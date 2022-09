00:00

Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. I'm Dani Burger You Ash is off line for the Labor Day holiday as Europe grapples with the energy crisis. The countdown to the close starts right now. Well if there's one asset class that's dominating the trading of all others it is the energy market. Today Dutch front month gas futures hired by some 13 percent. At one point this is up 30 percent. This is a market trying to digest what it means that Russia has cut off flow from Nord Stream one. It certainly is one that is might be a Lehman like moment for this energy market. At least that's what the Finnish economy minister said. But will it be a Lehman like moment for economies for financial markets. We are seeing that weakness priced into the euro falling continually below parity. At one point it was at ninety eight which was the weakest since 2002. We are seeing some steadiness in sterling at one point that had a one 14 handle which would have put it at its weakest since 1985. Of course we learned that Liz Truss will become the UK's next prime minister. However how much of that is already priced in. It was an outcome widely expected. So perhaps that's why there's little reaction in this market. Euro stocks 600 that's also off some of its lows is down half a percent. But if you were to dig below the surface you'd see Germany getting hammered today down 2 percent. Concern there with the likes of Juniper and other energy companies whether they have the money the cash to put up for increasing collateral as energy prices spike. So that is certainly one of the main themes today. Again it is focused on lives trust for these UK market. She will become the UK's next prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership race. Let's get straight to 10 Downing Street where Bloomberg's Lizzie BURDEN has been there following this story all morning. Lizzie. What were your main takeaways from of course was trust winning the contest and her speech. Well done it was a narrower than expected victory after a bitter contest. But trust will be Britain's third female prime minister. In her acceptance speech she really spoke to the Tory party members who selected her as leader. She thanked her friend Boris Johnson. She said her priority was tax cuts along with the energy crisis and the National Health Service. But really she's going to have to broaden her appeal to the general electorate if she wants to last longer than the bookies are saying she will. She's going to have to call. A general election is due in 2024. The last deadline's January 2025. And the other thing about the speech was how scant it was on detail. But that's critically what millions of Britons are after because they're facing energy poverty this winter. That's what's causing this double digit inflation here in the U.K. and it's only set to climb now in the coming week. We are expecting more of that detail. She's expected to announce a package of support worth as much as on the scale of the Covid furlough program as well as a freezing of energy bills. But the trouble with that would be that it be expensive it be poorly targeted and it wouldn't do much to help businesses. So Deutsche is saying that there could be a crisis for Sterling unless she gets the policy mix right. And as you say the pound little changed today because this was very much priced in. But she's going to have to do a lot more to reassure the markets. But to that point what should we expect in terms of the upcoming choreography in the next few days and weeks. Well Boris Johnson set to give his farewell speech tomorrow before both he and less trust had to Balmoral the queen's Scottish residence. It's a break with tradition. But the queen's having mobility issues at the moment. And so they're going to have to go up there. Then trust will come back to give a speech here at Downing Street. And we're expecting drips and drabs of information on who her cabinet will be. Crazy quieting tips to be the chancellor Jacob Rees-Mogg tipped to be the business secretary. Then that cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss how trusts will deal with this cost of living crisis. And then she'll face her first prime minister's questions on Wednesday. What's next for Boris Johnson. What do we expect to see from him. Well I reckon that the U.S. Speaker circuit will be highly lucrative for Boris Johnson given his popularity among Republicans. His nickname of course is Baby Trope. He'll also rake in millions for his memoir. He used to be a journalist before politics and he could always go back to that. But there were hints in his last speech in the House of Commons that perhaps he would want to return to the front line of politics. Remember he said ISE de la Vista baby. So perhaps Thompson is intending to be back. But for now remember he's facing an investigation over his conduct over party gate. And if he could potentially be suspended from the House of Commons if he's found in contempt of parliament. So the easier route for him would be to quit as an MP and come back in a safe seat. So we'll have to see how he wants to handle his political career from the backbenches. OK. Lizzie thank you so much. And thank you for all your work covering this for us throughout the day. Bloomberg's Lizzie Bird in there. Now let's turn to the economic challenges facing less trust for that. Let's bring in Samuel Tombs chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Samuel thanks so much for joining us. So in terms of what we've heard from this trust. Yes. Details are scant. One thing she said in her speech she said I will govern as a conservative. We need to show we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy. It is that growth which she has really been emphasizing which quasi courting who's likely to join her as well has been emphasizing that as well. What do you make of focus on growth as a guiding light for Liz Truss. Well I'm sure that some ISE ambitions have over the medium term. But right now there is a crisis with energy prices. She's going to have to provide an awful lot of fiscal support just simply prevent the economy slipping into recession in the next twelve months. I think although you know tax cuts appealed very nicely to the Conservative Party membership. The focus is going to return right now to dealing with energy prices and that will dominate her first twelve months. Does that mean then some of the policy ambitions which she laid out as she was campaigning to be the next prime minister like tax cuts for example. That reality means she won't actually find herself delivering them. Well I think she can probably afford to go ahead with the scrapping the plan rising corporation tax next April though there's a sort of supply side reform that could have some positive implications for growth going forwards. There's still some fiscal wiggle room perhaps within the numbers to provide those sorts of tax cuts. But in terms of a much bolder plan of permanent income tax cuts or increases in thresholds that have been approved in the last couple of days in the press I don't think the money's there and nor is there the political imperative there for her to go ahead with those sorts of measures. He needs to directly address the point of higher energy prices and prove that that could be a winning vote winning strategy amongst the wider public. What looks like a winning strategy when it comes to protecting folks from higher energy prices without having that sort of perverse effect of just increasing demand and again get us in this vicious inflationary feedback loop. This is not about increasing demand. This is preventing demand from cratering. I think just freezing energy prices at current levels they're still quite high as consumers are already struggling with the current level of energy prices. We see in the business survey data even today of the PMI is that the economy is basically flatlining right now with no growth at all going into the third quarter of the year. So this is not a balance demand stimulus. This is simply offsetting a very large shock set to hit consumers later this year. So I don't think this needs to be seen as a mistrust overheating the economy and therefore forcing the Bank of England into a series of very rapid rate hikes something that has more work to do over next few months. But this trust is job now is just to you know hold the line currently for consumers where they are right now and prop up their level of expenditure over the next few quarters. Well OK. So what you're describing then is a baby that's going to continue hiking rates and a fiscal policy which includes more spending again to to try to help folks with the worst of this crisis. What does it mean then for public finances. I mean this isn't Covid anymore where they're spending with rock bottom interest rates. What does it mean to be spending at a time when the baby is hiking and this is going to be more expensive for the government. Absolutely. This is not gonna be cheap. The government it could cost up to 100 billion pounds to freeze energy prices now if the next two years their current levels. I mean of course that's if they put a cap on the current price level as has been reported in the press in the last couple of days. Then that's a nice signing a blank check. We don't know how much that could fully cost and how much any energy supplies would need to be compensated for paying the very high levels of wholesale prices we're seeing right now. So it's certainly a risky bet to place. And of course we can see in markets right now that interest rate expectations and get a very volatile have risen sharply in the last month or so. But I think it matters how this before this support is provided if it's provided just simply in the form of extra grants as we're seeing to date offsetting the increase in energy bills for households then that unfortunately doesn't help to bring down inflation. The onus will still conclude it does. You know energy energy prices are soaring. The grants are being provided and not a genuine price change. It's a fiscal transfer to households and therefore it doesn't really get much bang for the buck. I'm its policy response. If however they do actually directly control energy prices now then of course that directly benefits consumers. But it also helps to limit some the second round effects that the NPC is trying to combats because wage growth and inflation expectations really do depend upon people's perception of the current rates of inflation. Yeah and you can control that inflation rate going forwards then that come up a second on benefits. The MVC in terms of how much it needs to raise interest rates and also in the government debt interest. Yes. Well well well if you can just hold that hold that thought for a quick second because we're hearing now from French President Manuel Macron who is speaking currently in Paris saying that France or