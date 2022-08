00:00

Now to me any moment we're tying all of this within some of the macro economic headwinds that we feel on the horizon. We've talked about slowing growth in the U.S. along with some of those high inflationary prints that we're still continuing to get still credit quality remaining strong for some of the state local governments. Here to discuss. Robin Prentiss managing director and chief analytical officer for U.S. public finance over at S & P Global Ratings. Really pleased as always to have you here. Robin what do you see as sort of the strength behind even in sort of the recessionary headwinds that we get big strengthen some of the credit markets. Yeah. Taylor great to be here. We're certainly seeing very strong revenue and reserve performance across the municipal market broadly. But federal fiscal and policy support has been another really critical factor underpinning this stability. OK so how do you see fiscal support filtering down through to the state local government level really in order to help what's sort of the easiest mechanism that you see that playing out. So in the last 18 months there have been three really significant pieces of federal legislation that have channeled an unprecedented 1 plus trillion in funding reaching nearly every entity in the municipal market. The most recent the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to add another 437 billion over 10 years. So from a credit perspective we think it will support key infrastructure investments and we'll support funding for climate and energy transition initiatives that have been under way for many governments and also has augmented financial performance across the sectors. That brings up a lot of the inflationary concerns that we've been talking about. Do some of the inflationary effects help if it's increasing sales tax revenue were hurt if it's also increasing expenses and how we think about paying a lot of these people too. So I think one of the key risks we see out in the near term is this inflation issue. It certainly is making everything more costly all services infrastructure development. So we're seeing that as a big risk. We also see the weakening economic outlook as potentially weakening revenues. We're seeing our economists are pegging 40 percent chance of recession. Catastrophic weather events continue to be a big credit challenge. So on your program earlier state local governments are on the front line of funding recovery efforts for these events. So you know big issues there. And finally another risk that we're seeing you know potential for big policy and regulatory shifts post election day. You have congressional midterms. Seventy percent of states have gubernatorial elections. So in addition to you know interest rate increases equity market volatility and inflation all of which translate to higher costs. There are other risks out there that could impaired the stability that we are currently seeing in the municipal market with some of the higher yields that we've talked about. What is the ability to still go out and fund raise to issue debt at what certainly are higher borrowing costs relative to a year or two ago. Yeah with the advertising nature of debt in the municipal market I wouldn't say that's been a large impediment. I think some of the slower issuance we've seen this year maybe interest rates are a factor but also the strong balance sheets that we're seeing in some of this federal money flowing through has slowed some of the issuance that we would traditionally see for infrastructure purposes.