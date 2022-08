00:00

KRITI IN TERMS OF MARKET RESPONSE, IT SEEMS THE U.S. FUTURES LOOK A LITTLE HIGHER. > > IT WASN'T EXACTLY WHAT WE REALLY AND THE ASIAN SESSION WITH. I WOULDN'T CALL IT BY CAN -- CONVICTION BY ANY MEASURE. THIS IS WHERE A LOT OF THE SENTIMENT CROSS INTO INTO EUROPE AND ULTIMATELY, ASIAN SESSIONS. SOME SORT OF INDICATION ON WHERE EXACTLY THE TECH STOCKS ARE TO REALLY MAKE YOUR CASE IN TODAY'S TRADING SESSION. BASED ON JAPANESE TRADING, YOU ARE ACTUALLY NOT GOING TO SEE THAT MUCH HELP ON THE EQUITY SIDE. AS MATT MILLER POINTED AT YESTERDAY, AS WE TALK ABOUT THE HAWKISH FEDERAL RESERVE, AND A LOT OF THE EMERGING MARKETS ARE STILL STRUGGLING BUT IT COMES TO THE CURRENCY. WE HAVE -- WE DON'T DO THAT OFTEN ON THIS SHOW. THEY ARE GOING THAT KEY 80 LEVEL, AND THAT IS GOING TO BE SIGNIFICANT. JUST HOW MUCH THERE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA CAN ACTUALLY DO TO STEM THAT WEAKNESS. ON THE OTHER HAND, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA ACTUALLY FIXING IT HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED FREIGHT THE FIFTH OR SIXTH STRAIGHT SESSION THAT WE ARE SEEING. MATT: I THINK WE SHOULD START LOOKING MORE. IN THE TOP THREE RICHEST MEN IN THE WORLD, WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT A LITTLE BIT LATER. FUTURES RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE UNCHANGED AFTER THE DROP THAT WE SAW LAST THREE SESSIONS IN A ROW. FRIDAY WAS THE BIG ONE. YESTERDAY, A BIGGER DROP AGAIN OF ABOUT 1%. NOW, MARKETS ARE TRYING TO DECIDE WHICH WAY TO GO. IN TERMS OF THE 10 YEAR YIELD, IT IS UP RIGHT NOW AS INVESTORS LET GO OF THE BONDS, BUT ONLY BY ALMOST THREE BASIS POINTS. YOU SEE THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX COMING BACK OF A LITTLE BIT. NOW, AT 1297, WE ARE GETTING BACK CLOSER TO THE ALL-TIME HIGHS THAT WE LAST SAW. AND THEN BITCOIN RIGHT NOW RALLY UP ABOUT 1%, HOLDING JUST OVER $20,000. MAYBE THAT IS A POSITIVE SIGN FOR THE U.S. OPEN IN 4.5 HOURS. WHAT DO YOU SEE HERE? ANNA: JUST AS YOU WERE TALKING, THE S & P FUTURES JUST DIPPING INTO NEGATIVE TERRITORY. MARGINS CLEARLY UNDECIDED ABOUT WHAT IS AHEAD. IT IS NEGATIVE, BUT WE HAD GAINED EARLIER ON. WE HAVE FALLEN INTO THE NEGATIVE PATH. ALL OF THAT INFLATION, ONCE AGAIN, AND INFLATION WATCH, SEEING PRICES RISING 9.1%. 9.1% IS A LITTLE BIT HIGHER THAN THE 9%. THAT KIND OF PICTURE ABOUT THE INFLATION STORY IS COMING IN ABOVE ESTIMATES, SO THE ECONOMISTS STILL NOT DEFINITE THAT WHERE INFLATION IS, IN THESE COMING IN HIGHER. I KNOW WE TEND TO REFLECT -- REPEAT THAT INFLATION PICTURE OVERALL IN THE EURO ZONE. THIS IS INTERESTING, BECAUSE WE WERE JUST ABOVE THE ONE LEVEL OF THE YEAR IS VERY BEFORE THAT DATA HIT. THE MARKET IS NOT THINKING TO BUY THE EURO AS A RESULT. THE