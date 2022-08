00:00

It's Wednesday the thirty first of August. The countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European close with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. This is the European clothes I'm Anna Edwards in for Guy Johnson Guy Johnson off today with Alix Steel over in New York. Let's have a look at these markets then. And we had a quick look at what was happening on a few assets ahead of the break. But let's get another check on them for you. Brent crude down by two point eight percent. And this is actually quite crucial in terms of the sector breakdown here in Europe and which of the sectors under pressure today and oil and utilities certainly in that bracket. The gas price here in Europe down another seven point three percent. We've seen this down for quite a few days now. And they see in relation to the comments from the European Union earlier on this week saying they're going to try and put in place some sort of mechanism. Will that be a cap trying to break that link between gas and energy and power prices more broadly. That's the focus for markets. And that still seems to be applying some kind of downdraft along with all of the talk about stockpiling and adding to those supplies. Those stocks of gas going into the winter that to that task of building up those supplies and those stocks seems to have been running ahead of Target. And here's the euro for you Alex. Actually it was a little bit weaker today earlier Roland. It fell on that inflation print. When we got that coming in at nine point one percent the estimate was was for 9 percent. More on that in just a moment. But safe to say investor sentiment around the euro was changed to the same way now up by four tenths of one percent. Alex. Yeah similar here in the U.S. when it comes to the dollar. We'll get to that in a moment. Just to recap some of the headlines we got right. ADP disappointed. You had mortgage applications falling. We knew that was going to happen. Chicago PMI coming in pretty solid. So that's kind of digesting today. The S & P pretty much flat on the day. The other asset classes kind of the same. Yes you're the Bloomberg dollar index down by one tenth of one percent. But I got to tell you this month has been incredibly strong. At one point had a record on intraday high. Also now we're up for three straight months for the Bloomberg Dollar Index. We haven't seen that kind of run since March of 20 21. That's going to put a lot of pressure on different kind of earnings as we head into the third quarter. A two year yield kind of going nowhere as well. Maybe a little bit of buying on the short end as you're seeing some selling pressure in the equity market. But for the month again an enormous move 55 basis points for that two year. Now the fun stuff. Bed Bath and Beyond. Down 20 percent. I love this story. You got the meme stock story. It's going to issue shares because I a huge run up as it kind of got sucked into the meme trade thing. And at the same time it's really trying to restructure its business. They're going to lay off 20 percent of its workforce. They're close. One hundred and fifty stores all of that. Quite interesting when you see these guys take advantage of any stock rally that you've seen. But I do feel Anna that we're a little bit of a wait and see mode as we head into jobs Friday. And I don't know if we know if it's good news good news bad news good news et cetera as we head into that number. Yes very complex isn't it. Certainly the evidence of earlier on this week was that the market still had that assumption that if we'd seen good news on the economy that was going to lead to more tightening and that was bad for stocks. We saw that with jolts at least. But there may be flaws that interesting. The Nasdaq 100 sliding to a session low Alix Steel raising its one point three percent gains if we continue to watch risk appetite drain a little bit from these markets. Joining us now in fact to talk about inflation. Let's do that with Nicholas my portfolio manager and sovereign credit analyst at PIMCO. And really nice to have you with us. NIKKEI I want to focus on the European inflation story and we learnt a lot about that today. We got this nine point one percent reading on eurozone inflation. And if we look at a chart of where inflation has has got to we see a couple of countries where inflation might have peaked. So they're coming down although there is an expectation that some of those go back up again. But the eurozone aggregate number doesn't tell that story. When do you expect to see a peak in eurozone inflation. Yeah first of all I would say that we need to be humble here because we've been forecasting a peak. Many of us must. Most of the people in the market for some time and that peak has been elusive. Nonetheless I would say that the peak is still ahead of us in my expectation is going to be sometime soon sometime in the fourth quarter of this year probably into double digit territory. I think there's more gas price and electricity price gains to come. Given the recent gas price increase I think food inflation has been stronger than expected. It should be peaking soon. But I think we have to take into account the possibility that we'll have strong food inflation for a bit more time. And also the rise in energy prices appears to be filtering through into into core inflation. And also there are some special effects some core inflation especially