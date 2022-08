00:00

How does the market seem to you. We look at interest rates on the rise quickly on the rise and with big big leaps and we think there's must be applying pain to the to the market and we see headlines that suggest it is. How's it feel to you. Well the headlines I think basically are wrong when you say we're in a sluggish market. It's always sluggish compared to the bull market of 20 21 which was post pandemic. So I think you know a sluggish market was still probably better shape than we were in 18 17 18 and 19 before the pandemic. And just even in the last couple of weeks with the tracking of contracts over four million dollars. And in New York City two weeks ago there were eight. Last week there were 21. So I think that things are pretty stable. The high end market performing probably somewhat better than the more moderate markets. But again as it relates to interest rates yes you get to worry a lot about interest rates. But the fact is you heard it real curve. And really what that shows is that at some point rates are going to be coming down. Howard I'm curious why the high end market what kind of deals are we seeing in that. Are we still seeing all cash deals. Are we still seeing a lot of contingencies being waved like it was a year ago or had that crazy hotness moderated. No that's has moderated but that surely doesn't make the markets sluggish. I mean how how long can a market if you look at Florida for instance and you look at Palm Beach particular those prices were up 50 to 100 percent in one year. So how long can that continue. So it's not even going down now. They're just moderating in price. No more big price increases and more inventory now starts to come on the market. And that's when it starts picking up. Yeah I was going gonna ask you about inventory how. How does that look right now. Because if people have been reading the same gloomy headlines you say they're misleading that I've read about the U.S. housing market. Maybe they don't feel like they want to sell. But what do you expect to see that in inventory. Well again just to start with sluggish is the state of mind OK. What do you compare it to. So I think it's pretty much unfair for a lot of people just saying sluggish because again it's only sluggish compared to 20 21 right now. Typically what happens during the summer months is the inventory builds up excuse me the inventory goes down because brokers are telling customers people are traveling. It's not a great time for sellers to go on the market. And then all of a sudden come September after Labor Day more inventory comes on the market and more inventory coming on the market brings more buyers into the market. And as it relates to the high end I can only tell you that we sold three apartments that were two for around 75 million. And once it's 50 million this year so far. Wow. OK. That's a lot. So what can you do. Help me understand then. If we go from hyper growth then there's the normalization bucket. Then there is an actual slowdown. You definitely feel like we're not in a slowdown yet. Obviously you feel like we're in for maybe a normalization. Do we get to a real material slowdown if the Fed keeps hiking. I know you said about the yield curve but if we're looking at 4 percent plus for a terminal rate do we get a sluggish housing market. You know this country for so many years has been. On the short end of housing supply. So I don't think that is going to happen. I think that again the realization is that markets can't keep going up. There may be some slowdown but I don't I don't believe it's going to be a big slowdown. I think it's just going to be a normalization. Again you have to look you can't look at 20 21. You have to look because probably the peak year before that was around 16 2015 2016 starting in 17. It started going down and 18 and 19 and then 20 when the pandemic started. And then all of a sudden what happens 20 21 comes and everything goes up. I think the average prices increase in all the markets for something like 18 to 20 percent now. We've never seen that for the whole country. Yes there's still been some normalization to go through. How would what about foreign buyers. I mean the strength of the dollar has been putting some of those foreign buyers off. But are there signs that that's changing. Well I'll tell you. Yes. And again the example I gave you of those two apart of those three apartments 275 million 150 or three were foreign buyers. And foreign buyers are are very high and foreign buyers maybe are doing it for different reasons. And I said it's a couple of times before and last time I was with you on the show that I believe that New York City is going to be and is becoming the number one second home market to the world as a front as opposed to where it probably was before London. But but all of all these buyers all these high end buyers now are coming. They're coming out. Yes. They're paying more because their currencies are weaker than the dollar. But you know what. They think it's where they want to be where they want to have that. I get what you're saying about the high end market. I know that's what you guys are gonna specialize in. But do you have any visibility into the more moderate end like sometime between like five hundred and two million or even three or five million. How is that section of the market doing. That's actually that's actions that we're doing OK. I mean it's not as strong but that section always does. OK. And that is interesting because yes I think people at those levels are more worried about interest rates and the mortgage rates. OK. When I'm here when you're in a high end mortgage you don't really worry about that so much. So that has that has hurt. But I believe that sometime this year those rates are going to moderate and then we're going to go to a better environment. It's not going to go. It's gone. It's not going to go to where it was because you know not too many people in the lifetimes I've ever seen mortgage rates as low as they were. So it's going to moderate but it's still going to be good. And people need to buy houses.