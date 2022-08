00:00

I'm Caroline Hyde. Welcome to Bloomberg triple take. Where we have one key topic split into three unique angles. Today we're focused on corporate spending. Earlier this week we focused on of course the consumer how red hot inflation is affecting people's budgets. Shifting now to look at how companies are adjusting to this new economic slowdown. The recent durable goods orders numbers reflect less than robust CapEx plans nationally. We saw some prime examples today on a micro perspective of how maybe businesses are trying to weather this inflationary environment. The slowdown by cutting expenses on the labor front. That is certainly certainly true. And how deep does that cut really get. And what do companies choose. We're going to talk about in three different perspectives. First with the consumer companies because of course we heard from Bed Bath and Beyond today. And we've heard from many others. Good. Our exes and other company that have announced that there will be job cuts. But other companies are cutting in different ways including on real estate footprint tech snapshot. Of course the Snapchat is a great example of this snap and the advertising issues they're facing there. And also a job cut reduction plan. Small business investment. We're going to talk not just about the big companies but about the smaller companies how they're faring. Can they weather the storm as we look at the inflation picture start to move. Let's talk first about Bed Bath and Beyond because there were pretty massive plans here nearing three hundred seventy five million dollars in loan financing cutting 20 percent of its workforce shuttering 150 stores and preparing to issue up to 12 million new shares. Now whether investors are reacting more to that financing issue or whether they're reacting to the job cuts and the shuttering of stores is yet to be seen. Taylor. Great set showing that sets us up nicely for our first take and our next conversation with our very own John Edwards. John for you what stood out for Bed Bath and Beyond when we think about the macro headwinds first is an execution strategy that may have gone amiss. What for you is this story about. Yeah I think you've put the nail on the hammer on the nail there. It's execution. They they've really struggled with their merchandising with their you know their mix of products their store presentation. And so you know when they're facing these these macro headwinds that's just that's just more trouble on top of the internal trouble that they've already had. And it looks like you know it was basically a strategic problem with the direction that the former CEO Mark Triton had set. He came in with from Target two and a half years ago with a lot of big ideas. They were going to get more into private label brands you know sort of sell their own brands cut back on national brands and all that just went completely amiss. And so the strategic rethink that was announced today is is actually dismantling a lot of what he did. Basically they're cutting some of their you know cutting some of their private brands cutting stores you know cutting jobs. And so we'll see if this is enough to get them on the right track. But the jury's out. It's about cutting costs. Yeah really. And is this a company that therefore won't be investing in other parts. We've seen a real commitment to investing in digital for example of many and Bed Bath and Beyond just haven't nailed that in any way. No. Absolutely. I think you know before they're able to really look at investing and growing again they have to get back to basics. They have to shore up you know they're sort of basic position. And so that's getting the merchandise mix right which has been a perennial problem for them. That's you know getting back to a lot of what appealed to shoppers in the first place which was coupons you know. That was another thing that Marc Britain backed away from was just those popular bed bath and Beyond coupons that people love to use. I do miss them. But you know there's there's two issues here. One is the strategic direction of the company and also the restructuring itself because you've seen other companies announce job cuts. And the sad reality is sometimes the market has rewarded that. So is it the fact that they're restructuring or the fact that they need to raise money and restructure on somebody else's borrowed dime. Yeah I think that's that's part of what the market didn't like today was that it's not just you know trimming back getting rid of excess. It's also they are in a terrible financial situation. And so they need to sell new shares which the market never likes to see. They've got these new loan financing arrangements just about in place which is really to tide them over. I mean they you know they hadn't issued a going concern with warning or anything but that was there was a lot of chatter that that might not have been far off. So John one of the biggest things that stands out to me is the research note from vital knowledge scenes that the financing might provide some breathing room but it's unlikely to make suppliers feel any much or any more comfortable shipping IBEX to the company if they're afraid that they can't get paid. That's exactly right. And that's a story that we've covered is that they a lot of their suppliers and vendors have cut back on deliveries and in some cases suspended them entirely because they're concerned that they're not going to get paid. And so that's you know yet another huge headwind for them in getting the merchandise mix right when they can't even get merchandise into the stores. John Edwards really thorough breakdown of all the headwinds that beset what was a much loved meme. Stop. We'll see whether it continues to be. Now let's move on to a second tape because I want to shift from consumer to technology companies. This is still a consumer facing app of course. But Snapchat the owner is SNAP slashing staff scaling back investments in an attempt to rein in its own costs. Here with us now about well the ripple effects of this is Brent though his Jefferies tech sector lead happens to cover SNAP and hasn't by rating. Talk to us about what you're seeing in this company as to whether this is already generally priced in and whether this is just the macro hitting them or something more idiosyncratic. The stock jumped 9 percent today so investors cheered the news that they had which is better than expected revenue up 8 versus flat which they just told us a few weeks ago when they reported earnings. So things are accelerating on the revenue. And then second the costings. And I think when you unpack the cost savings the fact that they're giving out of some gaming original content and meaning you know when you think about flying drones with cameras I don't want too