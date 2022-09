00:00

Welcome to DAYBREAK Asia we're counting down to Asia's major market opens. The top stories this hour. Risk aversion on the radar for the Asia open after bond yields jump on bets the Fed will stay hawkish to fight inflation. The Bloomberg dollar index hitting a record high. The yen chalking up its biggest one day plunge in the month. Touching levels not seen since 1998 and taking its year to date decline to almost 25 percent against the U.S. dollar. Plus Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices to Asia and Europe. Called restrictions on China and sagging economies cool energy demand. Just get you across some breaking news on the Bloomberg terminal. We're getting Korea's current account balance for the month of July a sharp and proven one the month prior coming in that narrowing at one point zero eight nine billion dollars back in July. That's a current account balance was the five point six billion. So a sharp narrowing of that metric. The Korean one not trading right now but is of course one of the members of the club of those currencies depreciating against the US dollar has lost about depreciated about 5 per cent over the past month alone. But this data for July bank balance of payments current account really sharp improvement on June 1 point 0 8 billion cherry. Yeah be interesting to see the reaction in the long part because last time we had the June trade surplus really widening we had the chromium once supported and we really could do with some support. We're talking about the 13 year low that you mentioned against the U.S. dollar. Right. But take a look at how U.S. futures are doing because really we are lacking clear direction at the moment. This after the S & P 500 fell in the New York session was still above the thirty nine hundred level. We're talking about very close to oversold levels around the 30 level on the 14 day RSI. But really it was all about the Treasury space that we saw yield curves really soaring across the curve. We're talking about the 10 year yield above that three point three percent level the 30 year yield at a 2014 high. And this all to do with the services data that we've got and the fastest acceleration in that number here in the US in about four months. So investors thinking are we going to get more hawkish fed. That's a key question right now. Oil prices really not doing much at the moment. Eighty seven dollars a barrel is a level of course investors still trying to figure out where we're headed given that we have the opaque players meeting and that rally. Now we're looking at lockdowns across China Paul and really markets trying to see where we go from here and how that could affect prices as well. My guess is of course I can accurately call that an improvement before the South Korean current account balance is obviously not. It's got a lot narrower. In fact let's have a look at how was shaping up for trades here in Australia. Futures pointing to a down day to the tune of about half of 1 percent. We did end Tuesday a little weaker as well after a very positive start. We're seeing the yield on the 10 year little changed and we didn't see a lot of change in that either. All the value of the currency. Well we don't see a lot of change in the yield after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to increase the cash rate by another 50 basis points yesterday. But we did see a sharp depreciation in the value of the Aussie dollar slipping further against the greenback. Seems to have found a floor for now at sixty seven 30 against the against the US dollar. NIKKEI futures meanwhile pointing to a slightly weaker open. New Zealand's been trading for an hour now just off by a few points and the yen now pushed through 140 326 continues to depreciates ever more against a resurgent greenback. All right. Let's get more on what's going on in markets for that in life contributed. Garfield Reynolds also joining us at Bloomberg's Su Keenan Garfield. Talk to us about some of the movement was seen in U.S. Treasuries. For. Well part of this as he said is the services extremely strong no and the words that feeds into the narrative that the Fed is more likely than not to raise by 75 basis points next month. We've got a very strong Fed so that is you know the call that is expected. If you look at rates markets we're just waiting to see what CPI brings in the coming days. Just in case that throws up a stop sign. But that seems unlikely. And more importantly for treasuries it really adds to the narrative that the Fed is going to go higher and it's going to stay high higher than the market has been expecting. We saw some wages on the Eurodollar futures overnight on a 4 percent Fed rate by the end of this year. So that's you know hedging against some extreme Fed aggression. We also had this in of itself is a bit of a sign that a lot of corporate issuance 30 to 40 billion dollars estimated the deals are coming to market. That helps to send treasuries up in the immediate response that because of the hedging flows that occur. It also speaks to the way that companies that need to fund or refinance are looking at what's going on and saying well we need to get cracking now because yields are only going to go higher. So all of that speaks to high yields and for that sustaining for some time and a lot to do with what's happening on the inflation front and of course oil very important in this equation. So what are we seeing in prices. Well right now we're seeing any rally that began earlier in the week crumble. And do you look to Asia prices. There was a little bit of green earlier. But really what we've seen is the erosion in price support for both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude. West Texas Intermediate just below 87. Brent crude also coming down in the most recent sessions. What you have is Chinese authorities ordering more restrictions. And yes Saudi Arabia is cutting its oil prices to Asia. That's signaling cooler demand. There you see it right on the screen. You look at the five day chart of West Texas Intermediate. And even though OPEC plus made a decision to cut output in the most recent meeting which put oil up around 90 earlier in the week it has steadily come down. We drop into the Bloomberg and you can also see why OPEC plus is making this move to cut output. They have very little spare capacity. In fact they're almost back to 2019 in terms of spare capacity. So there's not a lot of focus on supply now. It's more on demand. Traders skeptical of rallies. And then you have the fact that in California now we have our own energy crisis. We've got a huge heat wave that is taxing the electricity grids. California residents are now being warned to prepare for rolling blackouts almost a mini or microcosm of what we're seeing possibly in Europe. Yeah definitely Sue that problem is not unique to the US Europe as you say in the grip of an energy crisis as well. We've got eurozone governments moving to protect households against rising prices. But what are the implications here for energy traders. Well energy traders are now facing our real massive margin calls. Let's just drop it the Bloomberg Quicktake to look at how you've seen this surge in every aspect of energy commodities whether it be natural gas whether it be coal whether it be electricity. And that blue peak is the year ahead. Our projection for German power prices what it's done is all the exchange requirements to secure trades is sucking up capital. And so governments are under pressure to provide the market with liquidity. Margin calls to the tune of one point five trillion are now being imposed on traders and a lot of companies need capital quickly to be able to deal with this. Norway's equity or HSA has explained the problem rather graphically. They're saying derivatives are clearly an issue. We drop into the Bloomberg one more time. You'll see that Russia has a stranglehold on the gas shipments to Europe. Mainly they are servicing that Nord Stream pipeline right now. There is enormous concern as they find other issues that are extending the outage that this may result in a complete cut off. And so the focus on the European Union to come up with ideas to keep its energy crisis from turning into an economic meltdown could not be more urgent. Energy Minister is preparing for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday. Germany wants power price caps within weeks and Poland also seeking limits. Not a great setup for the Asian open car. No not really. And yet we've got the twin currency concerns of the game and the yuan to help to add to that poor outlook for sentiment. The yen just crashed low again to sort of meet one hundred and forty three per dollar. Lot of thought that there's going to theoretically be some jawboning that could be some sort of intervention brewing to try and just slow down this slide. The yen as it gets ever closer to going through the nineteen eighty eight 1998 lows at one hundred and forty six or so. So there's that. Then there's the yuan which got pretty close to seven six point ninety seven in the offshore markets. Seven per dollar for the yuan is seen as being a line that the PRC would be reluctant to have broken or certainly it would wanted to take some time to go through there and there would be private concerns that if it does go through seven that would set off further turmoil. So there's that backdrop as well as just the general concern higher yields. Admiral earlier from NAB was telling us that they will have to tweak their yield curve control eventually. Garfield rivals there with the latest on the currencies as well. Su Keenan on the energy space. You can get a market round down in one click. There is commentary and analysis from Bloomberg's expert editor so you can find out what's affecting your investments right now. And of course we're watching the currency space the Chinese yuan getting close to that 7 per dollar level at a time of course when we are now seeing the PBL see really trying to stabilize perhaps the yuan. Let's bring in our China Open anchor David Ingles it. And of course the reason we're watching you on the PBL see really setting the you on fixing stronger than expected for what the last 10 sessions or so. What does this tell us about when we could get to that 7 level. Yeah well we could get to that today. Absolutely. And I say that from a purely mechanical perspective because the midpoint yesterday was at six point nine. So we are within that 2 percent range allows the exchange rate to move beyond that. Now do we