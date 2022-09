00:00

Asian stocks and U.S. futures fall as bets on tighter Fed policy feel a surge in Treasury yields and the dollar. Traders also on watch for more verbal intervention from Japanese officials with again heading for its worst year on record. And China's August trade figures due in the next few hours. Export growth may slow on China lockdowns and softer global demand. It is a sea of red out there here. It's the same thing. Yields picking up. Dollar higher as well. We're watching yen or watching renminbi. The PBS fix very much in focus once again. We had 10 days of a stronger fixed relative to estimates yesterday on the yen. I mean we're nominally we're back to levels of 98 when they last actually directly intervene in the ethics markets. Now that's probably a higher bar I guess when you look at what they will probably do now in terms of direct intervention. We'll get to the bond markets in just a moment. Let's flip the equity markets. When I talk about this point to 5 percent on a 10 year JCB yield were added about those levels that they came in with unlimited advice as a bond is pointing out. See if read out there half of 1 percent H.S. I HCI Enterprises Index lowest level now since the day that Beijing came in in mid-March to intervene. That big problem is in the state council to stabilize these markets. Cost me index. One point for ASX GDP numbers are out this hour from Australia. Have a look at where we are. The NIKKEI 2 2 5 3 markets coming online as you can see. Also some pressure coming through here. Lowest level now in the benchmark in the Asia-Pacific since May of 2020. The big story though is in your currency markets one forty three on dollar yen weaker since 98 weakened since 1982 on on the ringgit weakened since 2019. In turn that a Taiwan dollar. And this is really just a partial list of many other currencies hitting either multi-year lows or even all time lows. In the case of the peso as you can see the fifty seven. Very quickly your tenure yields. We've talked about Japan and where you are here three and a half percent on the 30 year Treasury yield. So we're watching a lot of things move on which could happen. And all of these things obviously are related fun. All right. Yeah. As you mentioned first NYSE 57 for the peso here. And breaking beyond that certainly is ones of dollar strength against us. To get more on the market action this morning to bring in Simon Flint and Garfield Reynolds Garfield I'll start with you. What really triggered this bump up in yields once again do you think. Was it really just about the Fed story or something else. That was a combination of things I mean the Fed is a very very key factor. But we also had a strong. Strong services print you fast acceleration in about four months. And that really reminded the markets of not just the idea that the Fed is going to go to 75 basis points but that it is going to keep rates higher for longer. So there was that there's also a surge in corporate issuance which on the one hand seems like that might just be a technical matter that spurs traders to sell treasuries to hedge those corporate flows. But what's going on there is that corporate surge of issuance is driven by the expectation that rates and yields are going higher. So if you're a company the summer is over the money is there to tap. You want to cap it now rather than later because later you expect it to be higher. So I suppose in a lot of ways it's about the Fed with a few cherries on top from corporate issuance and some strongly slightly stronger data than many had expected. Right. Simon let me bring you in. Certainly this there's this debate now is is it dollar strength. Is it. Is it one weakness. I mean do you think conditions are now ripe that the PBS he has to dig deeper into that tool box to to slow it as a cent in dollar China. Yeah I suppose it's it's 75 percent a dollar move. In fact if you look at the way that remembers behaved over the last month is pretty much unchanged on a trade weighted basis. Chinese domestic news though is very very negative at the moment. Mostly related to zero Covid policies and the resulting economic slowdown. So certainly in order to continue to prevent depreciation PPC will not only have to keep fixing very strong but as you suggest they'll have to act in other ways as well. I think perhaps they'll have to introduce shadow intervention from the state banks to help slow this move down. And what about for the yen. I mean we've reached levels or we have seen some sort of intervention. Are we really going to get it. Is it finally that we're going to hear something. Probably not. I think the Ministry of Finance will be this again as largely a dollar move and therefore there'll be quite impotent and therefore they may risk credibility through intervening now. So we'll probably have to be in 145 150 range for them to actually act. And I think there are intermediate steps they can take. They can sharpen their rhetoric. They could say something like we're concerned about the sudden drop in the yen and make references to high degree of speculative activity. So that's probably the next step. Right. And that seems to be quite a high bar to just going along of course the steps that need to take. I mean