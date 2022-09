00:00

We're counting down to Asia's major market opening. The top stories this hour of U.S. s drop. Bond yields soar as better than expected. Economic data spur best. The Fed will stay hawkish. And Saudi Arabia cuts soil prices to Asia as Covid restrictions in China and sagging economies cool energy demand in the region. And we'll look ahead to the latest Australian economic growth numbers with GDP expected to show robust expansion. U.S. futures are lacking a little bit of clear direction at the moment but we are seeing red on the board right now after the S & P 500 of course fell but it did stay above that thirty nine hundred level. And remember that is very important because it tells you where short term direction could go on. We're very close to that oversold territory in the 14 day RSI near that 30 level for the S & P 500. Of course we have concerns with a more hawkish Fed. Right. Which is why Treasury yields saw the cross a curve. We are talking about the 10 year yield above that three point three percent level the 30 year yield to that highest level we haven't seen since 2014. We had U.S. services numbers which showed expansion at the fastest pace in four months. So you can imagine why investors were thinking maybe we'll see a more hawkish Fed. We're really not seeing much of a change when it comes to oil prices but we were under pressure earlier in the New York session. Of course we do have those lockdowns across China but also that rally after the open plus meeting all that fate. But what we're watching right now a key rate decision coming from Chile. Take a look at this chart on the Bloomberg because the key rate has been raised to that ten point seventy five percent. Now this is much higher. There's a bigger rate hike than analysts had expected. We're expecting a hike to 10 and a half percent. Now this is also the fourth time that we have seen China's central bank hike rates by more than 75 basis points. So we're talking about the first time in more than two decades that Chile's rate is above that 10 percent level. We're talking about more than 900 basis points hikes since at 20 21. And of course Paul this has to do with prices. We're talking about the fastest acceleration in prices in Chile in decades. And really this is more of a global phenomenon isn't it. Yeah it sure is and that's key right now looking pretty eye watering. Let's see how Asian markets are shaping up at the moment. Just the one market trading right now. It is of course New Zealand and not a whole lot of action to report just hired by a few points in the early going. Here in Australia futures pointing to a risk off day. We got off to a reasonable start on Tuesday here in Australia before losing momentum. At the end. It was really only energy and information technology ending higher at the end of yesterday. But of course the big macro event in Australia was the Reserve Bank meeting increasing the cash rate by 50 basis points as expected to two point three. Five per cent didn't do a lot to the Aussie dollar though it executed dramatic slides after that points weakening considerably against the greenback. Sixty seven. Thirty four. And in terms of weakening against the greenback. Look no further than the yen. Now one forty to eighty three against the US dollar. Well things are looking pretty cheap in terms of equity prices at the moment says Shery Ahn. That's really causing some interest for retail investors. A recent retail investors really piling into these markets at the moment but institutional investors are a whole lot more cautious. The divergence in the views between these two groups is almost as wide as it was two years ago closing in on the widest in a decade. History shows in situations like this that market returns are usually pretty flat when retail investors get excited. Shery Ahn. Yeah and this you can take a look at it from both sides right. If you're a bull you're saying OK institutional investors haven't jumped into the market. So there is fuel for that rally to continue. On the other side you were thinking well wait they are concerned. So perhaps we should be more cautious. But I just want to say Paul that I'm really really happy to be back in the office. I mean I went on a long holiday break. And if you know anything about the US you know that after Labor Day is back to work back to school back to business as usual. So we're pretty excited. And this is also perhaps some of the sentiment the worth feeling. Finally among Wall Street banks. We're talking about the likes of Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley clearing the final hurdles for full time in person work. And we're talking about this happening after a few false starts. Right. Remember last year when we had the death of Shery Ahn Paul. I mean people wanted to come back. They couldn't. Well I'm telling you the office here in New York is pretty crowded. So it seems to me that we're finally back. Yeah things do have a sense of returning to normal there and my gauge for this sort of stuff is always the Sydney Harbour Bridge behind me. And you can see there's plenty of traffic on that this morning. Well for more on today's top stories let's get over to our M live contributor Garfield Reynolds and Bloomberg's Su Keenan as well. Garfield I want to start on you particularly with US Treasuries. We've seen some pretty interesting moves on long dated yields in particular. You know what I mean some of this is getting distorted by a slew of investment grade bond sales which those tend to lead to selling of treasuries in order to hedge the exposure