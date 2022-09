00:00

JONATHON: THE DAY IS UP ON THE S & P 500. LIVE FROM THE CITY, GOOD MORNING. FUTURES DOWN SEVEN TENTS OF 1%. > > GOODBYE, AUGUST. CARLO, SEPTEMBER. > > GOODBYE -- YOU GET THE CPI COMING OUT IN SEPTEMBER. > > THE TWO-YEAR BOND YIELD IS AT A HIGH THAT WE HAVEN'T SEEN SINCE LATE 2007. > > WE ARE GOING SEE A LOT OF VOLATILITY. > > CONSUMER SENTIMENT HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY ABYSMAL THE ENTIRE YEAR AND SPINNING HAS BEEN FINE. > > IN SOME SENSE, WE HAVE THE REAL ECONOMY LIKELY RESPONDING TO RISK. JONATHON: I'M NOT GOING TO BLOW UP THE SHOW BECAUSE TWITTER HAS ANOTHER PROBLEM. JOINING US NOW, KATIE KAMINSKI AND DARRELL CRONK. > > HAVE TO BE HONEST, THIS IS WHAT WE BEEN PREDICTING SINCE EARLIER THIS SUMMER. WE WERE WORRIED THE MARKET WAS TOO OPTIMISTIC IN THAT REALITY WAS GOING TO SET IN. THAT'S EXEC OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING. THAT SHORT BOND TRADE IS CONTINUING. YOU ARE ALSO SEEING A STRONG DOLLAR. THE ONLY THING THAT HAS CHANGED DIRECTION IS THE COMMODITY BLOCK, WHICH IS SHOWING RESECTION -- RECESSION-TYPE VOLATILITY. THE ONLY THING THAT HAS CHANGED DIRECTION IS THE COMMODITY BLOCK, WHICH IS SHOWING RESECTION -- RECESSION-TYPE VOLATILITY. JONATHON: IT'S ABOUT PERSISTENCE. WALK US THROUGH. > > I THINK IT IS MORE LIKE, "WAKE ME UP WHEN SEPTEMBER ENDS ." THIS IS THE WORST MONTH OF THE YEAR FOR THE DOW AND S & P HISTORICALLY. BUYBACKS WILL WANE ON THIS MIDMONTH BECAUSE AS COMPANIES GO INTO THE BLACKOUT PERIOD, WE ARE GOING TO STOP THE BUYBACKS AND WE ALSO EXPECT A HEAVY DOSE OF EARNINGS REVISIONS IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. THEY HAVE BEEN SOMEWHAT RESISTANT TO DOING THIS AT SOME POINT. JONATHON: RISK ASSET RALLYING SPOKE FOR THEM. EVERYONE IS ON SAME PAGE WITH THAT. WITH THAT IN MIND, WHAT DOES THE DATA MEAN FOR THE MARKET? WHAT IS THE DATA, BAD NEWS OR GOOD NEWS? > > BAD NEWS HAS TYPICALLY BEEN GOOD NEWS RECENTLY. I'M SAD TO SAY THAT BAD NEWS IS NOT NECESSARILY GOING TO BE GOOD NEWS GOING FORWARD, IN THE SENSE THAT IT IS CLEAR THE FED IS GOING TO HOLD AND WE WILL SEE THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION. I THINK THIS LAST WEEK SHOWS THAT THE MARKET HAS FINALLY GIVEN WAY TO THAT. YOU CAN REALLY SEE THAT IN VERSION ACCELERATING RECENTLY THAT IS SOMETHING WE ARE FOCUSING ON, OR WE SEE MORE INVERSION AND SIGNALS GOING FORWARD. JONATHON: THE BOND ISSUES NOW, WE HAVE TO DISCUSS. YIELDS ARE UP, EQUITIES DOWN. YIELDS UP, UP AND AWAY IN EUROPE, TOO. WHAT'S GOING ON THERE? > > THE DATA COMING OUT OF EUROPE IS NOTHING SHORT OF ABYSMAL. HE SAW EARLIER THIS WEEK THE GERMANY PPI AT 37% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. THE EURO CONTINUES TO FALL. EUROPE IS JUST GOING TO GO THROUGH PROBABLY THE DEEPEST OF THE MAJOR DEVELOPED MARKETS RECESSION, PROBABLY DEEPER THAN THE U.S., LIKELY DEEPER THAN CHINA, ALTHOUGH CHINA HAS NOT BEEN TERRIBLY GREAT LATELY. I THINK IF TO WATCH RATES CLOSELY. THE TWO YEARS, THE SHORT SIDE OF THE CURVE, HAS NEVER LINKED. WE ARE AS HIGH AS WE HAVE EVER BEEN. AT THE TIME IN 2007, WE WERE LOOKING AT EARNINGS AT 14 TIMES, NOT 17 TIMES AND 18 TIMES TODAY. YOU HAD A THREE ON INFLATION, NOT AN EIGHT. JONATHON: YOU HAVE THE TWO-YEAR BACK TO BACK. WELL HAVE TO WONDER IF IT WOULD TAKE ANOTHER HIGH ON THE YIELDS. TAKE A LISTEN TO WHAT THE MEN FROM MORGAN STANLEY HAD TO SAY. > > JUNE PROBABLY WAS THE LOW FOR THE AVERAGE STOCK, BUT THE INDEX, WE THINK, STILL HAS TO TAKE OUT THE JUNE LOWS. THE EQUITY MARKET IS BEING OPTIMISTIC ABOUT EQUITY OUTWARD. THINGS WILL COME DOWN AS EARNINGS GET CUT. IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EARNINGS CUT, THE MARKET WILL BOTTOM. WE THINK THAT IS PROBABLY BETWEEN SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER. > > DO YOU AGREE? > > I DO AGREE. WHAT WE TEND TO LOOK AT IS CROSS ASSET DATES. HATE TO SAY, BUT PUTTING THIS TOGETHER IS NOT AN EASY TIME. WE ALSO PUT TOGETHER CROSS THEMES. THOSE HAVE BEEN REALLY, REALLY STRONG RECENTLY. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THEM REALLY SUGGEST THERE ARE ISSUES COMING AND THAT EQUITIES WILL PROBABLY FOLLOW. JONATHON: LOOK AT THIS LONG LIST OF ISSUES. NO PLACE TO HIDE. PROCESSOR CORRELATION, TALKING ABOUT THAT. THE FLUID GAS SITUATION IN EUROPE, WEAKER DATA IN ALL REGIONS, INCLUDING CHINA, AND NO CENTRAL BANK PURGE STRIKE INSIGHT. TAYLOR RIGGS HAS MORE. TAYLOR: A GOOD AUGUST, AS YOU'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT ALL MORNING. STOCKS AND S & P, WE RAN A HEADLINES OFF AT ABOUT 4% FOR THE MONTH. COMMODITIES, WE WILL CALL THAT FLAT FOR THE MONTH OR SO. THEN, YOU DID GET FURTHER DOLLAR STRENGTH. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD THAT RISES 63 BASIS POINTS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST ALONE, THAT IS PART OF THE PROBLEM. AS LONG AS I HAVE BEEN ALIVE, CALLING FOR THE DEBT 60-40, YOU TO GO TO THE TERMINAL CHART, YOU WANT TO EQUITIES AND BONDS TO BE NON-CORRELATED, AND NEGATIVE CORRELATION. WHEN ONE GOES BACK, YOU WANT THE OTHER TO GO DOWN. IT LOOKS LIKE BOTH WILL FALL TOGETHER. YOU HAVE THAT POSITIVE CORRELATION, WHICH BRINGS UP PEOPLE SINGING THEY DON'T REALLY LIKE THAT. 60-40 PORTFOLIO, MAYBE WE WILL SAY THAT DEBATE FOR ANOTHER DAY. I THINK WHAT YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT ON THIS PROGRAM IS HOW WE ARE THINKING ABOUT SEPTEMBER. WE START TO TEST THE BOTTOMS IN JUNE AGAIN. LOOKING FOR ANOTHER BIG DROP THAT THIS SUPER BUBBLE HASN'T REALLY POPPED YET. THE VERSION OF THE YIELD CURVE, THE SIGNAL FOR WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE MARKETS. MAYBE WE HAVEN'T HAD THAT BOTTOM YET. JONATHON: THANK YOU. EQUITIES ARE DOWN, TREASURIES DOWN, HIGH YIELD CREDIT DOWN, COMMODITIES DOWN. YOU GET THE PICTURE. LOOKING AT THE MONTH OF AUGUST IN FOREIGN-EXCHANGE. IT'S A LOT OF THINGS UNLESS MONTH. I WANT TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE YIELDS AND NOT THE CURRENCY. YIELDS IN GERMANY ABOUT INTO BASIS POINTS, CURRENCY WEAKER. IN THE U.K., A 10-YEAR YIELD UP OVER HUNDRED BASIS POINTS OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS. TRY TO HELP ME UNDERSTAND WHAT IT'S GOING ON. WHY ARE HIGHER YIELDS NOT SUPPORTING THE CUSTOMER? THEY WILL NEED TO OFFSET THE STRESS AND PAIN IN THE ENERGY MARKET. > > THIS IS A REALLY GOOD QUESTION. THE DOLLAR HAS EMERGED THE STORM WINTER AGAINST OTHER CURRENCIES BECAUSE OF RELATIVE POSITIONING, AND OF COURSE THE RELATIVE POSITIONING FOR THE U.S. TO DEAL WITH THINGS LIKE ENERGY DEPENDENCE AND OTHER ISSUES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEE THE THEME THAT ALTHOUGH WE ARE SEEING RISING RATES, THE RELATIVE EFFECT ON THE CURRENCY IS NOT AS STRONG. I THINK IT IS SOMETHING THAT COULD REVERT, SHOULD WE SEE THE ECB START TO MAKE AND CREATE MORE PRESSURE. BUT SO FAR, IT HAS BEEN A RELATIVE POSITIONING STORY WITH THE U.S. TO COME OUT AHEAD, DESPITE EVERYONE FIGHTING INFLATION SAME TIME. JONATHON: WHERE DO YOU THINK THIS IS GOING ULTIMATELY? I DON'T MEAN THE SOVEREIGN CRISIS, BUT WHAT DO YOU THINK? > > I THINK THERE IS SOME ROOM FOR CURRENCIES TO REVERT. THE YEN HAS DONE REALLY REALLY WELL. I WOULD JUST SAY THERE IS SOME ROOM FOR THAT TO BACK OFF A LITTLE BIT. IT IS REALLY GOING TO DEPEND ON HOW EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS AND CENTRAL BANKERS CAN REACT TO THEIR INFLATION PROBLEMS, AND RELATIVE SENSE TO HOW WE ARE HANDLING IT IN THE U.S. JONATHON: HI YIELDS AREN'T HELPFUL WHEN YOU SEE THE PRICE AND THE U.K. SUCKING LARGE AMOUNTS OF MONEY. FASTER RATES WILL NOT DO MUCH TO THROW CONSONANT -- TO RESTORE CONFIDENCE. WE DON'T MEAN THINGS TO BE GREAT, WE DON'T EVEN THOUGH -- WE DON'T EVEN NEED THEM TO BE GOOD, WE JUST WANT THEM BETTER THAN EXPECTED. CAN THINGS GET ANY WORSE IN EUROPE? > > UNFORTUNATELY, I THINK THEY CAN GET WORSE FOR EUROPE AND THE NEW -- IN THE NEAR TERM. I THINK THE GERMANS ARE UPSET THAT MERKEL GAVE AWAY THEIR PRODUCTIONS. I AGREE THE U.K.'S IN A RECESSION. I THINK THE CHALLENGE GOING FORWARD IS GOING TO BE HOW MUCH POLITICAL UNREST. YOU HAVE A WHOLE NEW COVE OF LEADERS ACROSS THE EUROPEAN CONTINENT THAT WERE NOT THERE WHEN WE PUT THE EURO ZONE. I THINK IT CREATES SERIOUS STRAIN AND STRESS IN THAT SOUND AND ECONOMICS ARE CAN KEEP DRIVING IT. JONATHON: STICKING WITH THIS. FUTURES DOWN 0.7%. LET'S GET MOVING TOWARD THE OPEN. HERE IS ABBY. ANNA: FOR FOUR DOLLARS NINE NINE CENTS PER MONTH, YOU CONNECT YOUR TWEET. SOME USERS NOW TRIALING THIS EDIT FEATURE DEBATED FOR YEARS. THEY HAVE A RHENIUM SUBSCRIBER, FOUR DOLLARS NINE IENSENSE PER MONTH, WILL ALLOW YOU TO EDIT TWEETS. INVESTORS ARE NOT THINKING TOO MUCH ABOUT THAT. WHERE WE DO HAVE REAL WEAKNESS, DOWN 8.4%. 