KAILEY WHILST YOU ARE AWAY YESTERDAY, THINGS WERE REALLY --, AND THEY ARE LOOKING A LITTLE BIT BRIGHTER TODAY. KAILEY: IT ALSO WASN'T THE MOST RISK-ON EVER. THE ASIA PACIFIC INDEX WAS DOWN BY ABOUT A QUARTER PERCENT TO THREE TENS OF 1%. THE CSI 300 UP A BETTER PART OF 1% THE FOCUS FOR THE REMAINS ON THE POLICY FOR ECONOMY AND FURTHER EASING MEASURES THAT A LOT OF OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE TIGHTENING THEY SAID THAT MORE HIKES ARE, INDEED, ON THE WAY. INTERESTINGLY, NOT A LOT OF REACTION IN THE BOND MARKET. WHERE A LOT OF THE ACTION HAS BEEN CENTERED, MY ATTENTION IS ON THE JAPANESE YEN. THAT IS THE WEAKEST GOING ALL THE WAY BACK TO AUGUST OF 1998 WE ARE TALKING 24 YEARS. MATT: INTERESTINGLY, NOT AGAINST THE POUND OR THE EURO. FUTURE GAINS AFTER THE HORRIBLE WEEK THAT EQUITIES HAD, ONLY ABOUT HALF OF ONE CENT 10 YEAR YIELD RIGHT NOW RISING UP AND PASTORS ARE LETTING GO OF THAT DEBT. YOU SEE CRUDE ACTUALLY COMING UP AS WELL. THIS IS REALLY INTERESTING BECAUSE WE HAD NYMEX CRUDE RISING. THAT SPREAD BETWEEN THOSE TWO IS NARROWING AFTER THE NEWS THAT OPEC IS GOING TO CUT PRODUCTION. KAYLEE AND I HAVE EVER CRYPTO SHARE TODAY, SO WE ARE GOING TO GO THROUGH EVERYTHING RELATED TO CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND THE PRICE OF THAT COIN ANNA: WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THAT STORY. THIS IS A PICTURE OF THE EUROPEAN ASSETS RIGHT NOW. A WEEK AFTER EUROPEAN STOCKS, LOOKING AT EQUITY MARKETS, IT IS REALLY RARE NEWS ON FRIDAY AND GAS PRICES HIGHER, 20%, 30%. THAT PUT PRESSURE ON RISK ASSETS INCLUDING STOCKS. TODAY, THE U.K. STIMULUS PLAN AND SOME UTILITIES UNDER PRESSURE. 130 BILLION POUNDS OF SUPPORT FOR HOUSEHOLDS. 40 BILLION COMING FROM HOUSEHOLDS. THE HANDLE UP BY 4/10 OF 1%. WHAT IS REALLY INTERESTING, WE HAVE SEEN YIELDS RISING. HIGHER INFLATION AND WHETHER THE GOVERNMENT WOULD COME FORWARD WITH PLANS. THAT MEANT A LOT OF SPACE FOR WORRY. AS YOU SEEN ON THE SHORT END, YIELDS COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT BEING KEPT IN CHECK BY ENERGY PRICES. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THAT SITUATION. THIS IS ABOUT 20%-30% AT DIFFERENT STAGES OF THE DAY. WE DIDN'T GET THAT 340 OR SO EURO. THAT WAS THE HIGH WE SAW EARLIER IN THE SUMMER. THE EURO ALSO GETTING A LITTLE IT OF A BRUISE, REFLECTING THAT RISK-ON MENTALITY. KAILEY: IT IS A VERY DIFFERENT TUESDAY THAN IT WAS A MONDAY. IT IS A LITTLE BIT LIGHT ON THE DATA DOCKET IN THE U.S. U.S. PRIMARY ELECTIONS ARE SCHEDULED TODAY IN MASSACHUSETTS AND U.K. POLITICS, THE NEW PRIME MINISTER FOLLOWING A MEETING WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH IN SCOTLAND. MATT: SPEAKING OF THAT, BORIS JOHNSON HAS LEFT DOWNING