get to 7 today. Probably not. Because that opens up as Garfield was pointing out things like herd mentality for example. Is that a big deal. Maybe it's not as big a deal as you know. Well we talk about for example it's a nice round number. For example you look at some of the options pricing suggesting maybe not quite but it's certainly a headlining number. What's probably more interesting is when the trade numbers come out today you know we're still looking at a 90 billion dollar surplus for China and that's the only remaining major pillar that's actually anchoring the currency. So maybe a weaker trade figure for August might actually get us closer to 7. Because it's certainly not rate differentials and it's certainly not fundamentals in the economy. So lots to watch today here guys. Yeah. How much of this is still a factor of dollar strength and is more intervention really gonna do anything. Yeah well it's more it's more still dollar's strength. I mean you look at measures of the dollar. You look at separate measures of the yuan. You look at obviously to measure directly between both. Which is the exchange rate. It's still mostly dollar strength. And you guys were talking about the yen for example. It's the yuan has fallen less against the basket than it has against the US dollar but more so recently. We've seen a lot more weakness coming through with a spot price obviously with a weakening economy. I mean you look at yen yuan for example. Right. You know yen dollar takes you back to 98 yen. Yuan is almost at ninety three levels nineteen ninety three. So let me end of this then. So when you look at the broader graphic space in Asia effects for example what's fascinating about our fascination with 140 and 7 is that other currencies in the region. To answer your question Paul the rand gets at ninety seven lowest to pass. So is at all time lows. The one is at 2009 lows. The time one dollars having its worst year since the Asian financial crisis. Do conditions Marriott sort of the bigger bazooka and the PBS see. Is this more about you on weakness. Not just yet but we are getting to that list this toolkit. You're about to see on your screens we've ticked one and two stronger fixes a cut and reserve ratio requirements for forex. Do we get to I think the next thing I'd watch CNN live liable because that things like bullish ones for example that leads into higher rates here in Hong Kong it makes it harder to short the currency. Back to you guys. All right listen there's tools left on that list Bloomberg's David Ingles. Thanks for joining us. Let's get over to Vonnie Quinn now for the first word headlines. Wolf thank you. California is warning residents to prepare for rolling blackouts issuing a level two emergency warning for a second day. Electricity demand is soaring with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state. And schools and businesses reopening after Labor Day. The emergency declaration allows officials to order some large power consumers to shut down. Saudi Arabia has cut oil prices for Asia and Europe as Covid lockdowns and sagging economies cool energy demand. State controlled Saudi Aramco lowered its key Arab light grade for next month's shipments to Asian refineries by almost four dollars a barrel. The move was largely in line with traders expectations and follows a 25 percent drop in Brent crude teachers in the past three months. Pakistan is facing more flooding after its largest lake breached a retaining wall. Water from Lake Montara inundated hundreds of villages downstream after it burst its banks and couldn't force thousands of people from their homes. Pakistan's planning minister says damage from the floods will be far greater than the 10 billion dollars initially forecast. So far more than thirteen hundred people have been killed. Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for stronger efforts to pull nationwide resources and developing key technologies. She says the so-called whole nation system would improve China's strategy in areas critical to its industrial economic and national security. His comments reported by state media come as competition with the US rises and industries including semiconductors We've got to the oil price actually moving a little bit lower than we've become accustomed to. Eighty six. Seventy four right now for West Texas. Gasoline prices still showing a bit of strength. But natural gas prices are easing as well. We've seen moves both within the European Union and in the UK to make sure a cap is kept on prices for households. But that's going to have some interesting implications for energy traders as well. Let's talk about how those oil prices are going to track from here with our next guest joining us from the sidelines of the Jefferies Asia Forum. We have Farid and Fisher Rockey. He is founder and chairman at Energy Consultancy if G8 fired them. Thanks for joining us. I just want to start with the oil price. We have seen a little bit of weakening here on concerns about Chinese demand. Then on the other hand this week we've had OPEC plus announcing that it's going to be cutting production in October by 100000 barrels. So what's the stronger catalyst here in terms of the future for oil prices. A little. Plus symbolically at one hundred thousand barrels per day in response to President Biden's requests and they remove 100000 barrels per day. So it really is not a dramatic. But what it tells you is that plus is willing to take action if the prices begin to go down. And by going down I mean much below ninety dollars a barrel. You can expect some massive production cutbacks which would bring the prices off. The prices OPEC's seems to want is somber and grander. Ninety dollars plus they cut into weakness is the price is very much related to China. Chinese demand it's over a million barrels a day lower than it should in the next year. Could be also often million BOVESPA the Lord. So it adds a big burden to the market. And the problem is that we don't know what is the end to China's policy is zero. Public policy is not something that anybody could predict. On the other hand the possibility of think the production of oil from Iran is seems to be fading. So that is also lurking in the background. It is a substantial difference in the market place. If the production comes in so perfectly in front of us. Outside of China how does the demand picture look more broadly to you. Do global economies need more supply of cheaper oil at the moment. In the global food is growing quite well on oil side of the dust cyber force not so well. Plus of the high dust places to China all the rest of the world is being okay. Asia is doing well. U.S. History Row Europe of course is always on a long term plan no matter what. But the global picture is not heavily dominated by what happens in China. If there is a movement off the lockdowns in China no Chinese demand goes back to the fury. Then the global crisis can jump dramatic. So at the moment is all China time retirement China. Well what about what's happening in Europe. Very well. We're hearing that really energy trading there is being strained by margin calls of at least one and a half trillion dollars. Where is the market headed there in the trading when it comes to really investors trying to make something out of what's happening with the crisis over their. That's the margin calls of a serious issue. But the big question in Europe is December 5 when they're supposed to stop buying one for Russia. And if they succeed in stopping Russian oil being used then the price of wine the second they're going to play God is on board. So there you this success in stopping Russian oil coming in. Here's the answer. In the higher price point if they fail in stopping the Russian oil they're getting out to the rest of the world. Then the prices would be the same rate as they are now. So the measurement is what happens on December 5 and whether the Europeans can shut down Russian or not. Doesn't mean that Europe alone impacts everybody else. Well will the winter look like in Europe. Well it is supposed to be regional intent but if it becomes a full too it could be anybody's guess. The details and I think the Russians are call counting on putting down their supplies and the oil becoming chaotic so that the rest them changed their mind about the level of sanctions. I think it's a mistaken assumption because as long as President Putin is there I don't think they're going to change their views. But if China be ready to play off the situation then get out of hand. The Europeans don't have the game worked out very well. They don't know what is going to happen. They pretend like they do but they go further. This is Bloomberg. Let's get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines have a grand group is said to be exiting its investments in a changing bank and a forced auction on an Alibaba Web site. Sources say a state owned entity is the only bidder ahead of the Wednesday deadline offering one point one billion dollars for the near 15 percent stake. We're told Evergreen will use the proceeds to repay debt owed to changing bank Abu Dhabi's move. A dollar investment is said to be nearing a deal to buy Fortress Investment from Softbank Group. Sources say the purchase could value the US asset manager at more than two billion dollars. Rajeev Misery a key lieutenant to Softbank found a messy ocean song is playing a key role in brokering the deal. Ten cents is set to more than double its stake in Ubisoft buying forty nine point nine percent of the game. My brother's holding company. The move gives the brothers time to get the company back on track and retain control. Governance said Ubisoft will remain unchanged. Coming up next a city private bank joins us to preview China's upcoming trade data amid its struggles with Covid and a weakening currency. That conversation in a moment. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK a time Vonnie Quinn with first world headlines. The FCC is warning us ordered firms to be cautious about taking on Chinese firms that trade in New York. Regulators in Washington and Beijing are in a dispute over orders that could see about 200 companies kicked off American stock exchanges. China does not allow U.S. scrutiny of companies audit work papers although U.S. watchdogs will travel to Hong Kong in coming weeks to begin some inspections. Causing has been confirmed as the UK's new chancellor of the exchequer. He's part of a new look Liz Charles cabinet which for the first time doesn't include any white men in the top four leadership roles. Tobias Coffey is the new deputy prime minister and health secretary. Chelsea's new government will have to navigate one of the UK's toughest economic periods with sky high inflation and surging energy costs. Japanese prosecutors have arrested three counterculture executives as they investigate alleged bribery and the Olympic sponsorship process. A fresh warrant was also issued for former Tokyo 2020 board member. How are you key Hashim. It's alleged that Carla paid Takahashi around four hundred eighty nine thousand dollars in bribes between 2019 and 2021. In a statement the company says it will fully cooperate with authorities. Bank of America says it's planning updated return to office policies that formalize some of the new flexibility the bank has given workers during the pandemic. CEO Brian Moynihan told an industry conference the plans were based on feedback. The company got from staff surveys. Moynihan says the policy will add formality to the flexibility and will be specific to each business unit. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg poll. All right. Thanks very much Shivani. Let's take a look at what's going on on the affects markets at the moment. That's where the action is. Dollar strength continuing to be a major theme particularly when it comes to the Japanese yen. We've seen further yen depreciation today one forty three 28. And the Bloomberg question of the day doesn't deal with this very issue. When might we see some intervention to address that rapidly depreciating yen. Also watching the offshore yuan there seems to be a feeling that seven is at risk if not today at some point in the coming days. That psychological level could be breached. We've seen 10 consecutive days now of stronger than expected fixings from the PBS seat Shery Ahn. And really Paul we have seen that support for the Chinese yuan coming from really strong export numbers so far. Yes we have had that pressure on the Chinese yuan because of sort of a stronger U.S. dollar. Not to mention of course the diverging monetary policies of the two countries. But that record trade surplus that we've seen this year in 2022 really has helped keep that support level for the Chinese yuan. Take a look at what we're expecting in terms of trade numbers because we are expecting export numbers to actually slow a little bit. We have seen those PMI numbers from trading peers of China weakening slightly in the previous month. So we are expecting to see a little bit of easing in those numbers. But still when it comes to export numbers year on year we're talking about double digit growth. And of course we are watching inflation concerns as well. In China it's not only all of the rest of the world that's suffering from inflation. A little bit of inflation in China as well. We are expecting CPI year on year to grow 2.8 percent. A little bit of easing on that sector as well given the vegetable inflation has really eased in China. Low pork prices have gone up a little bit. But of course this really doesn't compare to what's happening in the rest of the world. Right. Joining us now is newly going head of economic analysis of Citi Private Bank. And it's great to have you with us. So what are we expecting in terms of inflation numbers. Because as I was saying really doesn't compare to the rest of the world when you have double digit inflation at the fastest in in decades across the world really not being felt across China as of yet. Does that give a little bit more leeway for the PBL. See get the money. Indeed. You know China's inflation is in contrary to the rest of the world. But other than food and the vegetables last month's you know Chinese inflation has been rather muted especially if you look at manufacturing goods. The core inflation in China is that to run the 1 percent. So this has allowed the BBC to ease its monetary policy. We think that at this moment there's not a lot of reason for China to use a cheap currency to boost its export further as we expect that although August the export growth could slow to 14 percent from last month more than fourteen point seven percent. And China's trade surplus is small. So we'll remain sizable. That's wrong. The 93 million US dollars. So. Given the rest of the world is slowing down. A cheap currency will not serve China well at the same time. China may import inflation from the rest of the world. Tell us a little bit about those currency concerns because I was talking a little bit about the Chinese yuan and the weakness and the pressure. Of course you mentioned the monetary policy divergence with the U.S. but at the same time we do have that record trade surplus really are giving a boost to the renminbi. But how does this play out. Eventually when you have those conflicting factors and the powers at play here at this moment are we think a weak currency is now in China's own interest. From the macro perspective if the renminbi continued to weaken in the rest of the year this then will bring you know one way larger depreciation and expectation as a result that this could defeat China's macro policy stimulus. Impact because this at this moment if currencies start to wobble together with that worry weak property market a lot. How macro policies Stu Munis may now first work. Well you know people in the market may speculate on the currency gains rather than use the money and put money in the real economy. And so as a result the macro economic stimulus may be in effect effective. So this is the reason we think that the PDC need to be worried careful. It need to draw a line in the sand to defend the renminbi from depreciated from depreciating beyond 7. I'm just wondering how likely it is that you think things might change after President Xi Jinping is confirmed for that record third term. Would that give some impetus to the policy agenda. Might we see some more reform perhaps a relaxation of Covid policies. Is that the big political moment everybody might be waiting for. Indeed that there's a lot. How were positive expectations for that when his party Congress first. Well we observed that the opening date of the Congress has become earlier the euro starting from October 16th. So ahead of market expectation in early November. This suggests that whilst this important party Congress is over perhaps China will contemplate how to ease off this worry restrict the Covid zero policy at this moment. You know in most parts of the country the travel has been fairly free high ever once. The one raging was the A. And then you know we still see draconian policies such such as lockdowns and things like that. Indeed such activities will definitely dampen China's economic recovery in Q3. For example the current lockdown in Chengdu a fairly large city was 25 million people. It definitely will slow China's accusatory GDP recovery. Expect that this year. I just want to get your thoughts on the property sector as well. Do you feel like all the bad news is out of the way yet or are there a few more cockroaches lurking behind the fridge. Well I think at least the government has become quite alert on this property market slump. For now we see more supportive policies. For example certain developers can issue bonds or ways government guarantees. So the bond to you. That was actually quite low relative through market levels. And we think that perhaps we need to watch whether this current restructured policy can be steered towards a government led policy rather than individual s o ye developer led the restructured policy. If we can have most decisive restructuring policy China's property market slump may not be a prolonged one which may be a good news for China. The property sector overall and also that will help stabilize the market expectation especially. You know it could be good for Chinese consumers who are waking on the line to get into the property market. All right Li Li Gang head of APEC economic analysis at Citi Private Bank. Thanks so much for joining us. Still to come we are on yen watch Shaffer's biggest one day plunge in a month. We'll take a look at what's in store for Japan's embattled currency next. This is Bloomberg. We're counting down to the start of trading Tokyo and Seoul some of the stories that we're watching over in Japan. The leading index for July. Do a little bit later seen falling for a third straight month to one hundred point two. And of course that has to do with the business cycle in Japan. So do watch out for that number. We'll be watching Coca-Cola shares as well. This after prosecutors arrested three executives in connection with Olympic bribery allegations. A publisher now saying that he's fully cooperating in the investigation. And we're also watching Fujitsu on use. Its I.T. services provider shows you next plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange prime market on October 12th. Also we're watching Korea because we have seen those massive floods and cleaning up after typhoon hit nor passed through Congress SEAL and OCI holding some plants after the storm. The Financial Services Commission also saying that it will announce guidelines on crypto security tokens in the fourth quarter. And also the EU saying the South Korea has removed longstanding barriers that hamper E.U. pork and poultry sales. They are a move that could unlock more than one billion euros of trade between the two regions in the coming years Paul. All right. Thanks Sherri Wicket keeping a very close watch on the yen today after the currency's biggest one day plunge against the dollar in a month. Let's forget Bloomberg senior reporter for Ethics and Rights Wisconsin. So Ruth the yen pushing through one forty. Just while we were on air today how much more pain is there in store for the Japanese yen. In a nutshell potentially a lot more. So the currency is at a 24 year low now and getting lower by the day. At this stage with the Bank of Japan clinging to its IBEX ish monetary policy stance and the Fed hiking aggressively to fight inflation this little stopping it from hitting levels last seen in the early 1990s for example ISE took a second keyboard. Also known as Mr. Yen who was Japan's former vice finance minister said in May that the yen could reach 150 this year. Now it may have seemed far fetched back then but here we are in September. And the yen is at one point eighty three. So it's not that shocking a notion at all. You have forecast from New York to Sydney also saying don't rule out the yen weakness. 