that that creates. So that's probably at least five basis points to all of those and understandably concentrated towards the long end because that's the main area where you need to hedge. That's where companies are looking to add. And companies are borrowing precisely because they're very very certain that the Fed is going to hike rates by at least 50 basis points this time probably seventy. And keep making large rate hikes. So where the summer is over it's time to get back to business on Wall Street. And the business that we're getting back to is selling corporate bonds. So that's having an impact on treasuries on top of all these other issues you know the stronger economic data the situation in Europe with Russia effectively halting gas supplies through that main pipeline that's driven up energy prices there. And some of the concerns about what's going on with energy supplies and energy prices within the US and Europe globally as well as just Europe. So all of that means inflation is going to remain very sticky. And even as the Fed has acknowledged that some of what's driving inflation is about supply shocks and it can impact those what it can do is impact aggregate demand because it wants to keep inflation expectations anchored. So all this adds up to higher yields at least in the short term. Let's delve into the energy sector Sue because we are seeing WTI right now trading at around that eighty seven dollars a barrel level. So what are the factors right now playing into the oil price dynamic. Well we've got a little bit of a bounce back in West Texas Intermediate but it was down significantly in New York trading below the eighty seven dollar mark. Brent crude also down below ninety three. And what we're seeing is a couple of factors here. The fact with good Asian lockdowns once again concern about to lower demand there. And you had Pat Plus meeting earlier this week. And for the first time cutting output. We drop it at the Bloomberg. You can see that OPEC's and its oil producers have had falling spare capacity. That's a cushion of extra oil they have if needed. It is now down near the 2019 average. So that's why so many are saying it's not that they're unwilling to pump more and they are unable and they provided the first output cut a modest cut. But what we've seen in several years meanwhile as the oil price has come down as OPEC has cut output it is really put the focus on demand rather than supply. So that's a bit of a flip. Traders are distrusting any rally at this point. And then we've got our own crisis butting in the US. We've got the California heat wave creating an energy crisis. California residents at this hour are being warned to prepare for rolling blackouts because they don't have enough electricity and energy. Their. Sue I want to talk about the energy problem for the European Union as well of course a number of governments they're moving to ensure that supply and prices are kept under control for households. But what sort of impact is this having on traders. Yeah. Well first of all the energy panic is reaching its height. Let's drop into the Bloomberg one more time because all of the different energy components whether it be not gas whether it be coal whether it be electricity have been surging dramatically. Check out that blue line. That is Germany year ahead. Power in the European Union raising to come up with ideas to keep its energy crisis from turning into an economic meltdown. You've got energy ministers preparing for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday. Germany wants power price caps within weeks. Poland is seeking to limit prices on all natural gas imports. And Spain says the bloc is needed to make sure that utilities have adequate financing. You're also looking at another key issue and that's that energy traders are facing margin calls margin calls of up to one point five trillion. So you've got traders struggling to meet these calls. Governments trying to provide liquidity the market. And you've got one major trader Norway's equal Ecuador HSA saying the real focus of the problem is the derivatives market. So there's a need to get some money to these various firms to keep the trades going. Lastly it's drop into the Bloomberg. As Garfield mentioned it's all about the north. The Nord Stream pipeline. Russia again controlling the flow of gas to Europe and right now shutting that line down for what they say is maintenance. They've now said there's an extension of the maintenance because of various problems and that just stirs the panic that they're going to keep this gas from getting through for some time possibly resulting in a total cutoff of power. And so Europe is under pressure to act yesterday. Back to you yesterday. Goff how we setting up for the Asian session then. Well pretty grim unsurprisingly given all of that. In fact the one thing that we haven't mentioned which is going to have a major impact in the Asian Day that went on overnight was the collapse further collapse in the yen. It barreled through 142 got close to 143 per dollar and there were a lot of ISE on a level just above 146 which would take us back past the 24 year low that we broke only a little bit earlier in the week. That puts the Japanese currency on pace for its worst year ever. Intervention watch is going to be a major theme I think in Tokyo when it comes to the ethics markets. And there's also the spillover from that and the other issues with China's economy to the yuan which despite the PBS efforts to control is sliding towards 7 per dollar. So I think it's a psychological barrier which will add to the concerns about risk sentiment. Add to the feeling that the Fed is