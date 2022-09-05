John Kerry Says 'Hopeful' of China's Return to Climate Talks
John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s top climate envoy, says he is "hopeful" that Beijing will recognize the benefit of the world's 2 largest emitters talking and return to the table for the suspended climate talks with the US. The former Secretary of State also told Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin in an exclusive interview that Russia’s move to weaponize energy exports should convince nations to accelerate independence away from fossil fuels. (Source: Bloomberg)