150 may just be another line in the sand. It doesn't mean that the currency will stay at the weak levels that we're seeing forever. But until something breaks on if you can't rule out more yen weakness from here will authorities really give. I mean the Japanese officials have to actually intervene in the markets. Yeah it's a great question. And definitely on traders minds at the moment the velocity of the drop in the yen is what's really critical to watch here. It's down by 20 percent against the dollar this year alone. And it's not an emerging current market. Currency is the third most traded currency in the world. And with that as you pointed out comes the risk of heart intervention. To be sure policymakers haven't changed their language to indicate such a move would happen anytime soon. But look out. Do look out for phrases like we won't rule out any options to combat excessive movements or we're ready to take decisive bold action to counter excessive or speculative moves. So all eyes on the yen. Senior reporter for effects and Rates Ruth Carson they're watching the Japanese currency for us. We're also watching another Japanese company sell Softbank said to be nearing a two billion dollar deal to sell Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi Sovereign Fund. Let's get the details from our technology reporter means only it means. So what's behind this move by Softbank and what kind of impact on business can we expect. Great. So this potential sale of Fortress has been in the works in the past several months as our colleagues have reported. And also I'm not saying she sun confirmed for the first time during Softbank earnings call last month that they're indeed looking to sell the U.S. asset manager. And this whole sale is a part of Softbank broader effort to slash costs and clean up its balance sheet because it reported billions of dollars of record losses at its flagship vision fund unit. So all of this it has to do with turning around its earnings. But of course what really matters is how the stock market performs going forward. So still we'll have to see if these efforts result yield results. Yeah in terms of turning things around what might be next. It is very likely that we will see more and developments relating to potential sale of soft banks other assets and holdings. But one thing to remember is that Softbank has already been divesting actually quite a bit of its investments over the past year. It also told everyone last month that it has exited investments in Uber and analysts have positively viewed its effort to shift the tide. But like you just also mentioned Softbank fortunes are very closely tied to how the stock market performs especially those high growth technology stocks. So we'll really have to see how the global stock market performs. And we probably won't see any meaningful turnaround unless market surfer recovers. So we'll see. All right. Bloomberg Technology reporter Min Jong Lee. Still to come Pantera Capital is optimistic that Bitcoin is on the cusp of entering a bull market. After three big bear market cycles our interview with CEO Dan Moorhead is coming up. This is Bloomberg. Let's take a look at what's going on in the crypto space. Beg your pardon at the moment because Bitcoin continued to show quite a bit of weakness. 18 860 at the moment. So now well below that twenty thousand dollar support level ISA also losing ground to the tune of almost one per cent and Pantera Capital C and Co. CIO Dan Moorhead says Bitcoins already hit its lows in June and could easily decouple from wider markets on the way to its next all time high. I think block change can easily decouple from this kind of risk on risk off mentality that people had in a year's time even as the main markets are struggling bonds real estate equities I could see crypto you know marching to its own drummer and hitting all time highs. We have seen big leverage in terms of the open interest in the perpetual swap contracts compared to the amount of bitcoin out there. Looks like the market's preparing for a lift. What do you see in terms of the price. Oh I agree. You know we've been doing this for 10 years and we've been through three big bear market cycles. And on average they lasted 220 days. That's basically what we just had. So I actually think we hit the lows in June that we'll see. And then we're on to the next bull market. And hey you know it might be rocky and might take awhile to get going. But I think that we're on to the next leg of a rally. And where will that bring us to Dan. What's your target for year end. And then five years out we bitcoin as a proxy for industry has averaged 2.5 x a year for eleven years. So that's always kind of my standard forecast is that it will probably keep going that same growth rate for a while. But it is really important to remember bitcoins no longer everything. There was a time bitcoin was interested in the market and for a while you know bitcoin theory and we're essentially everything. Now there are many many really important projects and you've seen Bitcoin rally a bit. But the real story is projects other than Bitcoin in during a rally. Well let's talk about a theory. And because as Matt and I both mentioned already we're getting closer and closer to the merge. It seems like there is a lot of hype a lot of optimism. What is your read on the actual impact it will have. Yes. I mean I believe that as soon as they actually set a date for the merge in theory and would outperform and that's actually happened. I think once we get through next week and it goes through and God willing it does work it's flowed. And so we've been much more excited about a theory in the last month or two in Bitcoin and you've seen Bitcoin share the market. It has drifted down 38 percent and theorems now worth a bit more than half the total market cap of bitcoin. Dan love to get your take on stable coins in light of recent big bold move by buying. They're going to automatically switch I think US DC PAX Dollar and true USD into their own B USD stable coin. Are we setting up for a big competition among the exchanges in terms of their stable coin products. Oh definitely. And even with governments right. And central banks need to be into this because obviously with antiquated systems like Fed Wire that takes three hours stable coins are a superior way to get money around the world. So in the future finance we'll all use a stable coin or very similar product. So private enterprises like Exchange are going to offer them circle and Coinbase is USD. Seed is a good run and then the federal government and foreign governments are going to get into this. That's how our capital CEO and CO CIO Dan Moorhead speaking with Bloomberg Matt Miller and Covid lines. And here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Jewel has reached an agreement in principle to pay four hundred and thirty nine million dollars to 33 states to resolve a two year investigation into its sales practices. The cigarette maker is accused of marketing addictive nicotine products to children under the deal. Jewel must refrain from all youth marketing paid product placement and advertising on public transport among group in exploring strategic options including a sale of New York the city's most expensive hotel. Bloomberg has been told the Manhattan property could fetch six hundred million dollars in the transaction. It could be the largest luxury hotel sale in New York City since the pandemic. Well Talma Dani's Wolfe is closing in on the ranks on the levels of Jeff Bezos. Any long musk. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows his net worth on paper increasing by around 65 billion dollars. So more than one hundred and forty one billion making him the third richest person on the planet. It's attracting fresh scrutiny to the valuations and leverage of his companies and his ties to India's government. Here's some of the stocks we're going to be watching when trade opens in Australia Japan and Korea at the top of the hour. Energy related shares might move with oil dropping on additional Covid lockdowns in China. And coming up in the next hour we're going to be talking to JP Morgan's Joyce Chang. She'll be joining us exclusively from the APEC CFO and Treasurers Forum. We've got that interview just a few moments away now. Plus IDG Asset Management sees challenging macro environment for crypto over the coming month. We're going to hear about why a little later on. But up next. Market opens in Sydney Tokyo and Seoul. This is Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK Asia we're counting down to Asia's major market opens as we closely watch the currency space across Asia of course. We do have the Japanese yen at that fresh 24 year low against the U.S. dollar fall but also the Korean 113 year a little the Chinese yuan very close to that 7 level. And that's really not surprising given that of course we have more than 30 cities across China fully or partially under lockdown. Yeah in terms of currencies we saw the Aussie dollar weaken yesterday as well continue sort of holding a floor at the moment but that's even after the Reserve Bank of Australia tightened by another 50 basis points for a fourth straight meeting. None of it really seems to matter though in the face of a very very strong greenback and ongoing Fed tightening doesn't seem to be any end in sight to that Shery Ahn. And that really is playing into the markets right. I mean as we await the Japanese market opens is that policy divergence narrative that continues to hammer the Japanese yen. Look at that. One hundred and forty three is your level against the U.S. dollar fresh 24 year low. And this of course as we're seeing pressure even on Japanese stock markets because usually you would think you have a weaker Japanese yen you have exporters being supported. But that's no longer the case. And we're really looking at the 10 year yield as well very close to that point to 5 percent level which of course is the upper limit of tolerance for the B.O. J. We had our guest earlier today by natural coming out and saying you know what the yield curve control will have to be adjusted or US officials will have to come in and intervene in the markets when you have such a weak Japanese yen. We're also watching oil prices really not doing much. We have that dynamic of the oil price being felt that rally after the open plus meeting. But also given the lockdowns across China that we just talk about that demand picture not looking great. Take a look at Korea because we also are watching some idiosyncratic news over there because we had floods POSCO for example having to hold their pull on steel mills. So do watch out for those stocks. We're seeing the cost be under pressure six tenths of one percent of all the cause. That is also the Han and the Korean one that weakness. I mean when he passed out