many investors that want them in those areas anyways. So I think investors liked it. And everyone's given up on the stock. It's been under tremendous amount of pressure. We talked to teens. They still love the app. And we think ultimately they're in a great position from from that side. Right now we're just finding a macro headwind. Advertisers are pulling back. They're spending less. We're going to proven areas like Google like Amazon other areas that that have proven spent on ad spend. And again most of the wallets for snap snobbery are the younger demographic. My kids see something on SNAP and they come and say hey dad buy it for me. That's they don't own the wallets. I do. ISE the problem. Brad I'm curious when you talk about teenagers love it. Do advertisers love it. I think they're big. Yes they do because look they you know this is the future generation. They're branding they're getting the word out. Obviously you know I think there's an incredible opportunity. What they've done with their E.R. VR capabilities. They they're way ahead. And in many ways they're ahead in what was called this the concept of the metaverse which is if you go on the snap map and you look at all you know where your friends are at all the kind of potential interaction you can with local merchants you know whether it's the ice cream shop or someone selling you know clothing. There's an incredible immersive opportunity they have yet to monetize. And I see this through the lens of my kids around the platform. They they won't let me see where they're out on the map because they don't want to network or you know they box me out and I get a chance to see this through their lands. And it's it's incredible. And so I think this is to me an incredible canvas. They sell have yet to monetize. And right now everyone's super negative on the story which is fine. Rightfully so. They've had two big departures. They've got big shoes to fill. We're not we're not seeing they're in a everything's perfect but we think there's an incredible opportunity ahead. And so we're. Our belief is it's going to take time for them to get out of this. And but look no one. Everyone else is in this same headwind. Metta Twitter. Everyone else is social is seeing a massive slowdown. So this isn't just snap. This is the industry. So when you look at the industry here who is set to rebound and why you just saw that jump up and Meadow shares today as well as snaps when you saw some of the changes being made. Do you think that this is going to cause a sea change in how this sector works. Short term yes I think the money is going back to proven ad platforms where the wallets are as advertisers say that's Amazon. It's Google. It's connected TV companies like Trade Desk and Pub Matic are benefiting. And then a flip side you're seeing social spend off. I think that comes back is the consumer's come back. Now the question is it seems like bring in and go into a tougher economic time going forward in the next three to six months then an easier time. So for social platforms. There's really not a lot of visibility. And it's probably it could get worse before it gets better. But we think ultimately again this is a tale of two cities. The larger advertisers are doing very well right now going back to where you said you wanted them to be exiting out of drones and those sorts of areas. Do you want to see any sort of investment in this period or is this very much a story of pulling back on investment on extra spending until the market settles itself for appetising demand. When Amazon started showing these drone videos everyone's like really there's no way. And the same thing for SNAP. Like they don't need a drone camera. They don't need the goggles or the glasses or they'll need the hardware. Investors want to see them focus on what they're good at building software that millions of people see and this connection that they have. So I think going back to the higher margin business which is their core which is building software for it for the world that's probably the best focus. If I was advising them and I think that's why stock went up today it went up because not only the cuts on the on the cost side but getting out of some of these initiatives that frankly investors did not want them in. Maybe the consumer wanted it. I mean I'm sure my kids love a flying drone with a camera. Like it's not it's not if that's not there's not a high margin. I mean all the hardware companies are going to try to minimize their exposure to hardware. It's just it's a fact. It's great to have some time with your friend and always is. Thank you Brent. Though of course Jeffrey's tech sector leader really talking about the investment or lack thereof that's going to be going on in some of these tech companies. Meanwhile Tony you investment talking of well innovation Disney. We understand according to Dow Jones is looking and exploring kind of a membership that would give you perks discounts if you're using perhaps streaming if you're then going to the Disney parks there are calling it according to executives internally calling it Disney Prime. So this is all about sort of a program at the moment. It's very much early stages according to Dow Jones and it couldn't be learned how much the company would charge for a membership how long it might take to launch such a program. For the moment if you're using the streaming perhaps theme parks resorts merchandise maybe you could get a few perks if they do indeed launch this membership. My question is what role did Dan Loeb had to play with this one as activist and the role of technology Caroline for thinking about this triple take program and the way businesses are thinking about where they invest their money. And it is them saying technology is giving us new ways to pivot to the consumer in the ways in which they want. So sort of plays on this theme that we've been talking about. Yeah I'd really own your consumer your your loyal consumer at that. Coming out we got so much more on this particular focus of corporate spending small businesses. What are they doing on the Johnson Disney down to the small affairs. We're going to get it all from Eric Lyman. He's the CEO and co-founder of course help with the many parts of the back end of these sorts of companies. This is bring back some. This is triple take on running back. Today we all focused on corporate spending the shift so far we focused on consumer companies and then I'm taking a look at what tech companies are up to in terms of their corporate spending. Now a third take. Let's go down a level that's good to small business investment. If we compare what's happening here because according to ramp up very fast growing think financial services company financial software company when they're looking at the average spend growth think about what inflation has meant for so many businesses. It's really those