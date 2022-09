00:00

Easy question from that is where's the bottom in the euro. Where's the bottom in European equity. Just take the Europe euro stocks 50. Yes. So. So for the euro we think it continued to push lower. I do think a challenge with foreign exchange especially a currency like the euro is it's cheap on valuation measures. But you know I don't think valuation has been a particularly effective three month or six month signal in currencies. And you know you have a currency with bad momentum. You have a currency with very low yield relative to something like the dollar. So you know the factors that might otherwise support it also aren't aren't there. So we think it continue to move lower now. You on the equity side I think it seems reasonable that we could see some retest of the lows we saw in June. The best thing European equities have going for them is they have degraded significantly. You know for PE on MSCI Europe is is back down near the Covid lows which which is a good thing. But we do think that there is still some downside to the earnings side in Europe. We think the earnings at that forward P is based off of are still too high. And we think those downgrades will happen. We think those downgrades will probably happen ahead of the third quarter earnings season. And so that's a next kind of 30 day story. And the markets are in Europe. Had they priced in this energy shock. Is it fully priced in at this point. I think it's hard to say. It's fully priced in largely because of I think that earnings story we just discussed where we're forward earnings estimates in Europe are still showing pretty strong growth this year. They're showing growth again next year. That that doesn't necessarily seem consistent with a significant energy shock and pressure and the ensuing pressure on margins. It doesn't seem consistent with a recession even if we think that some of that growth is associated with strength in the on the commodity side. And and also you know all of this energy risk just raises enormous uncertainties. So I do think it would be reasonable for the market to price in higher risk premiums because there is this large cloud of uncertainty around how these issues and how the policy response plays out. So you know look there is a I think a scenario where Europe looks a lot better next year because we're through a little all of this uncertainty. But you know we have to get there first.