20% -- BETWEEN 6% REVENUE COMES FROM CHINA, WHICH IS LOCKED DOWN. A LOT IS RELATED TO THE CHIPS THE U.S. IS RESTRICTING ON EXPORTING FOR THE CHINESE MILITARY TO USE. MICROSOFT, BIG TECH, LOWER IN GENERAL, AS YIELDS ARE HIGHER. WE ALSO HAVE BEEN -- WE ALSO HAVE BIG ENERGY LOWER. OIL IS BACK NEAR $87 PER BARREL. NOT A LOT OF GOOD NEWS. I DON'T HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT TWITTER EDIT FUNCTION. I AM MORE OF A PURIST. ELIN SUPPORTED IT. WE WILL SEE HOW IT GOES. JONATHON: CAN WE EXPENSE IT FOR FOUR DOLLARS NINE IENSENSE? -- FOR $4.99? ANNA: THAT'S A GOOD QUESTION. JONATHON: YOU SHOULD ASK. > > PROLONGING THE ECONOMIC CHALLENGE IN CHINA, THAT WILL HAVE A REACTION IN THAT AREA AND GLOBALLY. JONATHON: CHENGDU, 29 MILLION RESIDENTS LOCKED. > > WE'RE LOOKING AT A USE ECONOMY, WHICH IN OUR VIEW IS HEADED FOR A SLOWDOWN. EUROPE IS IN TROUBLE. THEN, THE THIRD BIG LOCKUP IS CHINA. THESE RESTRICTIONS ARE LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON PROLONGING THE ECONOMIC WEAKNESS IN CHINA. THAT WILL HELP IN THE REGION AND ALSO GLOBALLY. JONATHON: ANOTHER MAJOR CITY IN CHINA LOCKING DOWN. 21 MILLION RESIDENTS FALLING VICTIM TO THE COUNTRY'S COVID POLICY. COVERAGE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ANDREW, I WANT TO COME STRAIGHT T. 21 MILLION PEOPLE. WHAT IS GOING ON THERE? > > IT'S THE BIGGEST LOCKDOWN SINCE SHANGHAI. IT IS A REALLY IMPORTANT INDUSTRIAL HUB. IT IS KNOWN FOR INDUSTRIAL AND ELECTRONICS PRODUCTION. IT IS ALSO POPULAR WITH TOURISTS. IT SPEAKS TO THE IDEA THAT CHINA SO DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT LETTING GO YET AT THIS COVID ZERO STRATEGY. PEOPLE ARE SCRAMBLING TO GET PROVISIONS BEFORE THEY GET BOGGED DOWN FOR THE NEXT -- LOCKED DOWN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. SHANGHAI AND BEIJING ALSO UNDERGOING THIS. IT WILL WEIGH ON THE ECONOMY AND IT DOES SHOW CHINA HAS A LONG WAY TO GO BEFORE IT STARTS NAVIGATING AWAY FROM THIS AGGRESSIVE COVID ZERO APPROACH. JONATHON: AND ECONOMICS SAY IT IS 1.7 GDP -- ONE GROUP -- 1.7% GDP. HOW DOES THAT AFFECT NEXT YEAR? > > PEOPLE SAY THEY'RE BIG INVESTMENT HAS A LOWERING FORECAST WEEK BY WEEK. THERE ARE ONLY GOING TO PUT MORE PRESSURE ON THOSE FORECASTS. THEIR NEXT HER, I THINK IT IS ANYONE'S GUESS. THERE IS SOMETHING COMING UP IN OCTOBER THAT WILL DICTATE WHETHER THEY CONTINUE ON THIS. JONATHON: EVIE, TRYING TO KEEP UP IN THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS. ANNA: STOCKS ARE DOWN SHARPLY -- ABIGAIL: STOCKS ARE DOWN SHARPLY. THEY COULD BE LOSING MORE THAN $400,000 REVENUE AS THE U.S. REQUIRES THEM TO HAVE TWO DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHIPS BEFORE EXPORTING THEM TO CHINA. IT IS NOT A HUGE AMOUNT OF REVENUE. $30 BILLION REVENUE COMPANY, BUT IT IS NOT MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. DOWN 26% OF THEIR REVENUE, IT COMES FROM CHINA. THEY ANNOUNCED BACK IN EARLY AUGUST BY ABOUT 10%. THEN, THEY REPORTED LAST WEEK OR THE WEEK BEFORE IT WAS A MESSY QUARTER. THEY HAVE SEEN SOME OF THIS COMING. AS WE PUT THIS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE BROADER PICTURE, THE STOCK HAD BEEN UP MORE THAN 1000% FROM THE 2018 LOWS. THIS YEAR IS DOWN ALMOST 50%. THIS COMPANY, INVESTORS ARE AWARE OF THESE CHALLENGES. AGAIN, THESE SLIDES AND REVENUE COMING FROM HAVING TO HAVE TWO CHIPS APPROVED BY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT BEFORE BEING EXPORTED TO CHINA FOR FEAR THAT THEY MIGHT USE IN MILITARY OPERATIONS. IT SHOWS TENSION BETWEEN THE TWO GOVERNMENTS. JONATHON: TENSIONS IN A BIG WAY. THANK YOU. THIS REPORT CAME OUT YESTERDAY EVENING FROM THE U.N.. THE CHINA COMMITTEE CAUSED SERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. AS THEY LOOKED AT MEMBERS OF CERTAIN REGIONS, THERE WERE MORE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS THAT MIGHT "CONSTITUTE INTERNATIONAL CRIMES AND PARTICULAR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY." THEY FOUND TORTURE OR OTHER FORMS OF HUMAN DEGRADATION OR PUNISHMENT. THIS IS THE RESPONSE FROM BEIJING. THEY SAID THESE ALLEGATIONS WERE " THE LIE OF THE CENTURY." THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT WENT ON TO SAY THAT THE REPORT IS LEGALLY NOEL AND VOID. INTERESTING STUFF COMING OUT OF CHINA HERE. KATY KAMINSKI, I WANT TO BRING YOU BACK IN HERE. A SLOWDOWN BECAUSE OF COVID ZERO, THE ALLEGATIONS OF GENOCIDE, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THAT REGION AT THE MOMENT? > > I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE UNDER CHINA. ABOUT A PERCENT OF THEIR GDP THIS YEAR, MOORE'S ABSOLUTE COMING. WHAT A CRAZY WEEK OVER THERE, AS THE REAL ESTATE MARKET, HOUSING MARKET, SALES, CREDIT MARKET, ANY OF IT. I THINK WHAT DOESN'T GET ENOUGH ATTENTION ON CHINA IS THERE WERE TALKS ABOUT THE DOLLAR AND THAT YOU ON. IT HAS REALLY BEEN ABYSMAL FOR CREDIT GROWTH. EXPORTS ARE THE LIFEBLOOD OF CHINA. WITHOUT THAT EXPORT GROWTH, IT IS GOING TO REALLY STRUGGLE HERE. JONATHON: HOW CAN WE MAKE A CALL ON COMMODITIES, FOREIGN-EXCHANGE INEQUITIES, FOREIGN GROWTH, WITHOUT A DEEP UNDERSTANDING, A DECENT VIEW OF WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN WITH THE WORLD'S SECOND-LARGEST ECONOMY? > > IT'S DIFFICULT. I THINK WHAT WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW, THE BIGGEST AREA I WOULD LOOK AT, TAKE A LOOK AT NICKEL PRICES AND COPPER. THESE ARE COMMODITIES THAT ARE DIRECTLY LINKED TO SOMETHING THAT WAS AN ISSUE FOR SUPPLY, AND NOW IT IS A DEMAND STORY. I WOULD SAY THIS PARTICULAR NARRATIVE IS ACROSS MULTIPLE ASSET CLASSES, LIKE WE DISCUSSED. LOOKING AT THE CURRENCY, BUT MORE PORTLY LOOKING AT RAW MATERIALS AND WHERE THEY ARE LEADING, AND HOW BIG OF AN IMPACT THIS MAY HAVE ON THE REST OF US GLOBALLY. JONATHON: I THINKING ABOUT MORE ON SHORING? ARE YOU LOOKING FOR MORE OF THE SAME? > > THAT IS DEFINITELY THE CASE RIGHT NOW. I THINK THE BIGGEST SHIFT WE HAVE SEEN IS A MASSIVE PIVOT IN THE COMMODITY SECTOR. YOU SAW EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT INFLATION IS SEEING A LONG COMMODITY SIGNAL. NOW, WE ARE REALLY SEEING THAT DEMAND DESTRUCTION, THAT NEGATIVE SIGNAL FROM THE COMMODITY SECTOR, THAT GOES WITH CYCLES. INFLATION, CYCLES, AND PRICES THAT ARE DESTABILIZING FOR COMPANIES AND FOR BUSINESS. JONATHON: WHEN YOU SEE A LOCKDOWN OF A CITY THAT LARGE, ARE YOU THINKING MORE OF GROWTH ISSUES OR INFLATION PROBLEMS? WHICH SIDE OF IT ARE YOU THINKING MORE ABOUT, THE DEMAND-SIDE OR SUPPLY-SIDE? > > ABSOLUTELY THE GROWTH SIDE. YOU HAVE SHANGHAI, SHENZHEN, AND CHENGDU WALKED DOWN. THESE ARE SOME OF THE LARGER CITIES IN CHINA. YOU'RE ALREADY HAD A STRUGGLING GROWTH SITUATION. WHAT WAS NOTED EARLIER IS THAT OCTOBER 16 IS THE PARTY GETTING TOGETHER BASICALLY AND PRESIDENT SHE WANTS TO GO FOR A THIRD TERM. HE DOES NOT WANT GROWTH SCARE OR INFLATION SCARE, TO YOUR POINT. I THINK THE GROWTH SCALE IS REAL. BECAUSE OF THE DEMAND, KEEPING INFLATION UNDER CONTROL, THAT WILL PROBABLY BE THE CASE FOR A WHILE NOW. JONATHON: DARRELL CRONK, THANK YOU. ALONGSIDE KATY KAMINSKI. EXPECTING STOCKS TO KEEP MOVING LOWER. WE ARE HAVING A LITTLE LOOK AGAIN. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. JONATHON: FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL IN NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING. MORNING. KICKING OFF SEPTEMBER WITH 0.6%. FIRST UP, JP MORGAN OVERWEIGHT. $200 PRICE MARKET, SEEING UPSIDE. BED, BATH & BEYOND UNDERPERFORMED. IN ABYSMAL BUSINESS TREND, STOCKS DOWN MORE THAN 4%. FINALLY, PACKARD HOLDING THE PRICE TARGET, ESPECIALLY WITH CHALLENGING MACRO ENVIRONMENT TARGETS. COMING UP, DAN SKELLY STILL LOOKING FOR THE BOTTOM IN THIS EQUITY MARKET. JONATHON: WENDY THREE SECONDS AWAY FROM OPENING BELL IN NEW YORK. DOWN OVER THE LAST FOUR DAYS, UP ALMOST SIX PERCENTAGE POINTS. DOWN 0.7% ON THE NASDAQ 100. DOWN ALMOST ONE FULL PERCENT. OPENING BELL. YIELDS HIGHER. JOBLESS CLAIMS BETTER. MAYBE NOT WITH THE FED WANTS TO SEE. THAT IS THE PROBLEM RIGHT NOW. IN THE EQUITY MARKET, YIELDS UP SIX BASIS POINTS. IN THE BOND MARKET, 325 ON TENS. TWOS