enterprise businesses those businesses with more than 500 employees that are spending much much more. They can handle those costs with more than 20 percent increase. When you look at that change from April February to April from May to July remember we are looking at what has been happening this summer and the rollover into the next quarter. And if you look at the smaller businesses even among those smaller businesses some really interesting trends there because it's really those businesses between 26 and 75 employees that have seen the biggest rise in that spend growth. And beyond that you're seeing to zero to 25 employees seeing that growth grow by seven point four percent. What happens though when you get to those middle sized companies between 80 and 500 employees roughly. And where are those costs now going. Now that they're further under pressure. Great set up Shelly. That's exactly where we want to go with Eric Lyman of course co-founder and CEO of Ramp a startup that offers corporate cards and other finance tools to help businesses keep track of their spending. So where are they spending. And particularly when you think about some of the small businesses how were they feeling about advertising tech spend. You name it. Thank you so much for having me today. And look I think that if you look at small business spending it's really a tale of two large massive macro trends converging at once. On the one side business owners are really trying to be cautious given what's been unprecedentedly large inflation you know caught the increase in the cost of gasoline as well as to a tight labor market. And on the flip side you have what is the twilight of the pandemic and a resurgence of folks wanting to get back to see clients and to drum up business into the way that's manifested has been first. We're seeing businesses particularly small businesses cut back on advertising. When we look over those quarterly periods from the all time high of this year to currently business owners are spending 23 percent less on advertising. And so they're shying away from longer term speculative investment and instead putting it into things like trips to see clients to see colleagues and a doubling in travel and entertainment spend since the start of the year. Interesting. The travel and entertainment spend you wonder whether that's also at cause but also about keeping their own talent happy as well. At this time where people are wanting to jump ship relatively easily is as the labor market is tighter. Where are you seeing some of the more interesting areas that they do. The ways in which they weren't looking to save money. I know that you're looking at helping companies with credit lines and the like as well. How is that evidenced. Yeah. It's really evidence in a number of ways. Look I think whether it's a it's a boom time or it's a tough time. No business owner likes to overspend into some of this is really through our own software. You know we show business owners pricing benchmarking when they're spending more relative to other markets or to other folks in the market. And so we cut out redundant spend help companies combat prices formation. We also are seeing a shift away from point space programs as flat as fast as inflation has been in the country. The only thing faster has been inflation among points programs and perks. In short we're seeing a shift to cashback like programs like RAMP that help give companies those insights in last two. It really comes back to cutting speculative spend into the other places. We're seeing folks cut back. Our first cutting of consultancies. Things that are considered non core as well as spend in areas like electronics which suggest to us that companies are hiring at a slower pace. The hiring at a slower pace. I'm wondering the read through here because you have month to month information of really granular information about thousands of companies here. And so to the extent that inflation has still been an issue even though so much of the market thinks it's been peaking. The reality is it's still high. So to what extent are some of those hiring trends really continuing on and even advancing in some ways. So first it's a really great point. Which is if you looked at the start of the year particularly in that first phase a period we cut from from February through April through May you really started to see businesses reduce their spend in dramatic ways. The interesting part for it for us has been a shift to that spend. You've seen it creep up in terms of spend on average it's been about seven percent from quarter to quarter of an increase in business spending. So while it's been shifting away from increased employment increased advertising it's shifting more towards productivity of existing employees increasing spend we've suggested. ISE business owners actually may be expecting first hoping that the Fed is able to get inflation under control and feel comfortable rather than shoring up cash reserves and spending was starting to creep up the amount they spent. And so we'll see if it plays out. But I think ultimately it seems to be indicating business owners are comfortable spending more versus continuing to cut deeper as the summer has gone on. Really quickly here we only have about 30 seconds or so left with you. Enterprise business is just a massive jump compared to anybody else. You're a tech guy that serves a lot of tech companies. Are you seeing some ability to really weather the storm there relative to others. We are. I mean I think always large companies have a lot more resources. A deeper balance sheets are able to invest. I think small business centers need to be a lot more conservative by nature but we certainly are seeing larger companies travel far more often seeing other employees seeing clients as well as to invest a lot more aggressively. The place I would say that slowest has been the most cautious has been the startup market. As interest rates have gone up and investment has gone down they've been the most conservative of this group. Eric Lyman CEO Ram really appreciate your time there and your perspective. Coming up our perspective. The final take. This is Bloomberg. Time now for our final take. And from the micro to the macro. Shannon I thought was really interesting that we have the likes of rump saying look small businesses are cutting back on advertising. And then of course you see on the macro well a larger business like SNAP cutting jobs because of this and how investors reward some of those companies are not based on their existing financial situation. And it's a lot of the macro headwinds but it's also some that execution risk that we're learning also with Bath and Beyond for example. Yeah. The idiosyncratic stories but also the broader read across that does it vitriol. Take Bloomberg Technology. That's up next in the US. A. Good evening. As a bring back.