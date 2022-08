00:00

What's the credit market pricing in. What should the credit market be pricing in. Thanks for having me Alex. So the market we think is pricing in about a 20 to 25 percent risk of a recession. Let's call it by early next year. You know if you look at mild versus severe recessions we would say it's pricing about a 30 percent risk of a mild recession and a 20 percent risk of a severe recession. Now what should it be pricing. You know our global macro economic team NPR a lot of cards work basically as three signals into the recession framework and the overall aggregate is about 60 percent. So you know we would argue the credit market is well shy of the recession risk. Now within that model there's a hard data component which is pricing a ninety seven percent risk of recession. That's basically seeing on a lot of the essentially the goods data the yield curve model. We think that we run. Is it about seventy percent. And then the credit market is 15 percent. And that signals really driven by very low asset quality not just in corporate credit but all forms of credit in the U.S. And it's also driven by resilient earnings growth. And that's really where we think going forward. The leveraged loan market is really gonna be the first market to show a rise in default rates and deterioration in credit fundamentals. We're already seeing that. And so you know this kind of divergence which we've highlighted between the different models is extreme and we ultimately think there will be convergence. OK. So I might add this convert FTSE converges that I assume mean spreads need to widen. If I look at it. So the long term charts of where credit spreads have been he go back to 2008. They look about higher than now. We go back to 2020. We look quite a bit higher than now. Where do we have to be in in the realms of recent history in terms of these spreads to fully pricing that risk of recession. Yes I would say in terms of recession pricing we're thinking for U.S. high yield somewhere in the context of 850 900 basis points for U.S. investment grade we're thinking somewhere in the context of two hundred and sixty two hundred seventy or 75 basis points. And you know to get the pricing in the market today closer to where our aggregate model is at about 60 percent you would still need to see high yield about 100 to 150 wider from current levels. You need to see ISE wider buy you know let's call it you know 25 to 35 basis points. Hey Matt what's your best guess for why that hasn't happened yet. Yeah I think that there's two things that are you know have been perplexing markets. One is this dynamic between goods and services. And so a lot of the recession models including our hard data model are really keying in on the slowdown in goods you know notwithstanding the comments from the former a former speaker on housing. You are clearly seeing that slowdown. And so the rate of change is negative and that's causing an issue. The second one that I think is unique is obviously just the nature of the Covid rebound the very short and sharp increase and surge in nominal GDP in nominal earnings. And now we're coming off of that. And both of those things the goods versus service mix and just the volatility in nominal growth both driven by inflation and real growth I think is what's causing the markets to be highly uncertain. Again we would point out this divergence between I think what the credit markets are pricing in credit signals and what more of our hard data or macro economic signals are indicating is actually the largest going back to 1979. So we've never seen that type of divergence you know in many decades. And to me it's just underscores that there will be convergence whether that means credit goes and prices a recession. We're in a recession next year or whether it means that the aggregate hard data is resilient and the model normalizes. But I think you know it's going to be some combination of both. And that's why we're fairly cautious here on credit. So something's got to give. I mean September typically a very busy month for credit. So how does September look with all that you've said. And with some fairly big tests of investor appetite coming. Yeah well the first thing I would say is I think you know the early indications are that issuance is going to be very heavy. And so one of the tailwinds in the market particularly for high yield but broadly in U.S. credit particularly speaking of greatest has been low issuance. And I do believe that the market going into September is going to see a fairly strong pipeline. And that's going to be we think a headwind. If the if the risk sentiment or the risk appetite deteriorates. The second thing I would say and in our latest piece really keyed in on this is the default risk is going to rise and the fundamentals are going to deteriorate. And I think they'll deteriorate faster than investors are expecting particularly the leveraged loan market. We're already seeing pass through rates of rising short rates into the leveraged loan market in terms of higher funding costs and higher interest expense. You basically had single B coverage ratios. Interest coverage ratios fall by about a half turn. And I think as you go through Q3 earnings so into September but really into October we think you're going to see an exponential rise in that pressure. And so I really think Q3 earnings for us particularly for high yield and mainly leveraged loan issuers is really going to be a period where investors get very concerned about the earnings outlook and credit metrics. So I would you know I think that that mid-September to mid-October period is critical. Matt what kind of default and bankruptcy rate then are you penciling in right now. So our aggregate models are looking at at least call it 5 percent. And that is very consistent with some senior analysis we've done earlier in the summer which suggests if you just have the Fed funds rate. Right up to 4 percent and you assume that earnings or profits are stable. You should get the full rates in about 5 percent. The real risk is that you get earnings contraction from here. And I think it is a real risk of 5 to 10 percent that would push default rates closer to the high single digits. So call it for leverage loans 8 to 9 percent for high yield. I would call it more like 6 to 7 percent. And there are 4. There are more negative connotation and I think that that's a reasonable you know reasonable conversation we had. Mrs.. Focus very much on the US. I just wanna get a slightly more global perspective to finish off any divergences between the US and European credit markets. That that you think we need to be aware of at this point. Yeah I'll just say that we do think that Europe is certainly cheaper particularly the investment grade market in terms of credit spreads. So what that means is that you know the concerns in the marketplace around slowing gross European recession and and obviously gas shut off are somewhat in markets. We are cautious on Europe as well. But I do think that from a buying opportunity standpoint we will be and we said we'll be looking to buy European credit risk into additional weakness particularly at year end. And so that's partly driven by the valuation story but it's also driven by the view that we ultimately think the ECB is going to be faster to add liquidity support back to the market i.e. they will need to to some extent quell or try and address issues of debt sustainability and concerns around the periphery. And I think that they will react quicker than the Fed will. In the context of some of the earlier comments that you had on the show around the Fed whether or not the Fed will hike and then subsequently cut and obviously quantitative tightening. So the bottom line is we'll be looking to buy opportunistically European credit into weakness. We're not there yet mainly on valuation but also on the ECB reaction function being more dovish again not now. But as we get closer to the of year.