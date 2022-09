00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. European stock futures plunge as the continent's energy crisis deepens with Russia turning off the taps. Rationing this winter now looks all but inevitable. The EU will consider emergency measures when ministers meet on Friday. It's not a surprise. Nobody should be surprised by these very last decision of the Russian government. We need to be prepared for cuts called gas supplies from Russia. All of this heaps pressure on the European Central Bank as it convenes this week. There are growing expectations for an unprecedented 75 basis point hike on Thursday. Oil surges on the possibility that OPEC plus may decide to trim production when the group meets later. And Dubai's IPO frenzy continues with road toll operator Sadeq set to sell a 20 per cent stake. We'll have the details on 8 a.m. across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. We have an energy crunch in Europe that is going into higher gear. And as a result risk assets as you would expect are under pressure. There is talk of rationing towards the end of the year in Europe after the Russian gas cut on the S & P 500 Mini just a little bit higher here. And that shows you the resilience of the US Visa V. What we've seen on euro stocks futures where we're called as much as three percent lower as a deeper European recession gets priced in us tends we're off to higher levels in terms of yields on Friday as more money flows into treasuries U.S. Census 3 1894 and then euro dollar in focus as well extending losses into a fourth week. Standard Chartered is talking about 97 cents before the end of the year. I want to get to this chart here. It's kind of set the groundwork on this Monday warning the power prices a year from now. This is the European set of energy contracts. Those could test new records. According to Medley Global Advisors they're looking at 350 to 400 euros per megawatt hour. These contracts are clearly not trading just yet. We're just under two hours away from the open. Let's talk about the financial risks right. In terms of energy suppliers facing collateral calls. Banks with the most exposure to the European utility sector. I spent some time thinking about this over the weekend. Look out for the likes of BNP HSBC and potentially Barclays as well on a fifth the board and get you a little bit of a gauge on where we stand with some of the energy prices. Well we do have a better understanding of where we stand with the countdown to the open plus meeting. We're call higher. We are trading higher on the Brent contract by as much as 2 percent. We understand from The Wall Street Journal that the Russians are opposed to an OPEC plus cut. J.P. Morgan is seeing the quarters remaining unchanged though demand is rising and they're looking potentially at one hundred and one dollars a barrel in the fourth quarter. I want to get to the markets in Asia now. Out to Juliette Saly. ISE joins us from our Singapore studio as always. Jules what's at the top of your agenda. Yeah well we were doing okay. Yusef until we started to see that three per cent slide in European equity futures in the beginning of the Asian trading session. So that is just weighing into sentiment here although no surprise you are seeing the likes of coal and gas stocks particularly in the likes of Australia rise. But regional stocks are down for a third session and we have seen the regional benchmark index now test those two year lows again. Particular weakness coming through in Hong Kong. A lot of those tech players being hit as well with the risk of US curbs on investment and then King dollar just really wading through into the currency space too. We had the PBS say once again said a stronger than expected fix for a ninth day in a row. But yet still you are seeing weakness in the offshore yuan at that two year low. The Korean one still holding at that 13 year low and really leading E.M. currencies lower today. Let's have a look at what's happening in China. 2 We had 140 cases announced in Chengdu. Of course that lockdown continuing and extending. And you have now seen the CSI 300 touch that key 4000 point level. What is going to give a boost to China. Equities will of course have been asking a lot of the guests on Bloomberg TV and radio. And I am live Pulse survey. And they say look you could see this record third term for President Xi Jinping give China's beleaguered stock market a welcome boost later in the year but the yuan is likely to continue to slide according to participants in that survey. Yousef. Joel thank you very much for the overview. We will check back in with you later in the program. That's at Juliette Saly. They're all going back to our top story kids. European ministers are going to discuss special measures to try and rein in soaring energy costs this week. And as the continent's crisis deepens after Russia shut off its gas taps our energy reporter Steven Steps since Key is going to join us. But we're also going to get out to our man and occur. And who is going to cover the monetary policy side of this. Because we're counting down to the ECB. These energy prices leave them in a very tight corner. Don't they end the. Really difficult space for the ECB use of markets talking about maybe a 75 basis points hike by the ECB which is quite unprecedented. The ECB are facing of course is that soaring energy costs