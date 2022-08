00:00

Reminds me of the old game show situation where you win a sports car. You think life is great. Then you realize what the tax bill is going to be when you get home. We're talking about just over a dozen states here. They all have different laws. They all have different laws. We have one federal government and 50 states and they all tax income in very different ways. There are a handful of states who don't tax income at all. And then there are states like New Jersey for instance which is never taxed. Debt forgiveness. So people there are relieved of that. But as you mentioned there is these handful of states that still are trying to figure out whether they will tax that debt for forgiveness. And that could end up to quite considerable tax bills for some of those folks anywhere between say five hundred and seven hundred dollars in additional taxation. I saw Hawaii for instance could even top a thousand dollars. Was actually a pretty wide disparity. And there's a wide very wide disparity. And it's because they treat it all very differently. And of course all their rates are very different. How about with Pell Grant recipients. That was another level of forgiveness up to twenty thousand dollars. How were those handled by the state. Is it a different quality being exactly the same. So any debt forgiven forgiveness could be subject to that income taxation. Got it. What's interesting about it is that debt is forgiven over the lifetime of the loan but the amount is taxed this year. So that would be added to your income. So let's say you earn fifty thousand dollars a year but you get that 50 10 20 thousand dollars in debt forgiveness. That would be IBEX Emma Chandra and taxed as seventy thousand dollars. All right. So there's going to be a rush I'm assuming by at least some of these states to change these laws. Is it possible. Yes. We're seeing that already. Many states are already taking administrative measures in order to relieve taxpayers of this burden. But there are still a handful of states. Mississippi for instance has already said it will tax that debt forgiveness. Other states such as Minnesota Arkansas North Carolina and Wisconsin. I think we're going to have to take some very late last minute legislative action. New York probably will change its rules. And in a few days actually on September 1st is when they have the new fiscal year. And we expect that they will conform to the federal rules almost immediately. Is there a political side to this story. Are states handling this differently. Yeah I think the blue states in particular want to support the president's initiative. Red states many red states may just say it's not worth the political hassle to try to not because this is an administrative mess. It is an administrative mess. What worries me however is is the Department of Education ready for this. Politico has reported that they don't have income information for millions of people who are potentially eligible for this. And as a result people we're going to have to fill out forms. They're going to have to attest to what their income is. They can't share that information with the IRS and vice versa. States don't have information. You're you know the state tax authorities don't have information on your your student loan debt. So it's going to be a administrative and bureaucratic mess. I can't wait because things were already going fine at the IRS. That's right. As I remember here. Do you expect any other issues to crop up next year. And I ask you that wondering if the administration gave these states a heads up. I mean a lot of cases the White House is not talking to local authorities. It's not clear that they did. And I think that's where you're going to see the confusion. And some experts are saying this probably won't people won't see any debt relief until next year because it's going to take that long to put it into place. You know this is going to court right. That's that's what we heard on day one that you be challenged in court. Sure does. All of this go on ice. If that happens or does it proceed unless there's an injunction of some sort. I'm guessing that's going to be the case that this will be put on hold fought out in the courts. Goodness knows when that'll be determined. And meanwhile people will just simply be waiting to see what the answer is. We could be in a world though in which states change their laws around this and no debt forgiveness ever happens. Right. This is kind of crazy. And I think this is why there was so much hesitancy within the White House to do this in the way that they did. They were expecting Congress to step up and make this legislative change. Instead they decided to do it through the presidential authority. And that's where you get into all kinds of comments made. Well it would have provided the imprimatur of Congress. It would have been in law rather than something was done through presidential fiat. Yes. But that would have directed the states to act differently or. OK it would. Yes it would have been in some cases it could have even over overcome some of the states laws. And again for those who are watching who were who were excited about this until they realized that extra tax bill could be coming there is no federal tax DAX. Correct. Loan forgiveness. Right. Last year in the American rescue plan Congress absolved. People of this extra federal tax through the year 2025. Now they did make some other changes in the least the president did so that people will have different payments going forward as well. So if you still even after the forgiveness have a pretty substantial debt it will be limited to a certain proportion of your income but five percent going forward. Critics of the president usually Republicans have been talking about the IRS being weaponized by this administration that they're sending extra agents out for automatic audits. They're coming after you. They're going to be knocking on your door as they might even be armed. This story is not going to help that narrative. Well it's a little hyperbolic to say the least. Yeah the IRS is struggling right now and it's an agency that can't really fix itself. For 30 years it's been trying to fix its computer systems so that it can handle things like paper tax returns which they enter manually into their system. They now have a backlog of about 18 million paper tax returns. They're still dealing with. And now the White House has handed them this issue to deal with as well. I don't think it's an agency that can really handle this because it's already having such problems administratively.