they need to give for the Treasury. It's a good idea. US Treasury here. Let me bring you back in. As far as intervention though I mean you look at the job market and yields where they are currently and this time of the day is actually when the BMJ comes in and starts buying up at these levels. Should we expect that to happen today. A lot depends on exactly where the Japanese bond market goes. Governor Carona did a pretty good job of nipping the revolution in the bud earlier this year when there was a serious run made at that zero point to five percent yield level. We'll see if people want to take him on yet. Part of in some ways what's needed for that is more noise on the political slash social side. More concerned about just how weak the yen has become. And your assignment was pointing out if they can sort of some of us are. Well this isn't so much about what Japan's doing. This is about the Fed. This is about dollar strength. Look at the Iran. Look at the euro. Look at everything that's going on. And they can say well you can't blame the yield curve control for what's happening to the yen. And if that's the case the pressure comes off the BMJ to go to have to go too hard on that front. The other thing is that as I said Kuroda has shown very strong determination to stick with stated policy for the moment. So I think if the yields if yields do rise that 2.5 that zero point to five level there will be plenty of buying. They do still have an unlimited operation lined up every day to contain yields if they need that. So that's that's probably the expectation there that the action in Tokyo today is very much on the effects desks more than on the J.G. being desks. Garfield thanks Governor Rendell said I also want to thank Simon Flint on all things who are watching in terms of what to watch when it comes to the affects moves. Bonds this morning. Take a look. When it comes to the Covid cases in greater China or China I should say reporting 1570 local Covid cases. Of course we're still watching of course these key hubs like Chengdu and the rest here as well. But we are also expecting those trade numbers coming out Dave. And yeah it looks like we could be seeing a bit of a slowdown. Yeah. And you know when you can't really count on the domestic economy because of some of these lockdowns you that the trade and certainly when you look at that trade surplus still any signs though and we're gonna get bits and pieces a series of data points and where we are you know do these currencies make sense at these current levels. We should be getting this any time over the next couple of hours or so. I'd say even from about 60 minutes from now exports 13 percent. These are forecast imports one point one percent. Ninety three billion dollars is a trade surplus we are expecting. Respecting the affects reserves to DAX could actually. Pretty interesting now given the dollar and how much digging into that cash burn if at all reserve. Yeah. So definitely one to watch here. And of course we'll bring you those expert in person true numbers once they do come in. Concerns are still growing here over Hong Kong's future as a leading financial hub that has other cities open up to the rest of the world. And we'll talk more about this of course with the author of Alternatives. In Hong Kong reports. Michael Google joins us later on in the show. And we are live in Singapore for the JP Morgan Asia-Pacific CFO and Treasury's forum. Our co-anchor Haslinda Amin is there. Some breaking news right now amidst this sea of red and risk assets plummeting ahead of the China Open some dollar strength coming through and yields in Japan are learning to be Dow Jones. Yeah. The central bank to boost bond purchases at a regular operation. We kind of expected this to happen here of a conducting that fixed rate bond operation as announced here today to try to do at least something. Right to put a lid on these yields here. We're watching very closely that 10 year JCB rising home. Maybe by today it could be any second now that 25 basis point mark there as well. When it comes to you know that would be the upper end of the policy Ben for the BMJ. And again we're watching dollar yen at 143. The Taiwan dollar it's continuing to see a lot of weakness coming through the Philippine peso. Fifty seven. That's also your breaking headline earlier for the first time ever. And the ringgit is now at four fifty first time since nineteen ninety eight here. It's continuing that dollar strength story here as well. Look to you to see how this plays out. If the export numbers or anything on ISE China could change this trajectory. We're still spending a slowdown here so maybe not much good news there. Let's head back to Singapore now and bring in has who has our next guest with her. He has. Well that's right. Hey Vaughn we're talking mergers and acquisitions. You know what. Despite all the difficult environment we've been talking about how many activities globally have reached pandemic level. We're talking two point two trillion dollars. But you know what. Not the case for China. Let's get inside. Ahead. Go ahead Emily. Asia-Pacific for J.P. Morgan is here with me. Good to have you with us. Thank you for having me. When you take a look at the empty activities and deals and value in China it's at the lowest level since 2014. Is it about to get worse. Well