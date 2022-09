00:00

Status update on the numbers and just how much you think NFL kickoff will kick start an already booming industry. Well I mean this is our holiday season. You know to make an analogy so you know this is when everything all the numbers go up and it's a fun time of year. A lot of work from the team goes into preparing for this. We've launched a lot of new features and products over the last 60 90 days including our new rainmakers football game which I'm really excited about. And week one is going to be fantastic. I'm really looking forward to it. You're also launching a new block chain initiative whereby bettors will be able to collect digital player cards. How will this work and how big do you think block chain and Web three will be for sports. Well rainmakers which is the property referring to is I think one of the most innovative things we've done ever. It takes fantasy sports which you know the idea is you're that could GM and you know you have players that you get and it immortalize is that ownership in the form of you know an NFTE on the block chain. So instead of drafting a player you buy that players and FTSE and you can play that in a game. So it's really exciting because it mixes things that our customers are really interested in which is the game. And this sort of idea of being able to pick your favorite team or your team that you think is going to win with also a strong interest are our customers have shown and block chain and collectibles. So I think it's really a new way of looking at fantasy sports. We think it's the future of fantasy sports and we're really excited by some of the early traction we're seeing their sales that are going off for big dollars on the marketplace right now. Fan duel seems to have pulled ahead of the industry in terms of market share. What's your play to counter that. Well you know it's definitely seasonal. We typically do better in the NFL season where we have a big boost to customers. And if you look at the ISE gaming side we're ahead of them by a little bit. So we're just going to keep trying to have the best product for us. We think product is that that what ultimately will win the customers over. We think the more people that we get to show some of the new things that we launch this NFL season the more they'll be excited about keeping their player draft kings. So we're just going to kind of keep focusing on product focusing on customer experience. We think being the most customer focused and customer centric which entails having the best product and overall experience is what will win the day. So you know obviously a bigger business has has also met at times some bigger losses some of your competitors have said they're going to pull back on ad spend this year. How is your spending strategy changing as the market evolves. And also you know heading into a potentially prolonged downturn. Well we've always been very data driven in our decisions around spending. So we look for paybacks that meet our threshold which in the case of customer acquisition is typically three year payback or less. Same thing on new states we launch. We typically look for a two to three year path to profitability timeline. So we don't really change that. I will say though that with some of the competitors pulling back you know we're able to achieve great results without having to be quite as aggressive on the advertising promotion front. We're still being very aggressive. This is an important time of year. So we're making sure that we have a presence out there and we get in front of customers and we get good offers that are interesting to them. But I do think the competitive environment is rationalized quite a bit year over year if you compare it to this time last year. It's really just night and day. We've also got a big election coming up. You've got some proposals on various ballots in California in particular California could become the largest sports betting market in the world. Next to the U.K. you backed a proposal that would allow draft kings to offer sports betting anywhere in the state in partnership with various Native American tribes. There are various other proposals that are countering this. What does your polling show showing you about the likelihood of your proposal passing and how much are you prepared to spend between now and November. We're seeing really good things in the polling. You know obviously there's a lot that's going to occur between now and the election. It's still about two months away. But everything we're seeing in the data is great. And we think more importantly policy wise it makes sense. It's something that Californians want. Those that are into sports betting in California most of them are already doing it anyway. In the illegal market which is generating no tax revenue and has no consumer protections in our initiative will generate hundreds of millions dollars a year to help combat homelessness and mental health issues in California. And we also partner with tribes that are getting a cut of it as well. It will help especially a lot of the smaller tribes that you know aren't as maybe fortunate as some of the ones at the bigger casinos do well and really will help with education programs and other things for those tribes. So we think it's great for the California sports better it's great for those that want to see real help on homelessness and mental health issues. And it's great for the tribe. So we're really excited about it. We think it's great policy for California. Polling numbers look good. But there's a lot of time between now and the election. So we just got to keep getting our message out there and hopefully it'll resonate with voters.