AT 350 A LITTLE EARLIER ON. THE EURO-DOLLAR DOWN -.9%. IF WHAT THEY LONG, LONG LIST OF BANKS SEEING A RATE HIKE NEXT WEEK ON SEPTEMBER 10TH. 30 SECONDS IN, THAT IS THE PRICE ACTION. DOWN ABOUT 0.6% AT THE OPENING BELL FOR THE S & P. > > IT'S ALREADY SHAPING UP TO BE A BAD DAY FOR CHIP SECTOR WHEN THE U.S. WOMEN DID SALES TO RUSSIA AND CHINA FOR SECURITY. IT COST THE COMPANY FOR HER MILLION DOLLARS IN SALES IN THE SECOND QUARTER. LICENSES FOR AI CHIP EXPERTS, A BAD DAY. , BRINGING DOWN THE LIKES OF BROADCOM AS WELL TO ABOUT 2%. KEEP IN ON THEM TODAY, BECAUSE THEY REPORT AFTER THE BELL. HAVING ON, REPORTED EARNINGS THIS MORNING. SALES WERE 6% HIGHER ON HIGHER PRICES. THAT TURNED OUT TO BE A LOSS BECAUSE EXPENSES JUMPED 12% AND DRAGGED DOWN MARGINS, DRAGGED DOWN THE STOCK EARLY THIS MORNING AS WELL. MEANWHILE, THE JOB CUTS CONTINUED. CUTTING JOBS TO SAVE CASH, THE HIGH LEGAL COST. THIS NEWS HITTING THE DAY AFTER WE HEARD FROM BED, BATH & BEYOND ON JOB CUTS. LITTLE IS CHANGED RIGHT NOW. JONATHON: LET'S CLEAR THIS UP. DO WE HAVE A VIDEO? I DON'T KNOW. I'M TRYING TO CLEAN UP. I'M NOT SURE IF ANYONE AGREES WITH THAT. THANK YOU. NO VIDEO YET? LET'S GO WITH THAT. ABIGAIL: I'M GOING WITH NVIDIA. I AGREE WITH KATIE. IN ANY CASE, THE STOCK IS SHARPLY DOWN ABOUT 5.7%. THIS IS JUST ONE SIGN OF WEAKNESS WE ARE SEEING FOR CHIPS ARE NOW. IT IS DOWN FOR TWO REASONS TODAY. A DOUBLE WHAMMY. CHENGDU, AS YOU BEEN TALKING ABOUT, IT SHUT DOWN. THAT IS ONE POINT OF A PERCENT OF THE CHINESE ECONOMY. THEY RECEIVED 26% OF REVENUE FROM CHINA. THAT IS THE STORY FOR NVIDIA FOR SOME TIME NOW. THEY PUT UP A MESSY QUARTER. ON TOP OF IT, IN TERMS OF THE U.S. REQUIRING APPROVAL FOR SOME OF THEIR AI CHIPS TO BE SHIPPED TO CHINA ON SECURITY FEARS AROUND THE MILITARY, THAT HIS FOREHEAD MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF REVENUE, POTENTIALLY. NOT A HUGE SLICE OF THE PIE, BUT IT'S MORE ABOUT THE TENSION. YOU HAVE THIS CHIP STOCK UNDER SO MUCH PRESSURE. OVER THE LAST 10 DAYS, LOSING 10% OF ITS VALUE ON THE YEAR. WHY'S IT SO IMPORTANT? IT IS A LEADING INDICATOR. CHIPS ARE USED IN EVERYTHING THAT WE USE TODAY. IF YOU SEE A BIG SLIDE HERE, IT TENDS TO LEAD THE BROADER INDEXES. REALLY NOT A GOOD SIGN, POTENTIALLY, FROM MARKETS IN THE ECONOMY OVERALL. IT IS NOT JUST NVIDIA. THEY CUT THEIR THIRD QUARTER BY $340 MILLION. THEY SEE THEIR THIRD QUARTER COMING IN AT THE LOW END. CITY IS PRETTY BEARISH. AS YOU KNOW, JOHN, YESTERDAY, JEREMY SAID THAT VOLATILITY WE HAVE SAID IS JUST AN APPETIZER TO WHAT IS TO COME. THAT MATCHES THAT POTENTIAL 25% SLIDE ON THE STOCK. JONATHON: SO MUCH BEARISH STUFF OUT THERE. I NEED A MARKET, SOMETHING TO JUST SING MY TEETH INTO IT. ABBY, THANK YOU. FIVE DAYS ON THE S & P 500, THE LONGEST WINNING STREAK GOING BACK TO JULY 14. DOWN ABOUT 6.5% ON THE S & P. NOW, ABOUT HALFWAY BACK TO THE JUNE LOWS FROM THE HIGHS OF AUGUST. TAYLOR RIGGS, WE ARE GETTING CLOSER. TAYLOR: I'M AFRAID I AM NOT HERE TO PROVIDE ANY POSITIVE INFORMATION THAT YOU WANTED. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS. WE SHOWED THIS YESTERDAY. IN EUROPE, 20%, 25% IN ALL OF THAT CUT IN HALF. TAKE A LOOK AT THE LAST TWO WEEKS. WE ARE ONLY AT ABOUT 5% THROUGH 7%, THE BOTTOMS THAT WE HAVE HAD. IT'S INTERESTING ANYTHING ABOUT THE LAST TWO WEEKS. WE STILL DID CONTINUE TO GET SOME QUARTERLY RESULTS FROM DOLLAR TREE, SALESFORCE, NVIDIA, AS ABIGAIL WAS TALKING ABOUT. SOME OF THAT WAS THIS MICRO STORY. THERE WERE ALSO MICRO HEADWINDS WE CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT. HAVE REALLY BEEN THE HARDEST HIT OFF THE PEAK THAT WE HAD A FEW WEEKS AGO. DON'T IGNORE BIG TECH, BECAUSE THAT IS WHERE A LOT IS COMING DOWN, TOO. BIG TECH IS DOWN ABOUT $1 TRILLION. 20 THINK ABOUT MARKET CAP, IT IS THE BIGGEST OF THE BIG. THE NASDAQ CONTINUED YESTERDAY TO BE THE BIG UNDERPERFORMER AND ON AN INDIVIDUAL LEVEL AS WELL. JONATHON: THEIR EGO. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DOWN AGAIN TODAY. THANK YOU. ENERGY DOWN ABOUT 2% POINTS. NEGATIVE ON W TI AGAIN TODAY. UTILITIES FOR MORE BY ABOUT 0.2%. IT IS DIFFICULT. WE ARE DOWN ABOUT FIVE DAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE MIDDLE OF JULY. WALL STREET HAS ONE QUESTION, WHERE IS THE BUCK? > > WE END UP RETESTING THE JUNE 16 LOW. > > THE MARKET WILL BE HARD-PRESSED TO GO BELOW THAT AT THIS POINT. > > OUR JOB AT THIS POINT IS NOT TO SET A LOWER LOW. > > I WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED IF EQUITY MARKETS GO ON A BIT FURTHER. > > WE ARE GOING TO SEE A LOT OF VOLATILITY. > > I'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR ABOUT 3500 FOR THE ROCK-BOTTOM. > > I THINK WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS OK. > > IS A GOOD CHANCE WE COULD SEE 4800. > > IT WILL BE A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER. > > THERE WILL BE A DROP AND WE SEE THAT BETWEEN SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER. JONATHON: DAN SKELLY JOINS US NOW. HOW LOW IS THAT LOW? > > WE THINK WE ARE GOING TO TEST THAT AGAIN IN THE NEXT FOUR TO SIX WEEKS. I WILL JUST SAY WITH A NOD TO AMERICAN FOOTBALL SEASON COMING BACK IN THE NEXT MONTH OR SO, IN CALENDAR TERMS, MIKE COACHED 25 YEARS AGO TOLD ME TO KEEP MY HEAD ON A SWIVEL. I THINK THAT ADVICE IS INCREDIBLY RELEVANT IN THE NEXT MONTH OR SO. YOU LEARN SOME THINGS FROM SOME OF THE COMMENTATORS EARLIER RELATED TO SEASONALITY AND LIQUIDITY. LET ME JUST ADD TWO INCREMENT OF COMMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN MENTIONED THUS FAR. FIRST ON SEASONALITY, YES, SEPTEMBER TENDS TO BE THE WORST MONTH IN GENERAL. WHEN YOU LOOK AT YEARS IN PARTICULAR THE MARKET WAS DOWN LEADING UP TO SEPTEMBER, THE SEPTEMBER AVERAGE RETURNS WERE ACTUALLY EVEN WORSE. THE SECOND COMMENT I WILL MAKE ABOUT LIQUIDITY. WE HAVE THE QT RISKS COMING UP, AS EVERYONE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT, BUT I THINK ONE DEVELOPMENT THAT HAS NOT BEEN MENTIONED ENOUGH THAT DEGRADES IT IS THAT MORGAN STANLEY JUST HIGHLIGHTED RECENTLY THAT BANKS MAY ALSO BE DE-RISKING BALANCE SHEETS, TO BE MORE IN LINE WITH FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS ON THE CAPITAL RATIO. THAT WILL ADD TO A BE GIDDY IN TERMS OF LIQUIDITY. JONATHON: SO IT IS CYCLICAL AND THINGS TIGHTEN UP, AND IT KINDA FEEDS ON ITSELF? > > IT FEELS LIKE WE ARE HEADING IN THAT DIRECTION. TO BE MORE ALIGNED WITH THESE REQUIREMENTS, YOU HAVE THE RISK OF CAPITAL FORMATION. WE HAVE PRESSURE POSSIBLY ON CREDIT AND LENDING. THAT'S ON TOP OF THIS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN EMERGING WITH THE FED BALANCE SHEET SHRINKAGE GREAT DEBTS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN OVERNIGHT. IT WILL BE A MULTI-QUARTER DEVELOPMENT. BUT IT IS SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON. TO YOUR EARLIER INTRODUCTION, LIFE WAS ON A LONELY ISLAND IN JANUARY. THEN, IT STARTED BECOME OVERCROWDED IN JUNE. WE WERE CAUTIONING PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER THAT THIS WAS A BEAR MARKET RALLY. THAT IS WHAT IT IS LOOKING TO BE. JONATHON: DARE I SAY, IT IS ALMOST BEARISH ALL THE TIME. YOU'RE NOT A BEAR. I ALSO REMIND PEOPLE THAT IN THE SPRING OF 2020, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A STRONGER MARKET AND WE GOT ONE PAIR WHAT WOULD MAKE IT BULLISH AGAIN? WHAT WOULD MAKE IT GET ON THE ISLAND, LEAVE ON A BOAT, AND LEAVE EVERYONE BEHIND? > > I WILL BE SURE TO SEND YOU AND THE TEAM A TICKET FOR THE BOAT. I WOULD TAKE A NUMBER OF THINGS. FIRST, WE HAVE TO GETS MORE CAPITULATION, IN TERMS OF THE EARNINGS PICTURE, LOWER. WE ARE ONLY SEEING 23 CONSENSUS SELL SIDE. WHILE THE REALITY IS MAYBE SOME OF THE BUYING SIDE IS ALREADY THERE, WE EXPECT NUMBERS TO TREND LOWER OVER THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO. THAT IS NUMBER ONE. WE NEED TO SEE A MORE REASONABLE AND ACHIEVABLE LEVEL IN EARNINGS GIVEN THE SLOWDOWN. THE SECOND THING I WOULD SAY IS I THINK EVERYONE IS MYOPICALLY OBSESSED WITH THE FED. WHETHER IT IS 50, 70 FIVE, ETC., I THINK FOLKS WERE TOO OPTIMISTIC ON A PIVOT COMING EARLIER THIS YEAR. IF WE GET A MORE DRAMATIC ECONOMIC HOLDBACK INTO 2023 AND THE FED EVENTUALLY DOES PAUSE, THAT IS A POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL CONDITION TO GET MORE OPTIMISTIC. LASTLY, IT HAS TO DO WITH THE GLOBAL PICTURE. GIVEN THE NEWS THIS MORNING, GIVEN THE UPDATED LOCKDOWNS IN MAJOR CITIES IN CHINA, GIVING CONTINUED INFLATION PRESSURES AND