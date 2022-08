00:00

Why SNAP is up. How much is already priced in and what it's meant for Netflix and some of the other competitors and in the overall social media space. We're going to highlight in the best of pulling back intelligence here from all IBEX saying talk to us about the fact that snaps rallying on this news. It didn't after ISE yesterday. But is this because everyone's psychology. Finally it's all coming clear. Oh they also told us that in August they had mid teens growth whereas July was flat. So clearly July was an inflection in terms of the top line deceleration we saw. And look for a company like Snapchat which is trading at you know four times sales matter when you compare it to metro areas like twenty five times snaps market cap it used to be six to seven times. And I would bet you know an company like Snapchat with 315 million DL use would be a growth assets. Once we have a rebound in terms of you know their ad spending. So I feel a lot of the slowdown in expectations is pricing. You're not going to see more estimate cuts and that is what the market is reacting to here. The workforce reduction here how much does they how much do they need to really slim down margins or really improve margins here by cutting costs. And why is talent the first to go. Well. So I think they are divesting from everything that's non core at this point of time. So they made a big bet on hardware. Well we know a meadow spending 10 billion dollars on building the metaverse. A Snapchat was trying to do something similar. And now it's about OK let's focus on the cost. Let's get our act together. Rebuild not grow 50 percent but we'll still grow 20 percent. And with this recent cut I think they can show positive free cash flow. And that's why the market likes the news overall. Talk to us about the competitors. And at the same time that Metro was the best performing stock on the S & P today. We do see that people are really being very down on the whole pivot to the metaverse. What are we thinking about this company's companies in general. And when advertising comes back who's ending up being the winner. Well it will still be a try. I believe it at Amazon being the third one. And then you know Google and Metta. But you will have a longer tail of advertisers this time around because the marketplace is like you know door dashboard they're getting into advertising. Every other company is trying to kind of get their foot in the door when it comes to digital ads. Apple could be the wild card. In fact a lot of people are betting even though they were their advocates when it comes to privacy. It was really a big push for them to get into ads which is really in their ecosystem. And so you could have more than three players going forward once we come out of this advertising recession. Well to double down on that point there you see a lot of the love going to matter in the stock market today as the kind of counterbalance here. But do you think that the stock market is overly anticipating what a benefit it is to matter when there are other players here that will benefit. It is. But remember Metta is the biggest player when it comes to direct response ads and direct response and still have a higher R Y in terms of customer conversion than your traditional you know brand ads that you see on TV. So the digital ad environment is still as kind of a secular growth market. Yes you will have these cyclical downturns. But net net you're going to find you know these companies growing twelve to 15 percent because it's a secular trend.