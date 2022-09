00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Sam give us an update on where the typhoon is right now I believe it's left South Korea. But what really has been the damage that's been caused. Both. You're right. It looks like the typhoon is starting to exit South Korea. It landed on the southern coast around 5:00 a.m. And you know about an hour ago it started to move through the eastern coast up toward the east. But there are reports that a large fire has happened Hyundai's steel plants and possibly due to the influence of the typhoon. And there's also a report of a fire happening breaking out at a coal hung POSCO steel plant. We don't know exactly why you know what causes fires but it's very likely it has do with the flooding that happened in those areas. So you know we're still trying to see and have some real heart assessment of the damage that's happened in especially in the coastal areas where there is low oil refineries refineries and chemical factories and you know even nuclear power plants. So Sam you're in Seoul. How did things look in the capital at the moment. Well it seems like you know the typhoon has kind of grazed past the capital. I mean it was kind of expecting to be woken up by lots of gust and rains overnight but that didn't happen. So it's looking a lot like a typical morning. I think that's possibly because the typhoon has been basically hitting the southern and eastern coast whereas the capital is in the west and you know up north. But you know the damage is what's important here is that damage to industrial places cities that are along the southern and eastern coast.