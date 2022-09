00:00

Well let's dive into the broader markets today. Maybe you want to mention cotton maybe not. But as we're saying OK we're in this global bond bear market. It's perhaps a delineation without too much behind it at this moment. But how does that set us up into non-farm payrolls today Mark. So I think two things to put is one is like this 20 percent alienation from bond bear market. I think it is it's aged in one sense because it is really quite dramatic for bonds. We don't normally get bond bear markets which is why they're so remarkable with this. It's not like stocks but that provides the other part of the story about why it's less interesting is in terms of the bonds are meant to be much lower volatility. The reason you normally in your 60 40 portfolio you have more in bonds is because they're lower volatility. And therefore you know it was quite clear that we've been in a bond bear market all year. You can pick any arbitrary classification you want. But if you didn't know that back in January well you've had a very very loss making year. How does it set us up for non-farm payrolls. Well what I think is interesting is that going into Jackson Hole you know a week ago we were talking about this on this show this idea that many people are kind of going rates have gone too far. The risk for Jackson Hole is for yields to come much lower because you know Paul won't kind of fulfill the hawkishness as is expected. We push back on that idea and we said no. The market is not that position for hawkishness yet. And I think we have been fighting this move for over a week. And again this week everyone's going oh the pain traders for yields to come lower because everyone is fully priced to hawkishness. We've caught up with adults. I actually think that we've got the pain trade here is for yields to go even higher again. And so I don't know what the date is going to come through in non-farm payrolls but I will say that I think there'll be an asymmetric reaction if we get a strong print a stronger dollar and stronger yields. I think that's where the bigger reaction function is. I think if we get a soft jobs number yes sure we might get a quick pullback but we'll be quickly moved on again to focus on the fact that gonna get higher dots later this month. Well it sort of sort of in the same vein of you know bad news is good news. Good news is bad news. Do you think there's some degree to which the Fed is no longer just saying that look weaker jobs numbers are an outcome of tighter policy but instead are looking for cracks in the labor market to actually confirm that they are making a difference that they are making a dent in the inflation fight that they need those weaker figures in order to start thinking even thinking about pulling back. So they definitely need to curb aggregate demand and that's going to require the jobs market getting hurt. I don't I'm sure they're stuck in a weird scenario where they don't really want weaker jobs market but they keep on getting more and more nervous when it's not weakening. They know that weaker jobs market is a side effect of what they must achieve. They must curb aggregate demand because inflation is uncorked and uncorked. Inflation does not come controlled without curbing aggregate demand. Mark I got to just squeeze in here while we're talking about arbitrary levels. 114 dollar yen does mean anything to you. Not at all. I think dollar yen is going to go a lot higher again over the next six months. I think people get very excited by these arbitrary levels. But the fact is the yen has the most negative carry in the world. It has policy rates that are deeply low in the rest of the world is hiking rates. It doesn't have good growth. It's got a negative terms of trade shock. It's gotten nothing positive.