COMMODITIES FROM THE UKRAINE, RUSSIA'S STALEMATE, GLOBAL PRESSURE HAS MAINTAINED A HUGE OVERHANG OVER RISK ASSETS. WERE WE TO SEE ANY RELIEF POLITICALLY IN THOSE SPHERES, THAT COULD OBVIOUSLY BE AN UPSIDE. JONATHON: WE HAVE A LOT OF IMPACT THERE. LET'S START WITH EARNINGS. THAT IS A BIG FOCUS FOR YOU. THEY HAVE BEEN FLATTENED BY WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY. ENERGY EARNINGS HAVE BEEN SO TREMENDOUS. READY THINK THE RISK ACTUALLY LIES? WHERE WILL IT BE CONCENTRATED? > > A REALLY EXCELLENT POINT. THAT IS ABSOLUTELY TRUE. THE NEXT 12 MONTH ESTIMATE ACTUALLY CAME DOWN ABOUT 5%. ENERGY IS REALLY BATTERED FOR THE OVERALL PICTURE. IN TERMS OF RISK, WE ARE VERY FOCUSED ON IDIOSYNCRATIC OVER EARNERS OVER THE COVID PANDEMIC PERIOD. WERE YOU LOOK AT AREAS LIKE SEMICONDUCTORS, THESE ARE SOME AREAS THAT HAVE SOME REALLY UNIQUE BENEFITS DURING THAT PERIOD. WE ARE SEEING COSTS NOT ONLY CONTINUE TO BE HIGHER, SOME GEO-LITTLE ISSUES ON SUPPLY, BUT DEMAND NOW. SOME OF THESE ISSUES CYCLICALLY IT MIGHT COME UNDER PRESSURE. THOSE ARE SOME OF THE AREAS AND SUBSECTORS THAT HAVE BENEFITED IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS THAT MAY BE AT MORE PARTICULAR RISK FROM MARGIN DEGRADATION GOING FORWARD. JONATHON: ARE YOU WORRIED YOU MIGHT BE A LITTLE TOO EARLY, GIVEN THE JOBLESS CLAIMS WE SAW EARLIER THIS MORNING? DO YOU THINK THIS IS MAYBE A STORY FOR NEXT YEAR AND NOT THIS YEAR YOU? > > I THINK THAT IS A FAIR POINT. IN TERMS OF YOUR DIALOGUE EARLIER, WHETHER IT IS GOOD NEWS OR BAD, I THINK THE TAKE AWAY IS, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE TRENDS JUST THIS MORNING, NASDAQ AND HIGH-GROWTH STOCKS ARE STILL MOVING ON. THAT IS BECAUSE THE STRONGER JOB UPDATE AND THE FED IS GOING TO GO 75. THE PRESSURE ON THAT HIGH-GROWTH COHORT REASSERTS ITSELF. AS A BIG FIELD. AS YOU KNOW, EVERYONE HAS TALKED ABOUT HOW GROWTH IS SUCH A BIG PART OF U.S. INDEX THAT IT MAKES IT MUCH HARDER FOR THE U.S. INDEX TO FIGHT ITS WAY HIGHER. AS LONG AS GROWTH IS STILL KIND OF LEADING ONE OF THE TROUBLED AREAS NEAR TERM, IS GOING TO BE HARD FOR THE INDEX TO FIGHT THROUGH THAT. JONATHON: I SAID THIS MORNING WE ARE GETTING BACK ON THAT BULLISH BOAT. DAN SKELLY IS GOING TO STICK WITH US. COMING UP, THE JOB CUTS IN CORPORATE AMERICA. > > WHEN I LOOK AT THE THINGS COMING OUT TOMORROW FOR AUGUST, I WOULD EXPECT SIGNIFICANT SLOWING IN THE FACE OF JOB GROWTH VERSUS JULY. JONATHON: THE LATEST FIRM TO ANNOUNCE JOB CUTS. THE LATEST, NEXT. ♪ > > I WOULD BE COMFORTABLE WITH SOME WEAKNESS IN LABOR MARKETS. TO BE HONEST, WE ARE FAR FROM THAT TODAY. WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AT THIS THROUGH AN INCREDIBLY STRONG DRUG MARKET. > > WE WON'T GET THE STRONG LABOR MARKET WITH EXPANSION UNLESS WE GET INFLATION DOWN. > > WE CANNOT RELY MARKETS. WE HAVE GET OUR RATE UP. > > THE EMPLOYMENT COSTS OF BRINGING DOWN INFLATION ARE LIKELY TO DECREASE WITH DELAY. HIGH INFLATION BECOMES MORE ENTRENCHED IN WAGES AND PRICING'S. -- PRICE SETTINGS. JONATHON: WHAT CORPORATE AMERICA IS DOING RIGHT NOW, YOU GET A DIFFERENT PICTURE. THE BUSINESS CANNOT AVOID THIS TOUGH NECESSITY, ADJUSTING TO A MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. THIS MEANS JOB CUTS. TAYLOR RIGGS HAS MORE. TAYLOR: TRYING TO HELP US ANSWER THE QUESTION THAT YOU ASK YESTERDAY. HOW MUCH OF THIS IS MACRO HEADWIND AND HOW MUCH OF THIS IS SINGLE COMPANIES, MAYBE SOME EXECUTION RISKS? SIMILAR TO WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT YESTERDAY WITH BED, BATH & BEYOND. THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN TO BIG LEGAL SETBACKS FOR THE COMPANY. THEY HAVE SAID ON APRIL AN AIRY BASIS, THEY CANNOT USE SYNCHRONICITY TO MONITOR. OUR B.I. ANALYSTS WERE SAYING SETTLEMENT OFFERS COULD BE $8 BILLION TO $12 BILLION IN TOTAL. THE PRINCIPAL NARRATIVE OF THE MACRO HEADWINDS, INDIVIDUAL ISSUES AFFECTING THE COMPANY AS WELL. I THINK WHAT MATTERS FOR INVESTORS IS YOU TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT HAS BEEN GOING BACK SINCE 2008. YOU ARE UP ABOUT 30% OR SO. AS WE THINK ABOUT BELLWETHER FOR THE ECONOMY, STRUGGLING WHEN IT COMES TO THIS PRICE AS WELL. TAKE A LOOK WHEN IT COMES TO JOB CUTS AND WHAT ECONOMISTS ARE TRYING TO GET THROUGH. YOU HAVE JOB CUTS, BUT THERE ARE STILL MASSIVE JOB OPENINGS. WHAT IS THE GUIDANCE WE LOOK AT? SOME SHOW THAT MAYBE THINGS AREN'T SO BAD. JONATHON: WE WILL SEE THAT TOMORROW. THANK YOU. 298 IS THE ESTIMATE FOR THE PAYROLL TOMORROW. 