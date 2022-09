00:00

Just what is your reaction to a continuing hawkish Fed. Obviously we're getting mixed economic data. You know some that looks better than others. But what does this mean for your world and your investing investing strategy. But I think venture capital has been in an amazing run for the last decade and it was inevitable that we'd come to a more difficult time. That said looking at the environment we're in today looking at everything you mentioned the Fed the geopolitical environment. I actually think it's a great time. Just as it's been in the past when you've gone through vintages or cycles that are difficult in private equity in other segments of the market to really look at B.C. today and the technological innovations that are driving future innovation and really future productivity. So to my mind the pullback is actually necessary and a good thing for shaking out where we need to be in B.C.. So where are we in D.C.. Talk to us about trends you're seeing in the private markets. Are valuations still too high. Are there more valuations that are going to come down. Look I think as you're seeing in the latest rounds you're seeing founders realizing they need to do larger deals more capital at reasonable valuations. People need cash runway. That's to be expected. It's also reasonable to expect we'll start to see an increasing amount of M and A. And I think many of the reports we're seeing whether from Citigroup or works that are friends over at BCG with whom we have a strategic partnership have done suggests that you'll see more emanate particularly in the software space and particularly in the areas like the back office. So I do think there is room for some valuations to move. But I also think there's room for some incredible innovation to come even in areas that have seen the most difficult. I think crypto is a great example of that where there is an interesting future ahead after this latest downturn. The question is just how long is this downturn going to last. I mean we've had guests on the show who are predicting millions of layoffs in tech and that this is going to last two to three years. Does that jive with your thinking. Well look I think that's entirely possible. I'm probably a bit more optimistic than that mainly because I see some positive trends in what's going on as well. For example a recent survey done by Citi suggested that CFO Rose and CHF rose. So in this financial space and the H.R. space within corporates aren't pulling back on areas like software spending a lot of what we focus on it b capital or core areas like enterprise. And these are areas where companies can find efficiencies at the same time they're going through more difficult economic circumstances. So in many cases for certain segments within technology recessionary environment or at least even a difficult environment is not necessarily the worst environment to the business. Meantime you're investing in companies that are you know taking on big tech or trying to challenge big tech do things better than big tech companies do. We've been following this big piece of legislation that's been working its way through Congress to rein in big tech. But there's a chance it won't make it before the midterms. What do you think the impact of this legislation could be and what's the impact if it doesn't happen before November 8th. Look I think around the world the technology industry has proven itself to be incredibly adaptable and this is not the first time or the first region or country to take on issues within big tech. We've actually seen it where I lived for many years in Europe and you've seen the tech industry continue to adapt. And I think many within the tech industry are eager to adapt. Right. Technology sometimes moves faster than human capacity to handle it. So to my mind whether deregulation happens before or after the midterms some amount of regulation too big tech is coming. And I think everyone's accepted that. Everybody's ready for that. The real issue is making sure that it's addressing the right things and really solving the right problems that people are have concerns with. So what's your advice to your portfolio companies right now. Potentially we're in a prolonged economic downturn. There's a lot of uncertainty ahead. You know we're moving out of an era where there was a lot of money flooding in but now you know investors want to see real numbers. Look I think I think it's a real chance to go back to their knitting and I think this is where you really see particularly as we look at portfolio companies the best in the management side come to the fore founders that think about things for the long term boundaries that have a sense of their use of cash their burn rates and really maintaining their runway but also every sense of the competition and realize it's there in a moment right now or some of the competitors are facing more difficult times. They need to be aggressive. They need to think about ways to push themselves their business their products scored as solutions in a difficult environment. And I think you see many of the best founders and innovators able to put that hat on put the hat on that says my area is the best idea. I've put it together. This is when my competition is showing the signs of weakness or the challenges of the way they've managed their business. And so this is when it's my time to shine. So where are you placing your bets in terms of where you think we're going to be this time next year. I think this time next year hopefully we look at it as a more stable time. I think what we've said repeatedly from our perspective is we invest over many quarters. We don't raise a fund and think let's all get it put to work right away. So I think you'll still see us slow and steady investing in a year from now. I think we'll be very focused again on the areas where we see opportunity. So enterprise thinking about the evolution of crypto. My colleagues Matt Levinson and rights of Allergists wrote a great piece about where does crypto go from here and where crypto and fintech merge. And to this moment most of what's gone on in crypto has really been driven in many cases by speculators. But where do the real world applications come in. As you think about emerging markets as you think about removing middlemen which you've already seen block chain do in a place as unlikely as India in getting money to rural areas and so on. So I think we we really still are thinking about where do the ideas of today that may not have been applied well get applied in real world situations tomorrow. You know I take climate check. It's another curious area for us that we see will be important over the next several years.