I think it might actually be about to get better after the party conference because we've seen volumes muted this year. The state owned enterprises have been quiet. The domestic consolidation has been on pause. The private equity investors has been on standby. The overseas acquisitions have been slow. Just given now the regulatory scrutiny that they might get put too in certain sectors. But let's assume that after the party conference that there's clarity on the regulatory landscape antitrust landscape. I think there is a lot of capital that can start to move again in China. You talk about how you're optimistic it will get better. Are we talking about mega deals getting back on the table. It could be. I think there are some big domestic transactions that shouldn't happen that there's capital for. It just is waiting for some clarity some tier. Now a sentiment in the market that could very well be what happens next year. So I'm optimistic. Right. Jim just hang tight. We're getting back to Trayvon for some breaking news on on again. Vonn. Yes. Has we're talking about the remedy fix here. And this is the strongest bias on record when it comes to that previously fix here this morning. It's it's six ninety one sixty. So this is an 11th day that we've seen stronger fixings. And this one is much bigger than we've seen in the past. Absolutely. Guys I'm just going to talk to my producers right now. Can you bring up chart 5 5 1 4 please. Refresh it right now and you'll really see the extent and the visual of just how how far this is from those estimates right now. And yeah. Eleven days. Yeah. This is probably at least the strongest push back as far as this tool is concerned. Go ahead. Four hundred and fifty four tips stronger. Yes. That is what we're seeing here today. There you go. Goodness. This just goes to show defense. Definitely the defense here from the VBAC has. We don't want to steal your thunder. Keep going. Well let's pick up on that. I mean we listening to you on being fixed the stronger end of it. I mean for eleven straight day I mean suddenly the weak currency would impact sentiment in the market as well and perhaps appetite for many. Well. The thing with a lot of my Japanese clients is that yes the yen is where it is and that can be painful. But if you're looking at acquisitions on cross-border side that are actually currency meant that your currency match and the funding side. And if you're buying dollar assets to some extent it doesn't really matter. I think if those efforts are strategic for you. And if those assets are funded in U.S. dollar then produce U.S. dollar cash flows that are perfectly fine. But of course when you take a look at the yuan some say it is a reflection of the economy. And of course this is an economy that is slowing. And the lowest projection out there is just 2 percent growth for the year. I mean sorry. Okay. Your question or then you answer. Yeah. No. So I think firstly the domestic market is where activity will pick up. I think when you look at where we see the acquisitions for the Chinese companies they are they may take a little bit of a time to recover to one because I think firstly the corporate have to first figure out exactly what form of transactions are aligned that the country's priority. And secondly now they also have to work through regulatory reviews in certain sectors and target target countries that they're focused on. So there are other considerations than I believe currency in the short term. But where which sectors will drive that growth. You can forget about property. You can forget about tech. When healthcare industrials and we will see energy in some shape or form comes back but healthcare industrials should drive a fair bit of volume. What's the biggest risk for your projections right now. At the at a macro level across all of Asia-Pacific it is the confidence that the BOJ will have in being able to actually see with with a degree of conviction. The outlook for the target company businesses for the next two three years. It typically is what drives them and therefore the corporate and with the current macroeconomic outlook with interest rates and delays recession around as an overhang. That outlook is a little bit cloudy. Having said that now having said that the equity markets still support and shareholder is still supporting strategic deals. That makes sense that gross kill that drive growth or that helped margins. And the financial sponsors that we've seen across the entire region are willing to underwrite bids that are logical and that is the pool of capital. In fact financial sponsors are now driving almost 40 50 percent of our deal volumes. There is a pool of capital that's still out there that's making bids for assets that need to be pried out of conglomerates that now are that need to be found in different form or that just need financing. So in terms of markets we're looking at way Japan India perhaps where they'll be mega deals that can be expected. Japan outbound for sure. It is now good for its demographic reasons particularly when you look at financial institutions when you look at industrial companies Japan outbound is one that should continue to remain active. Now in India we've seen a lot of deals in the tech services space and we've seen a lot of deals and domestic consolidation. Those are likely