will of course stoke inflation. But obviously that also risks a deeper recession. And that's the problem of the ECB have to deal with the ones. On the one hand they've got to move to try and carbon inflation where they can they can't really do a lot about gas prices but they have to act to cool brought inflationary pressures. On the other hand of course they that the region might be heading towards a deeper slowdown if not a deeper recession in fact. And the other point to consider in all of this might so much more complicated. What the Fed is doing is they have to consider the impact of higher rates on some of those weaker governments in particular Italy. A lot of focus on Italian borrowing costs. Of course they have an all important election coming up too. So the decision of the ECB this week is expected to be somewhere between going by 50 or going by 75 by the end. Outcome is expected to be the same. A lot of pain for the eurozone. On top of what's already happening with the energy crisis a dramatic weekend in terms of events and a lot to catch up on in terms of repricing and recalibrating. And I thank you for the analysis as always. That is the current in Hong Kong. Now I want to get to the new U.K. prime minister because that's going to be announced later in terms of who's officially taking over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday. They'll inherit a currency near the lowest in decades and an unprecedented surge in government borrowing costs. And then add on top of that record underperformance in domestic stocks. Let's head out to Bloomberg's David Finnerty for more. David this is a grim economic picture by any stretch of the imagination. What is going to really filter through here in terms of policy priority number 10. Yeah it's sad it's not a good outlook for whoever wins today would be less trust issues soon at the bookies favorite said it'd be less trust and she's came out of the weekend said she is to win. She will invoke an emergency budget very quickly within the first month. We're supposed to be positive. The economy up from sterling is safe for the gilts market. If get worried about well how big is that policy stimulus shall we say and also how it could be paid for because he's looking to roll back some taxes and corporate tax next year and the V.A. increase Sony and the national choice increase from earlier this year. So why we. Well okay. That's fantastic to stimulate. But how do you pay for this down the line. So that's not critical for gilts. Could add pressure to Sterling then moving forward. Certainly they'll be looking at other policies of hers in terms of billowy mandate. She tweaked that and dare I say Brexit. Does Article 16 get invoked at some point which could trigger deterioration in relation relations between the EU and UK which again is known as another sterling positive if it does. You know it doesn't help is that the dollar's moving from strength to strength the number of dollar index up three tenths of 1 percent as we speak. David thank you. Great to see you. That's Bloomberg's David Finnerty. When I get to the first world headlines now from around the world. And for that we cross back out to Jules. Thanks Yousef. China has extended its lockdown in Chengdu ordering more mass testing as it tries to contain a Covid outbreak. The megacities Central Jin Jiang district will further intensify lockdowns and extend control measures for at least three days. Chengdu is lockdown started on Thursday. At least two other parts of China are also under lockdown. Nationwide more than fifteen hundred cases were reported for Sunday. 140 of them in Chengdu. Pakistan has added another eight districts to its list of 80. Calamity hit areas. Torrential rain hit areas in the north that were previously unaffected causing flash flooding which submerged villages and swamped agricultural land. More than twelve hundred people have been killed and 33 million displaced as Pakistan confronts its highest rainfall in three decades. Voters in Chile have rejected a new constitution that prioritized social rights and the environment. Supporters said change would mean greater equality while detractors argued it would hurt growth and development. Investors have been closely watching the outcome in one of Latin America's richest nations. And Cyrus mystery the heir to one of India's oldest fortunes has been killed in a road accident. He was 50 form police a mystery and another passenger died when their car crashed near Mumbai. Mystery had an active role in his late father's conglomerate shareholder G. Paul Allen which built luxury hotels palaces and factories across Asia. He was also chairman of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Youssef. Thanks Jules. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot then of what else was to come on the show. We'll cover investment themes in this part of the world with Jefferies. Ali will buy it. Also discuss the upcoming Oprah Plus meeting. That's with me with Energy Aspects founder America. But up next Europe's worsening energy crisis hampered the market mood at the start of the week. We'll get some views from mine life threatening. That and much more. This is Bloomberg. This was sort of a sweet spot type report because we are still seeing solid wage growth. Probably too hot for comfort in isolation if it was a good number. I mean it gives some markets a chance to take a little bit of a sigh of relief from the Fed. A little bit of a sigh of relief. Economic data is good. Unemployment data is still really robust. The ISE and we just got it is good. I think these numbers were relatively close to what we expected. I doubt anyone's going to change their view radically on this good news. And the labor market can be bad news because the Fed will have to respond more. And so I think it's it's on a good path. The size of the labor force for the first time has now risen above pre pandemic levels. That has to give them at least a little comfort and says and suggest that maybe the labor market isn't quite as off balance as they thought. Some of our guests they're reacting to Friday's U.S. jobs report which hinted at an increase in labor supply that could potentially change the Fed's tightening path. Meantime Europe's energy crisis is front and center for markets this morning though with euro stocks 50 futures plunging after Russia shut off its key gas taps signaling a cold and difficult winter ahead for businesses and households. Let's bring it to a trade the head of macro strategy for Asia at Manulife Investment Management. So I just want to run you through a headline here that crossed the Bloomberg. The EU is going to require companies to stockpile break supply contract. So that includes a set of draft legislation ideas that have been seen by the FTSE that would give the European Commission considerable leeway to declare an emergency. Businesses are understood to be unhappy with the proposal. What are you telling clients this morning about shifts in the asset allocation mix given the news flow over the weekend. Hi Yusef. Just on that point it's really no surprise that businesses would be very unhappy about the sequestering of corporate assets but we are in a war economy. This is what the European officials have woken up to and that really changes everything. Radical policy that is still unthinkable to too many working in markets currently because it represents just such a departure from the institutional architecture and ideological paradigm that's prevailed for the past 40 years or so. All of that is now unraveling from an asset allocation perspective. It requires a very deep rethink about the way in which the market works starting with a reassessment of central bank puts for instance. But in terms of allocation we are still tilted towards a defensive strategy at the moment. Gazprom is saying that basically the pipeline is going to stay closed for now until there's clarity on how it can get fixed. So as you mentioned this is going to be something that's going to force a bit of a rethink. The market's lifetime is asking a more specific question about how consequential the impact is going to be. Which asset is going to get hit hardest by this new paradigm. That started to me okay at the moment. If you were looking at Europe specifically it really requires much more nuanced thinking. Whereas in the previous paradigm you could set it and forget it by just about anything and it would go off especially if you would be if you knew the central bank had your back at this point in time. We need to be much more considered and thoughtful. We would be tilting away from highly cyclical assets at the moment. And as I mentioned we are very much tilted defensively. So from a sectoral perspective as far as it pertains to Europe some of the winners if we want to look at the glass half full I think about the change in the European economic model it really has to now require significant investment and accelerate that green transition. European renewables sticks out to us as a winner in this environment. Aerospace and defense is also another winner. And that really is quite plain to say. Since the invasion of Ukraine those two particular areas have outperformed which may be very difficult to what to believe. Considering all things Europe has been sold off so well so aggressively. So how much sense does it make for the ECB to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. I mean I guess it makes sense from an inflation point of view but with energy prices doing what to doing. Growth is going to start collapsing even more. It's a fair question. Monetary policy is really tools to address demand side issues shortages and excess. Not really the best tool in the toolkit for addressing supply issues. However to the extent that a fair amount of commodity price inflation that we've seen not just in the U.S. to date but really over the last couple of years has been driven by a significant amount of speculative capital. From that perspective rate hikes do make sense in terms of really deflating that that speculative excess from the market. I look at U.S. equity futures on the S & P 500 where just a little bit higher. And that tells a story of relative resilience compared to the turmoil in Europe. To what extent is the turmoil going to show up on the shores of the Fed deliberations or throughout the remainder of this year. And could that shift a little bit what gets priced in in terms of rate hikes and potentially a bit of a pause. Oh what's going on in global macro and it's not unique to the Eurozone. Certainly not unique to the United States is that we are dealing with not only above target inflation but rising inflation as well as decelerating economic growth. Put that together as a stagflation regime which is bad news for risk assets given historically that has generated the worst possible returns. Let's put it kindly. It is a very challenging environment for