Macron rather backs an EU wide windfall tax on energy company profits. He goes on to say that we also want more insight of speculation on energy prices and he wants EU contributions from energy firms making profits. So that again goes back to this idea of a windfall tax. And he is backing an EU wide windfall tax. He's also backing common gas purchases at an EU level. So this comes ahead of what respecting an energy finance ministers meeting on Friday. More proposals we're expecting to come. We also heard from von der Leyen earlier talking about liquidity measures to help support economies to help support some of these energy companies. So again Macron here saying that he backs an EU wide windfall tax on energy companies. You're seeing him there speaking right now on that in Paris during a press conference as we wait for him to get questions from some of those in attendance. Let's bring this back to Samuel Tom's Pantheon Macroeconomics who is still with us. So Samuel you have now Macron backing an EU wide windfall tax on energy company profits. Schulz had also mentioned in it about the income that it would bring in. That could be helped to bring it to people who are dealing with this for consumers. We saw something in the U.K. which was trust her position isn't as strong or at least doesn't back it as much as where she's seen to say the least. What do you make of energy windfall taxes on those companies. Are they effective. Is it something that more countries and the UK should continue to consider and put into place. The UK has already dabbled with this really see that cabinet announced a windfall tax earlier this year on energy companies profits. Unfortunate the numbers just don't quite stack up. You can't just taking a tax away the problem here and raise enough money to support consumers. I mean we saw with Rishaad Salamat efforts earlier this year the Covid only one quarter of the package of support measures that he announced for consumers at that time. So really this doesn't you know isn't going to take away from the need for the government to borrow significant sums in order to help consumers as Windsor. OK Samuel thank you so much. Great to get your thoughts this morning Samuel Toms there of Pantheon Macroeconomics who will stick around with us. This is Bloomberg. In the end we will make sure that no such excessive problems continue to be used by skimming them off in the way as in the case of the G levees only in reverse and we use the many many many many billions that we raise in the process to relieve the burden citizens with receive price break. So helps ensures that citizens can also use it. Basic supply of electricity at cheaper prices. German Chancellor Olof Schulz speaking earlier there. Now when it comes to his view on energy markets it's something that the markets as a whole have been squarely focused on. It is Dutch month front futures that you're looking at the top of your screen. It is not DAX that has been dominating. Cross asset moves up 15 percent when it comes that NASDAQ nat gas futures it is off the highs. It was 30 percent to start the day as the market reacted and digested a Russia which is cutting off flows from Nord Stream 1. What does that mean not just in terms of this energy market but potential contagion for both the economy and for financial markets. At one point we saw that fear send the euro to a ninety eight cent handle. That would have been its lowest since 2002. Sterling that is unchanged after Liz Truss announced as the incoming prime minister. Perhaps that was baked into the picture. We did see Sterling at one point drop to 114 versus the dollar its weakest since nineteen eighty five. Overall just on a headline basis you wouldn't really get the grim picture in totality just looking at your own stock. Six hundred that's down 2 percent. But I will point out that German stocks are down more than 2 percent. A lot of that are companies like you know her for example just getting hammered on this concern of will they be able to put up the collateral necessary as we look at energy prices spiking. So getting you set up for the week investors will be watching an ECB decision and Fed chair Jerome's Paolo's remarks. They're both happening on Thursday. Certainly a big week and weeks to come for central banks still with us. Samuel Tombs Pantheon Macro Economics chief UK economist. And Samuel just putting aside sort of the UK specific dynamics we're looking at the ECB where expectations are coalescing 75 basis points. You have the Fed who's still expected to deliver a jumbo rate hikes. What sort of pressure does this put on the NPC and the type of hikes we'll see from them this month. Well I think it's taken away their flexibility. They were trying I think a month or so ago with their new forecast and some communications to keep you know. Tippett To back to 25 basis point hikes on the table. But I think the other central banks now are making it pretty clear they're going to have to go up pace over next few months and some domestic data as well which do suggest some momentum in inflation expectations and then wages. I think those two developments really have boxed them into a corner. They do need to keep an eye on sterling at current levels. I think they can't afford to disappoint markets expectations which now offer 50 basis point hikes of the next two meetings. So even if they got me the recession they need to press ahead. Samuel just wanted to jump in on that point in terms of a weak sterling. Is there any