MARKET IS THINKING TO SELL THE EURO. NATURAL GAS PRICES ARE ALSO AN AREA OF CONCERN TO THE U.S. TODAY. IT WAS PLANNED, IT WAS PREANNOUNCED BY THE KREMLIN. EUROPEAN LEADERS DOUBT THAT, BUT THE BIG QUESTION IS WHETHER THE GASKETS TURNED BACK ON. NATURAL GAS PRICES JUMPING UP THIS MORNING. FRUIT DOWN ANOTHER 2%. WE HAD A SEVERAL DOLLAR RANGE OF OIL PRICES YESTERDAY. A BIG MOVE DOWNWARD. A CAUTION NOT TO READ TOO MUCH INTO THAT BECAUSE IT IS THE END OF AUGUST. CRUDE NOW SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW 100. A POWER BUSINESS IN THE U.K. TRIED TO TALK ONCE AGAIN ABOUT WHETHER THE GAS COMPANIES WILL BE EXTENDING THEIR POWERGENERATING BUSINESS. KRITI: THAT IS HARD, LOOK AT HOW LONG THAT REALLY LASTS. IT IS WORTH REPEATING THAT RUSSIAN GAS COMPANIES DELIVERING NATURAL GAS TO EUROPE THROUGH ITS MAIN PIPELINE FOR THREE DAYS OF MAINTENANCE. AND THE ADP NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPORT, A STAPLE AHEAD OF THE GOVERNMENT PAYROLL RELEASE, WILL END ITYS MONTH-LONG HIATUS TODAY. REMARKS FROM THE CLEVELAND FLAT -- FED PRESIDENT AND RAPHAEL BOSTIC. MATT: BY THE WAY, I KNOW JUST NOW COMING ACROSS THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, HEADLINES OF JP MORGAN OFFICES RAIDED AS PART OF THE TAX PRO THAT HAS BEEN ONGOING FOR YEARS, BUT JUST TO POINT OUT, IT IS THAT RAID TO KEEP IN MIND IN FRANKFURT. INVESTMENT BANKS SAY IT IS TIME TO COME BACK TO WORK. GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE REMOVING SOME OF THEIR LAST CODE RESTRICTIONS AFTER LABOR DAY WEEKEND. IS GOLDMAN SACHS AND OUTLIER WHEN IT COMES TO THESE BANKS? > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE COMMUNICATIONS TO EMPLOYEES, IT WAS NOT NECESSARILY ABOUT RETURN TO WORK. IT HAS CERTAINLY BEEN BEYOND WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE MOST RECENT COMMUNICATIONS. WHEN IT COMES TO COMING BACK TO WORK, LESS THAN 40% OF EMPLOYEES IN THE NEW YORK AREA HAVE BEEN COMING BACK TO WORK. SO YES, GOLDMAN HAS BEEN AN OUTLIER, AND AS FAR AS EASY COVID RESTRICTIONS GOES, THEY REALLY ARE FOLLOWING THE CDC GUIDELINES. SIGNIFICANTLY LESS RISK OF ILLNESS AND THESE RULES DO VARY. FOR MORGAN STANLEY, THEY ARE DIFFERENT THAN THEY ARE AT GOLDMAN SLIGHTLY. I WOULD ALSO SAY THE VACCINE REQUIREMENTS HAVE CHANGED, AND GOLDMAN SITES NEW YORK'S VACCINE MANDATE AS WELL. SO THERE'S TWO THINGS GOING ON HERE AT THE SAME TIME. THIS IDEA AROUND COVID RESTRICTIONS EASING AND THAT LABOR DAY IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. KRITI: THAT IS THE STORY FROM THE CORPORATE ANGLE. HOW MUCH ANXIETY IS THERE FROM THE BANKERS? > > A LOT OF WALL STREET BUSINESS LINES ARE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY. THAT MEANS THERE IS A LOT OF PRESSURE TO BE BACK. THE BUSINESSES THAT ARE PERFORMING WELL LIKE TRADING BUSINESSES, THERE IS AN EXPECTATION THAT