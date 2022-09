00:00

As we get ready for the lineup here on Bloomberg let's get you prepared with some quick tips. You hear the term parlay all the time. But what does it really mean. A parlay is two or more bets tied together into one bet increasing the risk and the potential payoff. So let's take a look at Super Bowl. Fifty six draft kings had the lineup match the effort to pass for at least one and a half touchdowns at minus two twenty meaning. You bet. Two hundred twenty dollars to win. Just one hundred dollars. High probability outcome with a relatively poor payoff. Separately the line on Rams wide receiver LBJ to reach sixty four point five receiving yards with minus 1 0 5. And the line on Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd to not reach forty point five receiving yards was minus 130. Yet by combining all three wagers together via a parlay the line rises to less 420 meaning you can win forward to twenty dollars. My betting just one hundred. While Stafford has three touchdowns Boyd and LBJ spats failed to hit which resulted in the PA late not paying off. But now you're ready to parlay yourself into bigger bets and more cash. CAC the lineup on Bluebird every Friday and Saturday.