degree to which a weak currency helps them given just this huge deficit at which the U.K. is running. Well I think the strain we're seeing in the forex market at the moment does reflect concerns about U.K. financing external financing going forward. We're looking at a absolutely huge current account deficit regardless of what government policy initiatives come through the next few months. The current account deficit is going to be huge around 8 percent of GDP I think in Q4 and Q1 of this year when next year when energy prices are at their peak. And that makes sterling very dependent upon the kindness of strangers. As Mark CARNEY warned of you know five or six years ago around the time of the EU referendum Sterling is very dependent upon a steady stream of external finance into the UK economy to maintain its value. And when overseas investors take fright to certain things that you can see sterling falling quite sharply. And so going forwards in the FTSE I do think does have to be no. Keep an eye on sterling. It hasn't yet depreciated to an extent that really would boost the inflation outlook materially. And you know you do have to get quite big movements in sterling now and to be sustained at a time to really boost inflation. And the energy price story is by far the bigger impact on inflation at the moment. But nonetheless if it's thinking about medium term inflation sterling is an important input. And what other central banks do it has to somewhat mimic over the next few months. When it comes to foreign buyers interest in UK markets I mean yields reflect a foreign buyers who have not been there. You're looking at front end spiking to 2008 levels. And of course foreign investors hold 25 to 30 percent of the gilt market. Now we did hear Rishi soon act on the campaign trail talking about this risk that markets turned that they lose lose faith in the UK in UK territory. Is this a conversation that you think will or should be happening in Whitehall. Well I think they do need to focus on energy prices and temporary measures to help households get through the next year or two. A very high wholesale prices. If the government remains focused on on temporary measures to help households rather than long term giveaways that boost the better borrowing indefinitely then I think markets will tolerate this at this period of extra borrowing. But if we see an evolution towards a much longer much longer term borrowing from a trust trust administration when it's not being financed by stronger growth or by cuts to welfare expenditure or departmental expenditure then I think you might start to see those concerns creeping in. But the UK debt to GDP ratio for the public sector is not out of line with the advanced economies. So there is some room to play with. OK fair enough. Samuel I was talking to Luke Hick. Moreover in Aberdeen earlier on the program and he basically said that considering the inflationary picture in the U.K. the B.O. he needs to be very clear in their mission to bring it down. And his manifestation of that was 100 basis points works of worth of hikes from the B.O.. Do you think that's realistic. In one meeting. No I don't think so. I think 50 basis points is the going rate for next couple of meetings. I don't see the need to escalate. That's the high inflation outlook still is almost entirely due to the shock we've seen from higher energy prices. Actually if the government were to intervene to hold the energy prices steady now for next year or so I think we could see a 2 percent rate of inflation by the end of 2023 come back. And there are no clear disinflation pressures now in the goods markets. Shipping costs down a wide range of other commodity prices have come down. Oil included. Now that's pointing to quite a favorable underlying development for inflation as we go through 2023. If the energy price picture that's the real problem. And if it if the government intervenes there successfully that we could really ease the pressure on the big three to go with a rapid pace of tightening from here on in. See what I do want to ask you. You know you write in your notes that you see in early twenty two three recession as your base case. Perhaps this is a distinction without a difference. But I mean what do you make of an Andrew Bailey who perhaps is more bearish than you pointing to a possible one at the end of this year. Well Andrew Bailey you had to make his forecasts on the basis of current government policy. And we have been on anticipating some extra fiscal support coming down down the track. So I wouldn't emphasize much of a difference between our forecast in the Bay Area in that respect. I mean the broad picture is that the economy is really struggling. And in that environment I think we will start to see underlying inflation in the economy slow labour markets like Pick Up and MVC eventually by the end of this year take its foot off the brake with it in the form of stopping rising bank rate further. OK Samuel thank you so much for joining us this afternoon Samuel tunes their Pantheon Macroeconomics chief UK economist. Still ahead we're gonna get more into the reaction to lose trust. Victor I should say when it comes to markets we are seeing UK markets stabilize it stocks be it sterling. We're gonna bring that all to Karen. Bill Morea president of the Confederation of Ferguson and British Industry. This is Bloomberg. It's time for the Bloomberg Businessweek to look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now. I'm Angel Feliciano. UBS has suffered a setback in its quest to make the Swiss wealth manager more digital. The company says its one point four billion dollar acquisition of U.S. robo advisor. Well front has collapsed. The deal would have been UBS CEO Ralph Hammer's biggest transaction since taking the reins. Less than two years ago Bed Bath and Beyond is confirming its CFO fell to the death from a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday. New York City police have reportedly ruled 52 year old Gustavo Arnaout step a suicide. Last week the company said it would slash jobs and close about 150 stores. Omar was also named in a securities fraud sweet sweet suit filed last month in federal court which accused several parties of artificially inflating the company's shares. And that is the latest. Plus the splash. Danny. All right. Angel. Stocks finishing up the trading day here in Europe and it has been a difficult one some of these equity indices are off their lows. But again it's a market that's been grappling with an energy crisis with the flow through Nordstrom one from Russia to the rest of Europe closed indefinitely. And now that was announced late Friday when European markets had already closed and had a pretty strong close heading into the weekend. So it's a reassessment which we're witnessing at the moment. So some of where we're seeing stocks settle at the moment some of the worst affected Germany that's down 2 percent. I'll get into some of the individual movers. But again some of the energy companies there who have to deal with higher collateral those are being affected. Concerns about defaults concerns of those obligations not being met. Now all this also means more inflation. More inflation means stronger ECB action. Therefore we sell Italian debt sell off. So surprising then to see also one of the underperformers be the footsie made that sound some 2 percent again led by some of those Italian banks. Now I do want to note U.K. stocks turning around bear just ever so slightly higher. So let me show you the entirety of the stocks. Six hundred session because it was that turnaround late in the day of U.K. stocks which really helped us just to kind of drift higher into the close here. We are still down about six tenths of one percent. So it's hard to say that this is a positive session. But just given the concern being a Lehman like moment of energy stocks of a financial crisis type level this is not too bad. So I guess do we have more to price into perhaps a lot of that energy pain is priced in especially as we get governments announcing new packages in order to try to support those worst hit in order to try to support businesses. So with that being said let's get a look at your G. Are the different industries which move no surprise. We're seeing energy at the top up 2 percent now. That has to be a factor in why UK equities were able to weather the storm. That was the drama of today not just because of lost trust but again of that news over Nord Stream 1. So those companies outperforming. Otherwise it's a very textbook day of risk off basic resources health care utilities all of those. The only type of indices the only sectors to go into the green. These are the safe havens. These are what you would want to buy on a day when you're worried about the European economy. So what would you sell when you're worried about the European economy. It is the high beta sectors. It is autos it is chemicals it is construction it is banks. Those are all among the worst hit. Auto parts down five point seven percent. Chemicals is always interesting to see that sell off because of course every industry uses chemicals. So if there are lower orders if there is a worsening outlook for that sector is certainly a worrying one for the entirety of the European economy. Now because U.S. markets were closed it really has been a Europe macro dominated day. There were a few individual stories that were able to break through the noise. Credit squeeze unfortunately not in necessarily a good way ended the day down 3 percent. Credit Suisse has been grappling with this reputational drama damage. Even they've been dealing with trying to restructure the company and potential job cuts. We also learned over the weekend of a new trial from a billionaire specifically dealing with their Singapore trust unit saying that they failed in terms of spotting fraud at the bank. Ecuador. That's one of these positive energy stories. One of the biggest gainers on the stock 600 today. That was up five and a half percent again. Energy trading has been very profitable for these companies have even gone so far as Micron said to support an EU wide windfall tax. Finally Juniper tale of two energy stories. Juniper one of the worst performing today down ten point three percent. They've already received that government bailout from Germany. They already have had a cash injection. They're now asking for an additional credit line. Again the concern there if you're buying in the spot market or even if you're not all the some of the collateral obligations. One of the companies we're watching as we track the fallout from Europe's energy crisis crisis here it is something that has been sweeping the country. Earlier we did hear from the EU's Ursula von der Leyen pledging liquidity to help power producers. Rachel Morrison leads Bloomberg's team covering power and gas in Europe. She joins us now. So Rachel we heard from von der lying again trying to support some of the industry. In what form. Do we expect that