thirteen hundred level against a us all there I thought wow I mean that is operating weak against the US all and we're even further out than that nearing the fourteen hundred dollar level. We're talking about that weakness level in 13 years. So we continue to watch for what the Korean one is doing pull out a time when even the yoke is tightening. But this divergence and the pressure on capital flows continues. Let's say you have a tracking on the ASX in the early going of course always hard to get a bead on things this early on due to the staggered open. Things looking sort of flat right now. Yesterday of course we saw a pretty decent bump before selling late into the day. Futures were indicating some downside for the ASX today. So we see us just off by about six points at the moment. We will be keeping a close eye on energy stocks. Of course the oil price retreating after we had some weaker than expected data out of China. Some real concerns there about the demand outlook in terms of oil. The Australian dollar I mentioned a moment ago. Sixty seven. Twenty six against the greenback continuing to lose ground. It's really not about what's going on here in Australia. More about the narrative coming out of the United States. The RBA tightening as expected yesterday by a further 50 basis points. A little later on we'll have second quarter GDP numbers for Australia out. That's in about 90 minutes time. We are expecting to see a modest expansion there of a nine tenths of one per cent on quarter but a lot of movement there in the 10 year Aussie right now. Let's get to Vonnie Quinn now though for a check of the fears with headlines. Paul thank you. Quasi court hang has been confirmed as the UK's new chancellor of the Exchequer. He's part of a new look Lives Trust Cabinet which for the first time does not include any white men in the top four leadership roles. Torres Coffee is the new deputy prime minister and health secretary. Just as new government will have to navigate one of the UK's toughest economic periods with sky high inflation and surging energy costs California is telling residents to prepare for rolling blackouts issuing a level two emergency warning for a second day. Electricity demand is soaring with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state. And schools and businesses reopening after Labor Day. The emergency declaration allows officials to order some large power consumers to shut down. Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for stronger efforts to pull nationwide resources and developing key technologies. She says the so-called pull nation system would improve China's strategy in areas critical to its industrial economic and national security. His comments reported by state media come as competition with the US rises in industries including semiconductors. Pakistan is facing more flooding after its largest lake reached a retaining wall. Water from Lake Montara inundated hundreds of villages downstream after it burst its banks and could force thousands more people from their homes. Pakistan is planning minister says damage from the floods will be far greater than the 10 billion dollars initially forecast. More than thirteen hundred people have so far been killed. Japanese prosecutors have arrested three Conoco executives as they investigate alleged bribery and the Olympic sponsorship process. A fresh warrant was also issued for former Tokyo 2020 board member. How do you keep Takahashi. It's alleged that's kind of how I paid Takahashi around four hundred eighty nine thousand dollars in bribes between 2019 and 2021. In a statement the company says it will fully cooperate with authorities. Global news 24 hours a day on air and Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. My body. And of course we are watching the currencies markets very closely. As mentioned earlier we have seen the Japanese yen around the 24 year low against the US dollar and it comes with us all our strength. But also that's leading to currency pairs across Asia to feel the downside pressure. Right. The Korean one at that 13 year low. We're talking about the Malaysian ringgit as well the lowest since the Asian financial crisis. The peso hitting the lowest ever. And of course the Chinese yuan also very very close to that 7 level. Let's bring in Bloomberg Markets trying to open co-anchor David Ingles David. So will we be touching that 7 level for the Chinese yuan today. It's it's it's definitely possible from a mechanical perspective Sherry because the fix was at six nights yesterday and as you guys were pointing out you know we've been I think it's ten straight days that the PBS has set the midpoint on the stronger end of expectations along the weakening exchange rate. Obviously before we get to that though I think this is obviously the other bit that we're talking about too is ten year yields in Japan on the back of we're at levels now that in about an hour's time we might get an indication whether they will need to step in. Right. Because when you look at the 10 year yield whether that's off the run or you're to keep us to deliver we're at that level that has actually led to them coming in and buying an unlimited amount of bonds to cap these rates. Obviously we're watching very very closely. Dollar yen. We talked about that on the back of three and a half percent yield on a 30 year yield one forty three. And what also isn't too obvious here I guess to go back to the earlier premise on do we get to seven on the one. I mean the yen you one cross is already very close to the lowest since ninety two or nineteen ninety three. So to your earlier point it is a strong dollar story increasingly becoming also a weak yuan story. Shery Ahn. David in terms of the Iran how likely obviously some more forceful measures from Chinese policymakers what tools are left in the box. Yeah well they they've I think we sort of go from you know the sort of everyday guidance which is needed to fix obviously the countercyclical factor. We haven't quite gotten through the rest of the closet just yet. Which I guess a lot of ways speaks to the sort of conditions we're looking at in currency markets right now. And you know it's still as we point out more dollar's strength than it is about a weakness in the currency. But you know that means that we are going through some of these tools that you know on a normal basis we don't really see quite often. Right. Two days ago we had that reduction in the amount of forex reserves the banks can keep essentially opening up a little bit more as far as allowing some of that to flow into the system and indirectly supporting the currency. We'll be getting of course and on your screens today we'll be getting the trade numbers coming out because that's getting I'm going to give you a good indication of the fundamental support. I mean booming exports. That has been. I'd even say the only remaining driver apart from obviously authorities and the BBC that's actually supporting the Chinese currency because it's certainly not it's certainly not rate differentials. It's certainly not sort of the fundamental story which is leading to all of those things a higher higher exchange rate. Now I think we have a list of tools that the BBC and China general really have at their disposal to deal with fluctuations in the currency. So I mean we've used I think one in two. We haven't really gotten to things like and it doesn't look like we'll get there at the moment thinks conditions that would necessitate adjustments and capital controls the selling of forex reserves for example. It's that third bit I'd watch next. That goes into the offshore market here in Hong Kong. Bill SALES for example. And then you have that sort of mechanical or consequent pickup in highball rates CND age which in effect Sherry makes it more difficult and costly to short the currency. And it had speculators actually. We want the dollar then to what's happening with China's trade numbers. How is our markets conquered David Ingles. Joining us China is gone but exports expected to show a sharp deceleration in August. And we're talking about the Chinese trade numbers. Our global economics and policy other Kathleen Hays is here with more on this. And Kathleen how severe can we expect a slowdown to be. It's going to be pretty steep Sherry. And of course it's a double whammy for China. I mean countries around the world are facing all kinds of pressures on their economies from their own central banks for example. But this is riveting around the world. This this sense that they need to. We need to slow demand down. That's what they're trying to do. And that's we're starting to see an increase in China. Covid 0 you know they're locking down again. And this is expected to show up already pretty severely in the August numbers. The August exports are supposed to be seen up now just 13 percent year over year. Doesn't sound bad but they were up 18 percent in July year over year. They're already slowing down. And you can see it in the imports too although they're going to stay pretty flat around 2 percent. So let's don't worry about that and look at some areas. Some of the red flags for China's exports you will is the key a key city. Well it's not the biggest ones but it's a twin goods distribution center. It's in a week long shutdown or it has been. That's expected to show up here. And we saw SAP softer manufacturing PMI ISE in the U.S. Japan and the EU. They they took a lot of exports all of them from China. So that's got to be a negative and increase export growth. We just saw that slowing to six point six percent year over year from about 9 percent year over year. That's another rate red flag because there are another major Asian exporter. This is something all of these things adding up and at a time when there's not too much that government can do about this. We've we've we've talked a lot about the currency. David just gave us a wonderful exposition of where it is and where it's going. But there's not too much can be done. And for now this is what's happening and we'll just see how bad it is. Kathleen we've got Australia GDP second quarter numbers out today. These numbers that we would have started to see occur during the start of the RBA is tightening cycle. And of course we had the bank delivered its full 50 basis point hike in a row yesterday. So what are we expecting to see here. So far so good for the Australian economy. That's the story so far. There's there's a sign of a slowdown yet maybe. Obviously the housing market. But overall for growth in the second quarter anyway we're getting well into the third quarter by now. But it's