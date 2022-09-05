John Kerry Says 'Hopeful' of China's Return to Climate Talks

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Senator Kerry thank you so much for joining us on Bloomberg Television. Delighted to be with you. Thank you. It's two months to cop 27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Yet here we are with the U.S. and China at odds not talking to each other. We're talking about the two largest economies two biggest polluters. How do you address one of the largest problems the world is facing today when the two are not talking. Well fortunately she has NYSE the Chinese counterpart to my job and I have known each other for 20 plus years 25 years. And we had worked together in a number of meetings leading up to the suspension in which we laid out a mutual agenda that we both agreed on that we needed to work on. So I think we both know what we need to be doing. The challenge is that we're not able to engage at this moment in some of the cooperation that I think is so essential to help Sharm el Sheikh be successful but also to get the two largest emitters in the world the two biggest economies in the world talking to each other working together because that will help shape the response of other countries all around the planet. So I'm hopeful. I remain hopeful that they did say they would suspend. That means that it could open at any given time. My hope is that President Xi will recognize the benefit of getting both of us moving in the same direction leading to Sharm el Sheikh. The world needs a positive message. The world needs to see these two powerful countries actually working together. And there is no bigger threat frankly on the planet right now than the climate crisis and the ways we are seeing every single day around the world. Glaciers disappearing massive fires mudslides floods gargantuan drought in so many different places. And this is only at one point one to one point two degrees of warming. If we go above one point five or ahead where we are now to two point seven or three point seven this planet is going to become unlivable for far far too many people. And you talk about how you've been engaging with the Chinese counterpart. Are you engaging with him right now in any way. No we're not. We're not engaged right now because of the suspension. But we have I have personally sent a message to him that I know was received simply to encourage the notion that we both continue working that we do the things that we agreed on previously and hopefully we'll be able to come back together in person. How do you expect this disagreement between the U.S. and China to perhaps impact the progress of methane which was one of the biggest achievements at CAC 26. Well China agreed in Glasgow that they would this year announce a major quote ambitious national methane plan to reduce methane in China. And we were planning to be helpful to them in ways that we have learned might be able to be beneficial to China's ability to be able to do that. So our working group had made this perhaps one of the top targets of what we were going to work on. And my hope is that we can get back to that because I think that the world would benefit if we're able to cooperate on methane. Methane is responsible for half the warming of the planet. It is also one of the easiest greenhouse gases to address. It's basically simple plumbing. There are leaks. You know there's leaks and flaring and venting. People see it in countries that have that are producing oil and gas. They burn off what is supposedly access in the case of Russia burning off what they used to give to Europe. But that is a huge contribution to very very damaging gas because methane is 20 to 80 times more damaging than CO2 in its early life. And we want to try to minimize that 10 months on how much progress that's made. Well individual countries are implementing methane programs and it's relatively inexpensive in the sense that it's basic plumbing. You plug the leaks at the at the wellhead you plug leaks into the pipes on transfer to shipping you plug leaks during the shipping you plug them at the storage. And then on the final delivery you also end the venting and flaring which is so much more obvious as a burn off of gas which emits that gas emits not just methane but CO2 as well. And it contributes significantly the global warming challenge and given to this agreement to the crisis we face today given the disagreement within the U.S. and China. Are you perhaps concerned that some countries may use it as an excuse not to fulfill the climate commitments. Yeah there is that concern. Sure there are people looking for ways not to hold their feet to the fire. When big countries like ours don't fulfill their promises and we are the biggest emitters it has a profound impact on smaller countries that are struggling with less viable economies and have to commit resources to do these things. So yes it has a negative impact. One of the biggest issues right now is also the crisis the energy crisis in Europe with Russia with Gazprom insisting on shutting off not stream pipeline. Perhaps that could be an energy catastrophe there. What's your own assessment of how bad it could potentially be. Well fuel. Gas oil has been weaponized by President Putin. Now in war obviously people go to extremes because of mistakes. But it is absolutely vital that we not lose. So many lessons that have been taught to us again and again since World War Two and the post-World War structure came together that we try to avoid collateral damage. We try to avoid dragging human beings into the dragnet of war where they are killed and put into horrendous situations and become the pawns in this bigger struggle. We have an obligation all of us to remember our values to live by our values to try to remind people of the imperative here of not taking a lot of innocent people and putting them in harm's way. And it is possible with a really cold winter and with lack of supply that things could be very very difficult in certain places. I think that's one of the reasons why people hope that this will not be a long war or a forever war or a war even that extends too much further into the future because the cost everybody could be magnified so many times over for the distraction not a distraction is the wrong word for just the imperative that comes with addressing the concerns of a war that takes you away from the simultaneous need to deal with a threat that is broader even in