So I just want to run you through a headline here that cross the Bloomberg. The EU is going to require companies to stockpile break supply contract. So that includes a set of draft legislation ideas that have been seen by the FTSE that would give the European Commission considerable leeway to declare an emergency. Businesses are understood to be unhappy with the proposal. What are you telling clients this morning about shifts in the asset allocation mix given the news flow over the weekend. Hi Yusef. Just on that point it's really no surprise that businesses would be very unhappy about the sequestering of corporate assets but we are in a war economy. This is what the European officials have woken up to and that really changes everything. Radical policy that is still unthinkable to too many working in markets currently because it represents just such a departure from the institutional architecture and ideological paradigm that's prevailed for the past 40 years or so. All of that is now unraveling from an asset allocation perspective. It requires a very deep rethink about the way in which the market works starting with a reassessment of central bank puts for instance. But in terms of allocation we are still tilted towards a defensive strategy at the moment. Gazprom is saying that basically the pipeline is going to stay closed for now until there's clarity on how it can get fixed. So as you mentioned this is going to be something that's going to force a bit of a rethink. The market's lifetime is asking a more specific question about how consequential the impact is going to be. Which asset is going to get hit hardest by this new paradigm. That started to me OK at the moment. If you were looking at Europe specifically it really requires much more nuanced thinking. Whereas in the previous paradigm you could set it and forget it by just about anything and it would go off especially if you would be if you knew the central bank had your back at this point in time. We need to be much more considered and thoughtful. We would be tilting away from highly cyclical assets at the moment. And as I mentioned we are very much tilted defensively. So from a sectoral perspective as far as it pertains to Europe some of the winners if we want to look at glass half full. I think about the change in the European economic model. It really has to now require significant investment and accelerate that green transition. European renewables sticks out to us as a winner in this environment. Aerospace and defense is also another winner. And that really is quite plain to say. Since the invasion of Ukraine those two particular areas have outperformed which may be very difficult to what to believe. Considering all things Europe has been sold off so well so aggressively. So how much sense does it make for the ECB to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. I mean I guess it makes sense from an inflation point of view but with energy prices doing what they're doing. Growth is going to start collapsing even more. It's a fair question. Monetary policy is really tools to address demand side issues shortages and excess. Not really the best tool in the toolkit for addressing supply issues. However to the extent that a fair amount of commodity price inflation that we've seen not just in the U.S. to date but really over the last couple of years has been driven by a significant amount of speculative capital. From that perspective rate hikes do make sense in terms of really deflating that that speculative excess from the market. I look at U.S. equity futures on the S & P 500 where just a little bit higher. And that tells a story of relative resilience compared to the turmoil in Europe. To what extent is the turmoil going to show up on the shores of the Fed deliberations or throughout the remainder of this year. And could that shift a little bit what gets priced in in terms of rate hikes and potentially a bit of a pause. Oh what's going on in global macro and it's not unique to the Eurozone. Certainly not unique to the United States is that we are dealing with not only above target inflation but rising inflation as well as decelerating economic growth. Put that together as a stagflation regime which is bad news for risk assets given historically that has generated the worst possible returns. Let's put it kindly. It is a very challenging environment for risk assets currently as far as the United States is concerned while the market deliberates on the binary recession or no recession call our concern is that we could be faced with four to six quarters of barely above zero growth below trend growth. And that to us is somewhat more insidious in terms of what it means for risk assets in terms of equities. It does look a little bit mispriced currently. We are worried about earnings growth. Given macroeconomic projections currently. How do you hedge against potential potential downside in some of the sort of benchmark assets. I mean the problem is when there's widespread risk aversion you've got pretty much every asset under pressure and that's been an issue. This correlation between different asset classes where would you add exposure to maybe prepare for a lot higher volatility through the end of the year. Oh there are your usual safe havens. A long duration is one inflation protection is another matter. As alluded to earlier European renewable energy for instance is just one case where you have said NIKKEI significant outperformance of global assets. So there are there are many ways in which you are able to mitigate a lot of the volatility and risks that we're seeing in the current geostrategic environment. But broadly speaking in broad strokes sectors that we are more constructive on the likes of utilities consumer staples healthcare these generally rank higher than most other sectors. Given the lack of sensitivity to the economic cycle for instance as well as rising yields and also bottom up factors such as the valuations demanded as well as margins.