to continue because do that teams that to some extent are going to be insulated from what is happening in more broadly in the global world. So those two markets will continue to be active. Australia we've seen come through now with resurgent volumes this year and a lot of it is domestic capital from infrastructure fund from pension funds buying out assets that that cycle makes sense for them. Private equity also had that prioritizes certain markets and countries now is looking at Australia as an active place to do deals. They're running less than all of the listed companies and there are a lot of private private asset trades with private equity money. So there is a silver lining right strategy. Thank you so much for that. There you have it. Heading back to you. I know it's a busy day the markets to do with the currencies. Go ahead guys. Yeah we're continue to watch the moves in dollar China. Six ninety seven forty nine for your offshore rate right now. So we are seeing a bit of stabilization after that. Six are the strongest bias what we've seen on record versus estimates. Eleven straight days or we have seen that sort of bias. But this one 450 deaths pips or more stronger than what people are expecting today. The biggest bullet yet using the same tool and. Yeah. Well we'll see what happens with this one. And also just in terms of just intervention to Japan. Yeah. And this one is in the JCB Mark. Couple of minutes ago that the Bank of Japan is boosting bond purchases at its regular it's a regular operations not special. But that said they're upping the buys here as those yields are pushing towards deaths that that sort of line in the sand ceiling at point to 5 percent. So yep lots of lots of pushback here and a strong dollar. JP Morgan very interesting. No it's like there's no point in forecasting levels for dollars yet now because it really is just the same macro story. Right. And so they said well it's like a kite with a broken string. Now watch it go. Watch it go. This is Bloomberg. OK. We had some stuff prepped to talk about throw that away. Throw that away quite literally because it a strong dollar. So I actually don't know where to start. What are we doing. Well observe the currency markets are doing this ahead of the open yet. The very strong fix out of the BBC. And yet what 500 pips are close to. Yeah. Four hundred and fifty or so stronger than what analysts were expecting here. Six ninety seven for your offshore rate. I think you have a clear saying from the BBC. They're trying to really avoid a seven handle at this moment onshore. Will be pretty interesting to see if we do hit that six ninety five psychological line here. Yes. Eleven days. Well we've seen the BBC set a stronger fix. Yeah. It's you so so mechanically we we are 2 percent from 7. So we can get there 2 percent from the midpoint right out and it's already in focus. And the trade numbers if we get a weak one might push us near that. And you're kind of in this narrative where people are kind of in a holding pattern in China before the party Congress like nothing's going to change up until then. All right. A couple of things as we approach the open in a couple of seconds we should be getting the latest GDP numbers out of Australia more backward looking data. I can tell you right now once it comes out unless it's a big variance you can take that and throw it out the window. A lot of the big things coming through in last few minutes or so BMJ coming in buying a little bit more in the regular operation with yields pushing up and the strong fix of the PBS see 11 straight days than this one year bond is quite some distance from the estimates. Yep. Four hundred and fifty four pips I believe. We were crunching the numbers there. So once again it's a strong message. There is a sense of urgency here that we are seeing given what we're seeing in the DOJ as well. A lot of the big things coming through in last few minutes or so BMJ coming in buying a little bit more in the regular operation with yields pushing up and the strong fix of the PBS see 11 straight days than this one year bond is quite some distance from the estimates. Yep. Four hundred and fifty four pips I believe. We were crunching the numbers there. So once again it's a strong message. There is a sense of urgency here that we are seeing given what we're seeing in the DOJ as well. Yeah. We did see GDP yields or watching that 25 basis point level for your 10 year very closely. I think we slightly see things dropping here on the back of that operation. Renminbi as well onshore. Right. How is this all going to react given that this pushback from the BBC seems to be ever more clear now. Is it going to work against US dollar strength. That continues to defy gravity it seems at this at this price action that we've been seeing overall. But take a look what it comes to the market open in Shanghai. We are looking at six tenths of one percent lower continuing kind of sea of red that we're seeing across risk assets here today. Hong Kong we're back to those March lows for eight shares as well as HDI. So there you go. Six ninety five. Forty five for your onshore rate I believe. That brings us back to I think new to your lows. But we have to check that in every six ninety seven eighty seven for your renminbi. We're still seeing weakness. These fixes aren't