risk assets currently stars as the United States is concerned. While the market deliberates on the binary recession or no recession call our concern is that we could be faced with four to six quarters of barely above zero growth below trend growth. And that to us is somewhat more insidious in terms of what it means for risk assets in terms of equities. Does look a little bit mispriced. Currently we are worried about earnings growth. Given our macroeconomic projections currently. How do you hedge against potential potential downside in some of the sort of benchmark assets. I mean the problem is when there's widespread risk aversion you've got pretty much every asset under pressure and that's been an issue. This correlation between different asset classes where would you add exposure to maybe prepare for a lot higher volatility through the end of the year. Oh there are your usual safe havens. A long duration is one inflation protection is another matter. As alluded to earlier European renewable energy for instance is just one case where you have significant significant outperformance of global assets. So there are there are many ways in which you are able to mitigate a lot of the volatility and risks that we're seeing in the current geostrategic environment. But broadly speaking in broad strokes sectors that we are more constructive on the likes of utilities consumer staples healthcare these generally rank higher than most other sectors. Given the lack of sensitivity to the economic cycle for instance as well as rising yields and also bottom up factors such as valuations demanded as well as margins. So there's been a fantastic chat. Thanks for making the time as always suturing today the head of macro strategy for Asia at Manulife Investment Management. So much more to come. This is Bloomberg. Global fuel shortage should encourage governments to embrace renewables. That's according to the US climate envoy John Kerry. He spoke to Bloomberg Haslinda Amin in Hanoi. How long do you think this energy crisis in Europe will last. Because one Belgian minister estimated that Europe could see 10 difficult winters. Look I think it's silly for me or anybody to predict where we're headed here except to say that this is dangerous and it requires responsible leadership to do everything in its power to bring people to the table and find peace to find an alternative way to resolve these issues. Do I think there are things that could be talked about and resolved here. Yes I do. But they also have to be right in the context of strategy and war and foreign policy. Thing is as a result if Germany is investing in gas facilities right now. Yes they are. But here's the way we at least look at it. There will be gas and oil pumped for some period of time no matter what. That's cooked in to the rate at which people are now saying we will reduce our emissions net zero by 2050 to get to net zero by 2050 which is a pretty universal goal. Now we need to reduce according to the scientists not me President Biden. But according to the scientists as a matter of mathematics and physics we must reduce emissions by at least 45 percent preferably 50 between now and 2030. So you can do that by using gas to some degree if it replaces coal or replaces oil. Why. Because gas is 50 percent less polluting. So for a period of time if you're using gas in place of coal that's again that's a reduction in emissions. But after you reach 2030 or somewhere in that vicinity in order to get to net zero by 2050 you must be reducing the emissions from the gas. And remember it's only 50 percent less not 100. So it's still emissions problems. And I think President Biden understands and his policy embraces the notion we can use gas to transition but it must be transitional or capturing all of the emissions. And and and so replenishing some of what we needed to keep Europe and its economy humming or to heat homes in very cold places. And so what that will be necessary in the short term of the transition that nobody should be fooled into thinking oh well you know because of Ukraine we can just forget about going ahead and deal with dealing with the climate crisis. No no no. You can't forget about that crisis. It has to be dealt with simultaneously. Oh is that John Kerry speaking earlier to Bloomberg Television. Want to get to the Middle East markets. Give you a bit of an overview of where we stand as of late Sunday trading day which includes most of the markets with exception of Dubai in Abu Dhabi decided the Dow. Well I mean we're seeing a little bit of an eking out of upside to fifth of 1 percent. What caught my eye was some of the big moves in energy and capital goods. You had weakness still creep through from consumer durables and some of the rates as well. Qatar down a third of one percent. Let's get the board again and get you. The market action on this Monday morning with the energy shock being digested after the Russian gas cut on the S & P 500 were called higher by a quarter of one per cent. But what a contrast across the Atlantic or down just about three point one percent on the euro stocks 50 futures as a deeper European recession gets priced. Then we just caught up with to Trent from Manulife Investment Management. He was saying this is going to mean going back to the drawing board. This means a big rethink from the very basic variables in terms of inputs to your asset allocation mix. Let's hit the board and get to the energy details. This is the state of play. And remember an absence of Russian gas only compromises what Europe says for the winter. It also means that there could be more consumption of oil barrels. So that's why you're seeing Brent crude squeezing higher by about two point two percent natural gas in the United States. This is two point one percent higher. We get a real feel of the market reaction at 10:00 a.m. Dubai time. This is when the European energy contracts are expected to come online. Also movement here in heating oil up almost 4 percent. The coverage continues from Dubai. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning European stock futures plunge as the continent's energy crisis deepens with Russia turning off the taps. Rationing this winter now looks all but inevitable. The EU will consider emergency measures when ministers meet on Friday. It's not a surprise. Nobody should be surprised by these very last decision of the Russian government. We need to be prepared for or to cut the gas supply from Russia. All of this heaps pressure on the European Central Bank as it convenes this week. There are growing expectations for an unprecedented 75 basis point hike on Thursday. Oil surgeons on the possibility of helping. Plus they decide to trim production when the group meets later. And Dubai's IPO frenzy continues with throat to operate a solid set to sell a 20 percent stake. We'll have the details. Let's circle back to the market action in Asia. Juliette Saly has all the important moves from our Singapore studio. Jules how's it looking. Yeah not a great day. You said when you couple the energy crisis with these lockdowns in China we have got the regional benchmark index at its lowest level since June 2020 down for a third session and significant weakness coming through in the China and Hong Kong markets. This news as well about the risk of US curbs on investment particularly in the tech space weighing in on the Hong Kong market which is down by about one point three per cent. We're also seeing a lot of pain in the neck space. Now we know this is a dollar strength story in part but it also is about the resilience of some of these economies in Asia. And once again we had the BBC set a stronger than expected yuan daily fix for a ninth day in a row but it hasn't lifted the renminbi. You can see China's yuan there 6 9 3. So still holding it that two year low and continued weakness in the South Korean one as well which is at a 13 year low against the dollar. So these currency crisis straight spelling some trouble across emerging markets. The cheapest one could undermine the export appeal of other nations. So we're particularly seeing the likes of the one and the one under most pressure that Yousef. And from the emerging market fronts of the yuan I take you to the yen. We're just around the 140 mark. But now a new bearish call on the end. What are the details. Yeah absolutely and we know this is all about the interest rate differentials with the BMJ still on their accommodative path and the tightening from the Fed so Goldman Sachs now saying you could see the yen which as you say is at 140 by 145 it around three months time. So that is quite a start call from where they previously had began holding at around 125 in six months time though they see a little bit more strength in the A1 as saying around 135. This is their previous call of 125 and the yen should get back to around 125 according to Goldman in 12 months. Let's have a look at the pain though that you have seen in this currency over the past 12 months. Again on this Kindle a story where the dollar risen some 28 per cent against the Japanese currency Yusuf. Forty 145 is about three point six percent down from current levels. Just jaw dropping. The losing streak that we've seen you will say thank you for that. That's Juliette Saly there. Want to get back to this part of the world because the buyer is planning to sell a 20 percent stake in road toll operator. And the latest in the Emirates plan to list 10 state owned firms. The IPO is expected to raise about a billion dollars. Simone Foxman has more so small. And I pass a lot of the solid tolls here and it does cost an arm and a leg. If you have quite a bit a few journeys to do what our investor is going to be watching as this listing approaches. Yes it does Yousef but investors are really going to be looking at this IPO as a sort of bellwether for how the rest of the year may go for IPO is in this region. Remember the IPO market was very hot. Earlier this year we seemed to see these massive bumps in debut trading. But in the last couple of IPO they haven't seen that same sort of strength in earlier in the year of the same Dubai backed companies that have gone and listed haven't done very well. So the likes of T Come and D1. They both lagged the six plus percent rise in the Dubai stock market this year. So not really positive. You know with Sally however we are looking at potentially a different story. We've seen you know Dubai economic activity quite hot. Lots of people in Dubai. And so that may be something that could be helpful to this IPO. Also something that investors are going to have to consider an announcement that came in this IPO which is that the Roads and Tourist and tourism authority I'm sorry the Roads and Transport Authority excuse me may introduce congestion pricing dynamic pricing essentially to try and cut down congestion. So making certain lanes or more expensive driving in those lanes or increasing the