supposed to be at three and a half percent year over year for the second quarter in a row. And it's the rebound in the consumer. Retail sales have been strong particularly in services and particularly overseas. Travel is another thing that's adding to spending. And of course in any developed economy any modern economy consumer is really the main driver of the economy. The negative side is in construction homebuilding because there was bad weather. It probably slowed construction. There are signs that it has. So within the report that's what people are going to look for. But clearly the RBA like every other central bank in the world is fighting surging inflation. They want to see some slowdown in the economy. That's what they're trying to achieve. No sign of that happening in the second quarter of the year. But as I say we're getting into summer and beyond. That's when our Bloomberg Economics team Sherry sees some sign that the Australian economy is going to start showing the impact of these rate hikes. And we'll see that showing up in the gross domestic product numbers. But for now it seems like green light for the RBA if they want to keep going on these rate hikes. Global economics and policy there are Kathleen Hays with the latest on Wall Street. And of course we are watching some of those energy related stocks in Australia as well given that we had the bump in oil prices on Monday with of course of Russia announcing with OPEC plus that they are shaving a modest 100000 barrels a day of production but that really didn't last. And we're seeing oil prices under pressure with Brent headed towards ninety two dollars a barrel level. And of course we're following all of those energy companies across the region. Take a look at Softbank because we were watching any news related to that failed to move by the line investment to buy fortress investment from Softbank that could value the U.S. asset manager more than two billion dollars according to people speaking to Bloomberg. So the Abu Dhabi Sovereign Fund could announce that agreement in the coming weeks. We're seeing Softbank under a little bit of pressure but really that brought downside across Japanese markets across the broader Asian space. Right now Paul. Well still to come we're going to explore the challenging macro environment for crypto currencies with IDG Asset Management's Kevin Lu who is seeing more money coming into block change startups. Up next though JP Morgan's Joyce Chang joins us exclusively from the APEC CFO and Treasurers Forum. This is Bloomberg. JP Morgan is holding its annual Asia Pacific CFO and Treasurers Forum in Singapore bringing together leading corporates in the region. Let's cross over to the events where our Markets Asia co-anchor Haslinda Amin is standing by with our next guest Hans. And Sherry of course this forum is being organized against a very challenging backdrop. We have an aggressive Fed. We have the King dollar and of course risk of a recession. The bond market already in bear and stocks may be teetering getting closer to that bear market. Let's get perspective. Joyce Chiang chair of global research at J.P. Morgan. She joins us here. Joyce good to have you with us. You know in your opinion what is what matters most to asset classes globally right now. Is it. Dollar. Well thank you so much. And it is just great to be back here in person in Singapore. Well today it is all about the currencies but the big question still is inflation and how central banks have to react to this. But what we see is a widening differential. It's not just the Fed moving 75 basis points. We have the ECB Bank of England moving it in kind the same way. So this is meeting a widening premium that we have versus the yen. Given the Bank of Japan is not going to do anything if this is moving the currencies. So I think the strong dollar is here to stay over the near term. But all eyes are on the inflation numbers how the policymakers are going to react. And also on gas prices in Europe and what type of recession could be in store. Let's pick up on differential support. The yen has already said past 140. It's now at 143. And you know 150 isn't so far away. Do you see the yen headed that way. Well 140 has been our target. And we have said this could go to 145 because it's even a wider differential right now. Now that you see really all of the central banks in the developed markets you know except for Bank of Japan having to move very aggressively to front load you know moving from 50 really to a 75 basis point call. So I think that you know we're not necessarily done with the weakness that we have seen in the yen. I think this is going to endure. Now the question is when do you begin to see Bank of Japan talk about surrendering yield curve control. And I think that's in 2023. So this could be with us for the next few months. Still a joy. So how do you really assess whether the weakness of those currencies is a net negative net positive for those economies. We're talking about Japan of course for the longest time we've talked about how you know you have a weaker Japanese yen it means is great for their exports. Same thing for China and their exports. But at what point does this become a problem. Well I think that you with the strong dollar is here to stay. Because you know that all eyes are still on the Fed. But what we're also looking at is you know very much. You know the growth story and the story in Japan is really one about exit from deflation. It's about regime change. So I wouldn't fixate so much just on where the currency is at. I think the questions are going to come up. You'll maybe not tomorrow but in the coming months about what are they going to do on yield curve control. You know how does this look at the growth numbers out of Japan have actually been you know pretty reasonable in this environment. And we are seeing a shift right now. We're hearing less about a global recession than very divergent performance between different regions. How deeper recession in Europe subpar growth in Asia. But exit from deflation I think will be what we will be talking about you know as we look towards the end of the year and going into 2023. Joyce how about the growth story in China is that just going to remain mired in the mud as long as we have this Covid zero policy. Well we've taken down the China growth forecast this year to just 3 percent and next year we have it at four point six percent. So that is well below the five and a half percent target. And it's not just Covid 0. The issue we really are focused on over the medium term is the property sector because that's just such a big portion of GDP. Bank lending and also of household wealth. And I think this is an issue that's going to persist through 2023 into 2024. As far as dealing with what we do with the empty apartments you know the mortgage suspensions and the fall in housing prices and they have to really draw a fine balance here between home price stability given the percentage it is of household wealth and addressing some of these issues that they have with respect to the property sector outlook. And we have a default rate still that is rising. We've realized that up to about 13 percent like 45 billion of defaults this year for Chinese property plans. There is a clear sign of vulnerability especially when you take a look at the Chinese currency the yuan approaching 7. But even as we talk about its weakness it is pretty stable against a basket of currencies. How are you looking at the yuan. Yes. Well the yuan as you mentioned has been very stable against a basket of currencies. When we look at what's been happening with euro dollar dollar yen so we have the one moving beyond southern next year. I think that will happen. But we've also seen that you know the export numbers have slowed a little bit. But I think the. So the currency I think is going to stay sort of in this range that we've seen. And we see that these moves have not been as sharp as what we have seen in some of the other developed market in the developed market currencies quite frankly. But Russell you're really looking at euro dollar. We have that at ninety five below parity and back of the envelope. Every you know every 1 percent change in European growth is about 3 percent on euro dollar. So there's a lot of questions. What does a slowdown in Europe look like. And I think we measure China against that. So I think that the sort of weakness will continue. But I still think it's relative to some of the other major currencies that we're looking at. We started the conversation with you saying that the dollar is key. How is it all impacting in terms of allocation asset allocation 60 40 in negative territory down 15 percent year to date. How should we be looking at asset allocation. Well 60 40. If you take a longer term view now that we've really seen a big move in fixed income yields I mean at this time last year we were at zero yield. So we were saying 3 percent for 60 40. But now that you have the U.S. egg at 4 percent. Are we looking more at 4 percent fixed income maybe you know 5 percent 6 percent in the equity market. So one of the silver linings of such a dramatic Sotloff is that going forward 60 40 since we're exiting zero yield since we're exiting deflation could actually be giving you something that is more like a 5 percent return rather than a 3 percent return. Now that doesn't help you much this year. I mean this year has been whether you're in the bond market or the equity market you're one of the worst years on record that no one can really think about compared to past crises. But I do think though that the themes that we're going to be looking at going forward will be front loading all of these central bank moves. So at what point can they you'll pause really sit back and see where inflation settles. But I think it is very premature to talk about easing. All right Joy thanks so much for that. Joyce Chang chair of global research at J.P. Morgan. And of course she says 60 40 isn't dead. Paul. All right. Thanks very much. Has Linda has Linda there with Joyce Chang of J.P. Morgan. We're going to bring you more insights live at the JP Morgan Forum throughout this morning. We're also going to be speaking with JP Morgan's Rohit Chatterjee Filippo Gorey and Short Lehnert as well as UC Berkeley's Sarah Yusef. So plenty more to watch out for from that forum. This is Bloomberg. I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply. This president of course addresses UK prime minister has been a critic of the B O E's approach to inflation and called for a review of the bank's mandate. We'll hear from Governor Andrew Bailey