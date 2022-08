00:00

> > FROM THE FINANCIALS CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS. ♪ ALIX: 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY ON THIS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31. BED, BATH & BEYOND'S, THE RETAILER SELLING STOCK AFTER A MEAN RALLY, CUTTING 20% OF JOBS AND CLOSING 150 STORES. SNAP ALSO CUTTING ITS OWN WORTH WHILE 80 P DATA DISAPPOINTS AND WE BRAKED AND HOW BAD THE LABOR MARKET WILL HAVE TO GET FOR INFLATION TO COME DOWN. NO PRICE PEAK IN EUROPE, INFLATION HITS 9.1% IN AUGUST AND THE ECB WILL HAVE TO HIKE 75 BASIS POINTS NEXT WEEK. WE FINALLY MADE IT THROUGH AUGUST AND WHAT A MONTH THAT WAS. CAN DO IS WERE MIXED AND BONDS ARE FEELING A LOT OF PRESSURE. ANNA: I UNDERSTAND IT'S THE LAST DAY OF METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER SO I WON'T MENTION THAT BECAUSE IT'S DEPRESSING. JOBS FOCUS WHETHER IT'S TECH, AND MESSAGE FROM THE S -- FROM THE ECB. ALIX: AND YOU HAVE THE ECB TACKING ON 75. ANNA: THE MARKET IS THINKING ABOUT THAT AND PRICING IN 75 BASIS POINTS FROM THE ECB. NOW TO OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY. THIS GOES BACK TO THE JOB MARKET. WE WANT AN ASSESSMENT OF HOW WEAK THE JOB MARKET HAS TO GET FOR INFLATION TO COME DOWN. WILL WE GET REALLY DETAILED ABOUT THIS? LET'S DISCUSS THIS WITH ANNA WON G AND MICHAEL MCKEE. WE ARE PRIMED FOR WEAKNESS IN THE U.S. JOBS MARKET AND WE ARE SEEING THAT TODAY. THE MARKET WAS NOT AS RED-HOT AS SOME SAY IT WOULD BE. HOW WEAK DOESN'T HAVE TO GET? HOW WEAK DOES IT HAVE TO GET TO WAY DOWN INFLATION? > > THE MOST OPTIMISTIC CASE, LET'S LOOK AT WHAT THE FED WROTE DOWN BACK IN JUNE. THEY SEE THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAS TO EVENTUALLY RISE TO 4.1 PERCENT IN 2024. THAT'S ABOUT ONE MILLION JOB LOSSES FROM TODAY'S NUMBER. THAT'S THE OPTIMISTIC CASE. OUR TEAM IS THINKING MORE THAT INFLATION WOULD BE MORE OF A PERSISTENT PROBLEM AND THE FED WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE TO HIKE RATES 5% AND THAT WOULD CORRESPOND TO AN ON APPOINTMENT RATE OF ABOUT 5% IN 2024. THAT WOULD MEAN 2.5 MILLION JOB LOSSES FROM TODAY'S UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURES. ALIX: IS THE FED PREPARED FOR SOMETHING LIKE THAT? MICHAEL: COMPANIES ARE ALWAYS LAYING OFF PEOPLE. IT'S THE COMPANY THAT'S DOING BADLY AND NOT THE ECONOMY IN THIS CASE. SUCCESSFUL COMPANIES ARE MAKING MONEY AND THEY FEEL THEY HAVE TO LAY ALL PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVE ENOUGH BUSINESS. THE FED THINK THEY ARE PREPARED FOR THAT. THEY DON'T THINK THEY WILL GO THAT FAR BECAUSE THEY ARE ON THE OPTIMISTIC SIDE WILL STEP THEY DON'T KNOW IF IT'S GOING TO GO TO FIVE. IF WE GET ABOVE 4.5%, THEY THINK THAT'S ROUGHLY THE NATURAL RATE OF UNEMPLOYMENT. AFTER THAT, THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF RECESSION. ANNA: LET'S THINK ABOUT WHAT'S DRIVING THE INFLATION. IF INFLATION IS BEING DRIVEN BY DEMAND FACTORS THAT'S WHERE FED POLICY CAN HAVE AN IMPACT, WOULD WE FIND OURSELVES IN A SITUATION WHERE WE HAVE A WEAKENING JOB PICTURE BECAUSE OF WHAT THE FED IS DOING BUT INFLATION IS NOT AFFECTED? > > THE FIRST LESSON THAT JAY POWELL CITED FROM 19 70 IS THAT THE FED NEEDS TO KNOW THAT REGARDLESS OF THE SOURCE OF INFLATION AND WHETHER IT IS APPLIED OR WHATEVER, THE FED NEEDS TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. IT WAS DEMONSTRATED