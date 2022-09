00:00

And we're getting another reminder today at the dislocation between gilts yields up again 10 basis points on the front end here in the UK 312. Currently the pressure on the pound and the pressure continues 115 on studying 115. Thirty five. What is your assessment of the financial risks within the UK. Are we facing potentially a currency crisis there in the UK. Well you know I wouldn't say currency crisis but I do think that the UK is in a uniquely difficult and challenging economic situation even relative to the situations in the US or Europe or China. You know I think the UK is facing a negative supply shock in the form of Brexit and the aftermath of Brexit. That's independent of the energy shock that's hitting it alongside Europe alongside risks to growth from broader monetary policy tightening. And so you know if we think about the pricing of UK assets especially fixed income assets UK bonds still even after this increase still have some of the lowest real interest rates in the world. And so the question is is that reasonable. Is that a reasonable risk premium given those those other challenges facing the economy. I think it's very reasonable to take note that the risk premium in UK assets needs to be higher because of the supply shock risk from Brexit because of the economic risks because of the risks we know or are heading towards the consumer. So I think that's still a bad UK assets story. Now UK equities because they're somewhat inversely correlated with the currency could do better on a currency hedge basis but pound lower and gilt yields higher are the way that we think the risks are skewed.