STREET TO MAKE ROOM FOR LIZ TRUSS TO TAKE OVER. JOHNSON GAVE HIS FINAL SPEECH AS UK PRIME MINISTER. BORIS JOHNSON: LET ME SAY THAT I AM NOT LIKE ONE OF THE USED TO ROCKETS THAT HAS FILLED ITS FUNCTION AND I WILL NOW BE GENTLY REENTERING THE ATMOSPHERE AND SPLASHING DOWN INVISIBLY IN SOME OBSCURE CORNER OF THE PACIFIC. MATT: LIZZIE, WILL THERE BE A MOVE? I KNOW SHE CAMPAIGNED ON SMALL GOVERNMENT TAX CUTS, BUT ALL OF A SUDDEN WE ARE HEARING ABOUT 130 BILLION POUNDS FOR THE PEOPLE, 40 BILLION POUNDS FOR BUSINESSES AND MORE BIG HANDOUTS TO COME. > > IF THAT IS NOT A HARD U-TURN, I DON'T KNOW WHAT IS. THE HARD WORK IS GOING TO BEGIN. YESTERDAY WE HEARD FROM A POLICYMAKER WHO COULDN'T RULE OUT 75 BASIS POINTS WHICH WOULD NEED EVEN MORE PAIN FOR CONSUMERS. WE'VE ALSO HEARD FROM DEUTSCHE BANK, THEY WOULD BE A STERLING CRISIS, AND SHE CANNOT IGNORE THE MARKET. THE LAST TWO PROLONGING PERIODS OF CONSERVATIVE RULE WERE ENDED BY -- AND CRISES. SHE SAID IT WAS TIME FOR POLITICS TO END, BUT REMEMBER, JUST YESTERDAY WHEN SHE GOT JUST HALF OF THE VOTES, THAT IS A TINY FRACTION OF THE OVERALL POPULATION IN THE U.K. NOT TO MENTION THE MP'S IN THE PAST TO PREFERRED --, SO IT IS A QUESTION OF WILL HE APPOINT HIS ALLIES INTO THE CABINET? ANNA: ABOUT WHAT BORIS JOHNSON PLANTER DOESN'T LAND FOR HIS SPEECH, MORE TO COME, NO DOUBT. WHAT ABOUT PLANS AROUND ENERGY? WILL THAT THE ENOUGH? > > WE ARE REPORTING THAT THE GAS AND ELECTRICITY BILLS FOR CONSUMERS, 130 BILLION POUNDS. ANOTHER 30 BILLION POUNDS OF BUSINESSES. AS I SAY, IT SEEMS LIKE A HANDOUT SHE HAS EXPRESSED THAT SHE PREFERS TAX CUTS TO HANDOUTS. ALSO, IT MIGHT NEED TO BE MORE TARGETED. ECONOMISTS WOULD SAY THAT A BIG INTERVENTION LIKE THIS IS UNAVOIDABLE AT THIS STAGE. THE GOVERNMENT CAN'T SOLVE EVERY CRISIS. WE HAVE TO ASK IF THIS IS THE NEW NORMAL. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. UKRAINE'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS THE NATION'S ALLIES SHOULD DO THE MOST. WE ALSO SAID -- TWO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS DESPITE THE WAR. > > ABSOLUTE UNDERSTANDING FROM EUROPEAN LEADERS THAT RUSSIA IS -- EUROPEAN POLITICIANS, AND WE HAVE ABSOLUTE SHERMAN FROM EUROPEAN POLITICS THAT THEY WILL STAY WITH UKRAINE TO THE END. KAILEY: BLOOMBERG MIDDLE EAST ENERGY CORRESPONDENT IS JOINING US NOW FOR THE LATEST ON THE EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS. WHAT IS THE LATEST? > > IT IS A CRITICAL SITUATION IN EUROPE NOW ON THE GAS PAGE PARTICULARLY BECAUSE WE ARE NOT GETTING ENOUGH GAS FROM RUSSIA ANYMORE INTO THE EUROPEAN UNION. THAT GAS HAS BEEN CUT OFF, AND IT IS KEY FOR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES TO FILL UP THEIR STORAGE. THEY ARE PULLING OUT ALL