THAT INFLATION IS A MONETARY PHENOMENON. THE FED WILL HAVE TO DO WHATEVER HE CAN TO ADJUST. MICHAEL: THE FED HAS BEEN POINTING TO NUMBERS THAT SIGNS THE LABOR MARKET IS STRONG AND THEY ALSO WORRY ABOUT IT BECAUSE IT SUGGESTS RATES WILL HAVE TO WRITE TO ATTRACT WORKERS BUT THERE IS A SCHOOL OF THOUGHT THAT THE NUMBERS ARE NOT ACCURATE. THERE ARE LEFTOVER NUMBERS AND POSITION THE COMPANIES DON'T FILL SO WHAT DO YOUR MODELS SHOW? > > I THINK THAT'S A VALID CONCERN. SOME ARE FAKE LISTINGS BUT I THINK THE FED WOULD NOT PUT TOO MUCH EMPHASIS ON MONTH-TO-MONTH FLUCTUATIONS. THEY WOULD CONSIDER THE TOTALITY OF DATA INDICATES THE JOB MARKET IS RED-HOT. ALIX: IT FEELS LIKE YOU COULD MAKE AN ARGUMENT FOR A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL? MICHAEL: ALL WE CAN SAY IS THAT WAGES HAVE BEEN RISING. WE DON'T KNOW THEIR METHODOLOGY AND WE DON'T KNOW WITH ACCURACY WHAT THE HIGHER NUMBERS WERE. THIS IS SORT OF FLATTENING OUT BUT IT STILL HIGH IN THE ATLANTA FED HAS A WASTE TRACKER. IT MAY BE USEFUL DOWN THE ROAD BUT WE WILL NEED TO HAVE SOME OTHER EXPERIENCE BEFORE WE KNOW. WE KNOW THAT WAGE GROWTH HAS BEEN HIGH. AVERAGE HOURLY WARNINGS DOES EARNINGS IS WHAT WE GOT -- IS WHAT WE WILL GET FRIDAY BUT THEY HAVE FLATTENED OUT. DOES THAT SUGGEST THAT MAYBE COMPANIES DON'T HAVE TO PAY UP AND MAYBE THE JOBS NUMBERS ARE NOT ACCURATE? THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. ANNA: THEY ARE WATCHING MANY OF THESE DATA POINTS. ARE WE THINKING ABOUT A SOFT LANDING FOR THE AMERICAN ECONOMY? JAY POWELL MIGHT HAVE ABANDONED THE SOFT LANDING GOAL. > > FROM THE REMARKS OF SEVERAL FOMC OFFICIALS, IT'S CLEAR THEY ARE INCHING AWAY FROM THE SOFT LANDING HOPE. I THINK THAT'S A GOOD THING. IN TERMS OF DEFINITION OF SOFT LANDING, WHAT THE FED WROTE DOWN , 4.1% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WOULD BE THE SOFT LANDING. I THINK THE BASELINE IS THAT JOB LOSSES HAVE TO RISE BY ONE POINT FIVE PER-2 MILLION BY 2024. THAT'S THE BASELINE NOW. ALIX: DIANE SWAN WAS TALKING ABOUT RUTH RECESSION TODAY. WHAT IS THAT? > > I HAVE NEVER LEARNED THAT CONCEPT. IT'S DEFINED AS POSITIVE GDP GROWTH BUT IT'S NOT POSITIVE ENOUGH TO KEEP UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FROM RISING. ALIX: WE APPRECIATED. -- WE APPRECIATE IT. THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US. COMING UP, WHY INVESTORS ARE BULLISH ON EARNINGS AND WHAT THE FED IS DOING. WE WILL TALK TO MIKE WILSON NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE FED HAS SAID A LOT OF THINGS THAT PEOPLE ALREADY UNDERSTOOD. THE FED WAS GOING TO TAKE INFLATION SERIOUSLY AND IN PARTICULAR THE IDEA THAT WE WILL TOLERATE SOME PAIN ON THE LABOR MARKET. ALIX: THAT'S ON THE FED PAIN THRESHOLD. HOW UGLY DOES THE JOB MARKET YET AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE EQUITY MARKET? MIKE WILSON INKS INVESTORS ARE WAY TOO PREOCCUPIED WITH THE FED. THERE IS A LINE BETWEEN EARNINGS AND THE BED. > > THE FED IS RELEVANT BUT I THINK WE PRICE MOST OF THE FED PAIN AFTER THE FIRST OF THE YEAR. THE P/E CONTRACTION WAS DUE TO THE FED KNITTING AROUND THE INFLATION RISK. MULTIPLES CAME DOWN BY 30% AND THE REASON WE CAN MAKE THE STATE AND IS WE LOOK AT THE P/E RATIO AND WE LOOK AT THE 10 YEAR TREASURY WITH THE FED CONTROLS AND YOU HAVE THE EQUITY COMPONENT WHICH IS REALLY THE MARKETS WAY OF DISCOUNTING THE RISK TO GROW. THIS WHOLE YEAR, THE EQUITY PART OF IT HAS NOT RISEN AT ALL. IT'S WELL BELOW WHERE WAS THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR BUT WE THINK THE EARNINGS RISK IS NOW A POSITIVE. WE THINK THE NUMBERS WILL COME DOWN FURTHER. THE BOTTOM LINE FOR US IS THEY ARE WRONG AGAIN NOT BECAUSE THE FED IS HAWKISH BUT THE EQUITY MARKET IS BEING TOO OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE EARNINGS OUTLOOK. THE MULTIPLES WILL START TO COME DOWN IS EARNINGS GET CUT AND IN THE MIDDLE OF THAT PROCESS, THE MARKET WILL RISE AND THAT'S PROBABLY BETWEEN SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER. ANNA: HOW PAINFUL WILL THE FALL THE BEFORE EQUITY MARKETS FIND THEIR WAY OUT OF THIS? > > IT WILL BE A LOT OF PAIN OBVIOUSLY AND THE AVERAGE STOCK, IF I LOOK AT THE MARKET IN JUNE, WE HAD ONE OF THE LOWEST RATINGS IN HISTORY. WE GOT EXCITED ABOUT THIS RALLY BECAUSE WE HAD A BRIEF REST BECAUSE MANY STOCKS PARTICIPATED IN THAT'S POTENTIALLY A GOOD THING. THE INDEX USUALLY IS THE LAST THING TO FALL. JUN PROBABLY WAS THE LOW FOR THE AVERAGE STOCK THE INDEX STILL HAS TO PICK OUT THOSE JUNE LOWS. THE DIRECTION IS DOWN FOR THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO. ALIX: IT SEEMS TO BE GOOD NEWS FOR THE ECONOMY, A HOT FED AND GOOD FOR THE MARKETS, IS THAT THE WAY YOU LOOK AT IT? > > IS GOOD NEWS/BAD NEWS BUT THE PROBLEM WITH ALL OF THAT I HAVE IS IT'S FRUSTRATING TO ME WHEN YOU SEE PEOPLE COMMENT ABOUT THE EARNINGS OR ECONOMIC DATA AND THEIR CONCLUSION IS BASED ON THE PRICE ACTION. IF THE MARKET IS UP, THEY SAY IT'S ALREADY PRICED IN AND IT'S GOOD ENOUGH. THEY ARE NOT REALLY DOING ANALYSIS. IF YOU ARE OBJECTIVE ABOUT IT NOW, IT'S NOT PARTICULARLY GOOD. IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS, MAYBE IT'S NOT AS BAD A FEAR BUT THE TRAJECTORY WE SEE, THE TREND IN OPERATING MARKETS IN PARTICULAR WAS WORSE THAN EXPECTED WE DON'T THINK THAT WILL BE A ONE QUARTER AFFAIR. I THINK BAD NEWS IS BAD NEWS BECAUSE THE NEWS WILL GET WORSE. THE RISK THAT PEOPLE ARE TAKING NOW IS ASSUMING THE WORST IS BEHIND US. WE JUST GOT A FOCUS ON YOUR OWN ANALYSIS AND THAT FOCUS SO MUCH IN PRICE ACTION. ANNA: IT SEEMED THAT LAST QUARTER, WE HAD A LOT OF EXECUTIVES SAY WE HAVE PRICING POWER AND CAN PASS THIS ON TO OUR CONSUMERS. DO THEY HAVE TO HAVE PRICING POWER BEFORE WE SEE THE BOTTOM? > > IT'S ABSOLUTELY ABOUT PRICING POWER BUT IS A SMALL MINORITY. MAJOR TURNING POINTS LIKE WERE IN NOW, I FIND THAT COMPANY MANAGEMENT TEAMS TEND NOT TO BE VERY GOOD FORECASTERS. THAT'S WHAT WE DO FOR A LIVING. THEY CAN RUN THEIR COMPANIES WELL OPERATIONALLY BUT IT'S HARD -- IT'S EASY FOR ME TO FORECAST THE FUTURE. I HAVE TO MAKE REAL DECISIONS ABOUT HIRING AND INVESTING. I'M NOT SAYING MANAGEMENT TEAMS DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING BUT IT'S HARD TO FORECAST MAJOR DOWNTURNS WHEN YOU HAVE TO INVEST IN BUSINESSES. IT'S VERY COMPLEX. ALIX: IF I LOOK AT THE LAST MONTH, ENERGY AND THE S & P ARE UP 1.8% AND TACK IS DOWN 5%. WHAT DO YOU DO WITH THOSE SECTORS FOR THE LAST PART OF THE YEAR? > > S & P X ENERGY, ENERGY IS THE ANTITHESIS FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. WHEN THAT'S GOING WELL, IT'S USUALLY BAD FOR ANYTHING ELSE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE TRAJECTORY OF WHAT'S HAPPENED THIS YEAR, ENERGY IS BEING A BIG OUTPERFORMER. THAT'S A GOOD THING FOR OVERALL AND FOR THE OVERALL MARKET. I THINK WE WILL HAVE A DIVERSIONS WERE ENERGY CONTINUES TO DO RELATIVELY BETTER, TECHNOLOGY IS DIAMETRICALLY OPPOSED TO THAT. IT'S HOW WE ARE SET UP. ANNA: WE'VE SEEN THOSE