in Germany which means that the core would probably go up towards 5. So I think that's when the peak will be. And then through next year the central expectation is that inflation will fall pretty rapidly because of a falling commodity prices because and partly because wage growth in the eurozone remains remains contained. But obviously a lot of uncertainty there. Exactly. At the same time you have an ECB meeting next week. So obviously the hawks are out front and center. So it's more like the latest one because this came after we got that really hot inflation number. Governing Council Bundesbank president I should say. I'm Mr. Nagel said that there is an urgent need for the governing council to act decisively at the next meeting to combat inflation need a strong rise in interest rates and at further interest rate steps are expected in the following months. What is it. What is the odds of a 75 bip hike next week. And if we get 50 are we going to get 50 for the next few months after. Yes I guess next week the minimum we should expect is 50 basis points and there is a significant risk of 75. You know the market is priced somewhere in between which I think is probably reasonable at this point. I mean you're right the Hawks have been advocating 75 implicitly and the Philip Lane and others have been pointing to more gradual hikes and caution. But apart from what happens in that meeting I think you're right. For the next few meetings until the end of the year at least I would expect a rate hikes in the order of 70 or 50 basis points at least. So I think you know the market is pricing a peak policy rate of 25 or so early next year. I think that's broadly reasonable. And that would mean the policy is maybe modestly restrictive in the eurozone. No I would say that you know compared to the U.S. and the U.K. for example there's certainly a need for policy tightening but it's not as extreme partly because the labour market is not as tight. But you know again a lot of uncertainty there and that will depend in part on the stickiness of inflation and how much wages get infected by. By this current high inflation rate. Okay. Nicola I want to take as you mentioned the U.K. there and the comparison with the U.K.. Let me let it. Let's go there now with our conversation. I want to play you a little clip of what we heard earlier from Charlie Bean. He used to be of course on the NPC. He used to work at the Obi R as well the Office of Budget Responsibility here in the U.K. and now is at the London School of Economics. Let's just listen to what he had to say about Gill's. I could see investors starting to think the U.K. doesn't look such a good place to invest you'll see risk premium reemerging on gilts which is already starting to happen. But in the worst case scenario you could see a very difficult situation evolving for the government in the old term or early next year when it finds it much more expensive to finance its borrowing. And sterling is coming under pressure which forces the bank to run a tighter monetary policy. The view of Charlie being that NIKKEI yesterday with breaks were gas. He was concerned about imbalances. The UK's imbalances with the rest of the world in a number of fronts and thought that would be to the fore shortly. How concerned are you about the UK story here. I mean I would say that you know if you look at the policy rate peak price in the market in the UK it's already above 4 percent for 25 or so. I think you know again in light of the very high inflation that that does not seem unreasonable in terms of the government. I mean it's true that you know the fiscal plans are for more easing. And it is true that as a result the issuance will be will be larger. But you know the concerns about the potential instability of the U.K. government sovereign in a hand and an emerging market type environment. I mean I personally wouldn't expect that. I mean I think compared to many emerging market countries the U.K. has very strong institutional institutions and overall a credible policy framework that has been built over a long time. So. So you know I personally wouldn't expect any emerging market type development with significant capital flows. So put all this together fast. Nicola what's the best trade right now in Europe. In Europe. Well at the moment I would say that I mean the important thing is to be selective in general I think. I wouldn't take too much risk. One way or another I think where we recommend to stay up in quality and to focus on sectors that we like. So in the credit space for example banks are where we see a lot of opportunities. Securitised assets is where again we feel we can take risk without without taking losses. And generally speaking on duration on bonds we don't have very strong views. Bloomberg. Your Global Business Authority. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets. The European clothes. Europe faces the risk of blackouts and a severe recession if Russia slashes gas gas deliveries further. And the next reality check is also at hand for three days. There's a halting gas being sent through the Nord Stream pipeline. This is day one of those three. And with us now to talk about gas markets here in Europe beanbags and sheriff's Gaia who's on set with me here in London. Nice to speak to you. So give us some context around the the shut down three days. But of course it could be longer. Nobody really knows. Exactly. Nobody really knows. And all eyes are on early Saturday when we'll will know if Russia will resume flows why not stream or we'd be extended for longer. And obviously the market is trying to understand for how long that suspension could be. And obviously implications will depend on how long it will extend how cold the start of the winter will be with availabilities we have in terms of alternative supplies and also attention will be on energy savings in Europe which is already the case at the moment. So Gazprom is talking about routine maintenance and expense and inspections on this compressor station. Is that real. That made up. What do we know. Well obviously only one turbine is operating now on the lost trim pipeline and Russia has said that this needs to be a service at the particular time intervals. And another turbine is stuck in Germany now and Russia has said that sanctions prevent its return. Obviously questions remain as to why that turbine is still in Germany and why only one is still operating in Russia. So obviously the mix of everything. I guess both combination of sanctions and both Russia is trying to put pressure on European gas supply. We heard from the German government that they want to cut demands. They want to find alternative sources but they also want to cut demands. And they've made all sorts of suggestions and there are plans in place to try and cut demand. What what is Europe doing generally. Where are we seeing the most action being taken on that front. Yes. Obviously how much gas you can save for the winter is the biggest challenge. And Germany wants to see about 20 percent of gas demand. And we can see that already being reflected in gas storage sites across Europe. The EU already reached its target of 80 percent storage field two months ahead of schedule. So that gives some kind of resupply to the market and obviously how much additional supply can get from elsewhere such as LNG. We are seeing a force across Europe to set up a floating LNG import terminals. Some of them will start already this winter. And in addition the European Union is also working on plans to cap power prices in the short term and in the longer term to deliver them from gas prices. And a quick question before you go. If you see Nord Stream one come back on Saturday. Is it 20 percent. What's the market expectation for the gas that we see. Yes. At the moment we are talking about 20 percent so the pipeline would only be beat back to the same capacity as before the shutdown unless the strontium turbine makes its way back to Russia from Germany which at the moment we don't know it still remains in limbo. Yeah. All right. Anything flat. Really appreciate Bloomberg's joining a fair up or more on the impact of more extremes. A shutdown is certainly on the market. James Waddell Energy Aspects of European Gas joins us now. James where's my big rally at this. These headlines were crossing a month ago. You seen prices skyrocket. Why not now. Well I think we talk about the Russian gas flows being disrupted over these three days. I guess a lot of that has all been priced in for a little while now. And a lot of the European market has been looking at the flows from Russia since the 14th of June when you first started to get this really quite blatant weaponization of gas flows into Europe. And the purpose of that is to really destroy your ability to rebuild stocks. And Europe is doing a great effort in terms of actually getting that gas into storage. But all this playing around with gas flows is somewhat priced into the market. And I agree with Anna in terms of this is this is really just a choice between zero flows to know she won maybe 20 percent capacity maybe up to 60 AMCON per day through the pipeline. But we're not are talking about a restoration of historic Russian flows. So playing around with those exports to Europe for the next few weeks is is baked into the market already. If we do if we say we see a return James to 20 percent flows which is what we've seen recently and what we might see on the other side of this shutdown we just don't know. If we do see that how will Europe be position for the winter. Well we've got to look at what is determining prices at the moment. And it's really those decisions by people who are running factories and buy homes as to whether they're actually going to consume gas going forward. So if you look at 30 million cubic meters per day being flowing to normally one that is still an extremely tight balance going into this winter we'll only be looking at storage being reset to broadly similar levels to last year with a lot less Russian gas coming into the market. So that means a lot of industrial gas some of destruction a lot of households that choose not to consume gas in order to price those out of the market. You're just having to price above 200 maybe up to 300 euros per megawatt hour. If you were to get zero Russian gas coming into the balance then you were looking at something more like 400 to 500 megawatt hours. So unless we get kind of policy interventions as a you have to shut down we're not going let the market respond to this. Then you look at extremely high prices. Well but on the flip side if we don't let the market operate the way it's supposed to operate do we risk longer structural higher prices. And that if we do price caps off something along those lines you force industry to shut down. You force the demand destruction. But it's not a natural demand destruction or you force the price caps. But it's not a market driven price cap. Are we looking at higher longer term prices because of this. Well I think there's this