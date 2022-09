00:00

Europe's energy crisis is deepening. Hours after G7 leaders agreed to implement a price cap on Russian oil and tricking time and Gazprom reversed plans to resume gas flows through the Nord Stream pipeline. EU energy ministers are now preparing for an emergency meeting. That's on Friday where a number of special measures to rein in soaring prices will be discussed. For more we are joined by Will Kennedy our senior executive editor for energy and Commodities. Will just walk us through. Get us up to speed on what happened. We had that data flow suggesting that flows would come back online on Saturday. Of course the shock announcement that would not be happening. The impacts across the energy space. Yes it turned out to be a surprise and happened late in the day after energy of stock trading for the day. So markets are responding today to the news that DAX isn't coming back. And unsurprisingly gas is much much higher. The Nord Stream pipeline which is the main link between Russia and Germany and Covid carried a third of Russian gas into Europe was already operating at five. Reduced capacity is about 20 percent. But even that 20 percent was really going to matter for balances over this winter. So now it looks like it's down and not coming back. Traders are having to readdress their expectations for how much gas the continent will have as we head into the colder months. Well I know there was a pretty ridiculous picture which looks like something out of my box like this. You know this leak that didn't really seem like a leak is this is it now or are we fully pricing in just like a gas embargo from Russia or is there a possibility that it comes back online. I think most people's expectations now. Nord Stream is is shut indefinitely. Clearly that picture could be interpreted as a sort of pretty tongue in cheek way of Russia putting its point across. And obviously Siemens who serviced the turbines involved said that such a leak although it may exist was no reason to close the pipeline. So there's a lot of skepticism about all of that. I think that attention will now turn to pipelines to the Ukraine because a lot of people may not know that there is another route for Russian gas into Europe through Ukraine again at a vastly reduced rate. About half the pipelines are shut down because of the war. But some gas is travelling and I think people will now wonder how long that keeps flowing into Europe.