really doing much to really change the trajectory in any way but maybe even the CBO see their intention really is to slow down the depreciation more than. All right stop it. And you've got to wonder whether tools are still available here. But take a look. When it comes to data we're expecting trade data ethics reserves. Also when it comes to currency very important on the willingness and how much more can we see in terms of the cash burn there to support the renminbi. Take a look at when it comes to some of these Eevee makers some automakers as well. Neal reports earnings later on today. We did Geely though see some pretty bumper numbers on terms of August vehicle sales. That's not really changing things much here. So you know we saw when the NERC yesterday raising gasoline prices that perhaps would be the big keep beneficiary of that particularly when it comes to tech. It's not good. Right. When you have yields spiking dollar spiking HS tech falling in on BET here 10 cents don't it down by 2 percent. There wasn't news of them doubling their stake in Ubisoft in the US. We're watching these chip makers as well giving away her from CCTV. I'm talking about strengthening tech in particular when it comes to chip makers here. Nothing really changing the macro picture out there here today Dave. No it's really about inflation now. Right. Everyone wants to be a macro fund right now and for good reason. GDP numbers out of Australia not a big variance. They're slightly lower than estimates. I won't spend too much time on that right now. Chris what joins us right now. Jefferies Global head of equity strategy joins us out of Tokyo a cheaper Tokyo than usual. Chris given of course the exchange rate and it I'm sure of course you know your Hong Kong dollar your U.S. dollar goes a little bit of a long way. We'll get to the yen in just a moment here. But just given this fairly adverse investing conditions are you bullish on anything right now. Chris. Well yeah no doubt. Clearly there right now it does remain almost the inverse of Goldilocks in world markets. We have a Fed monetary tightening and we have the rate hikes but we also have the balance sheet contraction getting more under way in terms of quantitative tightening. And in a funny kind of way the rally over the summer months which was driven by the peaking out of inflation narrative has delayed the end of Fed tightening because Carl definitely talked more hawkish at Jackson Hole because he mis communicated in July at the FOMC meeting and implied gave a unintentionally double edged message. So he's now had to reiterate the hawkish message that serve in the short term is bearish and September and October. Normally when you get markets going down sharply. We had Deutsche Bank saying look it seems like investors are unwinding their equity positions as if the deep recession has already arrived. What signs are you looking for Chris on. On where and when we're going to reach that equity bottom. One of the deep recession already arrived the Fed but it done a U-turn. So the problem is that the labor market data is not weak yet it's just starting to weaken. And the last employment cost index in the US showed record gains in terms of wages which is why the US economy remains more resilient. So I'm sure the U.S. economy is going to continue to slow in coming months. But the recession is not going to ride that quickly which means that the Fed tightening can proceed for longer. So one key issue for me is the politics. In my view 150 percent of the reason Jerome Powell turned so hawkish from last November was political pressure on the Fed to get in front of inflation. Because the Democrat administration moderates and Democrats in Congress suddenly realized fourth quarter last year that inflation was a number one issue on Americans minds turn in terms of opinion polling data as important politically. The opinion poll data showed rightly or wrongly that Democratic Democrats the Biden administration were being blamed for the inflation. So the message went out to do something about this inflation. So this is the first time since the 70s we've had political pressure on the Fed to tighten. That remains the case today. But maybe after the midterm elections that pressure goes the other way. So Chris right now into the elections maybe into the end of this year what what is the investment advice. Melody wasn't there either. You can't never invest votes in my keep. The key point for now is you want to own my key favorite sector in inequities remains what it's been for the last two or two years. And that's energy stocks. Why stay bullish still. Of course there's this whole cost of living crisis. Does it does it only drive you more into the sector. Chris I mean that was kind of one of the key performers in the first half already. And now energy energy's done very very well. But I wonder have energy stocks because as a fundamental hedge because the obvious risk to energy stocks is demand destruction caused by slower economies. Energy stocks have corrected on that demand destruction theme since the highs in about June. But the reality is that there's not much evidence of demand destruction in the Western world for energy as of today. The only evidence of demand destruction on energy right now and oil is in China. So in that sense actually presidency's doing the