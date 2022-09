00:00

What do you make of this kind of stagnancy that we've seen in our stagnation. I guess is the right word that we've seen in Bitcoin and crypto at large. Why do you think we're not seeing any movement out of this. This range is because of the institutions that came into the space. You know everybody wanted the institutions to come into the space. They were desperate for it for years. But once they actually came in during 2021 they change the whole nature of crypto and turned it into a kind of a risk on assets as a whole. So you know Bitcoin and all the other cryptos basically have moved in line with the U.S. markets particularly NASDAQ in recent times over the last six months. But it's actually even worse than that because if you compare them what you find is that NASDAQ has gone down over the last six months. Every time it takes a lurch down bitcoin and the theorem for example looks down even further. But then when NASDAQ has its periodic recoveries they don't recover as strongly. There isn't much buying power underneath them. They're just seen as such risk on assets now. And this is not a risk on the environment. So the buying power simply isn't there. And they've just been falling and falling even area which is thought of as sort of the next big thing. It the merge that's coming up. Exactly. So that's that's the point I just wanted to get to. Everybody in crypto is kind of excited for this merge to happen waiting for word and thinking of it maybe as some kind of catalyst for a move higher. Do you see it the same way. I mean it's not even just that. They're talking as if ethereal has already been going crazy. And you know when you look at where it bottom. Yeah. OK. It has come up a lot since June. But the fact is it fell a lot harder than bitcoin in the first place over the past six months between say December and June. It was feeling a lot harder on Bitcoin. It's all it's done in the last couple of months actually. Is it just regain sort of fill that gap with Bitcoin. And now they're both down round about 60 percent since December last year. So I'm not too excited by that idea that the merge has been causing loads of people to buy. But nonetheless in technological terms I think the merge could be a big step forward in the longer term particularly for environmental reasons because it reduces the impact by ninety nine point five percent. So you know Theorem currently using about as much energy for mining as the Netherlands and now it will be going down to using virtually no energy. And of course at this time when we were worrying about gas prices it couldn't have come at a better time. Fantastic PR for this area. Glenn there's obviously been a lot of chatter about the merge. There's also been a lot of chatter around the viral corn cat tick tock. And if you haven't seen it you should go watch it. But you say that actually the corn cat is representative of the kind of persistence and inflation in things like food and energy prices that could actually ultimately drive more people toward Bitcoin. Can you walk me through that thinking. Yeah. Basically the cool kids who first went viral I'll take talk and then everywhere else. Maybe I'm thinking about this a bit too deeply. I don't know. Maybe I'm getting a bit too philosophical here but I kind of feel like everybody's obsession with this kid's love of corn is just pure innocent love of the item. The food item that is corn. Right. Everybody's bought into that. They're all like yeah it's so true. We never appreciate corn. It's come at the perfect time if you think about it because suddenly for the first time probably since the Second World War people are starting to not take things like basic foodstuffs for granted anymore. We can't be sure that they'll be there in significant quantities or in sufficient quantities over the next few years depending on what happens in the Ukraine war and energy prices and thus the food prices. Because the important thing to note here is the gas the price of gas. Influence is very heavily the price of fertilizer because it's yeah it's an ingredient in fertilizer. And therefore if you haven't got enough fertilizer or fertilizer is too expensive as we're seeing you get prices of basic foodstuffs rising. So I think the people being you know loving cool and stuff is kind of as I said maybe a bit too deeply. But we like the philosophy comes to crowds out Glenn in that. Yeah. Once you have inflation eating into savings maybe you want to go toward golden bitcoin. Exactly. And so far that hasn't happened. Of course in Bitcoin I've been doing so well. But you know if inflation persists in the longer term and particularly in Europe where currencies are tanking you might see an effect like you saw in Turkey and Nigeria where the twin troubles of inflation and currencies tanking equal interest in Bitcoin and buying bitcoin. OK. We'll see how that plays out. Again let me take you to the U.K. though and the narrative around regulation if quite so here. A new prime minister incoming prime minister of course Liz Truss. And we're all trying to work out what she means fit for all kinds of assets but thinking about quitting. And she tweeted back in 28. Seen that she would welcome crypto currencies in a way that doesn't constrain their potential liberate free enterprise areas by removing regulations that restrict prosperity and we don't know that she's a small government kind of kind of person kind of leader. That's what she said. So what are your expectations with that in mind. I'm optimistic. Yeah. She hasn't really mentioned crypto very much at all since 2018 unfortunately. But you know it wasn't her brief. So why should she mention it. And in the meantime the UK Treasury has been making all kinds of moves to welcome crypto junk just as she would like really sort of creating or trying to create a new regulatory environment that would be good for stable coins. That would be good for crypto in general. Now of course that's what we put on the back burner because the guy who was in charge of that is it. But at the same time Liz Truss as you say she has pro-business instincts. And let's not forget back in 2018 when she made that remark that was brave because at the time senior politicians and senior bankers were generally saying that crypto was a load of rubbish that it was a criminals paradise unless the vipers everybody should stay way away from it. She was quite brave in being pro crypto at that time. That makes me think that we've got a prime minister who's going to continue to be pro crypto.