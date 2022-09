00:00

Let's get to the story of the hour and that is there on the natural gas prices specifically the European contracts were about 80 minutes away from the open. There's some notes I've read that suggests 350 to 400 euros per megawatt hour. What is likely to happen. Teething. Or we think DCF is going to absolutely jump at open simply because as you've pointed out I mean Russia has found a leak quote unquote on North Stream. It was down for scheduled maintenance. It was due back up. Obviously it's not too much of a coincidence that the leak comes just as G7 countries announced a price cap on oil. Now having said that I really do believe that some of the price cap or rather the G7 price cap is actually completely pointless. These countries were going to ban Russian oil anyways so it's actually not going to make any difference. So it's very possible and we've highlighted this before as well that Russia could actually keep tampering or rather I would say keep the pressure on Europe simply by not allowing some of these pipes to come back are constantly turning it on and off not allowing inventories to build. So this could have very much been their plan all the way through. It just happened that it came on the day that the price cap was announced. I mean the issue for Europe right now is not so much whether there are alternatives in the long term right. I mean there's no doubt about that but it's about bringing that supply on in a short amount of time. How much progress are they going to realistically make to close that gap before the winter and sort of before the beginning of next year. I mean exactly like you said I think long term that's what the governments are focused on that all we want to reduce our dependence on Russian oil and gas. But it is really this window not just this winter is the coming few winters. Yes. European storage is relatively full now well over 85 percent. But that's not going to be enough to keep us going through the winter. We've already baked in some significant cuts in industrial activity about 15 PCM because we'd be absolutely and strongly believed that you need to get demand to go down to balance this market. They just won't be enough supplies. Energy is making a dent for sure but there are there are limits to how much Europe can take off LNG. We've seen coal comeback. We've seen renewables and nuclear of course small amounts coming back. Oil is back in the power generation. So all forms of other fossil fuels and non fossil fuels will be in demand to keep the economy going. But ultimately we are looking at demand destruction mainly from the industrial sector but potentially even from risk on. I'm looking at the brand to enter the crude price and we're seeing even more momentum to the upside. We're about two point three percent as we speak to how much of this has to do with the cut off of Russian gas from mainland Europe. Is this because more barrels are going to be used. Or is this related to the opaque plus meeting. What would you point to as the primary driver of price action this morning. Honestly use of the Brent market is generally RTS. The oil market has defied logic for most of the last month and a better I would say it's been reacting to and really bearish. I would say even to bullish headlines. So it's hard for me to tell you exactly which one. But yes you highlighted a bunch of factors which I would say contributing to the price move. You saw some of that come through on Friday Iran. The talks haven't clearly gone well. The latest round US and European ministers saying that the response from Europe only a response from Iran is actually unconstructive and the market had been pricing in the return of Iran. I think that's a big one as well. Of course with Russia turning off or at least saying that there's a geek in this one. There are alternative flows still going on into into Europe but at least with this one. Again the expectation is that there could be even more oil switching. So that's bullish for demand of course. Then you've got the OPEC meeting like you say. Well I think there are some that are expecting a cut. But right now I would still say on balance the group might hold production steady rather than actually talking because there is no clarity on Iran. I'm Rita. I mean you talk about the Russian position The Wall Street Journal is writing based on sources that the Russians are against an opaque plus cut might seem counter intuitive on first glance. Where are the Saudis likely to stand in this conversation. I actually completely disagree with that article I saw it yesterday and I even I think I even saw the original article which it was based on all our sources be it in the Gulf be it in Russia. It's been very clear to us that look Russia is very dependent on the Middle East in terms of being able to sell their oil right now. A lot of it is going via Fujiwara and just the region and the Middle East is actually absorbing a lot of fuel oil itself. And again OPEC's class is very very important for Russia right now given all the Western sanctions. So there is complete unanimity when it comes to Russia Saudi Arabia and. Okay. Plus as a whole we really don't think Russia is going to oppose anything that the group as a whole comes up with. I'm looking here on a note from JP Morgan and they're talking about a hundred and one dollars a barrel by the end of the year. When you look at some of the demand metrics that are the foundation of much of your analysis what does it tell you about where we stand on that side of the equation. I think that's the biggest concern I have right now. It's not on the supply side. It's not on the fact that you've actually got OPEC's back capacity still very very low but it's much more the fact that China is still not opened up. And if anything it keeps taking a step back. What's with these new Covid breakouts and locked down. So that for me is the single biggest risk for higher oil prices this year and next year because our balance is we have China slowly reopening and growing next year not this year but next year after the party Congress on the 16th of October this year. Everywhere else demand is still very solid. You've seen huge upward revisions to U.S. demand even Europe with all the hardships. Oil demand continues to be strong. So it's really if you look at it from an economic point of view personal disposable income is high. And that's why you're not seeing the impact on oil especially given all the subsidies. But we really need China to come back and China to come back and cruel to make sure that the declines we're going to be getting in Europe and us next year is offset. And globally oil demand can continue to grow.