00:00

To what degree is this a correction from what we've seen in years past or is it the start of a secular bond bear market. Well it's a brilliant question and the only question really if you're a fixed income investor Danny you know how far can we go from here. You know for all of my lifetime basically or certainly as long as I've been looking at financial markets yields have been on that steady run lower and lower. Central bank rates have come lower and lower. Inflation has been under control. And now like a jack in the box you know we're bursting higher with the inflation. Central banks need to lift those rates aggressively. And that's very damaging for fixed income for bonds you know which which you've been in that lock down in that lock up all of these years. I said the question is can we get back into that trend. Although those reasons that have been depressing inflation all of those reasons that have been keeping rates low for so long are they going to come back or is this sort of a new era. The people that we're speaking to for the story today is suggesting you know maybe this is now a time when we're going to see a sustained period of higher yields not just for the next year as the likes of the Fed the ECB tried to get inflation back under control. But maybe it's a more permanent fixture in the markets. Now though we're going to see Seaway risking in bonds in credit and a lot more fluctuations in price from here on. And of course along with these drivers impacting the bond market we've certainly seen them impacting the yen as well at 140 that key psychological level. At what point do we look at a yen and say OK the BFG is going to do more than verbal intervention they need to step in. This will become damaging for Japan. Fast fascinating again and no sign yet really. I mean the rhetoric that we're getting from the finance ministry from the Japanese government is still you know sudden moves on. Good but nothing more aggressive than that. Nothing kind of like this raising the ante here for the ethics traders and with the yield gap between Japan and the rest of the world so wide. No wonder that the yen continues to weaken as well. You know the cash going elsewhere to look for a better yield basically. But to be edgy the policymakers the government all seem reasonably comfortable so long as it's not a short sharp move into uncharted territory. No more drift. We can see the domestic view is that the BMJ said decorator said to Jackson Hole we're not changing our policy anytime soon. And at the moment everybody is listening to their message and prepared to believe it's.