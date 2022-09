00:00

Welcome to Bloomberg Markets everyone and Francine Lacqua here in London and this hour we're expecting to learn who the next UK prime minister will be. The Conservative Party contest fits between the Foreign Secretary Liz Trusts and the former Chancellor of the Exchequer where she soon act. Now the next leader will inherit an economic storm facing Britain that includes an energy crisis in Europe a region racing to stave off a catastrophe this winter. Now that energy crisis is rattling the nerves of course of European traders today. Stocks dropping for the sixth time in seven days. The euro actually sweet sinking to a 20 year low. Now European stocks are slumping the euro falling again. This is really all about the worsening energy crisis in Europe. If you look at the pressure it's more on the DAX side because of the proximity and of course because of the reliance on Nord Stream what the dollar strengthening commodity linked currencies for example joining the euro's retreat to a two decade low. And then the pound the pound actually pretty steady before the UK's really Conservative Party announces the winner of its leadership contest later today. It will be in half an hour. We want to know who the prime minister is. And then there's all the pageantry that comes out with it including the trip up to the next prime minister of the next prime minister to Balmoral to meet the queen in Scotland tomorrow when they officially become the head of state. Now gas prices surging more than 30 percent amid Russia's plans to keep the Nord Stream pipeline shut. European ministers prepared to discuss special emergency measures to rein in surging costs. The French minister weighing in on a potential price cap. Here he is. I think it would be a challenge. Let's be very clear. It might take time but explaining to all the 27 member states that if we want to be consistent with RTS sanctions there is a need to adapt to all price. Seems to me to be the right direction. Well Bloomberg's well Candy joins us now with the very latest. Well it just goes from bad to worse. Is this like worst case scenario for. I mean are we actually talking about an oil and gas embargo from Russia. Russia is no no. Russia has not embargoed its own oil and gas against us. It's limiting supplies of gas not sending out of gas. I mean it's still exporting lots of Europe. I mean what the loss of oil what we do have I think is an escalating energy war between Europe and the United States on one hand and Russia on the other. And we see that play out in a number of different places. Clearly the price cap idea mooted by the G-7 on Friday is seen as quite aggressive by Russia and in response. They said that they're going to keep their Nord Stream pipeline linking Russia with Germany closed which is a big shock. Well I know there's really bizarre picture that Gazprom put out after the leak. Is this all political or is the actual leak. So could we start see shipments of oil back into Europe. I mean the pictures show a little bit of oil leaking out of a small wire. I don't think it's enough to close down the whole pipeline. And in fact more importantly Siemens who service the turbines for Gazprom said they didn't think the pipeline should be shut. I think clearly you can draw the conclusion that it's politically motivated and there's little prospect while things remain as they are of this pipeline being turned back on. But you know there could always be a bit of given take. Russia could use this to ratchet up and down the pressure depending how it sees the situation. So what does this mean for the energy complex in Europe. I mean we're absolutely not self-sufficient. Some countries have nuclear power but can they ramp it up. I think Europe's in a very difficult position this winter. This decision will make it worse. Already people were worried about whether we'd have sufficient supplies of natural gas over the winter. We do have a cushion of stockpiles but that won't last through the whole winter. And losing this 20 percent of Nord Stream makes a big difference. The first half of the winter will probably okay if it's very cold in the second half of the winter. Europe will be in a very difficult position where they may have to consider some kind of energy rationing even voting power cuts. A lot will depend on just how cold it gets. But again we were expecting this for a lot of people were expecting that. So have we you know have ministries. I mean I don't think it's the ministers themselves the ministers of Europe. But can we buy things from other country. I don't know whether it's Africa and how much we have to pay for it. We can buy a limited amount from other countries. USA is the one that's really stepped in to ship record amounts of LNG across the Atlantic. But there are capacity constraints. There's only so much LNG that the U.S. can ship because they're only seeing the export terminals in America and there's only so much LNG that Europe can import because it has the terminals but not in all the right places. Germany for example will not get any LNG import capacity until later this winter when it puts a temporary facility. And so it's it's difficult and it's especially difficult for Germany. Well do we have a European plan on how to deal with it. Not yet but it's. But it's coming. I mean there are plans and there are plans. Obviously there has been a plan to reduce consumption for some time. But I think we're going to see an acceleration of those plans. Energy ministers meet on Friday and there are clearly quite radical proposals on the table to reduce demand to make the winter more manageable. But second to alleviate the pressure on consumers and businesses inside Europe ideas about capping the price of power even capping the price of gas. Now that's not easy but I think what we can take away is that politicians are ready for more radical interventions in markets and maybe even suspending markets. So we'll see what happens to a lot of these utility companies. There's going to be a fuel poverty which means that a lot of families households won't be able to pay for these huge huge bills that will come through the winter. I mean I guess the same for businesses. Well governments have to just step in and take over. It's looking that way if we take the U.K. for example. Clearly the way the U.K. market structured families is in the coming months face a tripling of fuel bills from a year ago. That's unsustainable for many households. And I think what you're seeing from the most likely from the message we're getting from the most likely prime minister this trust is that they will just step in with a massive fiscal intervention. The number being talked about in the U.K. media this morning is 100 billion pounds. Now we've already seen huge interventions. We saw Schultz in Germany announce. Sixty five billion euro package. I think it was yesterday. But this France has capped prices. So there's been a lot there's more coming. This is going to be a hugely expensive event for European governments. Well thanks so much. Well Kennedy of course who oversees all of our energy coverage in Europe. Now we're also joined by Aberdeen investment director James Arthur. James I'm sure you've got a couple of extra. Is to make sure that you're prepared for the winter. But this is not a laughing matter. This is going to be a tough tough thing for households and businesses. Thankfully don't need the sweaters just just yet. Francine But as you just laid out it really is really concerning situation because we already knew it before we even got into these really rapid price rises for energy for gas for electricity. We already knew that we had a problem with distribution of income distribution of wealth and that increasingly in the Western world you had a large cohort who really had been left behind for a number of years. And the sort of shock that we're seeing here really has the potential to tip really large numbers of consumers into a very very difficult financial situation indeed. And that obviously is a huge concern socially and economically. The problem is that a lot of the solutions which are on the table are things which have been tried in the past particularly in the 70s and have the potential to really make things worse. I think price caps are a bad way to go. They are regressive. They reduce the disincentive to or they sorry they reduce the incentive to reduce energy consumption. And they really do create as many problems as they solve. So some fiscal assistance feels like a very good idea. But I think it has to be carefully implemented to avoid just creating a further inflationary impulse. James how much do you worry about what it means for four businesses and therefore markets. I don't know whether it hits margins or we're actually going to see a lot of companies just go under. Yeah and potentially that's the case. I think prioritizing business has been probably has been taken too far in recent in recent years. I think essentially we've had this zombification of large large swathes of the business community again across the western world particularly in America but elsewhere as well. And governments constantly having to prop up these companies is not good for the medium to long term health of the economy. It's where she's down productivity. It really does suck away resources from where they can more effectively be put to use. So again I personally would advocate being careful about exactly what support is provided to businesses but that obviously is going to be a very political political question. Political answer. James the team at Morgan Stanley actually says that they see more pain in store for European profit margins. Now this is what they wrote in their note this morning with corporate pricing power starting to fade. The margin outlook is likely to get much more difficult next year. March lead indicator is pointing they say towards the biggest decline in margins since the global financial crisis. What does that mean for corporate. Well big picture there's potentially a healthy rebalancing again. The other side of this kind of concentration of wealth amongst the 1 percent the 10 percent to 25 percent. Is there something similar has happened in corporate space. Essentially we've seen an oligopoly ization and a financialization of the corporate world. And that hasn't really been good for the long term health of the economy. Margins have been protected at far too wide a level in general. That's not specific comments on Europe for any company but just in general across corporates in the Western world there's been far too much super profitability and that has therefore sort of dragged down economic growth. Essentially it's led to a high savings rate. And that's a problem. And this