THESE STOPS TO TRY TO FIND DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS. REALLY, IT IS A SUPPLY ISSUE. THEY NEED TO FIND OTHER ENERGY SOURCES. RUSSIANS AND GERMANS COMING TOGETHER ABOUT HOW THEY CAN SWAP POWER BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN PLANTS. GERMANY IS STRUGGLING TO FILL UP THEIR GAS, GOING INTO THE AUTUMN SO THAT THEY ARE IN BETTER SHAPE FOR THE WINTER MONTHS. BUT ALSO LOOKING AT FISCAL ISSUES LIKE ENERGY COMPANIES TO HELP FINANCE AND TAKING SOME OF THAT BURDEN OFF OF THE CUSTOMERS. REALLY, IT IS A SUPPLY ISSUE THAT IS GOING TO CONTINUE. ANNA: WE WILL WATCH TO SEE THE POLICIES ANNOUNCED BY EUROPEAN LEADERS ON FRIDAY, THEN YOU SEEN SOME INTERESTING MOVES BY OPEC-PLUS. A SYMBOLIC CUT IN PRODUCTION FOR OPEC-PLUS. TELL US WHAT IS HAPPENING. > > THAT CUT REALLY UNROLLS THE ADDITION WHICH AT THE TIME WHEN THEY SAID THEY WERE GOING TO INCREASE, THAT WAS DESCRIBED AS MINUSCULE, AS SOMEWHAT SOFT. JOE BIDEN ASKING FOR MORE ON THOSE ENERGY PRICES. WE HAVE SEEN PRICES COME OFF IN RECENT MONTHS. THEY WANTED TO SHOW THAT OPEC IS THERE, IS AT THE WHEEL LOOKING AT THE MARKET AND IS GOING TO REACT QUICKLY IF THEY SEE THE MARKET SOFTENING TOO MUCH. WE'VE GOT REALLY THAT PRICE INCREASE. OPEC WASN'T EXPECTED TO BE TAKEN OFF THE MARKET. BUT WE SEE SOME OF THAT INCREASE ROLLING BACK BECAUSE THOSE CONCERNS ABOUT DEMAND ARE COMING FORWARD AGAIN. MAINLY, THAT IS GOING TO BE AN ISSUE FOR OPEC. KAILEY: ANTHONY REPORTING FROM DUBAI, THANK YOU SO MUCH. THE POLITICS, THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO APPEAL A DECISION REGARDING TO ARGUMENTS -- DOCUMENTS SEIZED FROM DOUBLE TRUMP'S HOME IN FLORIDA. HE ASKED TO HAVE A SPECIAL MASTER REVIEW THE PAPERS. A WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT JOINS US NOW. JOE, WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE THE DOJ? > > IT IS INTERESTING. I WILL SAY THAT THERE WAS A QUESTION ABOUT THIS SPECIAL MASTER WOULD EVEN BE WINDED BECAUSE OF THE INHERENT REDUNDANCY YEAR. TRIGGER POINT, THIS IS A NEUTRAL THIRD-PARTY LOOKING FOR ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE OR EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE VIOLATIONS HERE IN THESE DOCUMENTS. BUT REMEMBER, THE DOJ ALREADY HAS A SO-CALLED FILTER TEAM THE VERY SAME PURPOSE MADE UP OF MEMBERS SPECIFICALLY NOT PART OF THE CASA FUSION TEAM HANDLING THE CASE. BUT WE ARE GOING TO DO THIS LARGELY BECAUSE OF THE SENSITIVITY OF THE CASE AND THE JUDGE WAS APPOINTED BY DONALD TRUMP SAYS HER DECISION WAS PARTLY JUSTIFIED BY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ADMISSION THAT SOME INVESTIGATORS ACTUALLY SAW SOME OF THESE DOCUMENTS THAT MAY HAVE BEEN COVERED BY ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE. THIS