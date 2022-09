00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We can't let the integrity of our elections be undermined for that is a path to chaos. Look I know Polish policies can be fierce and mean and nasty in America. I get it. I believe in the give and take of politics in disagreement and debate and dissent. We're a big complicated country. But democracy endures only if we the people respect the guardrails of the republic. Only if we the people accept the results of free and fair elections. Only if we the people see politics not as total war but mediation of our differences. Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election. Either they win or they were cheated. And that's where the major Republicans are today. They don't understand what every patriotic American knows. You can't love your country only when you win. It's fundamental. American democracy only works. Only if we choose to respect the rule of law and the institutions that were set up in this chamber behind me. Only if. We respect our legitimate political differences. I will not stand by and watch. I will not the will of the American people be overturned by wild conspiracy theories and baseless evidence street claims of fraud. I will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost. I will not stand by and watch the most fundamental freedom in this country the freedom to vote and have your vote counted and be taken from you and the American people. Fluff. As your president I will defend our democracy with every fiber of my being and I'm asking every American to join me.