kind of tolls that are going to be expected at certain times of day again. The message here to cut down on congestion. But that may actually affect the kind of income stream. That's all you can expect. Yeah I mean you stay in our own Sheikh Zayed Road in downtown Dubai and it's like almost a car every second on each lane. So that's almost 400 cars a minute. Remarkable. In the meantime let's stay with the region because Saudi Arabia's banking regulator they've named a new crypto chief. What does that mean for crypto in the kingdom since they were quite conservative from the get go. They were and what they seem to be dipping a toe into the crypto waters maybe looking to Dubai and looking to some of this success that the UAE has had in attracting financial firms. What we know at the moment is that most NASDAQ he was previously a managing director at Accenture. He's come in. He's been appointed the head of Crypto. He's reports to the deputy central bank governor for technology and development. Right now banks are banned from processing crypto transactions and this is something they actually reiterated relatively recently. But there have been work arounds for various trading. However we could see Saudi Arabia start to be a little bit more tolerant with crypto as this market becomes a little bit older. And again with that look towards Dubai as those two capitals as those two cities rather increasingly compete for talent talent around technology talent around the knowledge economy. The competition for talent. Hopefully it will yield the competition for salaries as well. What about the latest data on inflation in Turkey. What are we looking at. Economists expect we're gonna get eighty one plus percent year on year rise in inflation in August. They do believe that prices are going to rise about 2 percent on a month on month basis. Now that would be the slowest growth in prices in quite a few months. And this may indicate that we're nearing sort of the end of this increasing rise in numbers that we've seen month after month. But that remains at a very high level something that's going to deeply affect the Turkish economy. And we've looked at various measures of economic confidence of producer confidence that have been slipping over the past couple of months. This number really key to trying to understand how the Turkish economy is going to perform in the rest of the year. We saw incredible GDP numbers well over 7 percent. But can those continue. That's the big thing. Economists are asking particularly since some of this GDP growth seems to have been consumers front loading reloading purchases specifically because they knew inflation was going to go higher. That's why that number so key to understanding the Turkish economy story. Simona thank you very much. Great catching up. That's a Simone Foxman NIKKEI of Finance Center in Doha. We still have much more coming your way. This is Bloomberg. Oil is surging this morning on the possibility that OPEC plus may decide to trim production when it meets later. It also comes as Europe's energy crisis worsens. The G7 nations endorsed a plan to try to cap the price of Russia crude. Let's get out some read to send the co-founder and director of research at Energy Aspect. I'm Rita. Let's get to the story of the hour. And that is there on the natural gas prices specifically the European contracts were about 80 minutes away from the open. There's some notes I've read that suggests 350 to 400 euros per megawatt hour. What is likely to happen you think. Or we think DCF is going to absolutely jump at open simply because as you've pointed out I mean Russia has found a leak quote unquote on North Stream. It was down for scheduled maintenance. It was due back up. Obviously it's not too much of a coincidence that the leak comes just as G7 countries announced a price cap on oil. Now having said that I really do believe that some of the price cap or rather the G7 price cap is actually completely pointless. These countries were going to ban Russian oil anyways so it's actually not going to make any difference. So it's very possible and we've highlighted this before as well that Russia could actually keep tampering or rather I would say keep the pressure on Europe simply by not allowing some of these pipes to come back are constantly turning it on and off not allowing inventories to build. So this could have very much been their plan all the way through. It just happened that it came on the day that the price cap was announced. I mean the issue for Europe right now is not so much whether there are alternatives in the long term right. I mean there's no doubt about that but it's about bringing that supply on in a short amount of time. How much progress are they going to realistically make to close that gap before the winter and sort of before the beginning of next year. I mean exactly like you said I think long term that's what the governments are focused on that all we want to reduce our dependence on Russian oil and gas. But it is really this window not just this winter is the coming few winters. Yes. European storage is relatively full now well over 85 percent. But that's not going to be enough to keep us going through the winter. We've already baked in some significant cuts in industrial activity about 15 PCM because we'd be absolutely and strongly believed that you need to get demand to go down to balance this market. They just won't be enough supplies. LNG is making a dent for sure but