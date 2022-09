00:00

What stood out most to you leading up to the to the event. There were a lot of analysts who were expecting iPhone price hikes particularly on the iPhone 14 from from DAX line. I had never heard that was happening so I didn't believe it was happening. Little did we know they announced today no price hikes. Very interesting in light of inflation price increases you're seeing from Metta from Samsung and from other companies. However there are some inflationary related price increases you're seeing in Europe and India. But if you want an iPhone 14 pro it's going to be that same nine ninety nine. Now I will know if you look at the fine print at some of the carrier deals this year they're not as aggressive as last year. Right. So last year you were able to upgrade from a 12 pro max to a 13 pro max and get like 50 bucks cash back on top of getting that new phone this year that same upgrade from a 13 pro max to a fortune pro max. It's going to cost most people between 300 and 600 all or so. The carrier deals not as aggressive. You know Julie it's almost a given every year. The price the iPhone goes up you get a new one. And the price goes up to make of apples play here. Is this true or not. Well I think it's a nod to the economic headwinds that we feel like a lot of consumers are facing. So I think it was very smart not only keeping the prices relatively flat but you also heard critics say the word essential a lot. It's essential. It's essential. It's only essential. But now just central to our health and essential to our safety. So I think it's smart marketing. Mark when it comes to the technology as you reported we're seeing more significant upgrades than we saw last year. But to some people they might still look at this phone and say looks like basically the same phone. But you know those technological upgrades that go into you know a new chip thinner faster longer battle battery life are so hard to do. Can you talk to us about the significance of the inside changes that we can't see. Sure. I mean if you're looking at the jump from the 13 to the 14 I'm not talking about the pro models. I think I can sit here today and safely tell you that there is absolutely no reason for you to upgrade. There's no faster processor. The battery life is about the same in the camera enhancements going from the 13 to the 14 or not that significant. But when you get to the pro models you are seeing major changes. Right. That new notch cut out they really turned something that's an ugly portion of the iPhone into something that quite frankly looks awesome. Right. Changing the notch into a softer area where you can see when you're Uber is arriving you could see your music playback. And that technology is something they've spent years developing. The Apple Watch Pro we first wrote about that about two years ago. This thing has been in development probably in some way or another since the original Apple Watch launched seven years ago. Talking. Let's talk about the car crash feature. Right. That required them to actually do car crash testing. They showed a video of that. That takes years. Right. They need to get this right. That's years of data collection and the lengths they go to for testing and development in terms of features like that probably go beyond what any other company in the space goes through. Right. You know I've dropped my phone so many times how are they going to know that's not a car crash Julie. Well you weren't going 60 miles per hour so there's that. You're probably just standing. But you know what do you agree with there. And what would you pick a bone with what Mark had to say. Yes I think the technological advances are pretty substantial. But I think the thing is for a lot of consumers it's just it's subtle. You know it's one of those things. If you're just going from a 13 to a 14 you're like OK it's a little bit better. But if you're going from like an eleven or twelve to a 14 you can't really articulate it as a consumer but as somebody you like. Oh my goodness that's so much better. It's so much brighter. The pictures are so much better. I had no idea. So there's a lot of things I think that are subtle. I think a lot of the other things they did they added sensors. Right. So when you add sensors you get more data you get more precise data. They can model more activities. Like my favorite as I told you is being able to track my CAC sets in the pool. Right. They can do that with its kinds of sensors all those other really subtle things about managing the battery like dimming the phone you know the transparency the spatial audio. There's a lot of things that are just really subtle. I think that are hard to communicate to consumers. But when consumers experience it they just have a wow effect. What's your sense of how difficult supply chain issues are going to be to manage over the next six months. I do. You know I would say not being an expert in the supply chain you do. It seems to be impacting the world economy but somehow Apple seems to be doing OK. And Mark you would agree with that. Right. I mean when you look at the lead times on these various products they're not that bad. Yes. So far on the Apple Watch Ultra what we're seeing is only one of the three variations is already shipping at the end of October whereas you still get first day September. Twenty third availability for two of the bands. Now the the impact seems to be on the bands themselves not the watch ultra. So if you're trying to get a wheelchair watch Ultra on launch day my recommendation for you would by any band combination just to get that watch then worry about buying the band you want later. So clearly in terms of the production process for those bands trying to figure out which bands are going to be more popular that's going to be tougher for Apple. Also the watch offers one SKU right. One color one finish one screen size. Right. Much less complex to produce when you have fewer SKU. So I think they're gonna be OK on that. I also think they're gonna be just fine on iPhone production. The issues they had with iPod and Mac supply those seem based on my research probably 90 to 95 percent resolved. We'll see what happens in October November when they launch new variations for the Mac and the iPod Pro. Now one thing we didn't hear much about is the mix reality headset that you have of course been reporting on. I know you're expecting it to come next year unless there were some Easter eggs today that I didn't see. Did you hear anything Marc that gave him more clues as to what this headset will look like. No no Easter eggs today. I know in power on we wrote the other day there would be no you know reveal this mixed reality headset. I'm not expecting them to announce that until next year. And I think 2023 and 2024 will be the year they are in VR for Apple. No new augmented reality features on the iPhone. Nothing. They are related to the watch. There is some new transparency modes and some cool new audio features for the airports pro to announce today. It's plausible that some of that functionality will make their way into the speaker system on the reality pro which I believe will be the name of the headset next year. But I think we're still a few months away before seeing that headset come to fruition. And what about the M word. Julie the metaverse what's apples play going to be today. Need one. Well there's that. There is no metaphor. So Apple is not late yet. No I think you know more seriously I think Apple's really good at timing the market. And what we're seeing now are some metaverse precursors which means we've got some luxury brands selling you a Gucci purse for your avatar and roadblocks which is probably something more that your children play. Right. So there's some things that I prefer real Gucci at this point. I don't feel guilty at this point. No. But I think and also I think the notion these augmented reality glasses which not there with the technology yet where we can get a comfortable headset on consumers that's going to wild them with a great use case at the right price point. So I think you know I agree with Marc. We may see somewhat of a pro version announced in the next couple of years but I believe Apple will come into the market when they feel the market's ready and they feel consumers ready. There's a good use case. And I think Apple's just generally very good at timing the market and I think is still too early. And Mark you've reported that they're still working through hardware software issues with that forthcoming headset. I want to end with you on comments that Tim Cook made to me around the last earnings call which which aligned with your reporting that Apple is going to be spending through the downturn. That's something that they've always done. He feels like it's made them stronger on the other side but also that they're going to be deliberate about that spending. Do you have any sense of where Apple will pull back and not quickly. Yeah. I mean I think that you're seeing budget cuts across the company. I don't think you're seeing that happen to core areas. I think that they have enough people to launch the products they want to launch. I think you're gonna see a slowdown in hiring. In fact they are doing a slowdown hiring. It's very difficult right now to get hiring approval at Apple. You're going to see them spend probably about the same on research and development for the next year or so. So just no growth there. Okay. But I'm not alarmed about the company's prospects because of this.