big sensitivity at the moment in terms of policymaking as to what they want to do in terms of a price gap. If you look to what Robert Harbert has been saying this week he wants to keep those price signals feeding into the market to eliminate some elements of demand that are price sensitive in order to reset demand a bit lower. So that actually over the long term you are looking at a lower price in aggregate. If you instigate a price cap say on power what you end up doing is that he's subsidizing gas fired generation actually remove that price signal and keep gas consumption quite high over the long run. So you do have these market distortionary effects and we've seen that already take place in Spain where gas fired generation is much higher than it was before they put a power price cap on the market. How long do you think it will take to decouple the parts of the market that the EU has talked about decoupling James so gas from other things. How long a project is that. Is that something that we can expect to see this side of Windsor or is going to take years. Well the EU is trying to come up with some plans on the 9th September in terms of an emergency response to try and decouple gas from power prices. Now what that could take the form of is to either maybe tax some of the utilities more those which have been getting windfall profits and redistribute some of those profits more evenly onto retail prices. It could take the form of what Spain has done in terms of putting a value of gas that you can actually feed into power prices but then you're subsidizing gas for generation as a result. Longer term you could be looking at a structural redesign of the market and this proposal in the U.K. to try to separate out very low marginal cost generation things like renewables from things which are dispatched well things like coal fired and gas fired plants. And as you have two effective markets but we don't think that is reasonable in the course of the next few months and something to be looking at in terms of long term change in market design. OK. So we're still back to like how much storage they'll be headed into winter. Is that short term price driver. To that point if we're at 85 percent now how much cover. I assume all things stay equal. How much cover does that give Europe. We're talking two months three months six weeks. It really depends on how much the demand is coming off this winter and we've seen a lot of demand destruction in industry a lot of demand destruction in the residential commercial sector but then a lot of that will then depend on whether sensitivity and terms of whether it's cold this winter or not. And that's the big risk we've got both on Asia and on Europe. So it's hard to put a figure in terms of the accurate consumption. We've got to remember that we're going into this winter the lot less Russian gas than we had expected over this winter than we did have going into last winter than we did in previous winters. So this is just a harder or higher hurdle to clear in terms of what storage has to do in terms of satisfying European demand. I know this is maybe veering into policy exchange but what kind of policies are most effective in in bringing down demand. So not thinking about the sort of political motivations but we've seen various different policies in different parts of Europe and we haven't even started talking about reducing demand in the UK. Really. What kind of policies prove effective. Well we've not seen so much today because what we've mostly been seeing in terms of demand destruction is price driven demand destruction. It's not been mandated by politicians at all. We've seen some things which have been taking place this summer. But of course that's not really having a big impact on what is the biggest source of gas which is facing. And that will really start to manifest when we come into this winter. We have had policies in terms of reducing air conditioning consumption across Mediterranean markets in terms of reducing the heating of public buildings mandating lower heating requirements for landlords in tenancy buildings over the course this winter. Some of these mechanisms could take effect but of course the main thing is to structurally bring that demand lower. And the best way to do that is to create better energy efficiency insulate homes which is a big thing that we could be doing over the next couple of years to really bring down the aggregate demand. And over the longer term it's really building out renewables and making sure that we can replace gas within the power sector. James thanks very much. Thanks for joining us. James with all energy and IBEX head of European Gas. Thank you for your time. This has been. It's time for the Bloomberg Businessweek to look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now and we're trying to get to. In Frankfurt German prosecutors have raided the offices of J.P. Morgan. It's part of their investigation into the controversial come X scandal that cost taxpayers billions of euros. J.P. Morgan says it continues to cooperate with the authorities. It was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least 10 billion dollars in government revenue. And U.S. regulators have picked companies that include Ali Baba and Yum. China to be part of the first batch of inspections. That's after ending a lengthy impasse with China over access to audit papers of Chinese firms listed in New York. Inspections will take place in Hong Kong next month. And General Motors joint venture in China is