COULD COME DOWN TO AN ARGUMENT ABOUT EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE, HOWEVER, ONE THAT HAS YET TO REALLY BE UNDERSTOOD HERE BECAUSE WHAT THE TRUMP TEAM IS ASSERTING IS THAT EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE IS LIKE AN ACROSS THE BOARD. THE DOJ SAID THAT A FORMER PRESIDENT EXERT EXEC PRIVILEGE AGAINST THE ADMINISTRATION OF A SITTING PRESIDENT. THERE IS A BIT OF COMPLEXITY TO THIS AND IT IS ONE THAT COULD BE DECIDED IN THE END BY THESE COURT. MATT: THANKS VERY MUCH. THERE IS NO BETTER TIME TO LISTEN TO JOE'S SHOW. STARTS AT 5:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. NOW, BACK TO THE INDUSTRY, VOLKSWAGEN IS PUSHING AHEAD WITH A PLAN TO TAKE A MINORITY STAKE IN PORTION -- IN PORSCHE. DURING THIS NOW, CRAIG. IT SEEMS LIKE THIS IS THE WORST TIMING. I GUESS THEY ARE GOING TO PUSH THROUGH WITH THIS ANYWAY IN A PRETTY HORRIBLE MARKET. > > IT IS REALLY THE CASE THAT THE IPO MARKET IS ESSENTIALLY CLOSED AND YET, WE ARE SEEING THIS PUSH AHEAD. I THINK THERE MAY BE A SPACE WHERE PORSCHE DOES NOT NECESSARILY NEED TO BE IN A RUSH. VOLKSWAGEN DOESN'T NEED THE MONEY RIGHT NOW, BUT THEY ARE SORT OF BETTING THAT THIS IS AN ASSET THAT IS GOING TO BE APPRECIATED EVEN IN A MARKET LIKE THIS. THAT THE PERFORMANCE OF THIS COMPANY AND OF THIS BRAND THROUGH THE PANDEMIC, THROUGH THE ENERGY CRISIS HAS BEEN EXTREMELY STRONG. THE AMOUNT OF DEMAND FOR AN ASSET LIKE THIS, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT IS ROUGHLY 10% IS GOING TO BE STRONG, DESPITE THE FACT THAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH SUCH A DIFFICULT MARKET AND THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING THEM AHEAD WITH THIS DESPITE THE CONDITIONS WE ARE IN. MATT: THANK YOU SO MUCH. KAILEY: LET'S TURN NOW TO SOME STORIES IN THE U.S. AND TAKE A LOOK AT THEM STOCKS ON THE MOVE. A DEAL ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY, SIGNIFY HEALTH, THE TELEHEALTH PROVIDER WILL BE BACK FROM $30.50 PER SHARE. THAT IS TRADING AT $29.12 THIS MORNING, ONLY UP ABOUT ONE 2%. REMEMBER, WE HAVE SEEN A SERIOUS RUN-UP IN ANTICIPATION OF THE DEAL. IT IS A STEEP DROP THIS MORNING FOR BED, BATH & BEYOND. SOME BAD NEWS OF THE WEEKEND THAT THE COMPANY'S CFO HAD FALLEN TO HIS DEATH FROM A SKYSCRAPER HERE IN MANHATTAN. IT IS UNCLEAR HOW THAT MAY OR MAY NOT BE RELATED TO THE MOVES WE WERE SEEING, BUT THE STOCK IS DOWN MORE THAN 60%. AND ALREADY HAD FALLEN 35% IN THE LAST ACRE DAYS. THIS IS THE STOCK THAT IS SUPPOSED TO MERGE WITH PRESIDENT -- FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES. APPARENTLY THEY DID NOT GET SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO EXTEND THE DEADLINE TO COMPLETE THAT.