ENERGY IS GOING TO BE ELEVATED FOR A LONG TIME NOW BECAUSE MORE PREMIUM, SHORT DURATION, -- THE PLACE TO BE. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF THE STRATEGY CONTINUES TO BEM? LALE: GIVEN THE FACT CHINA IS HAVING SOME PROBLEMS IN PROPERTY SLOWDOWN, AND THE FACT WE ARE STILL NOT SEEING -- IT TELLS US WE NEED TO BE A LITTLE BIT INFLATED AWAY FROM CHINA. CHINA IMPACTS COUNTRIES IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO CHINA. BRAZIL, MEXICO, EVEN SOUTH AFRICA BEING CALLED EXPORTERS IN MAJOR ENERGY. IT IS MAKING THE CASE THAT YOU HAVE TO STAY A LITTLE BIT FROM CHINA FOR SOME TIME BEFORE ALL OF THESE PLAY OUT. CAROLINE: YOU TALK ABOUT INFLATION -- IS ENERGY STILL ONE OF THEM? SEEING COMMODITIES COME UP FROM THE PEAK. IT IS THAT THE SHORT-TERM HICCUP FOR YOU OR DO YOU THINK WE HAVE ACTUALLY REACHED THE HIGHS WITH NATURAL GAS, FOR EXAMPLE? LALE: WE HAVE REACHED THE HIGHS, BUT PRICES ARE GOING TO BE ELEVATED FOR SOME TIME. THEY ARE PLAYING THAT LONG-TERM STRATEGY SAYING THAT MORE IS GOING TO BE PLAYING ON ENERGY PRICES. GIVING HIGH INFLATION EXPECTATION, TRAVEL IS STILL ONGOING AND PRICE LEVELS FOR ENERGY BECOMING A TAILWIND FOR ENERGY STOCKS. STOCKS ARE GOING TO PERFORM VERY WELL. CAROLINE: LALE AKONER, BNY MELLON, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST. THE FOLLOWING ENERGY PRICES, -- PLUS WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. CHIEF GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGISTS. AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT "BLOOMBERG TRIPLE TAKE". MANAGING DIRECTOR OF PRIME RESEARCH FROM VOLUME, VOLATILITY AND ALL OF IT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THIS IS " THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE". CONTINUES TO BE A BIG DRIVER OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THAT DEAL UP 13, 14 BASIS POINTS THE BOARD. A DOLLAR -- THE DOLLAR CONTINUES TO BE STRONGER. THAT BRINGS US TO THE OVERALL LOOK ON THE MARKET. THE ONLY STRENGTH WE CAN SEE RIGHT NOW, GLOBALLY IN EUROPE, UP ABOUT TO PRESENT HERE TODAY ON THE DAY. THE S & P STILL STUCK AROUND THE 3900 MARK. A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOKING FOR HISTORICAL DATA. WHAT HAPPEN IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER WHERE WE CAN EXTRAPOLATE WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR AND BEYOND? JOINING US NOW IS ABIGAIL JUVENILE -- ABIGAIL. ABIGAIL, YOU'RE TAKING A LOOK. ABIGAIL: WHAT YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT IN TERMS OF PERFORMANCE, STOCKS, THIS YEAR IT IS MADE WORSE BY THE FACT IT IS AN ELECTION YEAR. THAT BRINGS A DECLINE BY THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER AND THE LOSS AT THE END OF AUGUST, THAT BRINGS A BIGGER DECLINE 2.5% ON THE S & P 500. OUR OPTION SUPPORTING THIS, THE WAY WE COULD SEE A REAL DRAWDOWN IN OCTOBER? > > WHAT IS REALLY DRIVING THE MARKET, IN THE PRIOR SEGMENT, YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT THE RAMPANT DOLLAR, -- IT IS NOT REALLY SUGGESTING WE ARE IN FOR A BIG DECLINE. VERY TYPICAL FOR QUITE A WHILE. RATIO IS ABOUT POINT THREE YIELD. THAT HAS BEEN PLEADED -- THAT HAS BEEN PRETTY FLAT. YOU LOOK AT THAT ALSO WHICH TELLS US WHERE IS THERE TAIL RISK OR THAT BLACK SWAN EVENT RISK. IN THE MARKETS, THAT IS NOT INDICATING THERE IS MUCH FOR YOUR OUT THERE AS IT IS SITTING RIGHT AROUND 120, WHICH IS NOT AN ELEVATED NUMBER AT ALL. > > WHAT A GREAT BREAKDOWN. LET'S RECONCILE OF STRATEGIES -- THE MOST WELL-KNOWN FOR THE S & P 500. WHAT YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT IS RISING DEALS ON THE DOLLAR. INVESTORS DON'T SEE TOO MUCH CONCERN. WHEN HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BEFORE? SCOTT: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. THAT IS WHAT I'M