528,000 DOLLARS WAS THE PREVIOUS FEE. MICHAEL MCKEE WILL BREAK THAT DOWN FOR YOU AHEAD OF TOMORROW. MICHAEL: YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS STILL WAY BELOW WHERE IT HAS BEEN ON AVERAGE GOING INTO THE SESSIONS -- INTO RECESSIONS. IT SHOULD BE ABOUT 4.7%. THAT IS THE AVERAGE OF THE POSTWAR YEAR, IN TERMS OF WHERE ON EMPLOYMENT IS WHEN RECESSIONS START. WE ARE A LONG WAY BELOW THAT. WHAT WAS THE FED WATCHING? THERE ARE ABOUT 5.6 MILLION PEOPLE UNEMPLOYED RIGHT NOW. AT SOME POINT, 7% UNEMPLOYMENT COMPARED TO 3.5%, THAT WOULD BE 1.5 TO 2 MILLION JOBS LOST. IF THERE ARE 11.2 MILLION JOB OPENINGS, AS TAYLOR WAS POINTING OUT, IN THEORY, THE FED BELIEVES THEY COULD EASILY FIND NEW JOBS, THE PEOPLE WHO ARE LAID OFF. YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW AND THIS IS A LITTLE BIT OF A COMPLICATED CHART LET ME EXPLAIN. THE NUMBER IN YELLOW IS THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE LOST THEIR JOBS. THE BLUE IS THE NUMBER OF JOB OPENINGS. THE OTHER IS LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION. IT HAS FALLEN DRAMATICALLY SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN. IT HAS TO GO THE OTHER DIRECTION TO ABSORB PEOPLE WHO ARE LOSING THEIR JOBS, TO GET THEM HIGHER. SO FAR, IT'S LOWER PARTICIPATION TOMORROW. THE FED THINKS THAT SHOULD RISE. THEY DON'T THINK IT WILL BE A MAJOR PROBLEM BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER OF JOBS OUT THERE. NONE OF THAT IS HAPPENING YET, EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE RAISED INTEREST RATES BY 250 BASIS POINTS THIS YEAR. JONATHON: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF ALL THIS STUFF ANECDOTALLY WHERE WE SEE THINGS COMING FROM COMPANIES, THINGS HAPPENING WITH THE LABOR FORCE, AND THE NISI DATA -- AND THEN YOU SEE DATA COMING THROUGH TOMORROW? MICHAEL: IT DOES LOOK LIKE SECTORAL OR COMPANY-SPECIFIC. WE HAVE TO SEE BROADER JOB CUTS THAT HAVE TO DO WITH DEMAND FALLING BEFORE WE REALLY GET AN IDEA OF WHETHER IT IS A COMPANY ISSUE OR A MAJOR NATIONAL ISSUE. JONATHON: IS IT EXECUTION OR ECONOMIC WEAKNESS, OR A BIT OF BOTH? LOOKING FORWARD TO THE ISM RATE DONE YOU'RE GOING TO DELIVER AT ABOUT EIGHT MINUTES. BREAKING DOWN SOME PRICE ACTION FOR YOU. ABOUT 20 MIN IT'S INTO SESSION. ANOTHER DAY OF LOSSES HERE. NASDAQ DOWN BY 1.4%. ABIGAIL: IT IS PRETTY BRUTAL. AS YOU ARE MENTIONING, WE ARE DOWN FOR THE 50 AND A ROW. DOWN MORE THAN 6% ON THE S & P 500 OVER THOSE SIX DAYS. THE BEAR MARKET RALLY IS CLEARLY OVER AND HAS COME TO AN END. IT IS NOT SURPRISINGLY BEARISH. SECTORS ARE LOWER. ENERGY IS DOWN 2.8%. OIL IS DOWN BELOW THE $90 PER BARREL, AS CHINA HAS SHUT DOWN ANOTHER MAJOR CITY. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DOWN 1.4%. TO THE UPSIDE, YOU HAVE COMMUNICATION SERVICES UP ABOUT 0.6%. UTILITIES AND HEALTH CARE ARE BOTH HIGHER. IT IS NOT ALL THAT BULLISH. THE STOCKS WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT ALL DAY SHIFT ON THE DAY ABOUT THREE POINT 5%. THIS IS EXTRAORDINARY. DOWN 13% AS WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER. IT HAS TO DO WITH NVIDIA AND OTHER COMPANIES STRUGGLING WITH DEMAND AND THOSE CHINA SHUTDOWNS. RESTRICTIONS FROM THE U.S. ABOUT SALES OF CHIPS. CALLING FOR 25% SALES DECLINE. THAT WILL BE A 60% DROP. IF I LOOK BACK, THE STOCKS IN 2000 IN THAT BEAR MARKET, DOWN 84% IN THE 2008 BEAR MARKET. DOWN 70%. THAT SUGGESTS WE MIGHT BE DOING SOMETHING SIMILAR. MORE BEARISH FOR THE DAY. JONATHON: THANK YOU FOR THAT. I ONLY WENT THROUGH THE LAST FIVE DAYS ON THE S & P 500. THE NASDAQ OVER THE LAST FIVE DAYS DOWN 7.5%, OFF THE BACK OF ITS BIG MOVE IN THE BOG MARKET -- THE BOND MARKET. EQUITIES DOWN. AT 3:30 EASTERN HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT. TOMORROW, THE MAIN EVENT IS PAYROLLS. PAYROLLS FRIDAY. FROM NEW YORK, THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING BLOOMBERG TV. THIS WAS COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN.