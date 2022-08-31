Putin Ruined Gorbachev's Legacy, Stent Says

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 06:17
How Loan Forgiveness Will Affect Tax Policy
- 42:18
Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (08/31/2022)
- 02:25
US Needs to Keep Sending Weapons to Ukraine, Stent Says
- 03:41
Housing Market Is Not Sluggish, Lorber Says
More From Balance of Power
- 06:17
How Loan Forgiveness Will Affect Tax Policy
- 02:25
US Needs to Keep Sending Weapons to Ukraine, Stent Says
- 08:42
Biden to Slam GOP in Prime-Time Address
- 43:40
Balance of Power Full Show (08/30/2022)
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.