selling a tiny electrical convertible for a chance to own the two seater Caprio. Consumers will have to enter a lottery. Only 100 to 200 of the cars will be built each month to start. It's expected to be priced between about fifteen thousand to twenty nine thousand dollars and manage at latest business flash. Anna thanks very much. Sure. To get upset with the business class. Let's take a look at where we are on European markets. Then we still have four minutes to go until the close of the European equity session. And we have European equity markets on the back foot. We're down by nine tenths of 1 percent on the stock 600. And on the footsie one hundred. The CAC in the DAX a week at the CAC Carol Massar private sound by just over 1 per cent in good company though because U.S. stocks under a little bit of pressure but Europe under much more coming up. We'll talk about Credit Suisse in investment banking. This is Blaine. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets the European Clothes. Let's see where we are on this European session then as we head towards the close of the European markets 20 seconds to go until we get there. And the picture for European stocks looks pretty pretty negative actually. The CAC Carol Massar in Paris sound bite one point two percent. Also the footsie myth. And the IBEX says some of the peripheral markets also coming through with some of the worst of the losses today. Earlier gains really being shrugged off as we limp towards the end of August getting a stumbling if you like towards the end of August as this is the last trading day of August for 2022. So that's what we have on the European equity markets. Here's the session as it was as it developed early gains being shrugged off being put aside. We had inflation data out just in the middle of the morning here in the European time which showed inflation above estimates nine point one percent for the eurozone against an estimate of 9 percent. So economists still playing catch up to try and get to to a realistic sense of where inflation is landing and they fail to do so today. And perhaps that was something that led the markets to stumble mid-afternoon. We had a little bit of a rally where we got the ADP number out of out of the US not looking as hot as it could have done. And that helped some stocks on both sides of the Atlantic to rally. But that was short lived and we succumbed to the downside. Here's the sector breakdown. And really we're all about energy and energy stories in all their different forms today to the top of the map of the league table if you like for today's moves. We've got travel and leisure that sector getting a boost from the lower oil price when the oil price goes lower. It is simply cheaper to get places. And so travel and leisure going higher at the downside. We've got energy stocks and utilities. That's about the oil price going weaker. It's also about force of windfall taxes. More on that at next as we go into. In fact more on that shortly. Let's have a look at some of the other assets that we have in focus for you here in Europe. The oil price I mentioned was one of them. But here we are. The effect of that three point four percent weaker for the any share price. The Italian energy major moving low. It's moving lower today. Incidentally we've just got some comments for them just from them just before the close actually of European markets. We got comments from any suggesting that they detected some unauthorized access to their networks. It looks to be small in scale but they are talking about a computer hack and they will be investigating DAX group. This is the power generation business. Alex in the UK down by 5.5 percent is in good company. Others in the sector also being weighed down by ongoing talk about the profits being made by power companies and whether they should be tax. We have a windfall tax on oil and gas. Should that be extended to other energy generation businesses. And Credit Suisse in focus down by one per cent as they head towards the management heading towards a really important meeting taking place in Asia. In fact where one of the things on the on the agenda is going to be just how big should the investment banking part of the business be. Alex if they want to service their wealth management customers that they want to write songs that side of things. Well let's get more on that Anna because this is a good story. Bloomberg's Mary Hoff to Myer joins us now. She covers the Swiss banking industry for us from Zurich. Mary Anne walk us through sort of what kind of cuts the investment bank could see and like what are the camps that we're seeing evolve in the executive branch on this. Yes this this is a very important week for Credit Suisse. The board of directors is meeting in Singapore to discuss the fate of the investment bank. They announced a couple weeks ago that they are looking to make a decisive decision on how big an investment bank it really needs. This has been a long debate. And they you know they've been debating for two years now as to what exactly they need to do to resolve this issue. So some of the cuts we could be seeing you know are for example in rates trading where they largely exit day. There's a couple you know there's still a little bit of business there. But that could be an area that they cut. They've already announced that securitised products unit which is you know largely the trading of mortgage loans is up for you know looking for new capital that could be up for sale. And there are a couple other sort of advisory sort of debt. Capital markets love loans that don't have natural tie ins with their wealth management business. That could be downsize as well and are quite capital intensive. So there's a couple of different areas that we're looking at here and there. There's not necessarily agreement among the board members as to what exactly should be cut. Marianne it does seem to be the board members are divided and one of the reasons they are divided is is because there's a different assessment going on behind the scenes of just how much of the investment bank you need to cling onto to satisfy the demands of wealth management. Tell us about those linkages. Yeah exactly. So you know the perennial debate with some of these wealth management units is that you know you need a good investment bank to serve your billionaire clients who might have businesses who might need to IPO them or might need other kinds of you know get financing or other kinds of investment banking services. However not everything you do investment banking is going to serve that billionaire client. So it's really a debate of where do you draw the line. And so obviously you have a couple people including Michael Klein by Masters who are both well-known investment bankers who are sort of in the camp of well actually let's not aggressively downsize this. We could still use this still important. And then there are people on the other side who are saying actually the investing thing has actually cost us quite a lot. And there aren't really any clear obvious ties or they're not as big as we thought that they were. So let's cut it even more drastically. That's really where we're sitting right now. I wonder Mary and to you know once they actually make this decision how fractious is that word. It's going to actually be. So then you have executives on one camp versus another camp like how do we move forward from here. Like we're going to see more and more exodus in terms of talent etc.. Well I think there's going to be a lot of negotiation among the top executives. They have a bit more time. They've said that their their plan is going to be revealed with third quarter earnings which is end of October for a credit freeze. But you know a it's going to have to be a debate for the next couple months. Of course the signals to the market and signals to employees are going to be really important. So they're going to have to start communicating right away as soon as they know which parts they are going to keep to avoid that talent from leaving before they've made the decision. And Marianne of course it was the investment bank that was the source and the home foot for a number of of of of issues that Credit Suisse has faced over recent years we've seen the exit of of one or two CEOs in the past few years for various reasons. But more recently the CEO out and the new CEO Rick Kerner in. This is the priority for him. Is it deciding the scope and size of the investment bank. He's got a big job on his hands. Yes definitely. This is the priority. I mean among among the broader strategic review of the whole bank. But this is the priority. I mean the investment bank was the has been a source of massive losses over the last couple of quarters. I mean there was about a billion dollars just for the first half of this year. Obviously last year we had the collapse Barclays Capital Management which cost the bank 5.5 billion. So it's been a heavy heavy you know captured catastrophe actually in this in this investment bank. So I think there at a point where shareholders have had enough. The stock is an all time low. So a decision needs to be made. Yeah. And also capital needs to be raised. Marion I was interested by the note from Deutsche Bank saying that they see Credit Suisse facing a capital gap of at least four billion Swiss francs. Wow. That's a lot. And basically saying they have to to truly 100 percent sell securitized products in order to sort of make some kind of cash here. It's a pretty grim outlook. It is a grim outlook. I would I would just remind you that the bank still is within you know regulatory minimum requirements on capital. So it's not that they're really in a dire need. It's more in order to actually execute anything that they might decide on they're going to need funding. And at the same time they've also announced massive cost cuts. So you're sort of doing a big restructuring adding college cost cuts. The markets are not helping either. So from from profit capital generation perspective that's not helping. So you might you know might want to consider these sort of easy well easy quote unquote carve outs. So the securitized products here for example was an example. Could they just sell it off free up 3 billion in capital. Marion thanks so much. Bloomberg's Marion Health DIMIA with the latest on Credit Suisse certainly keeping the team busy over there in 0 8. Let's check out where we are on European stocks and as we head towards that. Well in fact we've headed through the close of the European session and we traded all else trading day in August Alex. And this is how it looked. It looked pretty negative down by more than 1 percent on the stock's 600 down by more than 1 percent on the CAC Carol Massar as well. So some negativity coming through. Oil heading for its longest losing run in more than two years. That statistic certainly making itself felt on some of these European markets. Alex. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries which could get to. This is Glenn Beck and Risk. Thanks very much. Now European stocks extend their monthly decline on fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. And just today the market increasingly pricing in aggressive hikes from the ECB. As soon as next week stocks are entering the seasonally weakest time of the year with major benchmarks posting negative average performance in September over the past 30 years. Joining us now is Tim Hayes chief investment strategist for Ned Davis Research to give us a sense of what the charts tell us where we are right now and where we're heading. Tim nice to speak to you. Let's start with Europe. I don't know if your chance a preference for Europe is the stock 600 or stocks 50 or where you where you look for signals. But what are you seeing in terms of European equities and where they head. Well what we do is we use the seven way framework based on the MSCI data and the MSCI Europe ex UK index says has been pretty much in a downtrend and we've in terms of relative performance. And so this clearly is picking up energy situation together with the ECB whereas by the ECB rate hike. So yeah. Europe. Europe has been an underperformer certainly especially recently. Is there any sign Tim that stocks may have bottomed in Europe or what would be the bottom single. Well actually we've made the case that stocks have bottomed globally in absolute terms so that June was most likely the the low of the market. You know we had the first half the year course a cyclical bear market. You took your controlled index down 23 percent all the markets so participating in this. But it also led us to extreme panic and fear and extremely high volatility. And a lot of the worries that we're hearing about Europe and the UK and generally economic growth globally worries about the Fed rate hikes have yet to really you know be substantiated by signs of economic performance really trailing off. And meanwhile the inflation threat has subsided. So we're sort of at the point where you know it most likely peak inflation peak worries about rate hikes and aggressive monetary policy. So I think the set we're setting the stage for potentially a good end of the year as investors realize maybe maybe things aren't as bad as had been priced in. And when they I point out I know was just mentioned that September has been the weakest month of your glass 30 years. But if you look at it on a rolling rolling 10 year basis actually the worst month of the year has been August and things start to turn. It's almost like the market starts to anticipate the market to come to the conclusion well September is going to be a bad month. And so a lot of selling takes place for you to September. And yes that's. So it doesn't sound very much you sound very much more optimistic I suppose than some of the guests we we've spoken to lately talked to people about stocks. And they tell us that the market isn't factoring in enough tightening from the Federal Reserve. We talked to people about credit markets and and some analysts say that credit markets are not pricing in enough of a chance of a recession. But you sound much more positive. You cited one of the reasons for that was that you think inflation has has peaked or rolled over. Why do you say that. Well clearly what we've seen is if you look at the commodity prices have clearly come down in fact. I think only about 10 percent of the components of the CRB index are are have rising 50 day moving averages. Oil has also peaked. Natural gas is clearly still at elevated. But we've seen also signs that a lot of supply pressures have eased. The Baltic Dry Index has been in a pretty clear downtrend that we've seen signs of inventories even in energy picking up. We're seeing you know five year swap spreads sort of a measure of inflation. Expectations have rolled over and come down. And even in Europe we're seeing inflation expectations come down. And in terms of the you know the credit spreads if we are you know the question is always well are our credit spreads and the yield curve which have actually been relatively tame considering you know the news out of Jackson Hole meeting on Friday. Yeah. Is it is it that you know are they telling the right story or does that mean we just haven't yet. You know there's too much complacency. And I think our work would say we actually if anything we'd had complacency earlier earlier in the month. Now we have the sell off and all of our indicators are showing that the market's gotten to so you know pretty high levels of pessimism and gotten very oversold. You mentioned that stocks have bottomed. Did that include U.S. stocks. Because I hear that we got complacent earlier but it does seem like there's a lot of skepticism. I certainly headed into the next earnings season. Have U.S. stocks buying them and if not when and how. Yeah U.S. stocks and remember I'm talking about the old country road index which is 60 percent of the way is the US. So it's a U.S. and global. And I think what we're seeing now is is what we often see after a significant low is market rally. We're down about 7 percent now and the S & P up 6 percent. And all contributing to next. That's a typical pullback of you know sort of a retest phase. You'll have to go all the way back to new lows. But this often happens. Markets or rebuilds a base and then you'd expect to see the market go back and rise above the August highs as well as the June highs. And that would be a sign. Well actually moving back into an uptrend. So yeah I think we saw the signs in the June low of panic