later today when he testifies at the UK Parliament's Select Committee. And he was a promise to really tackle the energy crisis by the new UK prime minister. The lead UK shares higher. We saw that rebound in the European session which also led to volatility in the European markets but eventually finishing higher. Futures at the moment looking a little bit mixed and you can actually see footsie 100 futures under pressure. This of course after they climbed about a percent. We had Bloomberg News reporting that France has drafted plans to fix that annual electricity and gas bills for a typical U.K. household at or below current levels. Plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. China's all markets are bracing for a few rocky weeks ahead as the government enforces some of the strictest Covid Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began gloomier. Su Keenan joins us with the latest. And Sue with more than 60 million people now facing travel restrictions in China. Not surprising. We're seeing the pressure on energy prices DAX big dent in demand and major events from a financial forum in Shanghai to Asia's biggest pet parent Chen Zen all being canceled or delayed. And the longer that China persists with its zero Covid strategy the less oil the largest consumer of oil in the world needs. And so yeah that's having a big impact on price. Let's go to the way that we're seeing oil futures trading a little bit of red on the screen. The big moves were in New York and London where we saw nine X rated crude closing under eighty seven down about three percent. We also saw Brent crude trading below ninety three. I drop it into Bloomberg and OPEC's falling spare capacity near 2019. Average is also a big part of this story. Just last week or earlier this week I should say OPEC has decided to cut output just slightly for the first time in their monthly targets. That's because that cushion they have for oil is is diminished. As you can see on that downward chart. So you've got these Covid strategies that are limiting demand. You've got Saudi Arabia now cutting oil prices to its Asia customers signaling cooler demand. And then we've got OPEC cutting output just a bit. All of this changing the focus from on the supply to what is demand. And then we've got the major brewing energy crisis here in the U.S. out in the West Coast. California having record heat for a second day in the row above 40 Celsius 115 degrees Fahrenheit in sand for mental alone. And so California residents are being warned to prepare for rolling blackouts. And that's a big big crisis that's just developing because of the extreme heat. Sue also in the energy crisis in Europe with European nations in a race to solve that problem. What's the latest there. Yeah. They can't move soon enough. A lot of the nations now I'm marshalling a lot of different resources. Let's drop into the Bloomberg could just see the surge in every single major commodity whether it's not gas whether it's cold weather is energy prices not blue peak is next year. Power prices are in Germany just surging. The European Union raising to come up with ideas to keep the energy crisis from turning into an economic meltdown. You've got energy ministers preparing for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday. Germany wants power price caps within weeks. Poland is seeking to limit prices on all natural gas imports. And then you've got energy trading stressed by margin calls of get this one point five trillion. Norway's Ecuador AMSA is talking about how we have a derivatives crisis. There's not enough liquidity in all of the exchange requirements to secure the trades is sucking up capital. So now there's pressure on various governments to come up with money to provide to these various firms to keep the trading going on. Let's take a look at the Bloomberg one more time. It is the Nord Stream pipeline that Russia has been holding due to maintenance. And now they found problems with the maintenance. And what they've done is slowly cut off the flow of oil or I should say natural gas to Europe are putting a lot of pressure on those countries because the concern is that this narrowing of the spigot is going to be a full stop cut off. And so the countries just can't move fast enough to try and get solutions on the table to deal with this. Back to you. All right. Bloomberg Su Keenan there. Let's get to Vonnie Quinn now for a check of the first world headlines. Bonnie Paul thank you. California is helping residents prepare for rolling blackouts stationing a Level 2 emergency warning for a second day. Electricity demand is soaring with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state. And schools and businesses reopening after Labor Day. The emergency declaration allows officials to order some large power consumers to shut down. Pakistan is facing more flooding after its largest lake breached a retaining wall. Water from Lake Montara inundated hundreds of villages downstream after it burst its banks and could force thousands more people from their homes. Pakistan's planning minister says damage from the floods will be far greater than the 10 billion dollars initially forecast. So far more than thirteen hundred people have been killed. Saudi Arabia has cut oil prices for Asia and Europe as Covid lockdowns and sagging economies cool energy demand. State controlled Saudi Aramco lowered its key Arab light grade for next month's shipments to Asian refineries by almost four dollars a barrel. The move was largely in line with traders expectations and follows a 25 percent drop in Brent crude futures in the past three months. Bank of America says it's planning updated return to office policies that formalize some of the new flexibility the bank has given workers during the pandemic. CEO Brian Moynihan told an industry conference the plans will be based on feedback. The company Godfrey staff surveys Moynihan says the policy will add formality to the flexibility and will be specific to each business unit. Global use 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg poll. All right. Thanks for any assets. And China's ESG funds have doubled since 2021 lifted by Beijing's growing emphasis on poverty alleviation renewable power and energy security. Bloomberg any f analyst Jonathan Don joins us now. Jonathan does it ESG in China have the same definition or is it being adapted to President Xi's policy priorities. Thank you for having me Paul. It is generally true in many places that government policies can support investment thesis. It is also true that if this year has taught us anything it is that yes she is point being poorly defined in almost everywhere. So what you have in China is arguably a government definition of supported industries that may become a part of the rationale for USG messaging. If we look into the E in ESG it is most likely to have different definitions in different markets in China by definition will most likely include things like nuclear and in many ways coal because like it or not coal is still going to be a big part of the country's power mix as it decarbonise us. We believe that coal can still take up about 45 percent in China's paramedics by 2030. So what are Chinese ESG investors looking for then. Very important question. Return mostly because it is too early days for tenants value based investing. It just so happened that in the past two years the return value as well as the rise of ESG the rise of retail investment. I should say I went to the same direction and formed that trend. That's why renewable energy and an electric vehicle funds have been so popular. They are still being discussed today but because their valuations have seen a adjustment since the end of last year we may not see the same level of enthusiasm or momentum going forward. Is there a requirement for more regulation in China around greenwashing. The sort of changes we've seen in the EU and potentially the US. Chinese regulators are just starting to talk about tapering washing and better corporate ESG disclosure better transparency is gonna be important for investors to narrow down their targets to fit their own definition of ESG rather than just taking the government's definition even if it's not for investment. We think that better disclosure will still help the government better manage its companies to help the country's transition. So you mentioned how really investors are chasing that return right. Does that mean. What does ESG investing look like in terms of. Are there significant results. Well the momentum then continue. We think the government's effort to decarbonise will continue. So we think that many demand for industries will be there. We think it's still early days for China to see value based investing as a trend. Sharp and on and on with the latest on China ESG investing there. Coming up digital assets investor Kevin Lu remains cautiously optimistic. I mean a challenging macro environment for crypto. He'll join he'll join us next. This is Bloomberg. Let's take a quick look at how markets trading around the Asia-Pacific is expected seeing a fair bit of selling at the moment. We've got the NIKKEI now weaker by more than 1 percent. Same story for the cost of the worst performing of the major indexes at the moment. Here in Australia a weaker as well to the tune of one per cent and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. So where are we. We are the lowest now since May 2020. So quite a broad based sell off that we're seeing around the Asia-Pacific right now. Shery Ahn. We're seeing a sell off when it comes to crypto currencies as well. But this of course after we had that outperformance coming from a theory in the broader crypto complex theorem the spotlight in the crypto space ahead of the hotly anticipated merge. That's when the block chain transitions from a proof of work to proof of stake mechanism. And that enthusiasm really leading to that outperformance for the past two months is also fueling a few interesting quirks at the fund level. The grayscale Ethereal Trust has been trading at a C this count relative to the underlying coins it holds but that this location has been shrinking lately. As investors turn more optimistic digital assets investor Kevin Lou sees a challenging macro environment for cryptos over the coming months but remains cautiously optimistic. The IDG managing director for Investments joins us ahead of the in Hong Kong Investment Leaders Conference. Kevin good to have you with us. So let me just start with a broad pricing in the crypto assets space because when we're talking about a potential bottom of that 20000 