support to take. Yes this issue seems to have been gathering pace even just today. And as you mentioned the tweet outlined that the European Commission that their proposals for emergency interventions into the market will include some kind of support for companies when it comes to liquidity. So we know that when prices rise a huge amount as we saw at the beginning of today that triggers margin calls extra cash that companies have to put up to guarantee their trades. So companies are finding that increasingly difficult and where they can't find any more cash where they can't trade you know they can't do the business of buying and selling and supplying the energy that we need. So that's where governments and perhaps even the EU will step in to guarantee some of those that some of the cash that companies need that can be through credit lines or government backed loans. But just ways to help companies actually keep functioning in the market and to stop that kind of Lehman like contagion that you mentioned that could happen if companies start to get into trouble. OK Rachel thank you very much for helping us cover this all day. Bloomberg's Rachel Morris in there. Now let's bring in Connie Chung Cambridge University research associate at the Energy Policy Research Group. Con thanks so much for joining us this morning. I mean the concern here that these governments are obviously trying to tackle is as the Finnish economy minister put it this has the ingredients for an energy industry Lehman Brothers moment. What do governments need to do or can they do anything to prevent that Lehman like moment for the energy industry. Well thank you. I think we just need to step back a little bit and you know to understand the potential impacts and obviously with the Gazprom decision to halt the gas flows sort of the nostrum one indefinitely. I mean I think that that will have a devastating impact obviously on the uptick on the gas markets in Europe and in particular to resolve the prices and the prices that the industry will be paying. So obviously there are a number of options that have been discussed in various governments and the European Commission here in Europe to in the EU to help to go through these like crisis at the moment. There have been discussion around for example the the the industrious on demand side response like try trying to to turn down the output. And you know and one of the one of the biggest economic trade again is you know our citizens trying to help to to to meet that burden. It's not just you know the impacts shouldn't shouldn't be just on the industry. Do you expect more demand rationing Kong and whether you expect it or not. Is it necessary. Well I think you know obviously if North Stream is completely shut down for a long time for a prolonged time and in addition to that you know obviously if Gazprom decides to switch completely off the Ukrainians and the gas route as well then you know this winter we will probably have some sort of rationing. And now the question economic question is who should take the burden. Obviously you know the. Here we have a gas regulation where the citizens need to be protected as well as essential services like hospitals and so on so forth. So basically if there is no Russian gas flowing for the entire year of this coming winter then that will have any impact on the international gas demand and possibly rationing at the industry consumption. And then you know obviously the economic really economic question is you know to what extent we as a citizens can just turn down a little bit our thermostat really to help out the industry as well. So who takes the country the entire burden. What which should that be entitled to. A 100 percent industrial consumption. It's a mix of power generation industry and citizens coming that towards. To that point I mean you know we we see governments talking about helping aiding citizens about price caps her husband. You know some concerned voice of does this just increase demand for energy at a time when it is scant. Do we need to see policymakers. Do we need to say politicians tell people we are in for a grim reality and this is sort of the cost of protecting Ukraine. I definitely I think this is something that we should have expect the governments in Europe to do for quite some time. We are more than six months into the war. And when Russia invaded Ukraine I think the European governments should have been more proactive in encouraging its own citizens to to try to you know to voluntarily reduce their demand. Is this as much as they could. And that is not not just helping their son like old industrial consumption in factories in Europe but also you know the helping climate change for example because you know if we are reducing our consumption we're reducing the CO2 emission as well. And most importantly we are not funding the war that Putin has started against Ukraine. So I think that should be the message that you know we are in a prolonged war with Russia which uses we're just trying to it's against break. I'm gonna have to jump in because thank you so much for joining us this this afternoon. Really appreciate it. Cambridge University research associate Kong John. Want to bring you some quickly some breaking lines from the Bank of England's Catherine Mann. This isn't a published speak speech saying that they need to respond to inflation and that response should be front loaded. Expectations are drifting upwards for inflation. The case that recession may cut inflation is in complete. This is about hitting inflation hard. Even if there is a recession some telling words from her saying we can't be complacent. We need to act forcefully fast and forceful. Action are superior to grab some leaves folks. Certainly sounds like some jumbo rate hikes to come from the Bank of England will be 100 basis points as Luke hit Moore told us. Well we aren't seeing much of reaction from markets. Markets of course settling now. Here's how they're shaping up. Footsie one hundred just able to push into the green. Elsewhere DAX CAC getting hit. DAX down some 2 percent led by losses and juniper. Now coming up along with those UK monetary policy issues we're going to get more on the issues facing Liz Truss as the UK's next prime minister. We're going to discuss that next with Lord Karen Bill Moria. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with the news from around the world here's the first word I'm Angel Feliciano. Liz Truss has won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. The foreign secretary emerged victorious today after a two month Conservative Party leadership contest that started with 11 candidates and concluded with a runoff against former Chancellor of the Exchequer where she soon AK Trust made a short speech after the results were announced. My friends we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. Trust won't take power until Tuesday when she visits Queen Elizabeth the second in her set Scottish castle to be formally appointed. She will become Britain's third female prime minister. Global news 24 hours a day on air and top Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. Major Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. Danny Angel thank you so much. And let's get back to the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership race. We're now joined by Lord Karen but Morea vice president of the Confederation of British Industry. He's also a member of the House of Lords and chancellor of the University of Birmingham. Lord Campbell Maria thank you so much for joining us. You know we were talking about during the break this idea that it that it has been two months of not knowing who will be the next leader of the UK of the Conservative Party government. I'm wondering if among your constituency or more broadly there is there's any relief that we're just gonna get some form of leadership some form of policy put in place. We've been now waiting for this since the leadership challenge started on the 12th of July. And here we are almost two months later and we now know who our prime minister is going to be it's going to be list cross and she will be sworn in tomorrow. This is really good news that we can now get on with the urgent matter of helping businesses and consumers who desperately need help. And the analogy I've used time after time was serving president of the Confederation of British Industry is the government of the UK provided four hundred billion pounds worth of support to our economy to our businesses to all individuals. And that saved the country. We have very low unemployment. And I've said to the chancellor really soon. Going back a year and a half ago don't raise taxes. If you raise taxes it will stifle our recovery and stifle growth. Well he didn't listen. Now we've got less trust saying that she will not raise taxes. In fact she will cut taxes. She will keep corporation tax at 19 percent instead of putting it up to 25 percent. She will reduce and remove the 2.5 percent national insurance increase. This is all very good news because high taxes stifle the recovery and stifle growth. What we need is to incentivize investment and incentivize growth. So to that extent she's saying absolutely the right thing. But on top of that I've also said to the chancellor really soon I'm going back to the beginning of this year. In January I said you've helped four hundred billion pounds but you can't stop helping because the crisis is not over. The pandemic may be over but we've got to recover from it. And then we've had the sad war in Ukraine since the 24th of February. So it's like a tennis shock. You played the stroke. That's IBEX when you hit the ball. That's for it. So if you stop if you lose that argument over doing the net you need to follow or you follow through maybe another hundred billion pounds that may be necessary to save jobs to save businesses here. It's very a very fitting metaphor given we are in the middle of the US open. So I can't tell you how much I do appreciate it in this metaphor. But look at when it comes to taxes. There have been criticisms in terms of look this doesn't address consumers. It doesn't can. Addressing pensioners those of low income that will be feeling this burden if all it does is to worsen the fiscal picture for the U.K.. What do you say to those who make that argument. Not at all. We have now two situation about the fiscal and you got the monetary. You've got the Bank of England that is gradually putting up interest rates and to try and deal with this huge inflation that we've got across the board. But then you also got the situation where you're trying to prevent a recession as well. And you've got to look ahead in terms of growth because it's that growth that will get us out of this and create the jobs and that will create the taxes. It will pay down the debt. And that's why one's got to be bold at the moment. The urgent need right now in terms of energy is we've got a cap in this country that is almost two thousand