could well be a sort of backdoor route to resolving that. But ultimately the headwinds for corporates are so numerous. You've got monetary tightening. But weakening economic growth. And you've got really huge cost input pressures which are going to crimp margins. Again the starting point was an unsustainable state of affairs for a lot of corporate types of profitability. Medium term I think this could be quite healthy short term. Obviously this is a massive headwind for equity markets and I think they'll fall further. James what I mean what's the short term. So first of all were you expecting this short term the seven eight months as we see the second and third round effects taking place. Yeah I think that's reasonable. I certainly think in terms of the monetary tightening. Certainly the Fed is probably closer to the end than the beginning. The Bank of England and ECB have been dragging their feet. Maybe they'll try and catch up. Certainly the ECB I think like 75. This meant that the meeting this week in terms of the economic outlook is going to be a tough Q4 in Europe and the UK. I don't think it's going to be as bad in the US. Obviously they're less reliant on Russian energy. But I do think the combination of events is certainly going to be depressing economic activity through at least the first two quarters of next year. Beyond that I'm afraid my my crystal ball starts to it starts to look a bit hazy. And I think you know depending on situations like Russia and Ukraine you know anything could happen. Had you down as Cassandra James said he is where I was going with this. What. What are you buying right now in these kind of markets. Yeah I mean it's tough isn't it. These which we had a glimpse of this kind of environment in 2018 when when the monetary tide is going out it sinks all boats as fast as they rise. When the monetary tide is coming in. And so buying financial assets is not particularly profitable when the price of all of them is declining. The starting point again here was extreme overvaluation of everything. Everything was overvalued at the same time. That's a very unhealthy place to be. So I certainly don't want to be buying risky assets and cyclical assets at this juncture. I still certainly want to own the US dollar because I think Fed timing and risk off is very supportive for the dollar. But I do see value in duration particularly sort of the US. Some of the markets which are further advanced in their tightening cycle is actually that includes a lot of and local markets. I think there is definitely medium term value and I'm happy to be spot nibbling and expanding extending duration as we go through the end of this year. How much higher could the dollar go from here James. Wow. The sky's the limit. It feels like on a year. I mean honestly if you put the chart back a long way and you get back to the early 80s after the sort of impact of Vulcan which ultimately ended with the Plaza Accord you saw some 40 50 60 on RTX. Why I'd really struggle to see is getting there because the financial system is so leveraged to the US dollar these days and so indebted that a number like that D X Y would be utterly catastrophic for the global financial system. So I don't think we can get that far. Again I think we're near to the end than the beginning but in the short term and again into Q4 particularly the situation in Europe and the UK is so utterly pernicious. It's so no win that I really think the dollar is going to be king for a good few months just yet when it does turn. I think it could turn quite quickly because valuation is pretty strong. OK. We'll continue exploring the idea that if it turns out it turns pretty quickly Aberdeen's James AP will be sticking around. We also talk about the U.K. That's coming up next. Let's trust a referee soon Jack who will be the chosen one to replace Boris Johnson at the UK's next prime. Well as the next prime minister of the UK we'll bring you the announcement live in about 15 minutes from now we think. And this is after a pretty bruising Tory race. It's a face off between the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the former chancellor of the exchequer. She suit. Now for more we're joined by Lizzie Borden who's outside Number 10 Downing Street. Lizzie I mean you must be surrounded by thousands and thousands of reporters as we wait to hear the big news. Is it going to be this trust. That's the expectation. I must say there are journalists from all around the world on two levels here it really is even bigger than the event when Boris Johnson resigned. They're all here to find out who will be the 56 prime minister of Britain the fourth in six years. As you say it's expected to be the third female leader in British history. The threat from the Conservative Party. But if it is less trust she's going to inherit a forbidding economic and trade. She's got double digit inflation. Goldman says it could hit 22 percent next year. The Bank of England sees a long recession and the PMI ISE this morning show that the risk of that certainly increased. So it's a very very difficult situation to get. What's next. Well Boris Johnson will make his farewell speech in the morning. Then both he and the winner will go to see the queen at Balmoral her Scottish castle tomorrow and then the winner will come back and make a speech here at Downing Street. If it is true she is expected to focus on the urgency of the cost of living crisis. Then she'll meet her cabinet on Wednesday morning to discuss how to deal with it. One of the plans that seems to be being floated at the moment is a freeze on energy bills. And then she'll face prime minister's questions. But really the challenge is going to be holding on to power when she comes in because facing a general election will be a very different challenge to winning over one hundred and sixty thousand or so Tory members. So she's promised a lot of things. As you say you know we know that she's been I guess putting her team together if she becomes the next prime minister. Can she hold on to the promises made to those Tory party members. Well even some of her closest supporters are warning that perhaps she won't be able to that she'll have to make a screeching U-turn within the first few weeks of being in office. And of course that would undermine her authority. Some of those supporters are saying that the tax cuts the increases in defense spending the freeze on energy bills and subsidies simply don't add up. And that it was amateurish to say that she wouldn't increase taxes. So we'll have to see when she comes into power of course in your interview with Simon French from Panama. Gordon as he put it there's a big difference between campaign economics and government economics and trust. If she's shown us anything is her ability to pivot as a politician. Do you think so much. Lizzie Burton there outside Number 10 Downing Street. Now we're back with Aberdeen's James RTS. James I don't know how the Brits actually celebrate when they have a new prime minister. I mean do you go down to the pub and kind of wait for the speech on how whoever becomes prime minister saves the nation from higher energy costs. Well sure as a general rule a new prime minister is cause for celebration. But if the answer is going into the pub that's pretty much a British institution. So I'm sure we're well use a as a worthy excuse to go in as an excuse. What. What are you expecting. I mean you know we talk about the Bank of England independence the fact that Liz Truss has said you know we need to review what they're in charge of and what they do with inflation. There's a number of things even like tax cuts. How much are we going to see of this trust in campaign mode if she gets in office. Yeah I mean as ever the truth is somewhere in the middle of all of this I do share concerns about how the Bank of England has handled the situation the extent to which they've contributed by keeping policy to stimulatory for too long and then the utter intransigence really of the Bank of England. This inflation has risen. We all understand the notion of a supply shock and the cost of living crisis and what impact that will have on the economy. The mandate is clear and inflation expectations as economists and central bankers have been saying for years and years and years when inflation was marginally below target inflation expectations can lead to these things becoming self-fulfilling regardless of the course. So I'm a big believer in good hearts law. I'm not a big fan of targets. I think inflation targeting has been a terrible idea and it's been executed terribly. I'd like to see a much more holistic mandate for all central banks including the Bank of England. Doesn't look like that's what we're going to get if we have a nominal GDP target. I think that can still lead to a sort of inappropriate policy making along the way. But the idea of unfunded tax cuts across the piece at the moment really does feel like pouring fuel on an already raging fire. James is a weaker pound necessarily all bad news. Or does it help with exports. In theory it helps with exports. But if you're going into a global recession and the kinds of things that the UK does export I'm not sure that we should necessarily be reliant on that. I've been a sterling bull rally since the Brexit referendum but the last 18 months we've been short. Sterling has been one of our most profitable trades and I can't really see good reason to change that view right here right now. I think again the Bank of England is really risking conjuring up the sort of balance of payments forces that led to a very very disastrous situation in the mid to late 70s. Ultimately we have a huge current account deficit and UK economic outlook is weak inflation is high. It doesn't look like a great destination for foreign investors in either a cyclical or countercyclical fashion. And therefore nobody's prepared to fund that current account deficit of a 9 percent of GDP at the prevailing price. Then sterling is going to keep falling and we import a lot of our inflation particularly stuff like food and therefore that then feeds back into the inflation picture and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I do worry that the Bank of England has not grasped that situation like enough and it could get worse. So the pound falling some 15 percent against the dollar this year if you look at gilt yields you know surging again. Rate hike expectations are shooting higher. Are you buying anything gilts right now James. No essentially not. We're pretty concerned about the outlook for gilts at the moment given the move that we've seen thus far. We're mostly expressing that by curve steepness. We think actually the back end can continue to underperform even if sort of global yields reversed from this point. But yeah we have been short gilts for those reasons and