extremely high volatility. Lot of things we see at the market bottom and now are in fact we have models that had pushed us to go back to overweight equities for the first time since January. So yeah. So overweight equities what about the dollar and other big trade of the game has been of course still the strength on interest rate differentials and the flight to safety. What do you think about the dollar. What do you see. While we've been bullish on the dollar. Oh yea because the dollar actually wrote about this earlier this week is that if you look at trends and so things are looking a little bit better for the market trend. But clearly the most favorable trend is that uptrend the dollar. And it's just as long as as you said as long as interest rate differentials continue to and expectations for continuation as differentials. That's going to continue to support the dollar. And that that's one of the explanations for why gold has been really it's in a downtrend now. We've been bearish on gold and bullish on the dollar. And there's no signs of that stopping yet. So I would I would continue to CAC more dollars. OK. And Tim just real quick before you go then in that case what's going to be the low for the euro for your dollar. Well I mean you were a parody right now and that should be. You know we should sort of. And we're seeing the dollar show a little bit of resistance right now on the upside. And you know we oftentimes you get to these resistance levels and then you move a little bit beyond it. And that's as bad as it gets. And now that we have sort of a shift in expectations that this is going to start to you know we'll see the ECB start raising rates more aggressively the markets had thought. And then the other thing this happens is you know the dollar actually becomes a source of tightening where we look at fiscal policy monetary policy and dollar strength. So if anything you know the dollar's strength could sort of be another source of encouragement to the Fed if we start to see inflation continue to come down in the U.S. and that could certainly change things. And maybe the euro would start to rally from that point. I wouldn't expect and I wouldn't expect a lot more weakness from here. Sam thanks very much. Thanks for joining us. Hey chief investment strategist for Net Davis. We said thanks for joining us on the markets shortly. This is. That's pretty much mixed. As a final day in August it comes to a close. But honestly it's like thank God we got through August. Abigail Doolittle is dragging some of those moves. It really is Alex. And what did you know. I mean never a dull day here for the markets. This roller coaster ride in some ways it's exemplary of the month of August. Difficult for sure starting higher and then lower. But the difference here is on the day right now we're looking at a small gain for the Nasdaq 100 futures. So overnight you can see mainly higher after a difficult stretch lower and then down now up ever so slightly. But to Alex's point on a month down it is the sixth down month in the month in the year 2022 only two up months so far for the Nasdaq 100 down more than 20 percent on peace for its worst year since 2008. That has everything to do with interest rates rising. And here is the most recent rally out of the June 16th lows. You can see big big gains more than 20 percent gains for the Nasdaq the Russell 2000 and then the bear market rally. Well it seems to have come to an end suggesting that this was in fact a bear market rally and not a new bottom whether or not we have to just simply test those June lows or if a new low is ahead. We simply don't know but has everything to do with rates rising and what's ahead for the Fed as fast as some of the big movers on the day. We've got a real mixed bag here. It's pretty interesting. Bed Bath and Beyond of course plunging down 21 percent although off of its 28 percent lows. And they're really throwing in the kitchen sink once again. They're closing approximately a hundred and fifty stores. They're laying off 20 percent of people. They are looking into that financing. We've all been hearing investors not embracing this because this is not the first time we've seen this story. PVH the owner of Calvin Klein and other apparel brands down by 9 percent. They missed. They also cut their sales view. Big inventories. That is obviously an issue that we've been talking about all quarter. HP also a bad quarter. They missed. They cut the P.C. demand. And then this is the interesting one. And because of course here we have SNAP very very different company that Bed Bath and Beyond. But they did something similar throwing in the kitchen sink cutting the sales view cutting 20 percent of the workforce. And yet investors like it. They see it as a clean slate moment. All right. Yeah. Different stories different back stories I guess. Abigail thanks very much. Brubeck's Abigail Doolittle. Here's what we are watching for you. Then in the next 24 hours today the feds Bostick speaks in Georgia. That's going to be a real focus given we're poring over all the details Alex of all of these Fed speakers right now. Yep. And tomorrow the fund day. It's p.m. on day we get numbers for us UK Eurozone France Italy Germany Spain. I love PMI day particularly over in Europe. We asked Italian GDP and Lululemon earnings coming out after the bell all pushing ahead to jobs Friday. The market just cannot seem to make up its mind today though. The Nasdaq 100 now up by three tenths of 1 percent. That wraps it up for me and Anna. 