rest of the world a big favor because the oil price would be materially higher today if China was fully reopened and the inflation scare would be that much worse. And the Fed now has to focus on headline inflation not just core inflation. So I definitely want to remain invested in energy stocks because of massive supply constraints and energy caused by the fossil. The attack on fossil fuels in the last several years which has had the unintended consequence of causing a collapse in investment at a time when 82 percent of world energy demand in 2021 was still met by fossil fuels. The other reason to own energy is quite simply that you need a hedge against the growing risk of escalation in Ukraine. And markets have currently forgotten about Ukraine. Yeah but every day reminding us that it is still an important story here. Point there Chris. I mean Chris I want to ask you about Japan. Here in Tokyo right now unusually. Ninety nine percent of the time a weak yen is positive for any equity markets. Can we follow that sort of indirect rule at this point in time or is that is now a time that it doesn't usually it's not as useful. No it's very it's a very good point. No the historic correlation between the weak yen and positive Japanese equities has completely broken down this year historically. What happened was foreign investors would buy the Japanese equity market when they saw the yen weaken. That was the explanation of the correlation. But it's completely broken down. And the other problem with the Japanese stock market remains. What it's been for many years is that domestic institutions have not reallocated money to Japanese equities since 1990 when the bubble peaked. So the Japanese stock market has a problem unless foreigners are buying the fundamental caused. The collapse in the yen this year is a stubborn commitment by the BMJ governor to this yield curve control policy which in my view doesn't make any sense. But so long as U.S. bonds both U.S. bond yields are rising which they are right now and the BMJ is trying to maintain this 10 to 25 basis point target on the 10 year GDP the end is going to keep going down. The consensus in Japan because I've been there a few days is the Kuroda will keep this policy in place until he steps down next spring. Even more and more people inside the Japanese central bank are uncomfortable with it and that's probably correct. But in my view if the yen breaks 150 and inflation in Japan starts moving north of 3 towards 4 then I think it will become even difficult for Kuroda to maintain this policy line. But fundamentally the policy makes zero sense is destabilising. The yen is causing the BMJ to buy ever more ridiculous amounts of J.G. BS and it's causing a huge imported inflationary pressures in Japan and Japanese households. Very little limited wage gains to compensate for it. Yeah. How does it impact the guy's earnings. Why should I expect earning revisions to continue on the downside for a few more months Chris. And is the earnings threat a bigger one than the Fed itself. No no. I think the biggest problem in Japan right now is this you can't control policy. The BMJ I think it's completely counterproductive. Right now final questions Chris. Well well we're talking about earnings. I'm looking at multiples say MSCI China. You look at the U.S. for example up one part is earnings. Obviously the other part is you know what discount rate do we use. Do these valuations make sense to you given we don't know where the Fed's going to go with the terminal rate. Yeah I'm not sure yet. To me there's no point making long term predictions on interest rates because every protection made by the Fed in the last several years has been wrong. I think you just take one FOMC meeting at a time and my guess for the next seven minutes beating is a 50 basis point rate hike. But if you look at price to sales in the US and I'd put I have the chart in the presentation I gave this morning we are still way north of the highs of the levels reached at the peak of the 2000 NASDAQ bubble. So on a U.S. basis you still have extremely high valuations in the growth sector. So monetary tightening proces U.S. equities can definitely go lower. The problem for the rest of the world where valuations are much more reasonable. Is a good example is that so long as they correlate they remain correlated to the Wall Street and Japan's completely correlated Wall Street right now. They can get cheap. China's been dirt cheap all year. The big problem for myself everybody looking at Asian equities this year is at the start of this year China was the obvious hiding place because China. By October November last year had commenced monetary easing fiscal easing and property easing. China like most markets was not negatively geared to fed tightening. So people naturally move money into China. If I was a fund manager I would have done the same thing. But obviously that whole bet has backfired spectacularly because of this continuing commitment to Covid suppression policy. Whereas many people were hoping myself included that the Covid suppression policy in China would be adjusted for the practical realities of the Omnicom varied. Chris thank you so much for joining us. Jeffrey's global head of equity strategy of course in Tokyo for the Jefferies Asia floor. Yep. Let's get it over now to New