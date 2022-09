00:00

Some of you and your research make it clear that the United States is keen to make this deal with Iran happen for a wide range of reasons. How do we then interpret the latest reaction from the US. Clearly you are put in a corner by the Iranians. Well it's a negotiation so obviously there's is going to be a lot of back and forth. The good sides to it is that they are talking they are trying. It's very very serious stocks. Obviously the sticking points are significant. What do we do with the sanctions. You know how it goes with sanctions once you put them on. It's difficult to withdraw them. So this is not the end of the story. They're going to continue these stocks. But very clearly even if it goes through it won't necessarily be easy in the end. The US do feel that there needs to be a little bit more supply. But on the other hand GOP probably wants to maintain a price level at around 100. So we continue to see a lot of uncertainty when it comes to to supply. But basically if you if you get these barrels from from Iran you might see OPEC react to that. If we don't get these barrels from from Iran then probably stays stays put. So again in terms of supply it's not about how the two will interact considering the weakness that we see in demand. I appreciate it's been a long week and it's Friday but I'm still going to try and get you to quantify for our global audience the probability of a breakthrough in these negotiations between Iran and some of the Western powers on a nuclear deal and getting more Iranian barrels on the market. We would put that probability slightly above 50 percent. So you know for all for us all the efforts that are being done into reviving these negotiations driving this negotiation through accepting the back and forth negotiating around that is that they at least want to try. So we need to put the probability above 50 percent when it comes to the likelihood of that deal. And that will be our our view today. Despite the heavy week indeed. Saudi Arabia is enjoying a significant windfall from excess oil revenues. Yes we are above the break even price. It depends of course what you're looking at in terms of the fiscal metrics. But what would you say is the key vulnerability in the Saudi economy as we continue to digest the impact of both higher interest rates and potentially lower energy prices where whereas the chink in the armor. Well that said basically there is a obviously a significant tightening cycle in the US that has to be followed in the region and in the kingdom. Considering the currency pegs. So this is this is basically the key challenge for these economies. I mean they are doing well on the non oil sector. They are doing relatively well obviously on the oil sector with the windfalls of this. This increase oil price. But now they are going to have to face two headwinds. Basically one is the monetary tightening and locally. You know that follows the one in the US and the impact it can have on the property sector. And the second one is the fact that you know do they are oil is being subsidized locally. We are still seeing slightly higher inflationary pressure which is going to dent the disposable income of households. So maybe we we have seen big growth in the region at a very high level. So it's OK if it kind of peaks there. But clearly having the monetary tightening in front and may be a less positive story on household disposable income maybe we see some sort of easing in that growth cycle in the final quarter of the year and perhaps the first quarter of next year. The dollar strengths narrative has fed through all the conversations here on Bloomberg TV over the last few weeks. Sandy I look at the euro Saudi Arabian real cross and I look at it because of course the real is pegged to the dollar. So that period itself is not indicative of how much leverage Saudi Arabia enjoys today in some of these markets. This is a story of a euro real that's dropped significantly from four point three to the three point seven four three one today. I mean if this begins to shift is this going to be another source of potential inflation risks for the kingdom and the rest of the Gulf. Well we we need to be heading to an end of that story of euro weakness and potentially dollar dollar strengths and and what that means far for the ISE so. We're going to gain clarity in the coming weeks. Obviously today we have a job report into us. We're going to get an important CPI report on September 13. We want to make sure that the progress that we've seen on July CPI is going to continue in this. And if that's the case know despite the Jackson Hole comments by Jerome Paul clearly the Fed is trying to identify what is the level of restrictive monetary policy they want to pose. Our view is three seventy five. Maybe it's four. Maybe it's 350. But when the market state starts settling around that level which which is basically what we see now maybe that dollar's strengths euro weakness story comes to an end and we we settle around there specially considering that there is a bit of an under appreciation on what the Europeans are doing to offset the lack of gas supply from Russia. Between you know LNG imports. Consumption cuts. So maybe that story is currently peaking.