there are there are limits to how much Europe can take off LNG. We've seen coal comeback. We've seen renewables and nuclear of course small amounts coming back. Oil is back in the power generation. So all forms of other fossil fuels and non fossil fuels will be in demand to keep the economy going. But ultimately we are looking at demand destruction mainly from the industrial sector but potentially even from risk on. I'm looking at the brand to enter the crude price and we're seeing even more momentum to the upside. About two point three percent as we speak. Emily Chang How much of this has to do with the cut off of Russian gas from mainland Europe. Is this because more barrels are going to be used. Or is this related to the opaque plus meeting. What would you point to as the primary driver of price action this morning on the sleeves of the Brent market or just generally to the oil market has defied logic for most of the last month and a better I would say it's been reacting to and really bearish. I would say even to bullish headlines. So it's hard for me to tell you exactly which one. But yes you highlighted a bunch of factors which I would say contributing to the price move. You saw some of that come through on Friday Iran. The talks haven't clearly gone well. The latest round US and European ministers saying that the the response from Europe is only a response from Iran is actually unconstructive. And the market had been pricing in the return of Iran. I think that's a big one as well. Of course with Russia turning off or at least saying that there's a geek in this one there are alternative flows still going on into into Europe but at least within this one. Again the expectation is that there could be even more oil switching. So that's bullish for demand of course. Then you've got the OPEC meeting like you say. Well I think there are some that are expecting a cut. But right now I would still say on balance the group might hold production steady rather than actually talking because there is no clarity on Iran. I'm Rita. I mean you talk about the Russian position The Wall Street Journal is writing based on sources that the Russians are against an opaque plus cut which might seem counter intuitive on first glance. Where are the Saudis likely to stand in this conversation. I actually completely disagree with that article I saw it yesterday and I even I think I even saw the original article which it was based on all our sources be it in the Gulf be it in Russia. It's been very clear to us that look Russia is very dependent on the Middle East in terms of being able to sell their oil right now. A lot of it is going via Fujiwara and just the region and the Middle East is actually absorbing a lot of fuel oil itself. And again OPEC's class is very very important for Russia right now given all the Western sanctions. So there is complete unanimity when it comes to Russia Saudi Arabia and. Plus as a whole we really don't think Russia is going to oppose anything that the group as a whole comes up with. I'm looking here at a note from JP Morgan and they're talking about a hundred and one dollars a barrel by the end of the year. When you look at some of the demand metrics that are the foundation of much of your analysis what does it tell you about where we stand on that side of the equation. I think that's the biggest concern I have right now. It's not on the supply side. It's not on the fact that you've actually got OPEC's back capacity is still very very low. But it's much more the fact that China is still not opened up. And if anything it keeps taking a step back. What's with these du Covid breakouts and lock down. So that for me is the single biggest risk for higher oil prices this year and next year because our balance as we have China slowly reopening and growing next year not this year but next year after the party Congress on the 16th of October this year. Everywhere else demand is still very solid. You've seen huge upward revisions to U.S. demand even Europe with all the hardships while demand continues to be strong. So it's really if you look at it from an economic point of view personal disposable income is high. And that's why you're not seeing the impact on oil especially given all the subsidies. But we really need China to come back and China to come back and cruel to make sure that the declines we're going to be getting in Europe and us next year is offset and globally on demand can continue to grow. I'm Rita. I really appreciate your insights on a crucial day like this. That's I'm Rita Sand. I mean I'd say thank you for getting up early. I wish I had your kind of energy at five forty in the morning London time. Founder and director of research at Energy Aspects. Thanks again sir. Much more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. Egypt's struggle to win investors back to local debt is adding urgency for the government to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund. With external capital markets all but closed. The lack of demand has shuttered one of the main sources of funding the nation has left at home. Joining us now for a deeper look is on. They will by managing director of EMEA Economics and strategy at Jefferies International Idea. I mean the billion dollar question in excess of a billion dollars really is when are we going to get the breakthrough with the IMF. It keeps getting rolled on from week to week to week. When is it going to come. Yeah that's absolutely what's