many others. Do you buy anything in terms of you know for example that the mid-cap footsie 2050 corporate bonds or anything like that right now. No. For some of this sort of you 100 companies who source their revenues globally weaker sterling is directly a sort of boost to the bottom line. And so I think you could try and constructive portfolio out of some of those names if you so desire. But realistically you know the macro guy first and foremost and the macro outlook is very much weaker economy. Tighter margins. Cost pressures. And I don't want to be in 64 assets to any great degree here. So no I'm I'm certainly not looking at equities in general. And that includes the U.K.. James you're so depressing is there anything that I became local currency debt looks pretty attractive. I think they were much quicker to respond to the inflationary environment. They've hiked rates pretty aggressively and said it's good value emerging. And I do think we're in the process of inflation peaking and a lot of countries. And so I think that's in good value in certain emerging market locales currency bonds. And I do think there is a medium to long term value in the long end of the Treasury market but it is a difficult environment when all assets are falling together. And you're picking a good football team. So there's always that to cheer. Exactly. That's the one thing I am bullish about. As we say today's players are looking good for the season. So long without Clinton. There you go. James thank you so much as always. James RTS there from Aberdeen. Still ahead we're just moments I say moments literally four minutes away from the announcement of the UK's next prime minister. We'll have that announcement live and all the market reaction that goes with it. But secondly his economic message was much bleaker in his in his perspective more realistic than less Trust says whereas she's continued the optimism of Boris Johnson. She says that her tax cuts will boost growth. Lizzy we're just getting a bit of movement actually. So let's go straight to the QE center where we have a reporter on the ground to listen in. This is Andrew Stevenson. Everyone who's worked together to deliver this contest which has shown the Conservative Party to be in good voice and good strength. We've held 12 regional hustings the length and breadth of the United Kingdom attended by 2000 say 20000 party members. It's been a long campaign 20000 party members and watched online by over 2.5 million members of the public. The members hustings involved are two fantastic candidates undergoing 14 hours of questioning and taking more than 600 questions from party members. And these hustings were in addition to the multiple online hustings and the media interviews. This concluded last Wednesday with a fantastic event at the Wembley Arena attended by six thousand party members. I'd like to pay tribute to Darren Mott and the dedicated team at CCH HQ for running the membership ballot. I'd also like to thank my parliamentary colleagues for their support throughout the process and in particular members of the. Ably led by Sir Graham Brady who had been running who has been the returning officer. Throughout the process. But most of all I'd like to thank our party members who've undertaken the solemn duty of choosing our next leader and our next prime minister. Our members have engaged constructively positively and thoughtfully in the process whilst also keeping busy getting our message out across the United Kingdom. Something I've seen at the 87 constituency associations I've campaigned with in. Finally I'd like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our outgoing leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His leadership through Brexit through the pandemic and now through the war in Ukraine was never going to be easy. But time and again he rose to the challenge and delivered for our country. It is now essential that we come together as a party and unite behind our new leader and our new prime minister to continue. Our new prime minister will build on the outgoing prime minister's legacy and continue to deliver prosperity opportunity and security for everyone. So with no further ado will you please warmly welcome our two fantastic candidates really soon. And let's cross. And ladies and gentlemen to announce the results of our leadership election please welcome our returning officer Sir Graham Brady. Thank you Andrew. Good afternoon everybody. On the 7th of July the Prime Minister announced his resignation as leader of our party. The 1922 committee then organized five ballots over an eight day period concluding the part of the leadership election for which we have responsibility and putting forward the candidates to the National Convention and CCH. Q For the programme of hustings all over the United Kingdom and the ballot of the membership that has now concluded. I work closely with the board of the party CCH Q and Civic Electoral Services to ensure that all qualifying members had the opportunity to vote and to ensure that our ballot was secure as well as free and fair. I'd like to thank the 1922 executive and in particular my fellow officers and ISE Ghani will rack Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown or Blackman and Gary Sambrook and our staff for all of their help and support especially during the administration of the parliamentary rounds of voting. I would like to thank the party board and staff for all their hard work organising the hustings which allowed so many members to see the candidates in action whether in person or online. I am grateful to CBS for the professionalism with which they have dealt with the ballot in distributing collecting and counting the votes both online and by post. Finally I want to thank all the party members who have taken this responsibility very seriously. All the candidates who put themselves forward for election and in particular my colleagues really soon. And Liz Truss who ran such excellent campaigns in the full glare of media scrutiny and who showed themselves to be outstanding candidates to be the leader of our party. Now the result. ISE Graham Brady returning officer for the Conservative and Unionist Party leadership election declare the total number of eligible voters was one hundred and seventy two thousand four hundred and thirty seven. The turnout in the election was eighty two point six percent. The total number of votes rejected was six hundred and fifty. For the total number of valid votes given to each candidate was as follows. Really soon. CAC sixty thousand three hundred ninety nine. Liz Truss eighty one thousand three hundred twenty six. Therefore I give notice that Liz Truss is elected as the leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Well thank you sir Graham. It's an honor to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. I'd like to thank the 1922 committee the party chairmen and the Conservative Party for organizing one of the longest job interviews in history. Thank you very much. I'd also like to thank my family my friends my political colleagues and all of those who helped on this campaign. I'm incredibly grateful for all of your support. I'd like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates particularly Richie C. Nack. It's been a hard fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative Party. And I also want to thank all outgoing leader my friend Boris Johnson. Boris you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kiev to Carlisle. Friends and colleagues thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party the greatest political party on Earth. I know I know. That our beliefs resonate with the British people our beliefs in freedom in the ability to control your own life. In low taxes in personal responsibility. And I know that's why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019. And as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country. During this leadership campaign I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. And my friends we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the National Health Service. But we all will deliver for all for our country. And I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative Party our brilliant members of Parliament and peers are fantastic. Councillors are air masses our M.S. fees all of our counsellors and activists and members right across our country. Because my friends I know that we will deliver. We will deliver. We will deliver a wave. We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024. Thank you. Thank you. Liz Truss sweating the Tory leadership. She will be the next prime minister of the UK. She has promised to tackle the energy crisis both in terms of soaring bills and issues with energy supply. There was a bit of an awkward delay there and the applause of the people on the ground may be expecting more details on how she will fund it. What was striking for me is also the fact that she mentioned Boris Johnson and it raises the question on whether he'll be back and if his shadow will stay up there and will loom large. Now the change in power in the UK of course comes at a moment of men's and intense pressure for the Conservative Party. So to discuss all of this Vernon on nor research professor at the Centre for British Politics and Government. In just a second. But we're also joined by Roslyn Matheson. We'll be joined by Lesley Brydon out there on the ground as well. And I'm joined by Nina here in the studio. Ross I think if you're on the line let's start off with you. What did you take away from the speech. What was interesting as you say there are a couple of awkward pauses in some of the applause after she also mentioned Boris Johnson and called him her friend and as you say it was it was pretty much a repeat of her overview of what she intends to do once she's in the chair tomorrow formally as prime minister. And a lot of that is focused on cutting tax. And that's her solution to the broad array of economic problems and challenges that the UK is facing. An increasing energy crisis inflation still running pretty high in the UK. A lot of small businesses in trouble and households saying going into winter how are we going to manage our soaring energy bills and a blanket tax cut across the board seems to be her number one priority. There of course she'll be under pressure immediately from the Tory ranks in parliament to agree to a windfall tax for example on energy companies. But she was very very light on the detail in that speech. We do expect her to go into more detail tomorrow once she's formally prime minister. She'll be giving a longest speech then and perhaps a bit of shedding some light at that point on what her plans actually are. Roz you're such a great master at understanding all these political currents. Truss's