SEEING RIGHT NOW. THIS WAS SIMILAR IN 2000 18, BEFORE WE USE SAW THE 10 YEAR YIELD. A BIG MARKET MELTDOWN. WE DIDN'T REALLY SEE BIG-TIME TIME VOLATILITY OR A FLURRY OF PROTECTION. THIS IS NOT EXACTLY SIMILAR TO WHAT IT WASN'T TO THOUSAND 18. IF SOMETHING DOES HAPPEN, YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THAT VOLATILITY SPIKE A LOT FASTER AND WHAT WE ARE SEEING ON THE DOWNSIDE. ABIGAIL: BIG TECH MORE VALUE -- MORE VULNERABLE. > > ROMAINE HAS HIS WAY -- IT IS ALL BONDS ON THE SHOW, UNLESS ROMAINE HAS HIS WAY. WE ARE OPENING SOME OF THE BOND SALES WE GET. IT HAS BEEN PRETTY QUIET UP UNTIL THIS POINT SO FAR THIS YEAR. THE SEASONALITY CHART ON THE TERMINAL, WE HAVE BEEN LAGGING SOME OF THIS 2021 AND 20 TURNING ELECTION. CAROLINE: WHEN I USED TO CALL CORPORATE AND SALES, A LOT OF THESE RETAIL COMPANIES THAT WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT HEADING INTO MORE ABOUT IT RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU GO BACK TO THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC. THESE COMPANIES EITHER GOING TO GO YOU START ALL OF THESE COMPANIES GET THAT LIFELINE FROM A GOVERNMENT SPENDING IS WELL. TAYLOR: RATES ARE ONLY RISING. ROMAINE: SHOULD I REFINANCE RIGHT NOW? TAYLOR: I THINK YOU MISSED THE WINDOW. CAROLINE: RATES GOING ONLY ONE WAY. NOT ONLY SUPPORTING THE RETAILER FOR THOSE. ANNOUNCER: THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE, WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK AND CAROLINE: -- CAROLINE: WE HAVE JUST ABOUT HALF AN HOUR LEFT IN YOUR TRADING DAY. ROMAINE: A LOT OF QUESTIONS RIGHT NOW ABOUT HOW DEFENSIVE YOU NEED TO BE. TAYLOR: TAKE A LOOK AT ONE OF MY FAVORITE FUNCTIONS, THE IMAC SITTING ON THE TERMINAL. ONLY SECTORS IN THE GREEN. IF YOU THINK ABOUT MORE TRADITIONAL SECTORS MEETING TODAY. EVEN WITHIN THOSE, 80% OF SOME OF THOSE STOCKS WITHIN INDIVIDUAL SECTORS ARE HIGHER. PARTICULARLY WITH TECHNOLOGY AND ENERGY WHICH IS ABOUT ONE ROMAINE: PERCENT UP ON THE DAY. ROMAINE: AMERICAN AIRLINES UP A PERCENTAGE POINT. THIS WEAKENS HOLIDAY TRAVEL. THIS BASED ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE SCALE. IT WAS ACTUALLY ABOVE 2019 LEVELS. THINKING ABOUT THE COMMENTARY ABOUT -- AS WELL AS SOME OF THE TRADE -- THE FREIGHT COMPANIES. PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO SOME OF THOSE FREIGHT LOANS. ALSO LOWER THAN THE CONCERN ABOUT CONSUMER SPENDING AND CREDIT QUALITY CAROLINE:. HEADWINDS REMAIN. YOU'RE GOING TO BE FACING A STRONG U.S. DOLLAR. BUYING YOUR ENERGY FOR EXAMPLE. BEFORE WE MANAGE TO SEE COMMODITIES RISE, EVEN IF THE DOLLAR WAS EVER HIGHER, A NEW RECORD HIGH TODAY. THE COMMODITY INDEX FOLLOWING THE LOWEST OF THE AGE. NATURAL GAS TAKES YOU ON THE LOWEST SIDE. TAYLOR: ENERGY PRICES AND COMMODITIES SOARING ACROSS THE GLOBE. TAKE A LOOK AT CHESAPEAKE ENERGY. THEY HAVE BEEN UP TO PERCENT THIS YEAR ALONE. THE COMPANY EMERGED FROM BANKRUPTCY LAST YEAR. NOW GOING BACK TO ITS ROOTS TO FOCUS ON THAT GAS. JOINING US NOW, THE CHESAPEAKE CEO, ALIX STEEL, ALEX, TAKE IT AWAY. ALIX: JOINING US NOW IS NICK. THE CEO. IT HAS BEEN QUITE A RIDE FOR CHESAPEAKE. THE REAL GOAL IS TO BECOME A PURE, NATURAL GAS PRODUCER. WHAT IS THE ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE LOOK LIKE FOR YOU, DEVELOPING HERE IN THE U.S.? > > TODAY THE WORLD IS REALLY SHORT ENERGY. WE SEE IT SHOWING UP IN COMMODITY PRICES NATIONALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY. WE SIT ON A TREMENDOUS RESOURCE OF NATURAL GAS IN THE UNITED STATES. OUR PORTFOLIO IS THE BEST NATURAL GAS IN NORTH AMERICA. WE HAVE TREMENDOUS ABOUT OF RUNWAYS, WE HAVE A 50 YEAR -- FOR CHESAPEAKE TO MEET THIS CHALLENGE ALONG THE GLOBE -- AROUND THE GLOBE IS FOR OUR COMPANY TO HELP WHAT IS BECOME A MASSIVE WORLD WORLD POLICY. ALIX: WHEN AND HOW DO YOU GET THAT PRICING? > > NATURAL GAS, WE HAVE SEEN A HUGE AMOUNT COME ONLINE OVER THE NECK -- OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS. THERE IS A LOT MORE COMING OVER THE END OF THE DECADE. THERE WILL BE ANOTHER DOUBLING OF AIRPORT -- EXPORT CAPACITY IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS. RIGHT ON THE DOORSTOP OF THE LNG FACILITIES IN THE U.S.. WE HAVE THE HUGE AMOUNT OF SUPPLY WE CAN DELIVER INTO THOSE FACILITIES. ON TOP OF THAT, WE HAVE TAKEN HUGE STEPS TO BECOME A VERY LOW CARBON FOOTPRINT WITH OUR PRODUCTION. WE HAVE CONTINUED -- ON ALL OF OUR PRODUCTION. OUR CARBON FOOTPRINT ON OUR PRODUCTION MARRIED WITH THE -- OF THE OTHER FACILITIES IS UNMATCHED. WHAT BETTER BENEFITS TO BEST. ALIX: HOW ARE YOU GETTING THAT CASH FLOW TO SHAREHOLDERS? HOW DO YOU BALANCE THOSE TWO THINGS? NICK: ONE WOULD THINK ABOUT HOW WE DELIVER CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, WE NEED TO INVEST A REASONABLE AMOUNT OF OUR CAPITAL THAT LEADS TO A RELATIVELY LOW INVESTMENT RATE GIVEN THE STRENGTH OF OUR ASSET RATE AND THE RETURN PROFILE WE SEE ON OUR ASSET RATE -- ASSET RATE. WE CAN THE LIVER THE SUPPLY TO CONSUMERS AND GENERATE CASH FLOW FOR SHAREHOLDERS. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DECISIONS THEY HAVE BEEN MADE IN WASHINGTON, BOTH SUCCESSFUL AND UNSUCCESSFUL, I'M CURIOUS IF YOU THINK THAT COULD OFFER A LITTLE BIT OF A BALANCE FOR A COMPANY LIKE YOURS? SPECIFICALLY WHEN IT DID MANAGE THE PAST OF INFLATION REDUCTION A FEW WEEKS AGO? NICK: WE ARE ENCOURAGED THERE IS RENEWED INTEREST FOR STRUCTURE IN THE U.S.. A LOT MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE PARTICULARLY IN THE NORTHEAST. WE COULD GENERATE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE NATURAL GAS TO SERVE NEW ENGLAND, SERVE NEW YORK CITY AND TO SERVE THE CODES. WE THINK THERE NEEDS TO BE A LOT MORE INFRASTRUCTURE, BUT WE ARE ENCOURAGED WHAT WE ARE SEEING. ALIX: THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO NICK: NICK: NATURAL GAS --. IN THE FUTURE WE WILL ELECT TO HAVE A PORTION OF OUR PRODUCTION PRICED ON THE NATIONAL INDUSTRIES. EXACTLY WHERE THAT LAND, WE HAVE A BIT OF TIME TO GO BEFORE WE DETERMINE WHAT PERCENTAGE THAT SHOULD BE. THE -- WILL BE VERY VALUABLE TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS. AALI X: THE DISTINCTION IS HUGE. WE TALKED PEOPLE THAT HAVE ASKED THAT OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS. BECAUSE THEY HAD TO. THEY HAD TO GUY FIRESTONE, THIS IS NOT THAT SCENARIO. NICK: IS A GREAT ASSET. IT GENERATE A LOT OF FREE CASH FLOW. WE CAN BE REALLY PATIENT ABOUT HOW WE APPROACH A SALE. WE THINK OUR SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE WE HAVE HAD ASIAN MEN THIS AMOUNT OF INTERESTS SINCE WE ANNOUNCE OUR GOALS AND SELL LAST MONTH. IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME. THAT TIME IS SOMETHING WE CAN USE OUR ADVANTAGE AND WE EXPECT A GREAT OUTCOME. ALIX: DO YOU THINK WE EVER SEE TO DOLLAR NATURAL GAS PRICES AGAIN? AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? NICK: IT HAS BEEN EXTREMELY VOLATILE. WE EXPECTED GUSHING RIGHT -- ANY PRODUCT IS POSSIBLE -- ANY PRICE IS PROFITABLE -- IS POSSIBLE ON ANY GIVEN DAY. ALIX: IF NATURAL GAS IS RELATIVELY LANDLINE, WE CANNOT BUILD OUT THE PIPELINES. YOU NEED TO GET THE GAS OUT. YOU CANNOT BUILD LNG TUNNELS. THE PARTS TO DELIVER WILL BE LARGELY AROUND LOUISIANA AND THE COAST. THERE IS A LOT OF CONFIDENCE AND A PASS FOR ALL OF THAT INFRASTRUCTURE TO BE BILLED. THE REAL OPPORTUNITY IN THE U.S. IS FOR US TO BUILD MORE INFRASTRUCTURE IN PENNSYLVANIA. IF WE BUILD MORE INFRASTRUCTURE IN PENNSYLVANIA AND BETTER STRUCTURED TO THE DOMESTIC AND TO THE WORLD, WE CAN SEE AN INCREASE IN RETURN FOR OUR COMPANY. ALIX: I STARTED WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE AND THIS FINISHES IT OFF, THE CONVERSATION WAS YOU CANNOT HAVE ENERGY SECURITY AND A LOW CARBON FUTURE AT THE SAME TIME. YOU CANNOT HAVE THEM BOTH. LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING TO PRICES OVER IN EUROPE. IS THAT TRUE? NICK: THAT IS NOT TRUE. WE ARE IN A POSITION TO BE ABLE TO HIGHLIGHT THAT TO THE WORLD ABOUT NATURAL GAS CAN HUNDRED. THE GOAL COMING FROM HIS 2006 -- 10 TIMES THAT AMOUNT. WE SIT TODAY WITH THAT GOAL OF 2% WHICH IS .2. THE CULTURAL PHENOMENON IN OUR COUNTRY, THE INTENSITY FOR WHICH PEOPLE ARE EXCITED TO HIGHLIGHT TO THE WORLD WE CAN BE THE SOURCE OF THOSE LOWER CARBON INJURIES -- EVERY DAY. ALIX: THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS, FOR THAT TIME AS WELL. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. CAROLINE: DEALS RISE, BIG TECH FALLS. THE GREENER SIDE OF THE EQUATION. WE HAVE GOT HEALTH CARE, UTILITY COMPANIES TRYING TO DO THEIR BEST TO JUST READ ALREADY ON THE DOWNSIDE. BIG TECH PLAYS OUT. HOW CAN YOU FIGHT THAT SORT OF MARKET CAP THAT APPEARS TO BE FALLING TOWARDS THE DOWNWARD SITE. THE ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE. WE THINK ABOUT THE EVENT COMING THURSDAY, ECB COMING DAYS. DOWN BY .3%. THE 10 YEAR YIELD WHEN YOU FACTOR IN RATE HIKES, ONE DOLLAR RATE HIKES. CAROLINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. I AM CAROLINE HYDE. ROMAINE: I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK. CAROLINE: THE OUTLOOK OF THE TRADE. WE DIAL BACK OVER ACROSS THE BOARD. THE NASDAQ, THE S & P 500 ALL UNDERWATER. ROMAINE: A PRETTY TIGHT TRADING RANGE. SOME OF THE UPDATED PRICES WE SAW EARLIER, EVEN TITERS HERE. UTILITIES AND HEALTH CARE IN THE GREEN. YOU CAN ADD REAL ESTATE TO THAT. THAT IS ALL YOU'RE GETTING HERE ON THE STATE. THE S & P HEALTH DOWN ABOUT A PERCENTAGE TODAY. TAYLOR: I CAN WALK MAIN CHRISTINA COOPER. SHE IS THE CHIEF LEVEL MARKET STRATEGIST. TELL US ABOUT SEPTEMBER. WE ARE MAKING THIS BIG TO DO ABOUT MARKETS COMING BACK, TRADERS COMING BACK. IN OCTOBER, LET'S BE HONEST, THAT MAKES SENSE ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE KIND OF ENVIRONMENT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT HAS DRIVEN MARKETS THIS YEAR, IT HAS LARGELY BEEN ABOUT THE FED. THE FED IS WHAT ESSENTIALLY DROVE MARKETS DOWN AND IT COULD DO THAT AGAIN. THEY ARE CERTAINLY SERIOUS ABOUT THAT. THIS IS A TIME WHEN MANY INVESTORS ARE WALKING ON AND SHELLS. EVEN THOUGH WE START WITH A GOOD DAY, WE COULD END WITH A BAD DAY. ROMAINE: WE WERE TALKING A LITTLE BIT EARLIER, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME OTHER MARKET STRATEGIST. THEY HAVE MADE THE POINT THAT SOME OF THE ATTENTION HAS SHIFTED TO THE EARNINGS AND EXPECTATIONS THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE. LOWERED GUIDANCE AND MAY BE HEADING INTO Q4 AND EVEN INTO NEXT YEAR. CHRISTINA: -- K RISTINA: IT COULD BE A ONE TO PUNCH. WE COULD SEE THE ECONOMY PUMMELING THE ECONOMY -- WE CAN SEE THE FED PUMMELING THE ECONOMY WITH A RATE HIKE. WE GET DOWNWARD DIVISIONS TO EARNINGS THAT ARE SIGNIFICANT. IT IS A COMBINATION OF THE TWO CONCERNS. THE IMMEDIATE ONE IS THE FED IN SEPTEMBER. CAROLINE: WE DON'T HAVE A GLOBAL -- TRYING TO FIGHT INFLATION AS WELL. CHINA WITHOUT INFLATION IMPRESSIONS. KRISTINA: THAT IS THE OTHER PROBLEM. THEY JUST KEEP GETTING HIT. HERE THEY ARE WOULD NATURAL GAS. I HAVE TRIED TO COME UP WITH A STRATEGY. THEY TRIED TO BRING UP THE RESERVE FROM THEIR STORAGE. THEY SEE SOME VERY SIGNIFICANT HEADWINDS. YOU ARE RIGHT, WE DO HAVE CHINA. THAT REMAINS A CONCERN ALTHOUGH I WILL SAY, FOR EVERY SETBACK, WE HAVE A MEASURE THAT WILL CONTINUE AND ACCELERATE AS WE HEAD TOWARDS OCTOBER, NOVEMBER. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GO BACK TO EUROPE. WE TALK ABOUT THE FED, MOST PEOPLE AGREE THE FED IS DOING THE RIGHT THING OVERALL. THEY MAY NOT AGREE ON EXACTLY HOW MANY BASIS POINTS THEY GO, BUT THEY FEEL LIKE THEY CONTINUE TO HIKE. SHOULD THE -- BE QUITE AS AGGRESSIVE AS THE FED AND MADE SOME OF THE ERRORS THEY MADE BACK IN 2011 TO 2014? KRISTINA: THERE ARE SOME REAL CONCERNS AND DOWNRIGHT FEARS ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE ECB AND THE EURO IS IN A VERY DIFFERENT SITUATION. MUCH OF INFLATION IS BEING DRIVEN BY ENERGY PRICES. IT IS NOT A DEMAND STORY. YOU CAN MAKE THE ARGUMENT THE FED IS JUSTIFIED IN HIS RIGHTS BECAUSE IT NEEDS TO COOL DEMAND, MUCH OF INFLATION ON THE EURO IS BEING CAUSED BY ENERGY CRISIS. THAT IS NOT BECAUSE OF THE ECB ITSELF. RAISING RATES COULD DELIVER A SIGNIFICANT BLOW TO A VERY VULNERABLE ECONOMY. CAROLINE: HOW DO YOU -- TAYLOR: HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY -- YIELDS GOING DOWN. HOW DO YOU GET PAST THAT PSYCHOLOGY? KRISTINA: IF YOU HAVE A LONG ENOUGH TIME HORIZON, YOU ARE WILLING TO TOLERATE VOLATILITY. THERE ARE ARGUMENTS FOR TACTICALLY ALLOCATING DEPENDING ON THE KIND OF INVESTOR YOU ARE, BUT THE REALITY IS FOR MOST INVESTORS, THEY WILL NOT EVEN REMEMBER SOME OF THE RATE HIKES THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AND SCRUTINIZING RIGHT NOW IF THEIR TIME HORIZON IS 23. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. THE FED HAS DRIVEN MARKETS. IT IS A MAJOR FACTOR. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THESE ARE RELATIVELY SMALL SWINGS IN MARKETS. CAROLINE: YOU ARE A LONG-TERM INVESTOR, ARE WE BEING INVESTED? ARE WE SEEING MORE PEOPLE AT LEAST? KRISTINA: WE ARE CERTAINLY SEEING SOME OF THAT. THE BIGGEST LESSON FROM MY PERSPECTIVE WAS THAT IF YOU GET OUT, A MARKET LOSS, YOU ARE LOCKING AND THAT LAWS AND YOU MISS OUT ON PARTICIPATION. YOU CAN MISS OUT ON A LOT OF UPSIDES. ROMAINE: WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF PEOPLE DO THAT. I AM CURIOUS, WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE STATE INVESTING, MAYBE NEEDING TO ROTATE AROUND AND NOT KEEP YOUR MONEY IN A STATIC POSITION, ARE YOU RECOMMENDING FOLKS DO ANYTHING LIKE THAT IN THIS MOMENT NOW? KRISTINA: YOU COULD HARDLY MOVE TO A MORE DEFENSIVE STANCE. THAT DOESN'T MEAN THE ALLOCATION WITHIN EQUITIES. ALLOCATION WITHIN THE HEALTH CARE STANCE. TECHNOLOGIES TEND TO BE VERY DEFENSIVE WHEN RATES GO UP. HISTORICALLY THE TRACK RECORD HAS BEEN RELATIVELY GOOD RELATIVE TO OTHER SECTORS IN OUR ENVIRONMENT. CAROLINE: TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT YOU SHOULD BE IN -- FOR THIS MARKET. > > TRYING TO HOLD OVER TO SOME OF THE TECHNICAL LEVELS, TRYING TO HOLD ONTO THAT 39.01 -- 3901 INTEREST RATES. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MOVING AVERAGES AND WHERE ARE PAYING THE IDEA TWO OR THREE WEEKS AGO IN MID-AUGUST TO THE DAY AND THAT IS GOING TO SEND YOU STRAIGHT DOWN, THAT GIVES YOU -- WHAT IS IN STORE. CAROLINE: WHEN YOU HAVE SUCH A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE, YOU WANT TO LOOK AT TECHNICAL TRADING. ROMAINE: 3902 ON THE S & P. WE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. ANNOUNCER: BEYOND THE BILL, COUNTDOWN TO THE MARKETS CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE U.S. TRADING DAY. TO HELP TAKE US BEYOND THE BILL, OUR MOBILE CATS. TIM STENOVEC AND KATIE GREIFELD IN CAROL MASSAR. IT IS DOWN FOUR OR FIVE PERCENT. THERE HASN'T BEEN A WHOLE LOT OF ACTION. MAY BE WAITING FOR A LITTLE BIT MORE CLARITY. TIM: FOUNDER AND CEO OF MAINE STAKE -- SAYS GET USED TO THIS CHOPPINESS BECAUSE IT IS GOING TO CONTINUE UNTIL THE FED CAN GET INFLATION TO COME DOWN. THE BIG QUESTION IS HOW LONG IS IT GOING TO TAKE AND HOW FAST DOES IT COME DOWN? TAYLOR: IT FEELS LIKE EVERY BOUNDS GET SOLD ON THE OTHER END. IT FEELS LIKE A VERY BORING INTERNET RANGE. KATIE: WE GOT SOME INITIAL COMMENTS THAT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT SECTORS, TEXT GETS EXPOSED. AFTER THE INITIAL SHOCK, IT IS A SECTOR THAT TENDS TO PERFORM PRETTY WELL EVEN IN RISING RATES. ROMAINE: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT SOFTWARE. COMPANIES -- CONTRACTS DO NOT MEAN A WHOLE LOT IN A MARKET LIKE THIS. LET'S WALK YOU THROUGH THE NUMBERS. THE DOW JONES IS DOWN 5/10 OF A PERCENT. 