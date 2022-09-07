Beyond the Bell 09/07/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market closed doors right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs. Gotten it down to the closing bell. Here to help take us Beyond the Bell our global simulcast with Tim Steinbeck and Katie Greifeld to welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Bloomberg Radio and on YouTube. Tim interesting rally going on here. ISE Taylor has pointed out strongest rally that we've seen since early August and the breadth of this rally the strongest that we've seen since mid-July. Yeah we just spoke to Quincy Crosby overhead LPL and she essentially said there's a lot to love when you look at today's rally because you look across the macroeconomic environment. She sees lower gas prices lower oil prices and a little bit of you know a reprieve in the U.S. dollar strength. That's all helping the market. But it doesn't necessarily mean that it's the beginning of a new trend upward. Even still you add that all together all that good news and you are seeing volatility drain once again from the markets. I'm looking at the VIX below 25 just very very muted all summer. It feels like I guess that is what makes markets. I think it's interesting as you highlight the bullishness of Quincy Crosby we highlight maybe some of the more cautious tones Caroline that on the TV side that we've gotten. Mike Kentucky was of course within the fixed income Linda decile of course within the world of equity saying it's never a good sign when you get these big rallies and then followed by three straight weeks of declines and you just can't seem to hold on to some of these gains. Yeah. And I think when you talk about whether this sort of has that follow through the idea that there is a lack of conviction you see that with regards to the cash positions out there. You see that with regards as well to some of the volume that you see on the individual names. Not quite where we were just a few months or I should say maybe about a year ago when there was a lot more enthusiasm out there. We are going to get some earnings after the bell. Waiting on GameStop here. But now we as we hear the bells here in New York. Dow Jones Industrial Average looks like it's going to finish higher on the day by about 440 points and change as we wait for these numbers to settle. That's a gain of about one point four percent. The S & P 500 higher by about 72 points or one point eight percent going to close right at thirty nine thousand seven nine point nine nine here. So just shy here of that all important round number that some folks keep an eye on. The Nasdaq composite higher by 2 percent or two hundred and forty five points in the Russell 2000. Not to be missing out here up by about two point two percent to 18 32. All right. Look at that. The Russell the over performer of the day today. He Taylor you talked about breath taking a look under the hood of the S & P 500 476 stocks moved higher. Only 26 stocks were lower. I have a feeling a lot of those were energy companies. Let's talk about some of the breadth of this market. Ten for a radio audience the sector best performers the worst performers. It is ninety nine point nine percent all in the Greens. Let's start with some of the winners. Given the bullishness autos utilities retails consumer durables some of that feels a little bit of an inflation has. But all of these sectors are up almost 3 percent or so on the day. Even the worst performers are still up about 1 percent. You still get technology transportation sort of the underperformer on the day but still green. But Katie here to your point energy it is the worst performing sector and the only sector in the red. You're off one point two percent on the day. You see all those green bars. I really had an embarrassment of riches when it came to finding gainers. I have to start with Apple though. Of course it's the big story today that iPhone event to the far out event. It was about a lot of other things. But of course the headline was the iPhone 14. We also got fresh air pods pro ear buds. I know Tim loves them. I love losing pixels on the phone. That's got to be worth it. The screen is definitely not big. Price hike on the iPhone 14. We also got an Apple Watch upgrade. A lot of excitement. You add it all together. We got about a 9 10 advance in the shares. Wanted to talk about Tupperware though. This is so old saying. So buckle up. This is quite a big story of the day is not Apple. It's tough. I mean shares are up 19 percent. So we have to talk about it. This is a really interesting story I promise. We got News Post market yesterday that Douglas Lane had joined the company as vice president of Investors Relations and Strategies. Normally that wouldn't be big news but actually shares had fallen 34 percent over the prior two days after Citi analysts pointed out that the company had quietly eliminated that role late last week. So a little bit of relief from shareholders perhaps. And I did want to highlight Amazon as well. Up almost 3 percent. Tech broadly was higher today. We did get some comments from CEO Andy Jossy though. He said that Amazon is hiring at a slower rate than the past few years but still hiring. Also some interesting comments as we think about the return to the office that the Wall Street banks are trying to engineer. Jassi said that Amazon expects a significant amount of ongoing remote work and there is no plan for a broad return to work mandate. I to see just quickly before we move. We talk about the gains and the breadth here. We should point out was the S & P at least it's still well below some of those key moving averages. So a lot of people looking for that. How many 52 week highs do you think we hit here across the tapes not just on the S & P today. Today. Yes. Twenty eight tomorrow. Twenty eight. 