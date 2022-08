00:00

What are clients saying Steven when we see the sort of volatility on the Dow August that we've seen across asset many I think like a lot of individuals there wishing was all over with. They were wishing that this was the moment where we could have a decisive move higher or in some cases lower where we could think about a new investment cycle where there's nothing but growth ahead. And unfortunately this is this period where we have an awful lot of monetary tightening still in the works in the economy. Even if the Federal Reserve were to stop raising rates at this point we would still have the impact felt in the coming year. And we have to really gauge the depth of that impact before we can really think about that new economic cycle that impacts a retesting of those June lows. I just think the arguments for a rebound were poor. It's not that we necessarily need to get to lower lows. I think we had a good economic downturn priced in. I think we're pricing in one to two million job losses next year. But the idea that we could already move forward in price in the recovery that was the strange part. If you think about the average period when that two consecutive quarters of down GDP the 12 month ahead outlook is average a 24 percent gain for the S & P 500. The problem is when we've had those declines in GDP we've also had profit declines behind us. And we think again 2024 is the year which will have higher profits. Doesn't mean there's nothing to invest in right now but not to get really long cyclical assets.