MARKET SHARE GAINS ARE EQUALLY AS IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN TIME. REMEMBER, THERE HAVE ALREADY BEEN SIGNIFICANT PRESSURES ON COMPENSATION EXPENSES AND THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR ALONE, YOU HAVE GOLDMAN CUTTING COMPENSATION EXPECTIONS BY $3.5 BILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR IN THE FIRST TAP OF THE YEAR. THE BANKS HAVE ALREADY SAID THAT THEY ARE PROBABLY GOING TO BE SUBJECTED TO THE SAME ANNUAL CALLING THAT THEY HAVE SEEN IN YEARS PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC. THAT CAN BE ABOUT 5% OF THE WORKFORCE. THE QUESTION IS IF THIS ENVIRONMENT BECOMES WORSE, DOES THAT 5% BECOME 10%? MATT: NOW, SHARES OF SNAP ARE FOLLOWING THIS MORNING ACCORDING TO BURCH. THE PARENT OF SNAPCHAT PLANS TO LAY OFF ABOUT 20% OF ITS NEARLY 5500 EMPLOYEES STARTING TODAY. ALEX, FIRST OF ALL, BEFORE WE GET TO THE BROADER INDUSTRY AND LABOR MARKET, WHY ARE THEY DOING THAT? > > CUT ABOUT 20% OF THE WORKFORCE. THEY HAVE BEEN GOING QUITE HARD INTO HARDWARE, THEY CUT THAT PRODUCT. SHARES ARE DOWN 90% 2021, VALUE IS UP $60 MILLION. IT IS CLEAR THERE IS SOME ACTION NEEDED. KRITI: -- ANNA: IS IT THE CASE THAT SNAP WILL FEEL PAIN MORE THAN OTHER THE TECH NAMES? ALEX: SNAP HAS A LOT MORE THAN FACEBOOK. FACEBOOK HAS SOMETHING OVER 2 BILLION USERS PER YEAR. SNAP HAS JUST 300 MILLION. IF YOU LOOK AT WHERE THE COMPETITION IS COMING RIGHT NOW, IT IS VERY MUCH THE DEMOGRAPHIC. NOW, ALMOST FIVE YEARS, THEY ARE ON AN OPERATING BASIS. MATT: THANKS VERY MUCH, ALEX. ESPECIALLY INTERESTING WHEN YOU CONSIDER JUST YESTERDAY, WE HAD DATA SHOWING THAT JOBS OPENINGS WERE ALMOST A RECORD 11.8 MILLION. WE STILL SEE JOB CUTS IN TECH. THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS WHITE HOUSE RECORDS HELD IN A STORAGE ROOM AT DONALD'S FLORIDA HOME MAY HAVE BEEN MOVED BEFORE THE FBI SEARCHING JUNE. OFFICIALS SAY THAT COULD HAVE BEEN AN ATTEMPT TO OBSTRUCT THE INVESTIGATION. JACK FITZPATRICK JOINS US NOW WITH MORE. > > > > THE ISSUE IS THAT THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN THE FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES AND THE FBI, WELL BEFORE THE AUGUST SEARCH OF MAR-A-LAGO THAT IS IN QUESTION THAT THEY HAVE THE SEARCH WARRANT FOR A. A BIG BACK-AND-FORTH WAS IN JUNE IN WHICH THE FBI VISITED MAR-A-LAGO AND TRUMP LAWYERS HAD SAID THEY WERE RESPONSIVE TO ALL THE RELEVANT REQUESTS FOR TOP-SECRET AND SECRET AND FBI-CLEARANCE LEVEL DOCUMENTS. AND THEN OF COURSE, ON THAT AUGUST 8 SEARCH, THE FBI SAID THEY FOUND THAT TWICE AS MANY DOCUMENTS THAN TRUMP'S LAWYERS HAD SAID WERE ALREADY TURNED OVER THAT WERE RELEVANT TO THE SEARCH. OBVIOUSLY IT GIVES YOU A SENSE OF THE SCOPE THAT THEY FOUND QUITE A BIT WHICH THE FBI HAD ALREADY SAID, BUT THE FACT THAT THERE SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN SOME