170 LOWER. THE NASDAQ IS DOWN ABOUT 86. THE RUSSELL IS THE RELATIVE LAGGARD. TIM: WE ARE DOWN 18% YEAR TO DATE ON THE S & P. 192 STOCKS MOVED HIGHER, 310 MOVED LOWER. TAYLOR: CERTAINLY FOR THE RADIO AUDIENCE, THE BEST AND WORST PERFORMERS BY SECTOR, EVEN IN THE BEST PERFORMER CATEGORY, THERE IS A LOT OF GREEN ON THE SCREEN. TRANSPORTATION, HEALTH CARE AND UTILITY, THOSE ARE UP ABOUT ONE TO 2/10 OF 1% ON THE DAY. A LOT OF RED. WAY DOWN AT THE BOTTOM, ENERGY AND MEDIA ARE DOWN ON THE DAY. KATIE: I'M SO EXCITED TO TALK ABOUT ROLAND. YOUR BEST PERFORMER, THEY UPGRADED. EVEN IN A RECESSION, PEOPLE STILL DON'T LIKE BUGS. THAT IS GOOD NEWS. WHAT FUN. UP 6%. ROMAINE: HAVE THEY HAVE RID OF THE DINING SHEDS. KATIE: GOOD NEWS IS GARBAGE IS STILL ON THE STREETS. MOVING ALONG, WE HAVE THE MAKER OF SOLAR EQUIPMENTS UP. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT NEXTERA ENERGY. TIM: LET'S START WITH CHURCH & DWIGHT. IT IS THE CAP LETTER WE USED TO USE. IT WORKED REALLY WELL. CAROLINE: ANIMALS ARE RECESSION-PROOF. TIM: THE COMPANY CITED CONTINUED SOFTNESS. KATIE: MY HUSBAND BUYS THE CAP LETTER. -- CAP LITTER. -- CAT LITTER. TIM: EXPECTING SALES DOWN. JACK-IN-THE-BOX. CAROLINE: GREAT SOCIAL MEDIA GAME. TIM: THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE TO STEP IT UP. I WONDER HOW THEY ARE REACTING TO THIS. OTHER FAST FOOD COMPANIES ARE ALSO LOWER. IT'S BECAUSE OF A NEW BILL SIGNED BY GAVIN NEWSOM. IT GIVES RESTAURANT CHAIN EMPLOYEES INPUT OVER WAGES. THE CONCERN IS IT IS GOING TO COST FAST FOOD CHAINS MORE TO EMPLOY PEOPLE THERE ARE CONCERNS WAGES COULD GO UP TO $22 AN HOUR. ROMAINE: THE FOLKS AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE DID A BREAKDOWN ON FAST FOOD COMPANIES MOST EXPOSED TO THE LAW. JACK-IN-THE-BOX. TIM: WING STOP IS ON THE LIST AS WELL. AN ACQUISITION COMPANY FELL AS MUCH AS 21%. EXECUTIVES DEFERRED A SHAREHOLDER VOTE SIGNALING UNCERTAINTY. CAROLINE: BACK TO JACK-IN-THE-BOX, RECORD ENERGY USE. THE THREAT OF BLACKOUTS, I AM LOOKING AT THE COMMODITIES SPECTER FOR A MOMENT. DOLLAR STRENGTH, NATURAL GAS IS UP. WE SEE THE U.S. PRODUCING A RECORD AMOUNT OF NATURAL GAS TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND. EIGHT DOLLARS IS VERY ELEVATED. BRENT CRUDE IS DOWN THREE WHEN PERCENT AFTER OPEC CROSS DELIVERED PRODUCTION PULLBACK. WE SAW PRICES RISE, THIS IS MORE ABOUT CHINA AND GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS AS WE LOOK TOWARDS A MORE HAWKISH FED I AM LOOKING AT THE KING DOLLAR STORY, BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX IS AT A NEW RECORD HIGH. THE JAPANESE YEN, THIS IS A YIELD DIVERGENCE STORY. THIS IS A YOUR KIND OF A DAY. THE YEN IS LOWER. WE ARE SEEING A FLIGHT TOWARDS U.S. TREASURIES WHAT WE ARE SEEING MORE FOCUS IN TERMS OF HAWKISH THIS, BUT ON THE DAY, WE ARE SEEING DEMAND, CANADIAN YIELDS PUSH HIGHER. NORWEGIAN, GERMAN. TAYLOR: PRICE DOWN, YIELD HIGHER. THAT HAS BEEN A CONSISTENT THEME. THINKING ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE IMPACT ON THESE EQUITY MARKETS. WE ARE BACK UP TO 350 ON THE TWO YEAR YIELD. IT GETS A LITTLE MORE PRONOUNCED AS YOU THINK ABOUT FURTHER OUT ON THE YIELD CURVE. TALKING ABOUT KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS, A LOT OF PEOPLE SEEM TO THINK IT'S THE HIGH FOR THE SESSION. PEAK YIELDS ARE TRYING TO CLIMB BACK UP FROM THE DEPTHS OF