York Vonnie Quinn. There she has your first read this one. David thank you. California is telling residents were for eminent rolling blackouts issuing its highest level emergency warning as electricity use reached a record. Fifty one gigawatts power demand is soaring with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state. And schools and businesses reopening after Labor Day. The emergency declaration allows officials to order some large power consumers to shut down. Pakistan is facing more flooding after its largest lake breached a retaining wall. Water from Lake Manohar inundated hundreds of villages downstream after it burst its banks and could force thousands more people from their homes. Pakistan's planning minister says damage from the floods will be far greater than the 10 billion dollars initially forecast. More than 13 hundred people have so far been killed. Bank of America says it's planning updated returned to office policies that formalize some of the new flexibility the bank has given workers during the pandemic. CEO Brian Moynihan told an industry conference the plans were based on feedback. The company got from staff surveys. Moynihan says the policy will add formality to the flexibility and will be specific to each business unit. And those are your latest first world headlines. Money. It is all about that dollar strength story. Today it's not just the E.M. story. It's basically all just cooked for everybody. Everybody is on the same ship sinking ship. You're right now. Six ninety eight for dollar China here. Right now we're getting closer. That seven handle. This is Bluebird. Hong Kong's strict quarantine measures for incoming travelers has been blamed for an exodus of talent from the city. If you take a look just where a population chart of Hong Kong goes and shows that trend right that you know whether it's temporary or permanent we're not sure. But certainly there's been a lot of questions about people migrating right out of Hong Kong to whatever hubs are close by Singapore and wherever else wherever. Yeah. Bangkok Tokyo. And in fact we spoke last month to the CEO of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association. So they're basically saying they've adopted a government. They've been pushing the government because it's not just people that are moving. They're seeing posts and positions are actually also being moved. Let's take a listen to that. It's not only the individuals who are moving out of Hong Kong but the pose itself. And do we have about 35 percent saying that they're moving the regional and global post out of Hong Kong. And that's the reason why we impress upon the government that there's a sense of urgency that we need to do something quickly about the quarantine policy. All right. Joining us is Michael Barr head of EMEA which represents the hedge fund industry globally. The group has over 2000 corporate members in more than 60 countries who collectively managed access get this two and a half trillion dollars in hedge fund and private credit assets. Michael thank you so much for joining us. Good morning. In the studio we're talking about this migration. You just had a forum yesterday. You said the energy was was pretty. It was very good very strong. There is obviously no secret the past two years have been very tough on the industry and industries in terms of talent there. Hong Kong is not unique in its talent war. It is everywhere. Globally we've seen it in London New York Singapore and Hong Kong. So it's not a new theme but it's something we have to be very very aware of. And it's something that came up in the financial minister's speech yesterday as well as a sexy speech. They are very aware of this talent show. We call it drawing and they're on it and they're very focused. Right. And your broad sense of I mean we'll need to see what happens when borders reopen. But your sense is what when borders reopen what comes back what doesn't. So I'm very big bull in Hong Kong got to start with. And I think we've had a very tough two years. We've had a lot of challenges. I get the feeling from just talking to the government agencies what have you they're trying very hard to open the borders and that will happen. I think quite soon. I think the bounceback in Hong Kong was already in play. I think people are already beginning to come back into it. Now if I talk to a lawyer today who was just recruited three lawyers from outside of Hong Kong starting next month. So there is a flow back and it will be once the coast is clear it'll come back. And so what we're seeing in Singapore is hubs where people are just you see rents are going shooting up like crazy. And you think that's just all just a temporary phenomenon. I think when Hong Kong shut. Hong Kong is going to boom it. Singapore's going to boom. And that's just a natural thing. Right. But there isn't room for all of us. I mean Hong Kong and Singapore can coexist and be very successful financial hubs. And for the transit industry it's very positive for us too. It's good for good for a bad good for industry and good for Hong Kong and Singapore. We can all grow together. I think the talent pool personally in Hong Kong is very deep. It has got a bit shallower. I agree. But I think people will come back. Has strong visa rules that Singapore is just laying out here and they want the