pounds. It's going to almost double to over three and a half thousand pounds in less than a month's time. People will not be able to afford that. We've got a freeze set cap and there's a scheme that's been put in place suggested by some of our leading energy companies saying if we can freeze it for consumers now not put it up that will help them get through this winter which they will otherwise be unable to afford heating. And sadly they will be unable to afford to eat as well. So we've got to enable people to survive in businesses. There is no capital businesses businesses. Energy costs have gone up by 400 to 500 percent. There are pubs in this country that are shutting because they can't afford to stay open. So we've got to help these businesses. We don't want bankrupt businesses or bankrupt individuals. And it takes up to one hundred billion pounds to do that. It takes freezing that cap. And that's what we're going to do now to survive. Right now. Are you concerned. Lord Karen the sort of follow on effects for it. That to some degree it's a bandaid perhaps a necessary Band-Aid but would have long term implications and sort of wouldn't fix the underlying problem which is this lack of energy this lack of supply and a widening current account deficit for the UK. We've got to we've got to address things in the short medium and long term. And in the end you've got to remember the country is very very resilient. We've got phenomenal capabilities across the board as a very tiny country. We punch well above our weight. We're still the sixth largest economy in the world. So in terms of our capabilities I have no worries. My worries are about surviving right now. And when it comes to debt to GDP we're not even 100 percent. Many countries including United States as well over 100 percent of GDP at the end of the Second World War. Our debt to GDP was two hundred and fifty percent in this country. And we've had the biggest crisis global crisis in the world with the pandemic and now the Ukraine war since the Second World War. So this time you can understand if we need to borrow more to survive right now. And also there are other ways we've got inflation is also giving the government more headroom to be able to raise more money and increase taxes and fuel duties in this country as some of the highest in the world. You don't have that in the United States of America. We have some of the highest petrol duties in the world and that's very expensive business and consumers. We've got to help consumers in every way that we can. Energy costs investing in the future. Yes we've got the green strong opposition. We've neglected nuclear power in this country. We have to have a huge nuclear capability. We've got to start that again. We've got small modular reactors now nuclear power stations that can power a city the size of Sheffield that can be put up in five years. Rolls-Royce have that technology. We need to get on here at full speed. So if what you want. I mean it essentially does feel you know like almost Covid levels of support for this current economy for businesses. How confident are you that that is. Well we will indeed get. I'm very confident that this trust understands that we need to build our long term capabilities through cutting taxes and incentivizing investment and incentivizing growth but also the short term necessity of helping our country to survive and get through the next six to 12 months which will be crucial if we can get through that and things will settle down. Energy prices will settle down over the coming year. Hopefully this sad war in Ukraine will come to an end sooner and sooner rather than later. And we will be then in a very strong position to really grow going forward. But now's the time to do our best to help businesses and consumers at this time of extreme need. OK I'm afraid we're going to have to leave it there. Thank you so much for joining us. Lord Karen Bo Moria of the CBI. This is Bloomberg. Liz Trust will formally be appointed as UK prime minister tomorrow when she visits Queen Elizabeth the second in her Scottish castle Bloomberg's Lizzie Burton has been at 10 Downing Street watching the all the events unfold and what to watch. Up ahead. So Lizzie let's start with the here and now. We heard from Liz Truss earlier in the day. What were the big takeaways from her speech. Well done. It was a narrower than expected victory for less trust. But after this bruising battle that we've had all summer Lazarus will be Britain's third female prime minister. In her acceptance speech she very much targeted the Tory members who have selected her. She thanked her friend Boris Johnson. She's had her priorities would be tax cuts along with energy and the National Health Service. But if she wants to stay in power she's really going to have to broaden her appeal to the wider electorate. She's going to have to call the general election in 2024 or latest January 2025. And at the moment the polls say that she would lose to Labor. But the speech was also notably scant on detail. And that's what the millions of households who face energy poverty this winter are going to want. The same for the mark. Lizzie thank you very much. Bloomberg. Lizzie Borden there outside of 10 Downing. Now that does it for Bloomberg Markets on this Labor Day holiday in the US if you're off. I hope you are relaxing despite some of the drama we are seeing in Europe. We'll continue our coverage throughout the week of the energy crisis. I'm Dani Burger. This is Bloomberg.