level and we're below that we're at around 18000 for Bitcoin right now. So could we call this a bottom or do we have further momentum down. Well firstly thank you very much for having me over here. It's a pleasure to be able to speak to you. So as a early adopter of Bitcoin and being involved in this market for the last six years or so the one thing I would always caution against is actually sort of calling on bottoms. Really I got involved into this industry because I really thought about the long term strategic value and and disruption that it could actually bring to the market. So whilst I think that we are looking at a challenging macro environment I think the macro narrative is very hard to be able to let go will drive risk asset classes. But I still believe that ultimately BTC HGH in a basket of other highly selected fundamentally driven coins which is also important to say is that some fundamentals do start to take hold. Now given that this is not only the sort of second crypto window it's actually the third. And we have some validation some use cases and ultimately some decentralized economies that are starting to take hold and users. Users are starting to use. So what will the impact of the mortgage be in terms of your long term strategic outlook for the crypto space and just pricing in general. Sure. Okay. Well I think at sort of bitcoin below. So 20000. Certainly. I think that we have been here before and it's likely that we could actually go slightly lower. But I think that ultimately as you have a lot of uncertainty that feeds into the market people will be looking at what's happening in public equities. People will be looking at what's happening in public debt markets. And during uncertain times they are looking at new alternative digital asset classes whether that be the likes of BTC which is just a digital commodity speculation that can sort of fuel that or you actually look at what's happening with lithium and if theory emerge and really the industries that are sort of pulling out that. So I you know I think that we probably for those that have been involved for a long time remember what BTC was like at sort of three thousand dollars in the first crypto winter. And if you just measure from top to trough the trend certainly is that we are heading higher for the longer term. You mentioned a theory and they're closing in on a seventh birthday in fact and the merge upgrade. Can you give us a sense of what that actually means and how significant it is. Thank you Paul. Well I think the merge is actually quite significant when you're working within the digital assets space. We are in a hybrid multi chain multi sort of technology environments. Bitcoin obviously being proof of work and now the merge ultimately is moving to the proof of stake. And I think that there's proof of stake and the proof of work. They can coexist. And the proof of stake merge for your theory and will ultimately be towards reducing its power outputs trying to improve its efficiency and in the longer term try to reduce transaction prices. You know one of the things that we have we've got a theory on trading at about say say fourteen hundred. It could go lower. But ultimately I remain quite optimistic that it could actually bounce quite a bit higher than that. The one thing I would say though for you the theory and prices though is one thing the communities be cautious of is that if it becomes too expensive it actually then can become a little bit unusable. No one really wants to use let's say we'll burn Su Keenan theorem on transaction fees when the price is super sky high. It just makes it too expensive to use. So there is a utility factor for theorem and as it moves to the proof of stake become more energy efficient and hopefully more transaction efficient as well over the long term. You're seeing a rise in interest from demand from institutions for crypto assets. Certainly I remember when we sort of entered into the space quite early on back then it was very difficult to get a legal opinion. Directors insurance and now ultimately you have people that are very keen to sort of chat to you about it and how they get asset allocations to this new and growing universe. I think also you've had a situation where crypto was probably a topic people didn't want to discuss but that's supported by macro tailwind such as the metaverse as well as also Web 3.0. And that's where you're going to find escapism. That's where you're going to find your entertainment. But ultimately the crypto brings the capitalistic rails to that. So Web 3.0 ultimately becomes the environments of read write and own. And I think that's ultimately what's got a lot of institutional investors either on the venture capital side to to invest and see some of these projects very excited. And that will hopefully breed then secondary market liquidity for trading. All right. Kevin Move at IDG Asset Management thanks so much for joining us and updating us on what's going on in the crypto space. Want to update you on some of the world's richest people as well. And we've gripped Indian billionaire Gordon Madani really coming from nowhere. If you can have a look at the rich go function on your terminal. Gordon Madani now the third richest person on the face of the earth which is no mean feat considering something the selling that we've seen in a number of assets and asset classes. But has he done it. Well some of his investments like Adani Green Energy Gas Danny Enterprises all performing very well in this environment. Shery Ahn. Yeah. Actually Adani Green Adani total gas trading on more than 750 times profit. And of course this coming at a time when by comparison for example tests our Amazon happy ratios of about 100. So you're really seeing the scrutiny on the valuations of these companies as well. But this is really an interesting personality right. I mean we're talking about a college dropout who was held for ransom survived the terror attack and really try his luck in the diamond industry has now veered a lot of his companies and a lot of his focus on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers important. So Rich go is your function. If you want to check out the net worth of not only gold Madani but also of the richest people around the world. Well here's a quick check of the latest business blog headlines. The ever growing group is said to be exiting its investment Asian June Bank under a forced auction on the gnarly Bama website. Sources say a state owned entity is the only bidder ahead of the Wednesday deadline offering one point one billion dollars for the near 15 percent stake. We're told every brand will use the proceeds to repay debt owed to change in bank meaning the sale won't help bond holders or homebuyers of stalled projects. Abu Dhabi's move a dollar investment is set to be nearing a deal to buy fortress investment from Softbank. But sources say the purchase could value the US asset manager at more than 2 billion dollars. Rajeev Misra Kill Lieutenant to Softbank Founder Must Lay Off Song is playing a key role in brokering the deal worth holding. Obeidallah could announce an agreement in the coming weeks. Ten cent is set for more than double its stake in Ubisoft buying forty nine point nine percent of the old brothers a holding company. The move gives the brothers time to get the company back on track and retain control and governance and Ubisoft will remain unchanged and Tencent will not have any operational veto. All right. Still to come the yuan's weakening is weighing on Chinese stocks and exports. Our coverage on China's cheapening currency is up next. This is Bloomberg. A weakening yuan may be more of a burden than a benefit for Chinese stocks with a limited roster of exporters seeing gaining from a cheap currency. This chart showing that when the yuan is weak Chinese stocks tend to be weak as well. Let's get more from our senior equities reporter Yuki Tano. Hey Yuki. So this sounds a little bit counterintuitive because we know that China is a huge exporter right. The exporter to the world. And you would think OK you have a weak Chinese currency that's going to be a competitive edge for these exporters. So why is this happening in the stock markets. Exactly. So a weaker yuan. It is at the moment a bit of burden for China's economy. That's constitutive considering that the China is the world's largest exporter. But if you look at stock market the biggest companies in China Chinese stock market aka domestic demand oriented companies such as tech companies Internet e-commerce or financials such as banks and insurance companies. And within the top 20 companies in MSCI China index only two companies have substantial revenue from outside China. So as far as stock markets are concerned the weaker yuan is not really helpful for the market. And that's a big difference from other export driven markets like South Korea Japan or Taiwan where exporters are by far the biggest component segment of the market. There must be some exporters though that are benefiting from this cheaper yuan though right. Yes exactly. And I know I said the there are two companies that have overseas revenues right now. They are CDL which is the world's leading battery maker. And B why D which is also electric carmaker. Now these shares have been falling quite sharply in the past several sessions because Warren Buffett started to bring a stake in view. And that is a much bigger concern for investors given that these Eby themed stocks have very rich valuations at the moment. And also apart from those Eby theme stocks in the export environment is not necessarily good at the moment. In fact the both the U.S. and Europe economy is in danger of recession. So you can say that the export environment is the worst since the Lehman crisis in 2008. And in addition the U.S. administration is increasingly hawkish against China. It has banned U.S. chip companies such as and video from setting top grade semiconductors. It is also extending to extending Trump era tariffs. So all in all export outlook isn't really great at the moment. All right. Senior equities reporter heading Yuki Sano there joining us from Tokyo. Well some stocks we're watching ahead of markets opening in Hong Kong and China. Auto makers and focus NEOs set to report earnings later on today. Shares of Chinese chip makers may move as well on a CCTV report that President Xi has called for stronger efforts to advance key technologies. And we're watching aluminium producers to jump in the LME aluminium inventories. Adding to mounting evidence of weakening demand for one of the world's most important industrial metals.