money makers. You know they do you know elite in the financial world or any kind of profession. I wonder how big of a changes there is going to be quite a bit of blow for Hong Kong I think. I think it will have its effects on Hong Kong but I really think Hong Kong won't stand still. It'll come back quite strong in the fourth quarter in terms of policies and trying to keep talent from from leaving. Right. I mean to your point you you you could make the argument probably win the argument that naturally Hong Kong has an advantage. I mean China's just there. It's a deeper market. It's a bigger stock market for one. I mean to Avon's point I mean Singapore knows that. So they're being a little bit more proactive. Just the Hong Kong government need to do a lot more than simply reopen the board. I mean how do you how do you do. How do you maintain long term competitiveness is what you're trying to get. If you look at our paper which came out two months ago there were hundreds in industry Hong Kong. Hong Kong has six pillars of substantial advantages. We just put it in very good stead over the past gosh 10 15 years and made this country what it is the success it is. We just got to stick to those positive pillars. Hong Kong will come back. It doesn't have to do a lot. But if the government is very focused on what I can tell what what of money managers of the hedge fund interest are telling you though is is it really just Covid 0. You know before that there was protest. There was all these geopolitical concerns that have some deciding. What we've seen in the hedge fund industry is a decentralization of the model. I mean everyone's putting the eggs in one basket. People have put offices in Singapore and Tokyo and few in Bangkok. And why do you do that. Fine talent. Keep talent because your investors closed your investments. And you know you need to have different pots of offices. The Greater Bay Area something that a lot of people like to talk about. There's not a lot of tangible still. I mean just as wealth connect for example that people talk about yet you know what are the measures put in place. How important is GBH. I think it will be very important. You're right. Tangibles are hard to pin down and get the exact sort of plus points advantages. But there's no question about it. The connectivity to the mainland to GPA is going to be a force for good for Hong Kong and for sure the asset management industry. What do you think is the key risk. I mean obviously markets are volatile. You're looking at you're talking alternatives. Yeah it's been a very tough year as you well know out the alternatives. It's been a tough year for tenders. But I mean. When you compare that performance to the indices that this is it's actually done pretty well. So the key risks I think once we open these borders and get the pandemic policies behind us and the panic button the crisis on us I think we're going to be in good shape. Michael thank you so much for making time and coming in. Michael Barr you go there. Go ahead Asia-Pacific. A I am the lobby group of course for the hedge fund industry not play Moorhead. This is Bloomberg. OK. So the state of the currency markets is this and you see in green on your screens because that's dollar on one side and everything else on the other dollar extending its gains against virtually every single currency. As you can see we're nearing also that fourteen hundred level on dollar Korea which is a level I don't think we've seen since 2008. Yes they can. Yes 143 for dollar yen renminbi. Six ninety eight. Interesting. Security times come out with commentary. The front page today. Don't over estimate. Oh I emphasize I should say that seven level. OK. They're saying that really what the BBC is concerned about is about the pace the magnitude of the run of these depreciation or appreciation. They say instead of really kind of reaching a specific level against the dollar. That is the reason they say behind that move in terms of cutting that affects reserve requirement ratio. It just a few days ago. So yeah they don't want to completely put it to the stop. Of course is this reversal but slow it down. Yeah it's not so much a level right. Yeah. To the point where Shery Ahn by their saying which might mean we'll get more comfortable with. Yeah. Get it. It's not a line and said no. For them. Right. And now you know that six ninety eight right now that's extremely close at seven and also a nice round number 140. We did that already on dollar yen 143. In fact when euro yen because it's a parody right. One forty one and that one forty five is the next level robs you watching. Chris would join us early on to Jefferson. He thinks 150 is when it really just becomes extremely difficult for it to be OJ to just really convince markets their policy makes. Yeah I just going back to JP Morgan note I thought it was so poetic right. How it just kind of like a kite in the end and a broken string they said. And the only way to really fix that for looking for any signs of reversal is that if you reopen the borders you see a substantial drop and gas and crude markets or the broader shifts. Right. Those are the three things added. Everything else they say may not really matter. Yeah. And I don't think we can attach a high probability on any of those which is why this screen looks the way it does.