Not necessarily a popular plan. Not everyone supporting this and a lot of debate Sarah. Where do you stand. So I think there are economists on both sides of this issue and I think we can agree that student loans are a major problem for this country and that there's one point seven trillion dollars in student loan debt outstanding. And also that this generation is more saddled with student loan debt than any of the generations that have come before. I think where the conversation gets trickier is what to do about it. And so I'm a believer personally that what to do about it lies in advice and technology and that the federal government can play a part but that business also needs to play a part. How so. Well you know I think the first the first thing that is very true is that you know folks are not good at saving and are not necessarily good at understanding. If I have another disposable dollar where should I put it. Right. And so I think there's sort of a regulatory and technology conversion here that's pretty exciting. Where we now can develop tools and we have betterment are developing tools to really say to a student loan a student loan holder look what should you do with your next dollar instead of going to Starbucks this week. You know what would five dollars a day do in terms of visually we can show you visually what would it do in terms of your debt pay down both your timeline your costs and how can we set you up for a better future. And so I think that's one thing we can do is offer technological solutions. And the other thing we can do is partner with employers. Right. Because as with many other great issues of the day like retirement savings employers have a role to play in supporting their employees. How do you see businesses and employers playing a bigger role here and how could that also impact the choices that students or prospective students make about how to access education. Yeah. So I think it's a great question. I mean I think this is you know for those who aren't that excited about the current approach I think the government is taking you know one of the concerns is this moral hazard issue of are people gonna make choices about their education that they're then going to expect to be forgiven by the government and therefore will they make choices that maybe aren't the best choices for them. And then similarly will the costs go up because the schools know that they can access this incremental funding. So I think this is a real challenge that I think we're poised to to help with in a couple of ways. I mean number one there is more legislation if you can imagine coming down the pike in the Secure Act 2.0 you know sort of on the table later this year. That's talking about tax incentives for businesses to help potentially even with a match where you link a fall in K and student loan management. So imagine if I'm an employee and I can't access my company match for retirement because I'm paying down debt from my student loan and I just don't have an incremental dollar to save. Well here's an opportunity for the government to step in and say OK whether you save by paying down your debt or whether you save by putting a dollar in your for one case either way your employer can match that contribution. And that's a really powerful way for employers to be able to channel dollars where they're going to best serve their employees. What would be your message to you know rising freshman right now who are considering a college education who have you know. You know innumerable online learning options now available to them and companies that are reducing degree requirements. So you know you've got some people out there saying I don't need a four year degree. I think it's true that there's no one size fits all. I mean I think on average and over time education has helped to lead to better outcomes you know for society. So but I think we could talk about whether that education is about starting young and preschool and getting out of the gate stronger or whether it's about a four year college. I think the idea that there are vocational programs and other ways to go about it are true. But all of these things have costs and each has a different ROIC. So I think you know regardless of the path an individual chooses because there are many paths and I agree they're kind of more varied than they were perhaps you know a generation ago. There still is going to be this problem of people need to borrow to fund any of these whether it's vocational school or whether it's a four year college. They're borrowing sometimes. They're not finishing their degree. They're borrowing for that. And these are costs that then they need to understand how to tackle. Right. And that's really the problem we're seeking to solve is how do we help employees who have taken on this debt. How do we help them tackle this debt in the most responsible way to give them the best personal long term outcome. What would you like to see next from Washington. I think that you know incentives for companies that look like the incentives for 4 1 KS and other retirement savings would be a great place to start.