10. Oh OK. So I don't lose Ulta Beauty. Couple other favorites like Face. But it gives you an idea here that why this rally is certainly to be applauded. It's got a long way to go to get back to where we were. OK. Well let's talk about some of the decliners. It was actually slim pickings today. But we got to start with an energy services company. Energy in engineering and construction company got lower. So you think we're here today. 100 today. Today I would see six hundred twenty six. There are already 26 folks down there now. 82. I'm going across the tapes here. OK. I don't I wouldn't even try to remind that function. Are you using most radios and use most. I you're not have a Bloomberg terminal. There's one theoretically right in front of me. All right. So Halliburton finishing the day down by two points. ISE is down so much. We had very few finishing the day down by 21 percent. It's biopharma company and shares falling today after it gave up initial gains after the FDA said in October 6 advisory committee meeting to discuss the company's proposed Covid-19 treatment and Avaya Holdings Corbett's Microcap. It's a communications company based out of Silicon Valley. I finished it down by four point two percent. It's down nearly 90 percent this year. It came out after the bell yesterday and said it's planning on two hundred and fifty million dollars in annual cost reductions and it sees twenty three to twenty six million dollars in pre-tax restructuring charges though. No word on just how many people are going to be laid off. I'll give you time for advice. Tell you what is also having an ugly time is if you try to be long Yanna any time because we are seeing yet further weakness in the Japanese yen even though we see the finance minister desperately trying to say look enough is enough in terms of this volatility. This is now on track for its worst year on record for the Japanese yen versus U.S. dollar. We know why this is always about a disparity and what's happening in terms of central bank policy here. Of course Japan always desperate to get inflation which the U.S. desperate to try and crack down on it right here right now in terms of affects that vertical of our radio audience. I'm looking at really a sea of green as U.S. dollar. First time in a while we sinking dollar on the lower side. And with that we'll see Swiss franc going to bed. We've seen euro up more than a percentage point ahead of the ECB. That comes tomorrow. Will we get that giant hike coming from the ECB and say and know got some breaking news. But WTI and Brent really this is the story of the day. More by more than 5 percent in a one to energy so underperformed remain. We'll keep an eye on earnings and promise you GameStop earnings results I should say those two Q numbers coming in. Net sales one point one for billion. A little bit shy of what the street was looking for. The average consensus estimate out there was for one point to eight billion dollars going to dig through this release just now. But you can bet to be sure there are no earnings. There is another loss here. The two Q lost coming in roughly about 36 cents a share. Some someone double. Check me on that here. I will have to check to see how that matches up with consensus estimates. And if you're looking for guidance in this statement particularly with regards to some of the long term planning that this company has for turning it around well you're not going to find it at least that press releases one page long. Yeah I can as an inventory number and this is a trend with them. They've been doing this every quarter. I mean I know there are a lot of people that have pace. Right. And Ryan call. But the idea is that do you have a true articulation of sort of what the plan is to actually turn this company around. I don't even have a statement here from the CEO. They talk about inventory is up. Caroline of course is company focused on maintaining in stock levels. They talk about your favorite the NFTE marketplace to allow gamers and creators to come in and of course modernize. Let me tell you when you sell that inventory level go up seven hundred and thirty four. There is no because that's up from ISE in 96. Why hasn't target Brian Cornell. Haven't we a lot of these other bigger retailers already throwing water on that narrative. The idea here that that may have been true several quarters ago. But right now it's a Tom Keene game right now. And we were apparently going out and having experiences in a moment. Katie. It's a great question. I I really don't know how to interpret this one page press release ISE we've been talking about. It looks like the market doesn't really know either. It's going to be a compromise on what the cards are the same. I remember the last call they had. Yeah. No question. No color a killer. Analysts the started on this stock. Three sells and one hold. Not a single buy on my gamestop. Well how do you my favorite line. They talk about how they have about 900 million dollars in cash. Right. And then then secured loan with the French government's response to Covid-19. OK. That's about it. But to get to this real quickly to Caroline's point too I mean the idea that you have so little coverage on this I mean this is kind of a black box right now. So either you just have a lot of faith in Ryan calling and what he's doing blind faith I should say or you just move on and I guess you find. Nelson we're got you on talk about this on triple take in about half an hour's time we're going to talk about name stocks and and really focus a little bit on GameStop and sort of what's their quick headline if I can get in there. Do you do any second quarter proceeds from sale digital assets or 77 million dollar sound. No that's a conference call that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. All right. Well maybe we'll get a little more insight. Does mean say it fails while we were alive right. What was that Carolyn. Relatively new CFO as well. Yeah. Since July. Yeah. The question is do we hear anything about this strategy. All right. Well we're looking forward to triple take. Coming up in just a few minutes we're going to go back to our studio here at Bloomberg Radio. That is going to do it for our cross platform coverage of Beyond the Bell on Bloomberg TV Bloomberg Radio and on YouTube. We'll be back tomorrow. Same time same place.