00:00

When we're talking about stronger economic data even just today this chart on the Bloomberg showing how the services number really accelerated at the fastest pace in four months which will be great news. But this is where the conundrum lies. Right. You have great data. Then you could potentially have a more hawkish fed and you could potentially go into recession. Exactly. We also had a really good August jobs report last week where we saw labor force participation jumped significantly and we saw employment rates in the prime employment ages at or near pre pandemic levels. So this is good. You would think however what it does is further embolden the Federal Reserve to continue this aggressive hawkish tightening. And so I think it's a given at this point that they're going to raise 75 basis points at their next meeting. And Federal Federal Reserve Chairman Powell specifically stated in his comments recently that he expects their policy to cause pain. And I don't think it's something we should overlook that he chose to include that language in his comments. I think he knows that they need to be very aggressive for longer than a lot of people think because they not only want to get inflation under control but they want to get it stable for a persistent period of time. Ben do you look ahead to that. I mean you are going to get the pain but then the Fed will probably have to cut rates which is why the swap markets are already positioning for rate cuts later on. Or is there a way that you can position your portfolio in a way to hedge both scenarios where you have recession or you have a soft landing. But either way in a more defensive and cautious way. Oh absolutely. And I think if there is a soft landing at this point it's more luck than skill. I think the Fed is really setting us up to have anything but a soft landing. So it'll really be global economic events that are out of their control that really push us to a soft landing not necessarily Fed policy. As far as positioning portfolios right now I'm positioning defensively. I've been on before. I talk about this all the time. Higher quality stocks large caps. It's keeping my bonds more conservative. And then also having this diversified and these liquid alternatives as I call them things like I eyeball which is a great product which if you're concerned about inflation this is an opportunity to take advantage of the tips market. But with the active overlay of options and a skilled manager who's been able to manage to do better than the tips market and hedge inflation and then you have something like PTA L which I talk about all the time because it is one of my favorite RTX which is an equity market neutral which doesn't really matter if stocks are positive or negative as long as low volatility stocks do better which I think they will. Because those typically tend to be higher quality larger cap names. And so these are just some opportunities we can look at as ways that you can put things in your portfolio to hedge the probability of increased volatility in the markets continued persistent higher inflation and rising rates. How about your cash allocation has that changed much recently. Not really because cash in a inflation environment we're at seven eight percent is a losing game because you're gaining nothing on it. So I'd rather put it in some things that are a little bit hedged into some conservative higher quality equities with good dividend yield than to keep it in cash. I also don't like timing the market so I'd rather stay in it than pull everything out of it. But I can see why people might want to be conservative here. The dollar actually is quite strong. So if we're looking at it in comparison to other currency options it's still the best game in town. But that is also a problem because that again emboldens the Fed to continue their hawkish rhetoric. Yeah the feds made it pretty clear that getting inflation down is priority number one two and three. How long do you think it's going to be before it achieves its goal. It depends if they continue to focus on that 2 percent number. I think it's going to be quite some time and because they have continued to reiterate that they want to see inflation stabilized. That means they want to see not just inflation trending lower but hitting or getting close to that 2 percent number and then staying there for persistent amount of time. Which means I don't think they're going to be cutting rates in the next 12 months. I might be in the minority in my belief but I don't think you're going to see rate cuts by the Fed until 2020 for.