ABOUT ONE WEEK AGO. TIM: I'M FOCUSED ON THE EQUITY MARKET WHEN IT COMES TO THE RALLY THAT PRETTY MUCH DISAPPEARED OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS. THE BIG QUESTION I HAVE IS WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER GIVEN HISTORICALLY, IT HAS A REPUTATION OF BEING A MONTH WITH SOFTNESS. ROMAINE: THERE HAS BEEN TALK ABOUT ON AVERAGE IT IS SOMETHING , I THINK IF YOU GO BACK FURTHER IT GETS WORSE. IT'S NOT AS BAD AS YOU WOULD THINK. ESPECIALLY WHAT YOU SAW IN AUGUST. KATIE: IT SEEMS LIKE INVESTORS ARE VOTING WITH THEIR FEET. BILLIONS OF DOLLARS COMING IN OVER THESE PAST FEW WEEKS. TIM: THAT IS GOING TO DO IT FOR OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. CHECK US OUT TOMORROW, SAME TIME, SAME PLACE, ♪ CAROLINE: WE'RE ARE TALKING ABOUT STOCK OWNERSHIP. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS. LET'S HAVE A LOOK. CAROLINE: MORE AND MORE ABOUT BORROWING COSTS. SEPTEMBER IS AN UGLY MONTH IN GENERAL. REAL ESTATE IN THE LIKES OF UTILITIES PUSHED US EVER SO SLIGHTLY HIGHER. THE NASDAQ IS OFFSET IN TENTHS OF. AND SISTERS THING WE ARE SEEING KING DOLLAR BACK ON TOP. THIS IS A GREAT TERM YOU GET ON THE BLOOMBERG, IT SHOWS YOU THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S. DOLLAR ON THE DAY. NOT JUST ONE DAY BUT THE YEAR. IT PAINTS A SIMILAR STORY. THE JAPANESE YEN GETTING ON THE LOWER SIDE. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT DIFFERENTIATION STARTING TO COME TO BEAR. THAT IS DIFFERENT. I LOOK AT WHAT COMMODITIES -- ROMAINE: LOOK AT HOW STYLUS. -- STYLUS. TAYLOR: WHEN YOU WERE GONE, SUITS MADE A COMEBACK. I AM STILL NOT IN THE POPULAR CROWD, BUT I WILL TELL YOU A POPULAR RESEARCH PAPER TURNING HEADS ON WALL STREET. JOINING US IS AN AUTHOR OF THE RESEARCH. A PROFESSOR OF FINANCE. WHAT WERE SOME OF THE MAIN FINDINGS? GUEST: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. THERE IS ANOTHER COMPONENT WHERE IF YOU COULD SUM UP THE INDEX FUNDS, IF YOU ADD IN DIRECT INVESTORS, YOU GET SOMETHING CLOSER TO 40%. ROMAINE: I CURIOUS. LOOKING AT A RELATIVELY NARROW GROUP OF FUND MANAGERS, EXTRAPOLATING OUT AND OF THE DAYTRADING, THE IDEA IF YOU HAVE DEDICATED OUR ACTIVE STRATEGIES USING THE INDEX TO WAIT THEMSELVES TO WHATEVER TRENDS THERE ARE, IS THERE A SENSE, DOES 37% STILL CAPTURE WHAT WE SHOULD CONSIDER THE TOTAL VALUE? GUEST: IT IS PROBABLY NOT EVERYTHING. WE'RE TRYING TO BE PRETTY CONSERVATIVE. A COUPLE REASONS WE ARE LOWBALLING IS WE'RE ONLY LOOKING AT PEOPLE TRACKING THE RUSSELL AS WELL AS THE S & P. WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT NASDAQ. WE ARE REVERSE ENGINEERING JUST BY LOOKING AT REBALANCING. IF WE ARE GRADUALLY PEACE KNOWING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO CAPTURE WHAT WE'RE DOING. CAROLINE: REMIND US WHY IT MATTERS. WE KNOW ELON MUSK TRIED TO HIGHLIGHT THE CONCERNS, BUT TO YOU, WHAT DOES IT MEAN ? GUEST: IT'S IMPORTANT IN MODERN MARKETS. PEOPLE THOUGHT IF YOU DID NOT NOTICE IT WAS TWICE AS LARGE AS PREVIOUS ESTIMATES, HOW BIG OF A DEAL WOULD IT BE? IF THAT CHANGE WENT UNNOTICED, THEIR IMPACTS. ROMAINE: IN 2017, BLACKROCK TALKED ABOUT THIS IDEA AND I GUESS THE QUESTION IS, IF WE KNEW THIS EXISTED, IS THERE A NEGATIVE EFFECT? GUEST: NOT EVERYBODY APPRECIATED THIS. SOME PEOPLE WERE WELL AWARE OF LARGE NUMBERS AND SOME PEOPLE WERE NOT. IT'S NOTEWORTHY THERE IS A SPREAD THERE WERE NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES OF HAVING PASSIVE INVESTING, IT SEEMS LIKE IT WOULD BE HARD. EVERY LITTLE BIT ADDED WOULD HAVE HAD A HUGE EFFECT. TAYLOR: WE TALKED ABOUT GARBAGE IN, GARBAGE OUT. GUEST: WE HAVE STRONG MODELS THAT MAKE PREDICTIONS. IT'S HOW MUCH FAITH YOU WANT TO PUT IN WHEN WE ARE MAKING POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS. CAROLINE: PEOPLE ARE STILL CHOOSING TO TRADE THIS WAY BECAUSE OF CONVENIENCE. THERE ARE TREASURES THAT DON'T NEED TO TRADE, WHAT IS IT? IS IT PURELY CONVENIENCE? GUEST: IT COST TIME, MONEY. ALL OF A SUDDEN IT BECAME POSSIBLE, HE STARTED DOING THAT. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE DOING IT NOW. CAROLINE: IT IS REALLY GREAT. WE THANK YOU FOR COMING ON AND DISCUSSING MORE. PROFESSOR OF FINANCE. STILL AHEAD. LOOKING TOWARDS TOMORROW'S GAMESTOP EARNINGS. PASSIVE VERSUS ACTIVE. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT THE MEME STOCK MARKET. ROMAINE: EARNINGS? KATIE: NO EARNINGS WHEN YOU ARE LOSING MONEY. KATIE: ANOTHER ROCKY DAY FOR MEME STOCKS. ONGOING HARDWARE ISSUES. TAKE A LOOK AT THE TERMINAL CHARTS, IT TAKES A LOOK -- REPORTER: THE BIG FOCUS IS ON UP DATED RESULTS FROM THE NFT MARKETPLACE. COINBASE OR OTHERS. ANOTHER BIG FOCUS IS DO THEY SAY ANYTHING, IF THERE IS AN EARNINGS CALL, SEPTEMBER 2020. ROMAINE: YOU CAME OUT WITH THIS IDEA THAT HE WAS COMING UP WITH A PLAN, DETAILS HAVE NOT BEEN DETAILED TO SAY THE LEAST. WE STILL HAVE INVESTORS HOLDING OUT HOPE THAT THERE IS A FUTURE FOR THIS COMPANY, PARTICULARLY UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF RYAN. WHAT IS THAT FUTURE? REPORTER: IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. IT'S A SHIFT TO BEING AN AMAZON OF VIDEO GAMES. HE BUILT THAT MODEL A FEW YEARS AGO AND THAT HAS BEEN A SUCCESS AND MINTED HIM A LOT OF CASH. IF YOU LOOK AT GAMESTOP, IF PEOPLE ARE DOWNLOADING VIDEO GAMES FROM PLAYSTATION OR XBOX THAN BUYING A PRODUCT FROM COMPANIES THAT MAKE THEM WHETHER IT IS SONY OR MICROSOFT, IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF THERE IS DEMAND AND WHAT GAMESTOP COULD BE PRESENTING TWO PEOPLE WHO WANT TO BUY DIFFERENT GAMING SYSTEMS. CAROLINE: WE WOULD BE REMISS IF WE DID NOT TURN OUR ATTENTION TO OTHER MEME STOCKS, AND SOME WAY THE HEADLINES ARE CONSUMED BY A SADDER TAIL. THE DEATH OF THE CSO -- CFO OF BED, BATH & BEYOND. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE DECLINE? THE CHANGE IN THE GARDEN TERMS OF EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP REPORTER: THE BIG FOCUS IS THE COMPANY HAS AN INTERIM CEO AND CFO AND THEY ARE APPROACHING A MAKE OR BREAK HOLIDAY SEASON. IF YOU ARE A FUNDAMENTAL INVESTOR AND YOU HAVE TO BETTING ON BED, BATH & BEYOND TO SEE WHAT IT ONCE WAS, THIS IS A MAKE OR BREAK ORDER. THE COMPANY HAS LAID OUT PLANS TO CUT JOBS. YOU HAVE TO GET THE TRAIN BACK ON THE TRACK AT SOME POINT. WHAT BETTER POINT TO DO THAT THEN HAVE HOLIDAY SEASON. THAT IS THE BIG FOCUS. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SAY THEY SEE HOW IT PLAYS OUT. ROMAINE: BED, BATH & BEYOND EARNINGS AT THE END OF THE MONTH. TWO OF THE MORE POPULAR MEME STOCKS, GAMESTOP, STILL WAITING FOR MORE CLARITY ON THAT. THIS WRAPS UP OUR COVERAGE OF BLOOMBERG MARKETS. STAY TUNED, WE HAVE TRIPLE TAKE COMING UP. WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT TRENDS PEOPLE ARE SEEING, WHAT WE SHOULD ANTICIPATE IN OCTOBER, NOVEMBER AND BEYOND. KATIE: A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE DONE SOME DEEP DIVE RESEARCH, LOOK AT HISTORY, LOOK TO DIFFERENCES, MAYBE A STRUCTURAL SHIFT THIS TIME AROUND. THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AT APPLIED RESEARCH, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE, THE VOLATILITY, THE VOLUME. CAROLINE, IT'S A MIDTERM YEAR. HOW DO THESE FACTOR IN INTO THE WAY WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THE MONTHS AHEAD? CAROLINE: BECOME PSYCHOLOGICAL. DO YOU PREEMPT THE SELLOFF? IT'S INTERESTING WE'RE STARTING TO SEE INCREASING VOLUMES. INDEED, WE SAW A 12% INCREASE IN THE S & P. ROMAINE: FACTOR IN THE DRAWDOWN. STILL AN ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITY FOR SOME FOLKS. TAYLOR: JUNE THOSE, NOT TAKING THOSE