threatening nations and human beings which is the climate crisis. How long do you think this energy crises in Europe will last. Because one Belgian minister estimated that you could see 10 difficult winters. Look I think it'd be silly for me or anybody to predict where we're headed here except to say that this is dangerous and it requires responsible leadership to do everything in its power to bring people to the table and find peace to find an alternative way to resolve these issues. Do I think there are things that could be talked about and resolved here. Yes I do. And but they also have to be right in the context of strategy and war and foreign policy. It's not yet right. Perhaps soon enough it will be. But I hope that as the leaders focus on what the winter could bring what is happening to human beings all around the world the disruption of supply chains the economic threat that comes with this as well as just the horror of what is playing out every day in Ukraine on innocent people. Hopefully wiser heads will prevail and come together. What is the best stopgap measure. You think because we know that the US has suggested exporting fossil fuels to fill that gap in Europe. Is that not a contradiction to what you pursue. No. Is clean energy. It's not as long as it is temporary. As long as it is accompanied by a huge uptick at the rate and the amount of renewable energy that is being deployed you say what is the shorthand. Quick take out of this. It is be as independent as you can in your own energy grid get your renewables out there begin to wean yourselves from the weapon that is being used against you which is the dependency on fossil fuel and gas. So I know that for instance China I know is continuing right now to very rapidly deploy renewables. And China is the largest renewable manufacturer in the world. So they have an ability to be able to directly take a lot of that and put it to use. We need to be doing that all over the world. That was the remedy before Ukraine took place. And it's the remedy still even more so accentuated by what is happening in the starvation on fuel. The thing is as a result even Germany is investing in gas facilities right now. Yes they are. But. Here's the way we at least look at it. There will be gas and oil pumped for some period of time no matter what. That's cooked in to the rate at which people are now saying we will reduce our emissions net zero by 2050. To get to net zero by 2050 which is a pretty universal goal now we need to reduce according to the scientists not me President Biden. But according to the scientists as a matter of mathematics and physics we must reduce emissions by at least 45 percent preferably 50 between now and 2030. So you can do that by using gas to some degree if it replaces coal or replaces oil. Why. Because gas is 50 percent less polluting. So for a period of time if you're using gas in place of coal that's a gain. That's a reduction in emissions. But after you reach 20 30 or somewhere in that vicinity in order to get to net zero by 2050 you must be reducing the emissions from the gas. And remember it's only 50 percent less not 100. So it's still emissions problems. And I think President Biden understands and his policy embraces the notion we can use gas to transition but it must be transitional or capturing all of the emissions. And and and so replenishing some of what we needed to keep Europe and its economy humming or take heed homes in very cold places. And so what that will be necessary in the short term and the transition that nobody should be fooled into thinking oh wow you know because of Ukraine we can just forget about going ahead and deal with dealing with the climate crisis. No no no. You can't forget about that crisis. It has to be dealt with simultaneously. And the key will be reducing emissions as you go beyond 2030. But right now we're not even on course to do what we said we do between now and 2030. So we have to really get together and start to kick into much higher gear much greater amounts reduced much faster. That's the key. There is a theory out there that the world's moving towards an era of climate competition that countries are fighting for clean energy supply chains instead of working on a multilateral level. Is that accurate. Well there's a fair amount of competition sure. But that's not a competition if it's not at the expense of the least developed and and and poorest people of the world. It's not it's not going to hurt people. I mean clearly people in Europe people in Asia people the United States and other parts of the world would love to be the people discovering the facts finding the battery storage that is good for weeks or finding the quick trigger that's going to reduce the cost of producing green hydrogen. You know people have got to make a lot of money frankly and they should in this it's competitive and there's about a trillion dollars of venture capital now chasing these various solutions to the climate crisis. I think that's good. I'm not worried about that as long as we're also prepared to provide those solutions to less developed countries to folks who can't afford that technology. We talk always President Biden is fixated on a just transition on environmental justice and that means that we do not leave people behind. This doesn't become something where the developed world has all the spoils gets to fix and take care of itself at the expense of the rest of it particularly particularly since it is the developed world that is creating the problem. 20 countries the biggest 20 economies of the world are responsible for 80 percent of all the emissions in the world. So as a matter of fundamental fairness of morality we have an obligation. And President Biden has accepted this by putting together a new program which is funding with twelve billion dollars over the next few years in order to help countries adapt and in order to build resilience in countries where they cannot do it by themselves. But frankly that's a pittance compared to what we really need on a global basis. So what we're working on doing now a whole bunch of us is bringing private capital to the table because the only place you will find the trillions of dollars you need to effect this transition and avoid the worst consequences of climate crisis. The only place you find it is in the private sector. No government in the world has enough money to do this by itself. You talk about just transition and the amount of money that's needed is about 30 trillion dollars globally. The U.S. the UK and the EU have pretty