victory seems to be much smaller than we had expected. Does that hurt her policy. Well there's always going to be of a relatively smaller margin perhaps than than we expect. And what we did see is in fact 80000 to 60000 somewhat reflecting in a way perhaps what it seems in the parliamentary ranks where we saw not a majority of Tory lawmakers vote for her initially in that in that leadership contest. So she's coming in with some complexity. She's doesn't have the full backing of the parliamentary party. She doesn't necessarily have the full banking backing of the Tory faithful let alone the broader community because as she's noting there's no election really due for two years. And so she will be governing in effect without a public mandate for up to two years until an election in the next election comes. So she's coming in perhaps without broad support from any of those areas and that's going to prove challenging. Ross let's also bring Nina Scarecrow CVR chief executive into the conversation. You know we just heard that very short speech of course lose trust. We're expecting the cabin announcement to be maybe in the next couple of days. She's going to see the queen over at Balmoral Scotland tomorrow. What will be her her first task energy prices. How will she fund any support she gives to households. We've heard a lot of sort of the rhetoric of the types of goals she's going to aim to pursue. And you're absolutely right that the cost of living crisis starting with energy bills is going to be her first substantial task. We haven't had a lot of detail on exactly what she's going to do or how she's going to fund it. There are stories out now that she is now considering a bill freeze which is going a lot further than what we were hearing from her during that campaign in terms of how that's going to be funded. So a further tax on energy companies is one option but she hasn't been super supportive of that so far. She just said she's going to continue cutting taxes on promises. First speech the only like five minute speech we got. And she's she says she's going to deliver what she promised. So another another option would be that these sort of bill freezes are actually going to be a postponement of bill payments which would mean that there is a sort of going to need to be a temporary gap in funding. But it actually households themselves over the next year if not a decade are going to be paying back these higher bills. And then another option is that there is going to be increased borrowing to fund any of these plans. But this is very much the kind of detail we're going to be looking for in the next week to two weeks in some sort of an emergency budget because her campaign has been very very light on detail. RAZ Let me just go back to you before we get on to number 10. I'm sure it's like the circus of the media over there at number 10. What will be her biggest challenge if she calls for an election. I mean she she won I guess narrowly as certainly to that 20 point lead that we were expecting within her sir her own Conservative Party a lot of people. But you know in that poster or that poll by YouGov says she probably won't do a good job. Does she call an election or not. Well the general feeling is that she won't. And that's not just for her own sake but also because many Tory lawmakers with one eye on that polling in the environment would say this is not the time to call an election because we could be risking our own seats in that scenario. As you say the polling is not particularly terrific. Ideally a leader who comes in in this fashion calls the election pretty quickly because they want to say they've got that public mandate. But in this case even if she gets past her budget statement soon it looks all right. She releases some some stimulus for the economy. Even then the Tories would be going into election really on the back foot. And that means that you're probably going to see her opt to sort of continue to govern in effect for the next couple of years possibly without going for that mandate at all. Rose thanks so much. Nelson Matheson there who oversees all of our government coverage. And you have a day job to get to. So we'll let you go. Let's cross over to Lizzie Burton who's been outside number 10 for us since the early hours of the morning. I'm sure Lizzie that it erupted into I don't know whether it's good or bad but you also have. Read at the end of Downing Street. A lot of the protesters. What was your big surprise. Yeah the music is blaring I have to say the moment that spot the awkward pause for me in the speech as I was listening to it was when I lose trust. Praise. Boris Johnson said he was admired from Kiev to Carlisle. It seemed like one of those pork market movements that less trust is so known for in her speeches. She was very keen to praise her friend Boris Johnson. Of course his figure will cast a shadow from the backbenches perhaps over Truss's premiership. You mentioned about the possibility of an election. I think it's interesting to think about the economic cycle. We haven't yet reached peak inflation. We're already in double digits and Goldman sees it reaching past 22 percent next year. Then think about the recession risks. The B.O. E thinks that we're going to have negative or zero growth for the next two years. So in terms of when to time an election perhaps she's going to try and do it past the peak but she can try to influence that by what she does on energy. The other point that she made as well as low taxes she seemed to indicate that she's going to do something in the short term. And the reports are that she'll freeze energy bills but also in the long term to ease the supply issues that the UK faces because across the energy issue could be the new normal. Lizzie thank you so much. Let's also bring Vernon Bogden or his research professor at the Center for British Politics and Government. Professor. When you look at the speech when you look at the tone when you look at how much less trust has won by what can she do in the next week to reassure the public the public here in Great Britain that she's on top of it. Obviously her first task is to introduce an emergency package to show that as she's implied she understands the problems that people face with the rise in energy costs. And it's said that many people during the winter may face some choice between eating and heating. And she'll be judged I think by that. The tone of any new prime minister is generally settled in the first shall we say a hundred days of every administration. And it's very important that she hits the right note in understanding the nature of the energy crisis that people are facing. Professor what is the right note. So if you look at what she's promised which is tax cuts she seems to be going down a more conservative way of governing strictly compared to the former chancellor of the exchequer her main rival in this race. So what can she do to help utilities to help households. Well her difficulty obviously is to combine help to people what she has wrong dismissing the called handouts in an early stage of the leadership campaign. I suspect she wouldn't repeat that word. But to help people who are in trouble from the energy crisis to combine that with tax cuts because the kind of help needed. People are talking about a package of 100 billion pounds and that is even greater far greater than we need it to help us out. But Covid further the rest of it to combine that with tax cuts. That is the strategy and it's a rather risky while most economists say it's rather risky but the strategy is the Brexit is strategy. The Brexit could only work if we become a low tax free trade country. That means lower income tax levels removing the national insurance cap and lowering corporation tax. Professor let's also go back to Nina Scarry who's here in the studio with me Nina. I mean I guess the concern at the end of the day is that we have a lot of people that would be able to pay for their gas or energy prices. And so is it a choice of the government bailing out the companies now or bailing them out in 10 months from now. I think that the challenges are very twofold. So there is the immediate challenge of how do we help people that are literally wondering if they're going to be able to keep their lights on. And we're hearing proposals on on that debt and what to do on the energy crisis. I will say one area of risk with what's being discussed at the moment is that if you shield households too much you don't give them the incentive to self regulate their level of their usage. So if you completely cap their bills it's not going to create that self incentive to be more mindful of how they use their energy. And then a separate area of crisis is this low growth low productivity. The country is going into a recession. And what do we do on that front. And there are those can be a little bit of opposing sort of opposing goals because one would seem to indicate some tax cutting some stimulus. But then on the other hand can drive inflation higher which is going to exasperate the cost of living crisis which is feeding into us. Nina thanks so much in his career there. And also thank you to Vernon Bogdan or his research professor at the Center for British Politics and Governance. Now if you look at what we heard in the last 25 minutes or so Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership contest. She will be the next prime minister of the UK. Truss has pledged to cut taxes one of her campaign promises and to tackle the energy crisis. The pound actually pretty much steady after this victory that was widely expected. Well coming up we'll have all of the market reaction to the new prime minister of the U.K. Liz Truss. We also talk a little bit about pageantry tomorrow. We know that she is going to go to see the queen that will be in Balmoral and then she becomes prime minister of the U.K. tomorrow after this is Bloomberg. From the financial centers of the world. This is Bloomberg Markets with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. Well I'm neither Guy Johnson or Alix Steel but I am Francine Lacqua. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. Now we have a new prime minister here in the UK. This trust announced as the next leader defeating the former Chancellor of the Exchequer really soon after weeks of party voting. Well trust will inherit an economic storm facing Britain that includes an energy crisis in Europe a region racing to stave off a catastrophe this winter. That energy crisis rattling the nerves of European traders. Stocks dropping for the sixth time in seven days. The euro sinking to a 20 year low. So this is what we heard in the last 30 minutes or so. We had a very short speech by this trust. She promised to deal with the energy crisis very thin on details. We don't know who will be in charge of energy. We don't know who will be in charge of of course the Treasury. What we do know that she will. Also she says continue to cut taxes. Now European stocks actually slumping. If we look at the markets and I think we have a great market board for you. European stocks are down. The euro the currency also falling as the region's worsening energy crisis is adding more and more risk to a global economy already facing high inflation and a wave of monetary tightening. For more on the U.K. and the result we have a new U.K. prime minister is our Lizzie Borden who joins us now from number 10. So Lizzie she doesn't get in today because she first has to go to Balmoral Scotland to meet with the queen. Exactly. She's got to kiss the hand of the queen and Boris Johnson will also go up to Balmoral in Scotland. Circumstances mean there's a break with tradition. The Queen's got mobility issues. So they're having to go to her in Scotland this time. And after that we shall hear from trust again. Perhaps we'll get more detail then. Then trust will meet with her new cabinet. On Wednesday we're expecting drips and drabs between now and then on who that will include quasi quasi hang tipped to be. The Chancellor Jacob Rees-Mogg tipped to be the business secretary. So he would pop responsibility for energy then and then. Drift will face her first prime minister's questions on Wednesday afternoon. It's interesting in my acceptance speech that she mentioned her three main priorities tax cuts dealing with energy and the NHS. And she also focused on. She kept repeating the word delivery which has been a theme of her campaign. She wants to promote how her record of delivery in all the various departments that she has been in. I thought was a striking first of all that we didn't have any details. I mean we know that she's probably assembled the team around or so I don't know how quickly we'll know who's in the cabinet. What was very striking was that she really praised her friend Boris Johnson. Will he come back. Will he influence policy. Well I think that Boris Johnson is likely to find the US speaking circuit highly lucrative given his popularity among Republicans his nickname Baby Trope. And he's probably likely to rake in a few millions for his memoir. But remember before politics Boris Johnson was a journalist that could call him back for a bit. But there have been rumors. You are right that he would like to return to politics perhaps if less trust were to lose in an election. And there has to be one by the latest January 2025. And I thought there were hints of that in his last speech in the House of Commons when he said I still love Easter baby. Perhaps it was a hint that Johnson will be back. Okay. Just to reassure everyone Lucy I know that you know the CAC Larry the cat is still Downing Street. So I know we've been getting e-mails about Larry the cat. He stays put. A very important point. But la carte is a political and a permanent resident of Downing Street. I think I saw him just behind you. Sure it will have to go. Lucy thanks so much. Lizzie Borden there at number 10. Joining us now Macro Hive founder and chief executive officer below High Flyers below. I mean it's exciting. There's a new prime minister whether you agree or not. It's always exciting to have a fresh face. You kind of wonder who they'll put in place and how she's going to pull this off. This is a terrible moment for the UK economy. Absolutely. I mean I think that's going to be the perhaps the most challenging environment that incoming prime ministers had for for many many decades. There's an energy crisis brought inflation problems growth problems geopolitical issues. So I think the the level of difficulty is incredibly high for whoever would have won. This most difficult thing that she needs to deal with is of course the energy crisis. What's the right way to do this. So I know there are a lot of people asking look there is a price cap or you need to support some of those you know households that are struggling the most. And then you speak to market participants and you say look you also need demand destruction. Absolutely. And I think in the end you need to do a bit of both. And what that means is that you need to have some kind of price cap especially for households that are most vulnerable to raising energy costs. By the same time you shouldn't add net new demand to the economy. So you need to tax you to take away demand from somewhere else. And that's something this process has ruled out. So in some ways she's made her life even more difficult by ruling out lots of different possible policy tools that she could use to deal with this. But what I also found surprising is actually she didn't won by the huge gap that we thought she would. Does that change the way that she speaks to the UK citizens. Does that change her policies and will she ever call for an election. That's a great question. I mean she didn't get the majority of Tory members in terms of the overall vote that she had. I think in the end the only way she'll be able to capture a larger segment of popular support will be how she in her own words delivers on her promises. I think the other challenge she'll have is just like any other mid term replacement of a leader they always struggle to to replace a former leader. So Gordon Brown had that with Tony Blair. Theresa May had that with David Cameron. So that's it you know adds an additional challenge that she'll she'll have. So I think she'll struggle really to regain popularity. How did she get points. We know that you know she's had it in for the Bank of England and the governor. Can she replace him. Does she challenge the independents at all on them. Yeah. I mean I think if she did that I think that's a very dangerous course for her to follow. Because then that could potentially lead to broader financial market turmoil and then that would then have an impact on the economy. So I'd be interested to see whether she tries to push for a personnel change at the Bank of England or mandate change or does nothing over the way. Do you think it will be. I think she'd actually do nothing in the end. I think joined the campaign trail. It was convenient to blame Bank of England. But I think now that she's in office Shell Shell stand back from from trying to change too much at the Bank of England. I mean it does pound weakness actually help with exports. Well it helps with exports but the issue today is energy device. Yeah I mean today the issue is inflation. So what you want is a stronger currency especially a stronger currency to buy dollar denominated energy imports. So it's a question of time in general. The weak currency is good for exports but it depends on the nature of the cycle we're in today. Inflation is a problem so you actually want a strong currency. So how do you think the UK will change in the next two to three years. I know what I mean. I mean two three years feels like a lifetime ago given the winter that we'll have and maybe the announcements from this trust the prime minister in a week. But is there anything that you could be buying right now in the markets that put you on a better footing. Well I think at the moment the UK is likely to underperform at least for the next few months. On the more medium term basis the UK does have some potential to to bounce back because it is doing quite poorly right now. So this impacts like opportunities. But the issue of timing the larger issue I think that's more troubling for me personally is that by ruling out tax hikes and and talking more about you know free markets and so on that she she may actually suffer from the income inequality issue within the UK. And if we go back to the 70s that was a period of very high level of social unrest strikes and so on. And the risk for the UK is that you get much more social unrest if income inequality widens and you get more strikes. And then that could be very turbulent time for the UK. But do you think she changes. I know we had this very short speech and it felt like you know the loose trust we had in the campaign period. But again she was talking to the Tory members. Could she actually become the prime minister. I think I think there was a chance she could because if you look at our track record she's done a massive U-turn over the years. She was pro remain. Then she put Brexit. She was Lib Dems befalling the Tories. So that tells you she does have the ability to change when the circumstances change. The question is whether she'll have. Time to be able to do all of that. So I think it's it's I think it can be very difficult for her to do that. Emma Chandra any part of the guild market that looks attractive. I think right now nothing looks attractive on the UK. Sound will continue to pound. I will continue to weaken. And the risk is that we overshoot to historically low levels. I think when environment of general dollar strength and so that's can be very vulnerable for the UK. How long do think that'll continue for. I mean if its dollar's strength has helped with commodities the footsie one hundred. I mean are we like clutching at silver lining here. I must say. I think right now we're not in the environment to start to do the value trades. So I would hold off for three 4 months before one enters into those trades and be much more defensive in that kind of context. And Europe in general wait to see UK euro zone is being hit by every single shock you can imagine. So you probably want to stay away from the region until things stabilize and instead look at other parts of the world which which have more stability such as. Well I think the US probably looks more attractive on a relative basis compared to Europe places like Japan probably more attractive relative to to Europe as well. So there's rallies you know you could play countries against each other. So that's some opportunities that do play on currencies. Currencies are so volatile. Currencies are very volatile. My bias would be generally to be long dollars. I think the dollar will still continue to do well in this environment because the US doesn't have the same energy problems as the country. The Fed is going to raise rates probably more than other countries. So that's positive for the dollar. But at some point in strong dollar or our king dollar is also going to be a problem for the US. It will be. But the issue for the US in an environment where there is a shortage of commodities a strong dollar helps the US and to some extent the US has enough domestic demand to not have to rely on exports. So for now I think the stronger is not such a it's such a big issue. And if anything it kind of curbs the inflationary pressures which helps the US. Okay. So given what we're seeing in gas and oil prices I imagine you think the eurozone recession is unavoidable. UK correct. Yeah. I think in both regions a global recession