keeping markets on its toes. Exactly. I think given the changes at the central bank most recently just enough time for for the new central bank governor to to join basically the negotiations. I think we are expecting the announcement of a staff level agreement this week cranky to be honest mainly because a lot of work on the negotiating has been done. And there was really just the critical parts of agreeing on the new exchange rate and monetary framework. And also if Egypt wants to have the board meeting for the IMF happening in a month's time which it so badly needs in order to stabilize the foreign exchange but also improve market sentiment it needs at least a month to do so. And that is important ahead of the World Bank IMF meeting in October in mid-October. So we we're expecting it this week or next week at the latest. Okay. I mean all you talk about an agreement on the foreign exchange side of things. I'm staring at the spot rate for the Egyptian pound and we're at 19 20 1925. They're about 12 months forwards on the currency sort of where trade is expected a year from now. That's just short of 24 against the U.S. dollar. Which of the two has got it right. You think. Well there is no doubt that a weakening of the exchange rates and a gradual basically drifting downwards is inevitable but also necessary inevitable because in the absence of a big cash injection whether it's through multilateral funding or through the return of flows into the markets it is central bank will need to weaken the exchange rates in order to make it and meet necessity. Financing needs. I mean like imports of necessity etc. I mean the the the easy foreign exchange is Erik Schatzker level in Egypt and external funding needs exceeds 30 30 billion dollar for the next 12 months. So it is necessary to fight to keep weakening the currency. I didn't get a commitment from you though where you think it's kind of going to stabilize. Because for me the range between 19 and 24. That's that's that's too big a range. So help me help narrow that down for me. I would think they need at least another 15 percent depreciation of the currency so that it would take you up take you around 20 22 or something. I think the leap. The longer it takes for them to reach an agreement has the higher it will drift. But but I. But I do not think that we are going into yet another step devaluation i.e. moving it to 22 and then fixing it there. That would defeat the whole purpose of bringing back back flows ensuring the sustainability of the debt and also changing this this approach to using reserves to stabilize the currency and keeping a carry trade that everybody wants to benefit on but everybody wants to be the first to get out. The other component of your research over the weekend is around what OPIC plus is likely to do. What do you think is the thesis going into today's meeting. Well I mean given that I think there are two there are different forces putting putting into do two different than action. On the one hand you have the dimmer prospects looking increasingly worrying who is with what's happening with prospects for growth slowdown recession in Europe China. China's growth getting more worrisome. Fed tightening this year spilling into higher rates in E.M. and causing higher E.M. higher incentive to higher rates in central banks. So all everything is arguing here for for higher ed for studies lower demand prospects. But on the other hand we we are seeing geopolitical risks putting question on supply whether in Libya or Iraq. Now that Iraq has stabilized it has been a peaceful few weeks down the line. Let's see. That would be a prospect for a solution. I would argue that IBEX us might my my my basically be a bit more cautious especially that the Iran Jihye Lee away. Also negotiations seem to be getting yet more complicated or delayed. So. So I don't I don't think they will cut immediately. But but. But prospects of a cut down the line remain remain very high. I mean historically there's always a surprise in the offing sometimes a big surprise so that I wouldn't be too sure about these meetings. I thank you for getting up early early on my way there and not dropping any economics and strategy at Jefferies International. I'll let you get back to the markets pulse for you because we're looking here. Yes. Said a resilient story out of the United States on Labor Day on the S & P 500 were called about a fifth of one percent higher. But it's a very different story in European equity futures down three points or 5 percent. Talk of energy rationing after the Russian gas cut. A deeper European recession gets priced in and that is percolating through some of these valuations as investors prepare for potentially a very cold winter. Let's give you the overview then of the energy space because we have only a limited amount of metrics that we can work with. And some of these are U.S. contract. So for Brent natural gas and heating oil specifically the WTI contract on the crude side is up 2 percent. But important to note that within the next sixty five minutes the European energy contracts are going to come back on line and we could see new records Medley Global Advisors looking at 350 to 400 euros per megawatt hour and then think about the ripple effect through the economy. The collateral calls potentially bank exposure European utility sector. The coverage is going to continue on all of these themes and beyond from London to the rest of the world. This is Bloomberg.