much committed to help these margin markets to date. They've not fulfilled it. Yeah but they've gotten very very close. There's a hundred close to 100 billion. In the fund it's not enough. Should it be the 400. Yes absolutely it should be. But there's a lot of other money being mobilized at the same time. We don't get credit for the money we mobilize. We've mobilized hundreds of billions of dollars. Right now President Biden through the legislation that he just passed the Inflation Reduction Act is mobilizing almost half a trillion dollars together with the infrastructure bill to build out electric car capacity to build out charging stations to provide incentives for people to fixed the power of their homes. So it's less you know less pollution. I mean there are all kinds of things that are being excited and they don't get credit for that. But I think the developed world is stepping up. And you'll see in Europe how Germany is now striving to get upwards of 80 percent of all its power produced from renewables. Seventy five percent of the new power in the United States of America. Even though Donald Trump was president who probably didn't know this was happening and certainly opposed it. But how. Three three quarters of the energy that came online in America in the last number of years is renewable. So people are doing things as a lot happening. I'm convinced the world is going to get to a net zero carbon economy. We will get there. The challenge is will we get there in time to avoid the worst consequences of the crisis. Right now as you and I sit here that's not happening. That's our challenge. And over the next weeks as we go to Sharm el Sheikh as we come together in New York we must agree to accelerate the provision of funding the sharing of technology the targets that we're setting in our countries have to grow. We've got to treat this like a war. I mean literally mobilizing every facet of our economy to deal with it. And I am I'm not an alarmist. I'm not a Cassandra on this. I believe we can deal with it. We can win the battle but only if we make the choices we need to make now and build our response. Everybody needs to be on board including emerging markets emerging countries. Is it a hot sell to countries like Vietnam which are pretty reluctant to take on additional debt. Well we're not asking them to take on. They don't have to take on big additional debt. And certainly at any high price. But the reality is we have none. Is a country even though it's small in terms of its current level of country business contributing a lot through its coal. Vietnam needs to move away from coal burning that is unabated coal that is just burning and you don't have the emissions capture that you need. That's what's unacceptable. And and we need to help them. That's why I'm here because we think we do have ways to be able to assist Vietnam to make this transition just as we have committed to help Indonesia to provide finance and provide the technology to make the transition. Now some of it will be concessionary money some of it will be for land philanthropy donating and some of it will be financed through the multi development that multilateral development banks and some of it a good part of it is going to be then the blended finance that comes in through the private sector that is willing to invest. And you know it is absolutely legitimate to ask people and to allow people to invest in providing a service that produces revenue. If you're providing power to people people pay for the power. The revenue stream that pays for the power can support the debt. Not not Vietnam supporting it but the revenue that comes in. And people get a better service. They get more power they get cheaper power. They get power that comes from the right source which is renewable. So I think there's a virtuous economy waiting for us as we move to more circular economy where we're thinking about sustainable development goals about sustainability itself. And we are making wiser decisions about how we use resources and what we do. Finally. Just to accent what I said about the that the inappropriate division of the problem here. The 20 countries that equal 80 percent of all emissions bear the greatest responsibility to be reducing those emissions because it is harming other countries. But. Other countries need to also step up and not repeat the mistakes that everybody else made. If there's a premium that you have to pay a little bit to be green it's worth paying it because if you don't you're going to pay it down the road through the damages through the floods through the extreme heat through all the other problems that will follow. And commonsense says we're all in this together. Particularly if you're look at Africa for instance where 48 countries in sub-Saharan Africa equal zero point five five percent of all emissions. I mean you look at that imbalance 20 countries 80 percent. 48 countries. Zero point five. Five percent. You can understand why some people were getting pretty angry. I want to touch on the Arctic very quickly. China views it as a new strategic frontier and it is cooperating with Russia to for developments there. We know this oil. This gas. That's right. US. How how does the U.S. plan to respond to that. Well we haven't. We have an Arctic Commission. We have a process regarding the Arctic. Russia is at the table. The US you know Denmark Norway countries that are you know abutting the Arctic have a very serious process. What they've been given. I chaired that commission with secretary of state for two years. And we did set asides of areas and we dealt with black carbon. And we agreed on certain rules about how you approach claims and other kinds of things. The key is those countries who are on that condition need to be fair stewards for the rest of the world. And there needs to be a careful legal process by which it is managed. It cannot become a grab bag. And countries that that don't border can't start creating military tensions or other kinds of tensions by not adhering to what we've lived with for many years when it was ice and snow. And it worked pretty well as a way of managing that particular landmass. Senator Kerry just one final question. I mean lots of rumblings on the ground that COP 27 is your last. My do you consider expanding your time your position given the gravitas you bring to the position. I have not heard any of his. I'm moving too fast to hear rumblings. So I'm going to just keep working. And hopefully we can make Sharm el Sheikh do everything he needs to do. That's the key.