I would say is probably on the cards as well. You know China could already be in recession. You know for the US for China a 2 percent growth rate the 3 percent growth rate is in effect recession. So I think China's already at those levels as well. So I think we are in that recessionary territory which combined with high inflation means we're stagflation an environment which is back to the 70s which is not a great backdrop. It's a nightmare. Absolutely. Because it's easier to deal with it. Easier to deal with. I mean stagflation. And we saw the Bank of Japan like unable to do anything. Yeah. I mean I think I think that the hardest thing right now is that for the last 30 40 years every shock that's hit the world you could always have the central bank able to cut interest rates whether it was a recession in the 1990s whether it was the global financial crisis they could cut rates today. The nature of the shock is such that central have to raise rates as suddenly we've lost the big support for markets and for the economy. And so that makes everything a lot more challenging. And instead you need governmental response to cooperation between countries. And that's something that's not forthcoming. All right Bill thanks so much for all of the insight. We went around the world there in eight minutes. Macro hives bill our coffees. Now let's also get you some of the Michael Bloomberg business flash headlines. And Citigroup has joined rivals in trimming its mortgage workforce as rising interest rates continue to weigh on demand for U.S. housing. Now a source says the job losses total fewer than 100 positions but the bank originated seven point two billion dollars in mortgages in the first six months of the year down 15 percent compared with a year ago. Now China's slashing the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks need to set aside as reserves for the second time this year. That's a boost to the yuan. The People's Bank of China say financial institutions will need to hold just 6 percent of their foreign currency deposits and reserves. That's down from eight percent. The move is expected to increase the supply of foreign currencies making it more appealing for traders to buy one. And finally Bed Bath and Beyond is confirming its chief financial officer felt his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday when New York City police have reportedly ruled 52 year old Gustavo Arnold's death as suicide. Last week the company said it would slash jobs and close about 150 stores. Arnold was also named in the securities fraud suit filed last month in federal court which accused several parties of artificially inflating the company's shares. Well coming up we'll have plenty more of course on the markets. We'll also look at the pound as little trust as UK prime minister. Keeping you up today with the news from around the world here's the first word I mean Joe Feliciano Liz Truss has won the better race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. The foreign secretary emerged victorious today after a two month Conservative Party leadership contest that started with 11 candidates and concluded with a runoff against former Chancellor of the exchequer. Russia's sooner trust made a short speech after the results were announced to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. Trust won't take power until Tuesday when she visits Queen Elizabeth the second in her Scottish castle to be formally appointed. She will become Britain's third female prime minister. A suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul today has killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one Afghan civilian. Moscow denounced the blast as quote an unacceptable terrorist act. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The latest in a series of attacks since the Taliban seized power a year ago. California's Shery Ahn power grid is set to come under even more stress today because of a punishing heat wave increasing the chance of blackouts. Blisteringly hot temperatures and a rash of wildfires are posing a twin threat to California's power grid. Much of California is under an excessive heat warning for the next four days with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to crest Tuesday at about 45 degrees Celsius or 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I mean your fellow S.A.. This is Bloomberg. Francine Angel thanks so much. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets Francine Lacqua. Now OPEC plus agreeing on a supply cut of 100000 barrels a day for October. The surprise move is actually reversing September's hike and dealing a blow to the Biden administration. Well we're joined now by Bloomberg's Julian Lee one of our experts. We have many experts. Julian is real experts like no one else to try and make makes understand like the ins and outs. First of all if you're open right now what are you thinking. I think you're thinking firstly that oil prices have been sliding. They were down below ninety dollars a barrel at one point. That's territory that Saudi Arabia doesn't want to send prices. I don't think Russia wants to see them there either. And so I think this is an attempt to sort of if you like talk the market back up. I mean let's face it an output cut of 100000 barrels a day on paper targets that they're already missing by more than 3 million barrels a day is meaningless in terms of actual physical supply. So this is about messaging right. This is about telling the oil markets that OPEC plus is prepared to act and act quickly if the market looks like it's weakening by putting extra barrels of needle because we're like September 5th. Mean we've had a very warm summer. What happens like December 1st. Well I think in this 20 degree I think this is going to be the really big question because on the 5th of December a European Union ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude comes into effect. That could take between one point two to one point four million barrels a day of supply off the market unless Russia can divert even more of its crude to India and elsewhere. And of course Russia is a key member of the OPEC plus group. So that makes for a very difficult dynamic because Russia I don't think he's going to want the rest of the group to increase production if they're able to to take its market share. So I think that leads OPEC plus in a very difficult position in terms of actually balancing the market come December. How does Europe actually get its energy now. So I know there's you know they've been trying to actually basically just put electricity or energy to one side in the summer months. But now with this you know Nord Stream not coming back on line it could be like a real winter of discontent. Like horrible. Yeah it could be. I don't quite think that Europe has been putting energy to the sideshow over the summer. Actually most are preparing. Well yes. Most most European. Sorry. Putting aside. Yes. Side. Yeah. Yeah. No I mean Europe has been doing a lot to him. On the one hand build up its its reserves of natural gas in the. Countries that have big reserve big storage capacity. The UK doesn't. And they've been working very hard to reduce consumption both of gas and electricity. And those two things I think are absolutely crucial for Europe over the next couple of months as well before the really cold weather starts to kick in. In the UK of course we have almost no gas storage capacity so we can't build up reserves. Now we seem to have done very little to try and encourage people to use less during the summer months. Maybe that will come with a new prime minister. We wait and see. I mean I know and I've heard actually from conversations from insiders that you know basically there's panic calls within governments and trying to figure out how you support part of the population that need it most because they can't pay for gas whilst at the same time maybe reducing demand so that you're not just giving free money. Is there an equation that we should look at. Well I'm not sure that there's an equation as such. But I think that help that is very much focused on those who need it most has to take priority over a sort of nationwide cut in prices. The problem with a nationwide cut in price is much as much as I'd like to see one personally for my own sort of family finances. But the problem with that is that that does nothing to encourage people to use less. And so it really ought to be very targeted. But the problem is that we're also talking about demand destruction now. Do you only to demand destruction you know other by turning basically blackouts or turning the switch off or by going into recession. Well I think I think this is what governments should be focusing on. How do you reduce demand in a in an orderly and measured way that doesn't then require unplanned blackouts or even land rolling blackouts. Well generally I mean there are steps that can be taken. There are steps that are already being taken in parts of Europe reducing temperatures on thermostats not cooling buildings as far as they were not heating them as much as one normally does over the over the winter. Those kinds of steps are important. Julia thanks so much. Brilliant as always. Julian Lee there from our economics team now. We'll have plenty more of course on the U.K. We'll have plenty more on energy prices. European stocks slumping the euro the currency also falling. The region's worsening energy crisis is now starting to spook investors even more than of course 10 days ago. At the same time we're seeing a little volume because it is a holiday in the US. So all the Americans watching or even working today. Happy Labor Day. Global economic worries on the agenda shortly. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets and Francine Lacqua here in London London. Look at that. Look at that beautiful shot that we're seeing over Westminster looking at the houses of Parliament. Liz Truss winning the Tory leadership to become the next prime minister of the UK. She won about fifty seven point three percent of the Conservative Party members vote. Now the pound still hovering near its lowest level since nineteen eighty five. Now Bloomberg's Christine Aquino now joins us with the very latest. I have to say are we in a crisis Kristie. I mean this is a big day for the UK knows what they expect to actually lose trust not winning by the majority that we thought she would. She talked quite a lot of Boris Johnson. I don't know whether his policies change how we should look at Sterling. What happens to this economy now. Well frankly I think a lot of questions right. There is the big question. What happens to the economy as far as where the pound is going to go in reaction to all of this. I mean the next key questions of course is going to be who will be chancellor in place of managing the economy through this cost of living crisis. Of course that fiscal piece really very very extremely important for investors here whether you're a sterling trader or whether you're an equities investor. You know that really will just set the tone for markets. I think especially heading into the winter time. And the other question of course is also what is to become of the Bank of England's inflation mandate. I know that trust is referred to that as potentially something that she could look at once she is in place for house maybe climbing down a little bit from that position. But again still a lot of questions over these two key things. But I think these two things in particular would be of very much interest to markets and investors. Is there anything that would be sterling supportive. I think you know if we do see a situation where news becomes bad enough that it becomes good news and in a way that could probably play out one way they could play out would be if we see the economy really showing signs of distress that trusts government will have to deploy some kind of support some kind of assistance for consumers in and U.K. households heading into the wintertime. I we we're already seeing that with Germany for instance and that could be a similar silver lining for the U.K. and Sterling here. If we do see the U.K. heading towards a similar direction Kristie. Did you see any quirks in the markets after the announcement that we were expecting was trust to win. I mean I know some people are saying oh we never know in politics. But actually she was widely expected to get this. I haven't really seen much gilts or sterling. Is there anything on the kind of lesser known parts of the markets that shut up or down. It was all very much as expected as you said Francine. I think maybe cable turned higher a few pips after the announcement but that feels very much a relief sort of move that at least we know for a fact that it is going to be trust. But so yeah I think from here you know it is going to be interesting probably a lot more noisy to late trading heading in to the next few weeks especially as we kind of wait and see for the specifics of the cabinet how that all is going to shape up. And then of course yes the plan will be forward into the winter time and what trust in the cabinet are going to do about the cost of living crisis. I mean the whisper on the street is quite a courtin transfer that is not confirmed. And as you say we saw Liz Truss give quite a lot of interviews over the weekend but no details on how she's going to deal with energy price. What is also striking in that five minute speech that she gave to the Tory members is that she's cutting taxes. So the funding is going to be a concern. Exactly Francine. Again you know at a time when borrowing costs for the U.K. are already surging. Right. You've seen that move in gilt yields. Of course that was also driven by expectations for what the Bank of England's going to do on a tightening front but certainly not a convenient time to be limiting government funding especially when your borrowing costs are already so high. And the guy is going to be really interesting. Again you know what sort of if she will be forced to backtrack from her earlier campaign promises just because the sheer effect of all of what she said so far however little on the specifics if she does implement that will mean quite dire things for the economy. Like something we'll have to give here Christine. I mean some of the other things we're watching out for us. I mean it's gonna be a big week. We have ECB on Thursday. The dollar continuing to go higher. Is there anything else that we should be watching for in the energy space. Julian Lee was reminding us for example the UK we just don't have a lot of storage so we haven't been able to save up energy for the cold months. Absolutely. Frenzy. I mean this is something that I've heard about as well. Really the lack of storage in the UK couldn't have come at a worse time here especially what we're seeing in Europe as well. But yeah I think really kind of the the the second and third round effects of this energy crisis feeding through to the broader inflation outlook that will be something to keep an eye on. Some of these you know five year five year forward inflation indicators we love. Those are definitely worth watching for that. Christine thanks so much. Christine Aquino there from our love team. Now also joining us Long View Economics founder and chief executive Chris Watling Chris. Thank you for joining us. When you look at how this trust has positioned herself in that speech after she won the premiership. Before though for royal watchers she goes to see the queen tomorrow. How will this trust the campaigner be different from this trust the Prime Minister. Well that's a good question. I mean she's also got a very large inbox stuff. She's got to deal with. Personally I'm particularly worried about about the currency weakness that we've seen and the imbalance seen in the UK economy particularly if you look at the UK we've got one of the brightest current account deficits in the Western world at a time when she's talking about cutting taxes and giving away a lot of money. So I think how it's funded is really really important. And that's something should have turned with obviously. There's the energy crisis which is it's a huge issue. That's obviously what's going on in Ukraine. The whole the whole inbox is very large. But I think what we're focused on is what currency has been up to. And the challenge is I think the British economy at a time when when the global economy is probably rolling over into a recession in 2023 and money gets tighter it's that whole kindness of strangers idea that that economy lifts off when you when you run like a CAC that's it. So yeah I think it's reality catches up with you when you start as prime minister particularly stuck in tough times. And I think that's probably what she faces. Yeah. She also won the Tory leadership. But actually no closer than expected race. Does that change her policies. Well it might it might be a little bit a compromise but I think it's I think generally when you hit the ground and you'll leave the ground running and then you're 50 cents that isn't huge. But it's not it's not 51 49. So from that perspective I think yes I think I think she'll children to go for it go for it and try and now will be implemented responsive that she talked about in the run up to the incident. To the election. Chris what does this mean for a for Sterling. Is there any good that can come from actually a weaker pound for exports or for anything else. Yeah minerals exports help but when we can't see that's part of the adjustment mechanism but that works better when you haven't got an inflation promotion. We've got very high inflation. A lot of air force them into energy prices. It's not priced in in pounds. So we've got a weak you can't see that getting more expensive. The domestic consumers. So that the last thing you want here is a weak currency. Rosenfeld The currency level which which helps contain the price pressures in the economy and containing inflation. So so you know we CAC is not a good thing particularly the move the market set. The market mood is really one of the long concern about Stern. You're not concerned about you. Yes I know the dollar's been going up everything but there's certainly a lot of chatter sent out to get the yields back up pretty hard upon those in general. So. So I only had a week currency. Good thing. I think the real risk that she'd better. Yeah Chris you're right actually if you look at pound it's also steady after loose trust becomes prime minister. What would these markets look like especially gilts if they were worried about what's coming. More worried. Well I think you know I think now. I don't think it sets. It's becoming increasingly popular and trade. I mean the currency's down. What's the number 15 percent in a bunch of months since it's moving pretty hard as you said at the top of this segment. I mean it's his weakest since 1985. And really it's only briefly weaker than it has been at the moment when it when it fell up sharply to about it apparently. But you know if I if I stand back and I think about what happens when you go into global recession the big economic imbalances your currency generally struggles a lot. And that's what we saw in the financial crisis. We also saw that in the early 1990s recession. So. So I'm concerned about about the currency partly because of it seems to me over the next twelve months that it moves below the poverty level and we see some significant weakness there. So the policy shift from Brad Stone utterly Jihye Lee the way she presses the Bank of England is key. If she's going to afford that and also the way she goes about implementing new fiscal policy a new approaches to dealing with essentially very critical. Very key for. I mean it's. Of course we had a note from CAC Jukes today from Societe Generale and he says well this is on him expecting European currencies to remain lower for longer. Now he writes the following Friday's announcement that gas flows through the Nord Stream gas pipeline would be stopped for the foreseeable future due to an oil leakage have added further downward impetus as if any were needed to the euro and the rest of the European currencies. What happens to euro from here. Well you know I think the euro there's gonna be an argument there's a bit of a bad side and it's so big enough. But you know the trend I think is lower. It's. It seems to me it's not often currencies get longterm momentum but it seems to me that's one of it. It's time to think about Europe. It's very difficult says way through this energy crisis we're getting some solutions. We'll see something from Germany over the weekend. But there's an awful lot to contend with. It looks really quite troubling. And it's very hard to see good reasons to buy the euro at this juncture. So the only real reason to buy it is you think it's so oversold beaten up which as I say may get you a bounce. But really the macro backdrop the challenge of the energy crisis. But that not war in a broad sense. And you're probably in recession. Stepping into it none of that is a good positive way for the euro. So yeah maybe a bit of an oversold bounce but really I think the trend is Dow Jones. Well. Chris is there anything out there that actually points to good news. I know your shop is called Long View. It's extremely difficult to see what will end up with in the long running of this but is there anything that we should look to for silver lining. Well I mean I think it's good. I mean there's always silver lining on that. And what this will do reignite real and I support the energy policies and hopefully create some energy independence and cause some more economic challenges