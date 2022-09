00:00

Well U.N. U.N. officials did visit surgeon Jan back in May. This report's been a long time in the making. Do we know why. It's been years in the making actually and a big barrier to the sort of report coming out in a more timely way has been the trip to Shin Jong. Earlier in the year by Michelle Michelle Bachelet. That took a while to organize and confirm partly of course because of Covid but also because of reluctance on China's side to have such a high level delegation visits. Shin Jang and poke around there see what they could uncover in terms of alleged human rights abuses. So that definitely was a delaying factor. And but you know get down to the wire. Down to the very last day of her tenure she waited until the report was ready and then just dropped it earlier this week. It's quite a damning report as you mentioned. And the pushback from China has been very very strong. It is a damning report Colleen. How significant is it. How much bite will it have. Well I think a key area of significance for this report is that you know in the past while these allegations have been fairly common they've been coming from sort of private research institutes or academics. And that's made it really easy for China to dismiss them and to bring into question the credibility of the authors of those reports. But with this U.N. report they cannot do that. This is the U.N. after all. And this is not an organization that China has praised heavily in the past and held it up as a sort of example of global multilateralism. So this is very significant in terms of now there's not much room for people to debate anymore. Whether or not human rights are taking abuses are taking place in changing.