00:00

So what is your interest in philanthropy. You're one of the youngest people to sign the giving pledge you were at the most recent meeting. What propelled you to do that. It's always been in theory a goal of mine to figure out how I can have positive impact on the world and how we can have the biggest positive impact not just some some random amount of it. I didn't actually put that into action for a little while but when I got to college I sort of came to terms with the fact that there were really things that I could do that would have impact that it was worth doing those and then started to think more critically about what should I do with my life. That would be the best for the world. Like what. I would maximize that and what is effective altruism which is something you have to pursue. Yeah. So the effect of altruist community is the community people doing basically that looking at you know how can you maximize your positive impact on the world. What did you actually do with your life. And it looks at it both from the lens of like you know should you be earning t of which you say making money with the goal of donating it to effective causes. Also you know it looks at you know sheet should you be working directly for some of these foundations in addition to that side. It also looks at you know what causes are the most impactful rate. Should you be thinking about global poverty about you know animal welfare or about climate change about pandemics. Like what are the areas that are most impactful you know to focus on. And I got involved in the community in college and it's been a really big part of how I decide what to do with my life. What do you hope your impact on society is. I mean in the end obviously there's an impact from the day to day work hoping to make financial markets more efficient more inclusive you know from what I do with my donations. We'll see in the end. But right now I think I would say you know biggest things like getting the world to a place where we're actually ready for the next pandemic even if it's nasty even if it's bioengineered that we can shrug it off. The way we failed to shrug off Covid would be one of the primary goals. And I think you know helping you see become more constructive is a big goal.