in the medium term for Russia and our economy. But yeah I mean I like the need for policies have been announced in the U.K. I think that's good. Return. We need the platforms for the sake of these days. I certainly am positive that all that will contribute to cleaning up the greenness of energy. But Charlie you know the positives are inflation is going to come down fast. But I think the negative this recession is very likely in 2023 and really the debate is mild severe. So I frankly it's quite hard to see many positives in the next 12 18 months. And that's coming from some. He likes to be optimistic. But you know if you get through these things and the economic cycle again again. So it's the way markets play secret. All right. Thanks so much Chris waiting there from long view. Now time for the first word with Angel Feliciano. Hi Joe. Hi Francine. Liz Truss has won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. The foreign secretary emerged victorious today after a two month Conservative Party leadership contest that started with eleven candidates and concluded with a runoff against former Chancellor of the Exchequer where she soon she will become Britain's third female prime minister. Ukraine's prime minister is in Brussels today for the EU Ukrainian Association Council. He's expected to bring up the topic of financial aid as well as the country's membership in the European Union. Meanwhile President Vladimir Zelinsky met with his top military commanders over the weekend to discuss the situation on the frontline. Ukrainian forces are trying to advance in the cursed region which Russia occupied shortly after the start of their invasion. And in Canada police are searching in Sasquatch one for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death between people in an indigenous community and injuring 15 others. It was one of the deadliest mass killings in the country's history. Officials say they have not determined a motive but the head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations gave a statement suggesting the stabbings could be drug related. Global news 24 hours a day on air. And Tom Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Goodbye Angel. Thank you so much. Coming up we'll continue to follow the change in leadership in the U.K. We see Sterling actually pretty much unchanged. We'll talk more about Liz Truss as a new UK prime minister. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets everyone. Francine Lacqua here in London. So this trust said to be the UK's next prime minister. At a moment of immense well turmoil for the UK. Let's discuss some of the challenges for the UK leadership with Andrew Blick. He's King's College London professor of Politics and contemporary history. Andrew thank you so much for joining us as a professor of politics. What do you think the next 12 months will bring. Is there any lesson in history that Liz Truss can try. And do we know that she's a big Thatcher fan. Well yes obviously inevitably when a conservative woman becomes prime minister we start hearing the comparisons to Margaret Thatcher which to be fair I think Liz Trust has invited upon upon itself to some extent anyway. But yeah there are some I suppose there are some significant comparisons as it happens involving the actual situation in the. Margaret Thatcher became prime minister in 1979. It was a very difficult economic position that we were in. There was problem with inflation problems with unemployment problems with the trade unions or familiar problems today you could say. And also I think another similarity is that although a lot of people did not really think that Thatcher's chances were particularly great that she would necessarily perform well in the role. So you can see here that there are similarities but there are lots of differences as well. I suppose one important difference being that Margaret Thatcher although often having a combative relationship with what was then the European community was actually committed to being a member of it and was an architect of the single market is a big difference there. And obviously in this instance Professor when you look. Yes. So when you look at the next twelve months the next 18 months the huge you know the concern about the strikes the cost of living the energy price does this trust need to pivot to become prime minister for all UK citizens. Will she able. Will she be able to do that compared to the less trust that we've seen so far even in that five minute speech after being announced prime minister. Yeah well as you said in a speech I think something to the effect that I ran as a conservative and all governors are conservative. What exactly that means is not clear but it doesn't point to the direction of a more conciliatory approach to try and government for the whole country. Obviously however up to this point she's had to appeal to that constituency first. Conservative members of parliament to get on to the final two in the ballot paper. Then Conservative Party members a relatively small group unrepresentative of the population at large. So so far everything has been about winning the support of that group. Now the question is can she shift. Does she actually have the mandate to do that. And does she have the strength within her own party to do that. And if so what is she actually going to do. What policy is she going to pursue. This remains to be seen. In her acceptance speech she also said that Boris Johnson was admired from Keith to Carlyle. No mention as our Victoria Wakely. The national UK editor points out no mention of Scotland. How does she deal with Scotland. And you know they're wanting to be independent. Potentially. Trick question of the prime minister during the campaign. When asked about the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon how she did with her. She said she would simply ignore her now. In reality that's not going to be possible. And they're all going to be issues about whether or not Scotland is allowed to have a second independence referendum. And if so in what terms. And of course there's another big issue involved in other parts of the United Kingdom to get a strict mentioned which is Northern Ireland and whole issue that all not in go on which trust has taken a particularly combative approach with regard to the European Union. Yeah and of course the big concern is what happens to the markets from now on. Thank you so much Professor Andrew Blick there at King's College London professor of Politics and Contemporary History My College. So if you all warm and fuzzy inside. Even if we talk about the real concerns for the UK economy let's talk about the real concerns for the markets with our Christine Aquino from our M life team. Christine if you look at Sterling you can't say it's done in a crisis. Yeah it's very difficult to argue. Very interestingly we're seeing these sorts of levels just coming up to the 30th anniversary of Black Wednesday as well which will be in mid-September. And you know people have already made the parallels just as they're making the comparisons between Liz Truss and Thatcher. But anyway this is the parallel that we're facing for Sterling right. Is this anything like Black Wednesday. And arguably it might be a bit just a bit ugly. Yeah a little bit worse. Just because you know now we're not just kind of facing a very contained currency crisis in a lot of ways but really is a very widespread sort of decline in markets. A breakdown in sentiment all fuelled by the fact that we are in the midst of this cost of living crisis. Doesn't seem to have any easy ways out of it because I feel like the market is very mismatched or very detached to some of the big banks U.S. banks calling or predicting a 22 percent inflation for example in the UK. Is there a mismatch. Do they not believe some of the predictions or is it just slowly being priced in as we get into the winter months. Yeah I think is still kind of market trying to figure out OK. You know inflation above 20 percent is one thing. The other question for them then is going to be how is the Bank of England going to be able to react to this. Right. And that's kind of what's driving the direction of guilt yields and therefore the pound. I think you know very interesting you say this mismatch because we're dimly seeing that when it comes to the direction of gilt yields and the currency which completely going in the opposite direction is because while the currency is kind of looking forward to the implications of that tightening that will have to happen to combat such levels of inflation I think yields are still very much kind of waiting for a signal from the Bank of England. We haven't really heard from them in a while. But you know the last time we heard from that it was before we heard from Jay Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium before we heard from various ECB speakers again calling for really jumbo rate hikes multiple jumbo rate hikes now. So it is gonna be interesting to see if the BEA we kind of follows that same direction. It's all playing out in the currency markets right. Euro yet sterling be it. Of course what happens to the dollar is the most exciting part of the market right now. I would think so yeah. Just signing such a diplomatic. Yes I know. All right. Guy is there certainly eventful. And you know like I say for the euro if there's any one asset that really encompasses the challenges that the U.K. has it has to be the pound just because of the just spectacular decline that we've seen really from the beginning of all of this which was kicked off of course by the leadership challenge against Boris Johnson and his eventual downfall. Around that time the pound against the dollar was hovering closer to 120. And we're now what 115 staring down the barrel of the lowest level since nineteen eighty five. Main things have changed drastically as far as the currency shows no one's ever going on holiday ever again. If you live in the UK. Christine thanks so much. Christine Aquino there with the very latest on the markets coming up. Peter Chartwell. He's head of Global Macro Strategies Trading at me. So that conversation is still ahead. Liz Truss winning the Tory leadership. She is the UK's next prime minister. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to another special U.S. Open up date for Bloomberg TV and Radio from Tennis Channel. I'm Aaron Kostka. Really. Week one of the U.S. Open is in the books at Flushing Meadows. Coco golfers into the quarters for the first time in New York after she came through in two tight sets against China's Shaanxi way. Eighteen year old fighting back from five three down in the second taking a last court game before closing it out in five. Coco is the youngest American woman to reach the Elite Eight since Melanie Dann back in 2009. And in the men's draw. 