driving the world into recession. Well my goodness guys. I mean I've been away for a week. One hundred and forty two. You're telling me the Japanese yen right now says insanity. We'll be watching the yield curve controlling the VOA guys. Thank you. Garfield Reynolds and Su Keenan there with our top stories today. You can follow more on this story in the days trading on our Market Live blog. That's on the Bloomberg ad MF Live. You go you can go to Market Rundown in one click. And of course there is expert commentary to see what's affecting your investments right now in the foreshore. You don't want to miss all of the markets action right there. Now get over to Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines Bonnie. Gerri thank you. California is warning residents to prepare for rolling blackouts are showing a level two emergency warning for a second day. Electricity demand is soaring with temperatures about 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state. And schools and businesses reopening after Labor Day. The emergency declaration allows officials to order some large power consumers to shut down. Saudi Arabia has cut oil prices for Asia and Europe as Covid lockdowns and sagging economies. Cool energy demand say state controlled Saudi Aramco lowered its key Arab light grade for next month's shipments to Asian refineries by almost four dollars a barrel. The move was largely in line with traders expectations and follows a 25 percent drop in Brent crude futures in the past three months. Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for stronger efforts to pull nationwide resources and developing key technologies. She says a so-called pull nation system would improve China's strategy in areas critical to its industrial economic and national security. His comments reported by state media come as competition with U.S. rises in industries including semiconductors. The FCC is warning U.S. ordered firms to be cautious about taking on Chinese firms that trade in New York. Regulators in Washington and Beijing are in a dispute over audits that could see about 200 companies kicked off American stock exchanges. China does not allow U.S. scrutiny of companies audit work papers although U.S. watchdogs will travel to Hong Kong in coming weeks to begin some inspections. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Boomerang. Still to come a look into the currency markets with NABJ as head of VFX strategy who sees volatility in risk assets driving the ongoing dollar strength. But up next we'll be talking strategy with banner and capital Shania Cecile and why she sees recession on the horizon despite stronger economic numbers. This is Bloomberg. Go through the rectal when it comes to the future space right now. This of course after the S & P 500 fell but finished above that thirty nine thousand dollars level we're talking about near oversold levels and very important because it really gives you a sense of short term direction for the markets at a time when already we have seen U.S. stocks you racing about half of that rally from their June lows. So there's a lot of uncertainty out there in the markets especially when we have rate decisions. We already had the RBA were headed towards the ECB rate decision to put all of this setting up for the blackout period for the Federal Reserve before they decide on rates. Let's bring in our next guest who says a recession is a high probability in 2023 despite the stronger economic data recently. With us now is Sheena Cecile president of a real capital Manic Machina. Always good to see you. So when we're talking about stronger economic data even just today this chart on the Bloomberg showing how the services number really accelerated at the fastest pace in four months which will be great news. But this is where the conundrum lies right. You have great data. Then you could potentially have a more hawkish fed than you could potentially go into recession. Exactly. We also had a really good August jobs report last week where we saw labor force participation jumped significantly. And we saw employment rates in the prime employment ages at or near pre pandemic levels. So this is good. You would think however what it does is further embolden the Federal Reserve to continue this aggressive hawkish tightening. And so I think it's a given at this point that they're going to raise 75 basis points at their next meeting. And Federal Federal Reserve Chairman Powell specifically stated in his comments recently that he expects their policy to cause pain. And I don't think it's something we should overlook that he chose to include that language in his comments. I think he knows that they need to be very aggressive for a longer than a lot of people think because they not only want to get inflation under control but they want to get it stable for a persistent period of time. Do you look ahead to that. I mean you are going to get the pain but then the Fed will probably have to cut rates which is why the swap markets are already positioning for rate cuts later on. Or is there a way that you can position your portfolio in a way to hedge both scenarios where you have recession or you have a soft landing. But either way in a more defensive and cautious way. Oh absolutely. And I think if there is a soft landing at this point it's more luck than skill. I think the Fed is really setting us up to have anything but a soft landing. So it'll really be global economic events that are out of their control that really push us to a soft landing not necessarily Fed policy. As far as positioning portfolios right now I'm positioning defensively. I've gone on before. I talk about this all the time. Higher quality stocks large caps. It's keeping my bonds more conservative. And then also having this diversified in these liquid alternatives as I call them things like I eyeball which is a great product which if you're concerned about inflation this is an opportunity to take advantage of the tips market. But with the active overlay of options and a skilled manager who's been able to manage to do better than the tips market and hedge inflation then you have something like PTA L which I talk about all the time because it is one of my favorite RTX which is an equity market neutral which doesn't really matter if stocks are positive or negative as long as low volatility stocks do better which I think they will because those typically tend to be higher quality larger cap names. And so these are just some opportunities we can look at as ways that you can put things in your portfolio to hedge the probability of increased volatility in the markets continued persistent higher inflation and rising rates. How about your cash allocation has that changed much recently. Not really because cash in a inflation environment we're at seven eight percent is a losing game because you're gaining nothing on it. So I'd rather put it in some things that are a little bit hedged into some conservative higher quality equities with good dividend yield than to keep it in cash. I also don't like timing the market so I'd rather stay in it than pull everything out of it. But I can see why people might want to be conservative here. The dollar actually is quite strong. So if we're looking at it in comparison to other currency options it's still the best game in town. But that is also a problem because that again emboldens the Fed to continue their hawkish rhetoric. Yeah the feds made it pretty clear that getting inflation down is priority number one two and three. How long do you think it's going to be before it achieves its goal. It depends if they continue to focus on that 2 percent number. I think it is going gonna be quite some time and because they have continued to reiterate that they want to see inflation stabilized. That means they want to see not just inflation trending lower but hitting or getting close to that 2 percent number and then staying there for persistent amount of time. Which means I don't think they're going to be cutting rates in the next 12 months. I might be in the minority in my belief but I don't think you're going to see rate cuts by the Fed until 2020 for. All right. Shayna Cecil thanks so much for your insight. Shayna Cecilia's banner on capital management president. And you can get a roundup of the stories that you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK Terminal. Subscribers can go to Derby. Go. You can also customize your settings there so you're only getting news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This is Bloomberg. Here's a quick check of the latest business Flash headlines Evergreen Group is said to be exiting its investment changing bank under a forced auction on an Alibaba Web site. Sources say a state owned entity is the only bidder ahead of the Wednesday deadline offering one point one billion dollars for the near 15 percent stake. We're told of a grand. We'll use the proceeds to repay debt owed to Shenzhen Bank meaning the sale won't help bondholders or homebuyers of sold projects. Abu Dhabi's move on that investment is set to be nearing a deal to buy Fortress Investment from Softbank Group. Sources say the purchase could value the U.S. asset manager of more than 2 billion dollars right from Israel. A key lieutenant to Softbank founder muscling offshore is playing a key role in brokering the deal. We're told her what I could announce an agreement in the coming weeks. Tencent is said to more than double its stake in Ubisoft buying forty nine point nine percent of the game on Brothers Holding Company. The move gives the brothers time to get the company back on track and retain control and governance at Ubisoft will remain unchanged and 10 cents will not have any operational veto rights. Paul. Let's take a look at the day ahead for Australia and New Zealand. Second quarter GDP due within a few hours here in Australia. Bloomberg Economics sees growth still expanding at a robust pace though rising prices and heavy rains may have crimped activities in a number of sectors. We're keeping an eye on mining shares at the market open as well following BHP statement that a looming surplus in copper and nickel will give non ferrous metals markets a bumpy couple of years ahead. Also on watch shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. This is after Macquarie raised its recommendation from neutral to outperform Shery Ahn. Now take a look at how the Aussie dollar is trading at the moment holding steady at that thirty six U.S. dollar level. This of course after we saw a plunge after a boost after we saw the RBA hiking rates for a fourth consecutive month by 50 basis points for watching the queue with all or not doing much. The Japanese yen not doing much. But I really gotta say I'm still amazed that 143 level that we're seeing on the Japanese yen fresh 24 year low against the US dollar. Of course there continues to be that narrative a policy divergence. Sure it's getting stronger and stronger. We're talking about of course hiking rates around the world while the BOJ just stands. Pat take a look. The how NIKKEI futures are trading at the moment not doing much room. We were not really doing much in the previous session either for Japanese stocks Kiwi stocks holding steady really making clear their action for today's session Paul. Yeah well let's. Still to come we're going to have a little bit more on why Australia may have seen robust growth despite flooding rains and rising prices. We'll have a preview of those second quarter GDP numbers a little later. Wrong. This is Bloomberg. Seeing DAYBREAK Australia and Vonnie Quinn the first world headlines quasi Gauteng has been confirmed as the UK's new chancellor of the Exchequer and he's part of a new look Lose Trust Cabinet which for the first time does not include any white men in the top four leadership roles. Torres Coffee is the new Deputy Prime Minister and health secretary. Just as new government will have to navigate one of the UK's toughest economic periods with sky high inflation and surging energy costs. Pakistan is facing more flooding after its largest lake reached a retaining wall. Water from Lake Montara inundated hundreds of villages downstream after it burst its banks and could force thousands more people from their homes. Pakistan's planning minister says damage from the floods will be far greater than the 10 billion dollars initially forecast. More than thirteen hundred people have been killed. Japanese prosecutors have arrested three Krakauer executives as they investigate alleged bribery and the Olympic sponsorship process. A fresh warrant was also issued for former Tokyo 2020 board member. How are Yuki Takahashi. It's alleged that CAC Page Takahashi around four hundred eighty nine thousand dollars in bribes between 2019 and 2021. In a statement the company says it will fully cooperate with authorities. Bank of America says it's planning updated returned to office policies that formalize some of the new flexibility the bank has given workers during the pandemic. CEO Brian Moynihan told an industry conference the plans will be based on feedback. The company got from staff surveys. Moynihan says the policy will add formality to the flexibility and will be specific to each business unit. Global news 24 hours a day on air and Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg poll. All right. Thanks Tony. Australia's economy probably continued to expand in the second quarter. This is despite rising prices and heavy rain disrupting a number of sectors including housing. Economics reporter Swati Pandey joins us now. So Swati what are we watching out for in this report. Good morning Paul. The data is for the second quarter and economists are expecting growth to have been strong and zero point nine percent for the quarter a three point four percent for the year. The growth is likely to be driven by consumption which is what is supporting the growth even even today as we speak. Well we've had four consecutive rate rises now from the RBA. We're at two point three five per cent for the cash rate now. Are we seeing the impact of this across the economy yet. The impact is being felt the most in the property market. We have seen a steep correction in prices. Consumption is still strong. Like I mentioned but economists are saying that the impact will be felt towards the end of the year. Also that is a two to three month lag between when RBA raises interest rates and households start feeling it. So the predictions are that we will start seeing a slowdown in consumption by December. Does that mean that for now despite the fact that we are seeing those fears of a global recession Australia is a little bit better placed. Where are we at now. Australia's economy. If a recession does indeed hit. Yeah that is a question a lot of economists are trying to answer but they are pretty hopeful the Resolve Bank and Treasury policy makers are pretty hopeful that Australia will avoid a recession and that is largely because of because they are confident that consumers will continue to spend because savings rate is pretty high in Australia compared to some other countries including US and UK. We had this massive fiscal stimulus and the expectation is that it will continue to drive and support economic growth for some while yet. Yet consumer strength as you mention. A bright spot here. But you did also mention housing a moment ago. Can you give us a sense of the sorts of issues consumers might be facing with increased mortgage payments. Yes sure. So I was actually speaking with a new home buyer who purchased the property and is already in negative equity in probably six or seven months off their perches their repayments have gone up and they are also facing increased inflationary pressures. Right. So prices of petrol food items everything's gone up. So that's putting a lot of pressure on on their budget. The RBA reckons that and that you know this this is being experienced by a small proportion of people and the wider population is still able to withstand rising interest rates and inflation. Whether the experience of this bus and that I'm that I just spoke about is you know spreads economy wide is yet to be seen because there are predictions that home prices will fall as slow though from here. We're hearing many of those stories here in the US as well. Economics reporter Swati Pandit joining us there from Sydney on the Australian economy. Coming up for morning calls ahead of the Asia trading day. And we want to take a look at the health of U.S. companies corporations businesses Jeffrey saying that U.S. firms with high foreign revenues are likely to be more challenged versus their domestic peers. It's recommending investors switch out of such stocks. Jefferies also notes that a strong dollar and decelerating global growth are set to make a double dent in the S & P as overseas revenues. That's because of course the dollar's ascendancy is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. As Fed hawkishness forces other exchange rates lower. Paul. You know cities that bear market checklists suggest buying the dip in emerging market equities. The list screens for various fundamental the market factors and shows some red flags including yield curves bullish and analysts and China debt. Even so Citi says valuations look attractive. In particular the bank is overweight. Brazil and China seeing scope for policy easing and softening pressure on tech stocks. The deputy US treasury secretary says Russia's economy is facing years of hardship because of the sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies. While he added ammo also told us the Kremlin is struggling to boost its economy to continue funding the invasion of Ukraine. Our view is that Russia's economy is in a great deal of pain because the sanctions that we've been implemented with 30 other countries and the pain is going to continue for years to come and it's going to hit Russia's revenues and it's going to decrease those revenues over time. But it's also going to hit Russia supply chain and the supply chain that it's using to build the weapons of war that's using in Ukraine and its ability to project power into the future. Their leading tank manufacturers are unable to manufacture tanks today. They don't have the chips that they need to produce precision missiles going forward. And ultimately our goal is to make sure that we continue to go after the supply chain but also to decrease their revenues over time to make it harder for them to project power. When you talk about the extended period time that the pain may be inflicted in this report the Bloomberg today it actually says that the Russian economy will not recover until the end of the decade. If then it may go beyond that period time. Is that consistent with what the numbers you're seeing. That's consistent with what we're seeing. And it also comes down to human capital. Those individuals who can leave Russia are trying to leave Russia. And because of that Russia is shutting their borders from people being able to leave. But more importantly they've shut down the ability for people to take money out of Russia. Today you're able to put money into Russia but Russian citizens and individuals from outside of Russia are prevented from taking money out which has led to a strengthening of the ruble because there is the ability for money to come in but no money can escape. Ultimately this is putting the Kremlin in a tough position. They have to make choices between using the revenues. They have to prop up their economy or to continue to fund their unjustifiable war in Ukraine. And we want to continue to make that choice harder by reducing their revenues. One of the apparent ironies of the sanctions has been that actually the price of oil has gone up. The price of natural has gone up which means that Russia actually makes more money for whatever they can sell which makes us all focus on this possibility of a of a price cap which is being discussed. The G7 as I understand is that they want to do that. Where are we the price cap. And let me ask you specifically this comes comes to Europe. Do you need unanimity. Do you need 27 nations to agree. So you right that energy prices have gone up after Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine because of the risk premium that Russia has created in the markets. And what the price cap does is it provides an opportunity for us to reduce Russian revenue while allowing Russian oil to continue to flow onto the market. Our goal is to work with the G7 to implement this. On top of the six package that Europe has already put in place. As you know in May of last year the 27 members of the E.U. put in place a six package that prevented Russian oil from going into the EU after December 5th. But in addition to that they've also banned the ability for European services to be used by Russia to carry seaborne oil. What the price cap would do is it would say that instead of a ban we would permit services from the entire G7 to be used by Russia. As long as that oil is being sold under the price cap which would allow the oil to flow preventing price caps price spikes but would make sure that we hurt Russia's revenue which we think is consistent with exactly what the EU wants to accomplish. And we expect them like the other members of the G7 to take action to implement this going forward. Deputy Treasury secretary while the other was speaking with Bloomberg David Westin. And coming up though surging energy costs and rising inflation pressures also weighing on global currency. A look at ethics markets with NAB next. This is Bloomberg. Let's take a look at what's going on in currencies markets at the moment. Dollar strength continuing to be a powerful theme particularly when we take a look at the yen 142 88 now and one I must surely be kept on the Ministry of Finance for the possibility of intervention in Japan. The Aussie dollar weaken quite a lot. So yesterday after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the cash rate by another half a percentage point and the Chinese yuan also remaining in focus as we continue to get stronger than expected fixes from the PBS. See here to unpack all of that. So we have Rachel with us. He's global head of SFX Strategy at NABJ National Australia Bank. Right. Thanks so much for coming in today. I want to start with the Australian dollar. It did weaken quite significantly after we had the Reserve Bank of Australia lift the cash rate again. I mean normally it's the currency strengthen when it's tightening but not in this case. Is this more a story about US dollar strength. Principally I think it's the story of US dollar strength although I think we've seen across a lot of central bank activity in recent months except the Fed that whatever any other central bank does even if they exceed expectations any support that comes with the currency seems to be rather fleeting. I think the other thing certainly our read of the RBA and some of the wording in the post meeting statement hints that we could be coming to the end of 50 basis point incremental rate rises. So naps economist's view is that from here we're looking at that 25 being more likely than 50 the next couple of meetings. So to some extent I think and also that the RBA was still stressing the desire to try and keep the economy on an even keel while dealing with the inflation problem which is a little bit of a contrast to the likes of the Fed and the RBA NZ and said the Bank of Canada who are all so hell bent on inflation is going to come down to target at all costs. So maybe a hint that the RBA hasn't got quite that hawkish disposition. So the combination of that but primarily onwards and upwards for the US dollar new 20 plus year highs on various indices last night. I think that's first and foremost the story. Yeah. Does this mean we're going to see continued weakness for not just the Aussie but other currencies as well. Because the Fed as you say is showing no signs of letting off the gas when it comes to tightening. That's right. So it's either because you know the Fed has got a bigger job of work to do. And so the market's having to revise up its expectations of where the so-called terminal Fed funds rate will be. Treasury yields poking above three and a quarter percent overnight which is really tells us most of what we need to know about the weakness of the Japanese yen. But if markets are also you know fretting about the the downside economic risks inherent in more aggressive tightening from the Fed and other central banks and we get those risk off episodes that also lends itself to safe haven support for the US dollar. So it's really a case of the US dollar could do no wrong for the time being. I came back from holidays and the Japanese yen passed that 140 level and I'm really amazed at the level that we're at right now. How sustainable is this. I mean our Japanese authority is going to intervene in the markets. Where are we going to see a tweak from the Bank of Japan. How does this really adjust itself. Well I think that the bottom line is that if the Japanese authorities are happy with dollar yen sustaining a move above 140 and I do think that probably the the cons are starting to outweigh the pluses as far as the impact of yen weakness and particularly what it's doing both to households and businesses in terms of import prices that already sort of under the cost if you like from from higher energy prices something will have to be done. Our sense is that intervention is going to be an instrument that is going to have only momentary impact if it's not coordinated if it's not working with the grain of monetary policy which you know to a large extent wouldn't be the case if it was coordinated with other central banks tightening policy that they'd be intervening. It's sort of contradictory really. If the BMJ if the MOF really wants to do something about it in coordination with the VHA the only option is to do something with its yield curve control policy. So heading into that September 22nd meeting I think it is going to be a pivotal one. If we don't see any action there say in form of a widening of the tolerance band around the 0 percent 10 year ICC target and if Treasury yields are still trending north of 325 it look as though there for the time being moving into a 325 to 350 range. And you look at the charts technically there really is very little technical resistance above this 140 level until you get to the previous highs around 147. So in the absence of BMJ action on the 22nd I think high levels are almost baked in the cake. Yeah I mean the orgy meetings have become super exciting the last few months but really a different take has been what's happening with the Chinese renminbi right. I mean we are seeing that trade surplus support coming for the Chinese yuan. This chart on the Bloomberg showing how we're seeing that trade surplus hitting records this year already. Whereas a PBL scene here because we are seeing them also keeping the yuan fixing stronger than expected for a few sessions already. How comfortable are they. It's hard to know how comfortable they are. What we've seen obviously we saw that reduction in the effects reserve requirement ratio announced earlier in the week. That doesn't seem to have had any impact even though ostensibly frees up more foreign exchange that could be sold to support the WAN. We've had what six or seven consecutive days of protests in the form of a dollar while fixing rates that have been below market implied levels all to no avail. And yet we've got the dollar C An H. I think it hit above six ninety seven overnight. So so new sort of cycle highs there. So if the PBS is really determined to stop the breach of that 7 level it's going to perhaps be much more heavy handed. But the fact that we've seen all of these various actions and Dollar C and HD continue to trend higher it almost tells you that maybe the Chinese currency is a market driven exchange rate to allow Jihye Lee which is not something I think I've ever asked on a previous appearance here. So clearly they're trying to check the rise but in the face of unrelenting U.S. dollar strength you'd have to say that you know a test of that 7 level looks highly probable. I mean currency pairs have become so exciting lately and I really love having you on REI because we can go through the array of pairs right now. And I want to go to Sterling because of course we've had the latest changes in the political scene there. We are getting the read out from the White House when it comes to President Biden actually having a conversation with less trust for the first time saying that they discussed China Iran energy so many different factors really being felt in sterling right now. What's the driving force there. Well I think that think about Sterling. It's been a big underperforming currency in recent weeks and a lot of that has to do with effectively expectations for the size of the economic hole that the U.K. is destined to fall into on the back of those astronomical rises in energy prices coming down the pipe together with tax increases both on businesses and consumers. It now looks as if incoming PM this just gets her way. Then they could be vanished overnight. She's pledging to repeal those tax increases. She's pledging to use a huge amount of fiscal support to actually cap household energy prices to the extent that that means that the economic outlook may be less bleak than otherwise. It does justify unwinding of some of the shorting of sterling that we've seen although you know looking further ahead you know throwing the sort of almost 10 percent of GDP at the economy in ways that won't enhance the underlying productivity or growth rate of the economy is arguably as questionable as a positive force for sterling. But I think in the short term we need to see details fleshed out as to exactly what's proposed how it's going to be funded. But for the time being we're less negative on sterling than we were previously. Yes energy prices are not unique to the UK really the whole of Europe suffering with this issue. And we've just had the euro fall now through 1 0 1. Where's the floor for the euro. Well we've been saying for a while now that we thought that you know levels on euro dollar down to as low as 95 are certainly possible given the recession that does confront large parts of the eurozone on the back of energy prices. Obviously we've heard from the EU commissioner with proposals to similarly try and provide a degree of support for households through a potentially a windfall profits tax on them on electricity suppliers. So again if that comes to fruition it may be the eurozone economic outlook is not quite so bleak. But yet again you compare it to the US look at the strength that we're still seeing in the numbers and the US still looks like the least ugly duckling. And for the time being we haven't seen anything to to change our view that that euro dollar is destined to spend more time below apparently. All right. Rachael head of ethics strategy at NRMA. Thanks so much for joining us. A lot to talk about in the currency space right now. And we have plenty more to talk about as well on DAYBREAK. This is Bloomberg. And Paul as I was mentioning before in the show how excited I was to be back from holidays after Labor Day which is a really a turning point when it comes to New York and the return to work back to school as well. Are we going to see that return to the office as well in Wall Street. We're seeing the likes of Goldman Sachs really Morgan Stanley as well clearing the final hurdles and bringing workers back. But of course we have had a few false starts in the past. Right because of this out of Varian that didn't really happen last year. But also Paul we really have to think not only about you know let's bring all of these workers back but there has been a generational shift. There has been a mindset shift. Or you're thinking well if we can get the same work done on home then I'd rather do it at home. So I think it's going to depend a lot on the power dynamics between you know are we going to try to retain all of these employees so we're going to allow them more flexibility while this is a really crucial test now that we have gone past the Labor Day holidays. Yes certainly in an era of labor market tightness and with those themes of the great resignation and quiet quitting it did seem that employees had the upper hand in this debate. But now pretty much everybody we talked to on the show is talking about inflation I mean and recession potentially coming down the pipe. So we'll have to see if that shifts the balance of this debate back into the power of employers. But we will we will see how this unfolds over the coming months. As you say a number of false dawns before when it comes to return to office. Let's take a quick check though. The latest business flash headlines. Jewel has reached an agreement in principle to pay four hundred thirty nine million dollars to 33 states. Jewel has reached an agreement in principle to pay four hundred thirty nine million dollars to 33 states. This will resolve a two year investigation into its sales practices. The cigarette maker is accused of marketing addictive nicotine products to children. Under the deal Jewel must refrain from all youth marketing paid product placement and advertising on public transport. A man group is exploring strategic options including a sale of Ammon New York the city's most expensive hotel. Bloomberg's told the property at fifty Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan could fetch six hundred million dollars in a transaction structured as a sale and manage. Pack could be the largest luxury hotel hotel sale in New York since the pandemic and got him to Dani's wealth is closing in on the ranks of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows his net worth increasing by about sixty five billion dollars to more than and forty one billion makes him the third richest person on the planet.