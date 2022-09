00:00

Let's start with the impact of this gas story. Where would you expect that the biggest impact to be which assets would you expect to see in focus cleaning. We've we've seen a massive rising gas prices. But this is. Is this a euro story. Is they say a yield story. What are you watching. It's an everything story. Everything Europe. I mean look you're seeing euro at the session lows. You're seeing massive weakness in European stocks. I think those kind of themes can continue. And we've talked about this a couple of times for the last few months that this would be the big theme of this year and perhaps the easiest way to play it going into the final last few months might be short European equities because the euro is going to remain to a volatility because we only get the occasional yields spike on the back of the story. And of course that plays into the ECB this week. Will they cut more than first or where they hike more than expected because they're really worried about inflation or they hike less than expected because they're more worried about the growth story. And that's what makes it complicated on the currency side as well. But it's not just the affects. The bonds do the equities markets. It's also things like commodities markets. We are hearing about the idea that aluminium smelters for example getting shut off and this might drive up the price of metals prices. So I think this really feeds into every aspect of markets. And of course this meeting that some factories got shut off means that they're certainly going to be credits going to problems as well. There's going to be defaults in the back of this because people will be able to afford these bills. So literally every aspect to the market in Europe is affected by this. OK. So many assets in play. You've said that you think that perhaps some markets are still underpricing this maybe some of those commodity markets or at least the metals markets. But you mentioned euro weakness clearly a result of this. But dollar strength a continuing theme. We focus a lot on the yen on Friday. Does that dollar. I mean you've joked that perhaps it's time to book a room at the Plaza Hotel in New York. I was checking you know that much change for a thousand a thousand dollars these days for a night that market d d seriously think we're going to get any cooperation on effects. No I don't see it anytime soon. Actually I think you know and that's why I think that ultimately this is it's way too early to fight this dollar strength. I think the next six months we'll see increased dollar's strength. It will continue to squeeze to to compete complete breaking point. And that's why I think that overall currencies like the euro sterling yen they they ultimately have much more downside. Yes it's going to be volatile. Yes. It gets difficult after you've seen moves that have already been so far. But the underlying stories here are not improving. And ultimately a lot of these currencies need to weaken further to improve their their current account bonds is in a world where they're getting hit badly by the energy crisis. OK. And another economy being hit by the energy crisis is showing up in the effects. Is the U.K. painting. We wait for news here in the U.K. with regards to who the next prime minister is. What's at stake for you. I just think that there's so much pessimism at the moment around the UK. I do wonder whether we might be reaching kind of a peak of pessimism in fact around the UK. It's not that you know that we're expecting any big surprises as soon the trouble come in. I think we have a large idea of what we expect Specter to do deliver on the fiscal side etc. But I just thought we might get a changed narrative. We've priced in a lot of the negative ramifications of what trust might do and what this might means for the budget to a country that has a current account deficit. But I think there's a chance for us to trade a slightly more positive story in the next coming weeks just for the fact that we might get some decisions made we might get some leadership in the U.K. It doesn't matter what type of leadership it's that something will be done about the energy crisis and that might provide a chance for some optimism at least briefly. Okay. That certainly has on this particular policy matter being something of a vacuum of late. Mel thank you for your thoughts so far. Friday seems a long time ago and all that excitements about the high participation rate in the labor markets also seems a long time ago. No doubt that we'll return to those things later in the week of today. It is very much all about energy. It's all about Europe.