ATTEMPT TO EITHER HIDE THEM OR AT LEAST SOME DISHONESTY WITH THE FBI ABOUT THE FORMER PRESIDENT'S LAWYER THIS -- LAWYERS WILLINGNESS TO COOPERATE. ANNA: OVER TO THE CORRECT MINISTRATION, PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS -- REPUBLICANS FOR JOINING IN THE ATTACK ON THE FBI FOLLOWING THE SEARCH OF THE FLORIDA RESIDENTS. FIVE, SPEAKING YESTERDAY IN PENNSYLVANIA. LET'S LISTEN. BIDEN: IT IS SICKENING TO SEE THE NEW ATTACKS ON THE FBI. THREATENING THE LIVES OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND THEIR FAMILIES FOR SIMPLY CARRYING OUT THE LAW AND DOING THEIR JOBS. ANNA: LOOKING AT, VIA IMPLANTS TO DELIVER AN ADDRESS TOMORROW IN PHILADELPHIA. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT? JACK: YOU CAN SEE BASICALLY THE FOCUS THAT THE PRESIDENT IS TAKING ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL THAT THESE ISSUES IN LAST NIGHT'S SPEECH. PHILADELPHIA SPEECH IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT DEMOCRACY AND EVEN THE POLICING ISSUES FROM YESTERDAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT SUPPORT FOR POLICE SORT OF INTERTWINED THE ISSUE OF LOCAL POLICE FUNDING WITH THE FBI. THE KEY LINE I THINK WAS WHEN PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID I AM OPPOSED TO DEFUNDING THE POLICE BUT I AM ALSO OPPOSED DEFUNDING THE FBI, REALLY HAILING REPUBLICANS FOR NOT STANDING BY THE FBI AFTER THE SEARCH OF MAR-A-LAGO AND EVERYTHING HAPPENING AROUND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP, BUT ALSO TRYING TO CAMPAIGN ON SUPPORT FOR THE POLICE. A LOT OF THE TIME, MIDTERMS FOCUS ON THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY. IN THIS TIME, THE PRESIDENT IS PRETTY AGGRESSIVE ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL, SUPPORTING JOHN FETTERMAN, AND MAKING POLICING A SIGNIFICANT ISSUE. I THINK WE WILL HEAR MORE OF THAT IN PHILADELPHIA TOMORROW. ANNA: SOMETHING WE ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING FORWARD TO. NOW LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THEM FOR STOCKS IN THE FREE MARKET TRADING IN THE UNITED STATES. IT IS WORTH LOOKING AT ONCE AGAIN BECAUSE WE ARE ACTIVELY MOVING THE SHARES. YOU CAN SEE SHARES DOWN ABOUT 7% IN LINE WITH SOME JOB CUTS. A LOT OF THESE TECH NAMES. I DON'T WANT TO SAY BIG TECH, BUT STARTING TO MAKE THOSE MASSIVE CUTS. PREPARING FOR RECESSION. WITH THAT STORY COMES HP AS WELL, ACTUALLY STARTING TO REDUCE THEIR PROFIT FORECAST. THE IDEA HERE IS THAT ANY RECESSION, IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT THE CONSUMER, IT IS ABOUT BUSINESS INVESTMENT AS WELL. ONCE AGAIN, IF YOU DON'T HAVE THAT, WHAT DOES THAT SAY FOR THE REST OF THE ECONOMY? AT THE END OF THE DAY, WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT RETAIL SPACE, CHECKING IN ON THOSE BED, BATH & BEYOND SHARES. THOSE SHARES ARE UP 1.6%