DIAMETRICALLY OPPOSED BUT IT'S A LONG-TERM THING. WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THE LABOR MARKET YOU TALKED ABOUT THE THINGS GOING THROUGH YOUR MODELS. HOW DO LABOR MARKET STATISTICS FIND THEIR WAY INTO YOUR MODELS IF AT ALL? > > THE FED FOCUSES ON THIS DUAL MANDATE PRICE ABILITY OR INFLATION AND FULL EMPLOYMENT. THE PROBLEM WITH THE MANDATE IS IT RELIES ON TWO OF THE MOST BACKWARD LOOKING DATA SERIES WE HAVE, THEY WERE MARKET DATA AND INFLATION. THE FED WILL ALWAYS BE LATE BY NINE. BY THE TIME THE LABOR MARKET FALLS APART, IT'S TOO LATE. IT'S TRUE IT'S BEEN SOFTENING IN CERTAIN AREAS. I DON'T THINK YOU CAN DECLARE A RECESSION UNTIL THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE GOES UP A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF STUFF I THINK IT'S A LATE INDICATOR. IT WILL BE OBVIOUS THAT EVER -- THAT WE ARE IN A RECESSION WHEN THE UNEMPLOYMENT GO UP. COMPANIES CUT COSTS AND LABOR IS A BIG COMPONENT OF THAT. WE LOST A LOT OF LABOR PARTICIPANTS IN ONE THING THE FATHER'S ME ABOUT THIS RECESSION IS WE MAY SEE COMPANIES NOT WANT TO CUT LABOR AS MUCH THIS TIME. IF THAT'S THE CASE, THE EARNINGS DEGRADATION WILL BE WORSE THAN NORMAL BECAUSE THEY WILL HAVE TO CARRY THOSE BUSINESSES SLOWING DOWN. THAT'S AN UNKNOWN AT THIS POINT. ANNA: THANK YOU SO MUCH. COMING UP, TWO OF WALL STREET'S BIGGEST BANKS TELL EMPLOYEES THERE NO LONGER ANY REASON TO NOT BE IN THE OFFICE. WE WILL GET TO THAT SHORTLY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: GOLDMAN AND MORGAN ARE MAKING IT CLEAR TO GET YOUR STAFFERS BACK INTO THE OFFICE. I'M INTERESTED TO SEE HOW THIS AFFECTS EMPLOYEE MENTALITY. SAN ALI: THE WHOLE RETURN TO OFFICE DRAMA STARTED A LONG TIME OF GO AND GOLDMAN WAS AT THE FOREFRONT, BRINGING BACK EMPLOYEES EARLIER THAN OTHER BANKS AND ASKING PEOPLE TO COME IN FULL-TIME AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. THIS IS TURNING THE PAGE OF THE COVID PANDEMIC A LITTLE MORE AND SAYING WE WILL LIFT THE RESTRICTIONS AS WELL. THERE IS STILL A VACCINE MANDATE FOR PEOPLE BUT OTHER THAN THAT, THE TEST AND ARMEN'S ARE BEING LIFTED AND SO ARE CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS WHEN IT COMES TO BEING QUARANTINED IF YOU HAD EXPOSURE. IT CHANGES DEPENDING WHERE THEY ARE. THEY ARE TAKING AWAY NOTIFICATIONS AS FAR AS THE EMAIL. ANNA: IT'S INTERESTING THEY HAD A REGIONAL DISPARITY BUILDING HERE. WHAT ABOUT INCENTIVES? SOME OF THE COMPANIES BROUGHT IN FREE LUNCHES TO ENCOURAGE THEM BACK. SANALI: ONE OF THOSE PERKS WHERE THE COVID TESTING KITS YOU GOT. INSURANCE WILL COVER SOME OF THEM. A LOT OF THE PERKS WENT AWAY A LONG TIME AGO. THE IDEA OF FREE TRAVEL WITH UBER AND SOME OF THE STIPENDS THAT WERE GIVEN FOR FOOD. THAT WAS EXPECTED TO GO AWAY. THIS IS A MATTER OF THE PAGE TURNING POST LABOR DAY. NOW PEOPLE REALIZE THEY NEED TO GET BACK FASTER THAN THEY HAVE BEEN. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH FOR THE UP DATE. GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY AND THEIR POLICIES WITH SOME DIFFERENCES. COMING UP, MORE SIGNS OF SLUGGISHNESS IN THE U.S. HOUSING MARKET . ALIX: ABOUT ONE HOUR INTO THIS TRADING SESSION ON THE LAST DAY OF AUGUST. ABIGAIL: IT'S BEEN AN INTERESTING MONTH. YOU MIGHT'VE THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE A RALLY BUT NOT SO MUCH. LET'S GO BACK TO 2020 AND LOOK AT THE SET UP FOR THIS YEAR. THE BIG RALLY IN 2020 OUT OF THE PANDEMIC LOWS. STEADY AS SHE GOES. THE NASDAQ IN PARTICULAR DOWN SIX MONTHS OUT OF THIS YEAR BUT YOU CAN SEE AUGUST, ALL THE MAJOR AVERAGES INCLUDE THE RUSSELL 2000 ALL DOWN AFTER THAT RALLY. THIS CHARGE MAY ANSWER THE QUESTION OF WHETHER OR NOT THAT RALLY WAS A BEAR MARKET RALLY OR SOMETHING REAL THAT'S DECLINED IN AUGUST SUGGESTING THE BEAR MARKET RALLY WAS A BEAR MARKET RALLY ESPECIALLY GIVEN SEPTEMBERS A DIFFICULT TIME FOR STOCKS. AS THE IMPETUS FOR PRESSURE ON STOCKS THIS AUGUST, UNBELIEVABLE, YIELDS REALLY BACKING UP. ALL YIELDS UP SHORTLY HIGH -- UP SLIGHTLY HIGHER. RAISING RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS AT THE SEPTEMBER MEETING, THAT'S GIVING SUPPORT TO THE DOLLAR WHICH IS UP IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST. THIS YEAR AND LAST YEAR THAT MAKES STOCKS AND COMMODITIES LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE. TAKE A LOOK AT OIL OVER THE LAST THREE MONTHS. A BEAR MARKET OVER THAT TIME, OF THE WORST PERFORMANCE IN OIL SINCE GOING BACK TO THE PANDEMIC. I WAS MENTIONING HOW SEPTEMBERS THE MOST DIFFICULT MONTH FOR STOCKS, I WOULD'VE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE OCTOBER BUT IT IS SEPTEMBER. YOU CAN SEE THE NASDAQ OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AND TEDDY DO WELL ON A MONTHLY BASIS. DOWN 6/10 OF 1%. HERE WE ARE DOWN SIX MONTHS OUT OF EIGHT MONTHS FOR THE NASDAQ GOING INTO THAT SEASONAL DIFFICULT TIME. IT COULD BE CHALLENGING TO SAY THE LEAST. ANNA: THAT DOES NOT BODE WELL. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE AT THE LATEST ON THE MARKETS. MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS IN THE U.S. FELL AGAIN LAST WEEK DOWN 3.7%. WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT THE HOUSING MARKET. CHAIRMAN AND CEO AT DOUGLAS, HOWARD LORBER, ONE OF THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES. VERY NICE TO HAVE YOU WITH US. TELL US HOW THE MARKET SEEMS TO YOU. WE LOOK AT INTEREST RATES ON THE RISE AND WE HAVE BIG LEAPS AND WE THINK THIS MIGHT BE APPLYING PAIN TO THE MARKET AND WE SEE HEADLINES THAT SUGGEST IT. HOWARD: THE HEADLINES ARE WRONG WHEN THEY SAY IN A SLUGGISH MARKET IT'S ONLY COMPARED TO THE FULL MARKET OF 2021 WHICH WAS POST-PANDEMIC. A SLUGGISH MARKET WE ARE STILL BUBBLY IN BETTER SHAPE THAN 17, 18 AND 19 BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS WHERE THE TRACKING OF CONTRACTS OVER $4 MILLION IN NEW YORK CITY, TWO WEEKS AGO, LAST WEEK THERE WERE 21. SO I THINK THINGS ARE PRETTY STABLE, OF THE HIGH-END MARKET PERFORMING PROBABLY SOMEWHAT BETTER THAN THE MORE MODERATE MARKETS, BUT AGAIN, AS IT RELATES TO INTEREST RATES YOU WORRY A LOT OF AT INTEREST RATES BUT THE FACT IS THE INVERTED YIELD CURVE AND REALLY WHAT THAT SHOWS IS AT SOME POINT RATES WILL BE COMING DOWN. ALIX: I'M CURIOUS TALKING WITH THE HIGH-END MARKET, KIND OF YIELDS ARE WE SEEING. ARE WE SEEING ALL CASH DEALS, WE SEEING A LOT OF CONTINGENCIES BEING WAIVED LIKE IT WAS A YEAR AGO OR HAS THAT CRAZY -- MODERATED. HOWARD: THAT HAS MODERATED BUT IT DOESN'T MAKE THE MARKET SLUGGISH. IF YOU LOOK AT PALM BEACH PARTICULAR, THOSE PRICES WERE 50% 100% ONE YEAR. HOW LONG CAN THAT CONTINUE? THEY ARE NOT EVEN GOING DOWN THEY ARE JUST MODERATING PRICE, NO MORE BIG PRICE INCREASES AND MORE INVENTORY NOW STARTS TO COME ON THE MARKET. THAT'S WHEN THEY START PICKING UP AGAIN. ANNA: I WAS GOING TO ASK ABOUT INVENTORY. HOW DOES THAT LOOK RIGHT NOW? READING THE SAME HEADLINES ABOUT THE U.S. HOUSING MARKET MAKES YOU FEEL YOU WANT TO SELL WHAT YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE INDUSTRY. HOWARD: SLUGGISH IS A STATE OF MIND. I THINK IT'S BEEN A MUCH UNFAIR FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE TO SAY SLUGGISH BECAUSE AGAIN IT'S ONLY SLUGGISH COMPARED TO 2021, RIGHT NOW TYPICALLY WHAT HAPPENS DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS AND THE INVENTORY BUILDS UP -- THE INVENTORY GOES DOWN BECAUSE BROKERS ARE TELLING CUSTOMERS, PEOPLE ARE TRAVELING. IT'S NOT A GREAT TIME FOR SELLERS TO GO ON THE MARKET AND THEN ALL OF A SUDDEN SEPTEMBER AFTER LABOR DAY IT COMES ON THE MARKET AND MORE INVENTORY OUT OF MARKETS. AS IT RELATES TO THE HIGH-END I CAN ONLY TELL YOU WE SOLD THREE APARTMENTS THAT WERE TWO FOR AROUND 75 MILLION AND ONE FOR 50 MILLION THIS YEAR SO FAR. ALIX: THAT IS A LOT. HELP ME UNDERSTAND THEN IF WE GO FOR HYPER GROWTH THEN THERE'S THE NORMALIZATION BUCKET, THEN THERE IS AN ACTUAL SLOWDOWN. YOU DEFINITELY FEEL LIKE WERE NOT IN A SLOWDOWN YET, WE ARE AND MAYBE THE NORMALIZATION. WILL HE GET REAL MATERIAL SLOWDOWN IF THEY KEEP HIKING. IF WE ARE LOOKING AT 4% FOR A TERMINAL RATE, CAN WE GET A SLUGGISH HOUSING MARKET? HOWARD: THIS COUNTRY FOR SO MANY YEARS HAS BEEN ON THE SHORT END OF HOUSING, SO I DON'T THINK THAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN. AGAIN THE REALIZATION IS THE MARKET KEEPS GOING UP, THERE MAY BE SOME SLOWDOWN BUT I DON'T BELIEVE WILL BE A BIG SLOWDOWN. YOU HAVE TO LOOK, YOU CAN LOOK AT 2021. PROBABLY THE PEAK YEAR BEFORE THAT WAS AROUND 2015 OR 2016. STARTING IN 17 STARTED GOING DOWN AND 18 TO 19 AND THEN 20 WITH THE PANDEMIC STARTED AND THAT ALSO STARTED, 2021 COMES AND EVERYTHING GOES UP. I THINK THE AVERAGE PRICE INCREASE ALMOST MARKETS WAS AN THING LIKE 18% TO 20%. WE'VE NEVER SEEN THAT BEFORE. ANNA: STILL BITS OF NORMALIZATION. WHAT ABOUT FOREIGN BUYERS. THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN PUTTING SOME OF THOSE FOREIGN BUYERS OFF. OTHER SIGNS OF THAT CHANGING? HOWARD: YES. -- ALL THREE WERE FOREIGN BUYERS. FOREIGN BUYERS ARE VERY HIGH END , MAYBE THEY ARE DOING IT FOR DIFFERENT REASONS. ABSENT THIS A COUPLE OF TIMES BEFORE AND LAST TIME I WAS WITH YOU ON THE SHOW THAT I BELIEVE NEW YORK CITY IS GOING TO BE AND WILL BECOME THE NUMBER ONE SECOND-HOME MARKET FOR THE WORLD AS OPPOSED TO WHAT WAS PROBABLY BEFORE LONDON. ALL OF THESE HIGH END BUYERS ARE COMING OUT. THEY ARE PAYING MORE BECAUSE THEIR CURRENCIES ARE WEAKER THAN THE DOLLAR, BUT THEY THINK IT'S WHERE THEY WANT TO BE. ALIX: I HEAR WHAT YOU SAYING ABOUT THE HIGH END MARKET. DO YOU HAVE VISIBILITY INTO THE MORE MODERATE END? HOW IS THAT SECTION OF THE MARKET DOING? HOWARD: THAT SECTION IS DOING OK. IT IS NOT STRONG, BUT IT ALWAYS DOES OK. THAT'S INTERESTING BECAUSE I THINK PEOPLE AT THOSE LEVELS ARE MORE WORRIED ABOUT INTEREST RATES AND THE MORTGAGE RATES. WHEN YOU'RE IN THE HIGH END MARKETS YOU DON'T REALLY WORRY ABOUT THAT. THAT HAS HURT. I BELIEVE SOMETIME THIS YEAR THOSE RATES WILL MODERATE AND THEY WILL GO TO A BETTER ENVIRONMENT. IT'S NOT GOING TO GO TO WHERE IT WAS. NOT TOO MANY PEOPLE IN THEIR LIFETIME WILL SEE MORTGAGE RATES BE AS LOW AS THEY WERE. SO IT'S GOING TO MODERATE BUT IT WILL STILL BE GOOD AND PEOPLE NEED TO BUY HOUSES. ALIX: 275 IS MY FIX FOR 30. I HEAR YOU. HOWARD: WOULDN'T YOU BE HAPPY WITH THAT? ALIX: I AM VERY HAPPY WITH THAT. HOWARD: EVEN IF IT IS THREE OR 325, NOT SO BAD. ALIX: I YEAR YOUR POINT. -- I HEAR YOUR POINT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. UBS SAYING CREDIT MARKETS ARE UNDERPRICING FOR ASSESSING RISK. WE WILL SPEAK TO THE STRATEGIST BIND THAT CALL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > YOU ARE LOOKING AT A LIVE SHOT OF THE PRINCIPAL ROOM. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > KEEPING YOU UP TODAY WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS WHITE HOUSE RECORDS HELD IN A STORAGE ROOM AT DONALD TRUMP'S FLORIDA HOME -- THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THAT COULD HAVE BEEN AN ATTEMPT TO OBSTRUCT THE INVESTIGATION. THERE WAS A PHOTO FILES WHICH HAVE BEEN FOUND IN THE FORMER PRESIDENT'S HOME. INFLATION IN THE EURO ZONE IS SET A HIKE -- CONSUMER PRICE HIKE. THAT BEAT THE MEDIAN ESTIMATE IN A BLOOMBERG SURVEY AND IT STRENGTHENS THE CASE FOR THE EUROPEAN TO CONSIDER A JUMBO INTEREST RATE HIKE. EUROPE FACES THE RISK OF BLACKOUTS, RATIONING AND A SEVERE RECESSION. STARTING TODAY THERE WILL BE A HALT IN THE GAS FOR THE NORD STREAM 1 PIPELINE. FINDING ANOTHER EXCUSE TO CRACK DOWN. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: TALKING ABOUT THE FED, THE CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT DOESN'T EXPECT THEM TO CUT ANYTIME SOON. SHE IS HAWKISH TODAY. > > MY CURRENT VIEW IS IT'S NECESSARY TO MOVE THE FED FUNDS RATE UP ABOVE 4% BY EARLY NEXT YEAR AND HOLD IT THERE. I DO NOT ANTICIPATE THE FED CUTTING THE RATE NEXT YEAR. ALIX: WHAT WOULD THAT WIND OF MEANING FOR THE ECONOMY. TALKING ABOUT A GROWTH RECESSION. UBS IS WARNING THE CREDIT MARKET IS UNDERPRICING THAT FED HAWKISH MISS AND A RISK OF RECESSION. JOINING US AS THE HEAD OF CREDIT STRATEGY AT UBS. WHAT IS THE CREDIT MARKET PRICING IN? WHAT SHOULD THEY BE PRICING IN? > > THE MARKET WE THINK IS PRICING IN ABOUT A 20% TO 25 RISK OF RECESSION EARLY NEXT YEAR. IF YOU LOOK AT MILD VERSUS SEVERE RECESSION, PRICING AT ABOUT 30% RISK OF A MILD RECESSION. A 20% RISK OF A SEVERE RECESSION. GLOBAL MACRO ECONOMICS BASICALLY HAS THREE SIGNALS INTO THE RECESSION FRAMEWORK AND THE OVERALL AGGREGATE IS ABOUT 60%. WE WOULD ARGUE CREDIT MARKET IS WELL SHY OF PROCESSION RISKS. -- RECESSION RISKS. THAT'S BASICALLY KEYING ON A LOT OF THE GOODS DATA, OF THE YIELD CURVE MODEL WE THINK WE RUN IS AT ABOUT 71% IN THAT MARKET IS 15%. NOT JUST IN CORPORATE CREDIT BUT ALSO ALL FORMS OF CREDIT AND IS ALSO DRIVEN BY RESILIENT EARNINGS GROWTH. THAT'S WHERE WE THINK GOING FORWARD THE LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET IS REALLY GOING TO BE THE FIRST MARKET TO SHOW A RISE IN RATES AND DETERIORATION IN CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS WE ARE ALREADY SEEING THAT. WE'VE HIGHLIGHTED THIS BETWEEN THE DIFFERENT MODELS OF THE EXTREME AND WE ALSO THINK THERE WILL BE CONVERGENCE. ANNA: THIS THAT I ASSUME MEANS THE SPREAD MEANS TO WIDEN. IF A LOOK AT WHERE CREDIT SPREADS HAVE BEEN YOU GO BACK TO 2008, GOING BACK TO 2020 THEY ARE QUITE A BIT HIGHER. WHERE DO WE HAVE TO BE IN THE REALM OF RECENT HISTORY IN TERMS OF THE SPREADS TO FULLY PRICE AND THAT RISK OF RECESSION. > > IN TERMS OF RECESSION PRICING WE ARE THINKING FOR U.S. HIGH-YIELD SOMEWHERE IN THE CONTEXT OF 850, 900 BASIS POINTS. WE'RE ALSO THINKING SOMEWHERE IN THE CONTEXT OF 260 OR 270 BASIS POINTS. TO GET THE PRICING IN THE MARKET TODAY CLOSER TO WHERE OUR AGGREGATE MODEL IS AT ABOUT 60%, YOU WOULD STILL NEED TO SEE HIGH YIELDS ABOUT 100 TO 150 WIDER FROM CURRENT LEVELS. YOU NEED TO CIG 25 TO 30 BASIS POINTS. ALIX: WHAT'S YOUR BEST GUESS FOR WHY THAT HASN'T HAPPENED. > > I THINK THERE'S TWO THINGS THAT HAVE BEEN PERPLEXING MARKETS. THIS DYNAMIC BETWEEN GOODS AND SERVICES, SO A LOT OF THE RECESSION MODELS AND PUTTING THE HARD DATA MODELS ARE KEYING IN ON THE SLOWDOWN IN GOODS NOTWITHSTANDING THE COMMENTS FROM THE FORMER SPEAKER ON HOUSING, YOU ARE CLEARLY SEEING THAT SLOWDOWN. THE RATE OF CHANGE IS NEGATIVE AND THAT'S CAUSING AN ISSUE. THE SECOND ONE THAT'S UNIQUE IS THE NATURE OF THE COVID REBOUND, OF THE SHORT AND SHARP INCREASE IN CERTAINLY NOMINAL GDP AND EARNINGS WE ARE COMING OFF OF THAT AND BOTH OF THOSE THINGS, OF THE GOODS VERSUS SERVICE MIX WITH THE VOLATILITY IN NOMINAL GROWTH DRIVEN BY INFLATION AND YIELD GROWTH. I THINK IS WAS CAUSING THE MARKETS TO BE HIGHLY UNCERTAIN AGAIN. WE WOULD POINT OUT THIS DIVERGENCE ROOM WITH THE CREDIT MARKETS ARE PRICING AND CREDIT SIGNALS AND ARE HARD MACROECONOMIC SIGNALS IS ASHLEY THE LARGEST GOING BACK TO 1979. WE'VE NEVER SEEN THAT TYPE OF DIVERGENCE IN MANY DECADES. TO ME IT JUST UNDERSCORES THAT THERE WILL BE CONVERGENCE, WHETHER IT'S PRICES OF RECESSION , NEXT YEAR OR WHETHER IT MEANS THE AGGREGATE DATA IS RESILIENT. IT'S GOING TO BE SOME COMBINATION OF BOTH AND THAT'S WHAT WE ARE CAUTIOUS ON CREDIT. ANNA: SEPTEMBER TYPICALLY A VERY -- MONTH FOR CREDIT. FAIRLY BIG TECH WITH INVESTOR APPETITE COMING. > > THE FIRST THING I WOULD SAY, OF THE EARLY INDICATIONS ARE THE ISSUE WILL BE HEAVY SO ONE OF THE TAILWINDS IN THE MARKET PARTICULAR FOR HIGH YIELDS BROADLY U.S. CREDIT HAS BEEN LOW ISSUANCE. I DO BELIEVE THE MARKET GOING INTO SEPTEMBER WILL SEE FAIRLY STRONG PIPELINE AND THAT'S GOING TO BE WE THINK A HEADWIND. IF THE RISK APPETITE DETERIORATES. OUR LATEST PIECE REALLY KEYED IN ON THIS IS THE DEFAULT RISK IS GOING TO RISE AND THE FUNDAMENTALS WILL DETERIORATE AND I THINK THEY WILL DETERIORATE FASTER THAN INVESTORS ARE EXPECTING. WE ARE ALREADY SEEING PASS-THROUGH RATES OF RISING SHORT RATES INTO THE LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET IN TERMS OF HIGHER FUNDING COSTS AND HIGHER INTEREST EXPENSE THAT YOU HAVE SINGLE COVERAGE RATIO ALL BY ABOUT A HALF TERM AND I THINK GOING THROUGH INTO SEPTEMBER REALLY INTO OCTOBER WE WILL SEE A RISE IN THAT PRESSURE. I REALLY THINK Q3 EARNINGS FOR US WITH HIGH-YIELD MAINLY LEVERAGE LOAN ISSUERS, IT WILL BE WHERE THEY GET CONCERNED ABOUT THE EARNINGS OUTLOOK. I THINK THAT THAT MID-SEPTEMBER AND MID-OCTOBER IS CRITICAL. ALIX: WHAT ABOUT THE BANKRUPTCY RATE? > > OUR AGGREGATE MODELS ARE LOOKING AT POLICE FALLING 5%. THAT'S VERY CONSISTENT WITH THE SCENARIO WHICH SUGGESTED YOU JUST HAVE THE FED FUNDS UP TO 4%. AND YOU ASSUME THAT EARNINGS ARE STABLE. YOU SHOULD GET THE FULL RATES OF ABOUT 5%. THE REAL RISK IS THAT YOU GET A EARNINGS CONTRACTION AND I THINK IT'S A REAL RISK. THAT WOULD PUSH DEFAULT RATES CLOSER TO THE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS SO LEVERAGE LOANS FOR HIGH-YIELD THAT WOULD FALL MORE LIKE 6% TO 7%. THERE MORE NEGATIVE THAT I THINK. ANNA: THE CONVERSATION HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON THE U.S.. I WANT TO GET MORE GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE FINISH OFF. ANY DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN AND U.S. CREDIT MARKETS WE NEED TO BE AWARE OF? > > I'LL JUST SAY WE DO THINK EUROPE IS CERTAINLY CHEAPER, PARTICULARLY INVESTMENT-GRADE MARKET. WHAT THAT MEANS IS THE CONCERN IN THE MARKETPLACE AROUND SLOWING GROWTH, A EUROPEAN RECESSION AND OBVIOUSLY GAS SHUT OFF OR SOMEWHAT IN MARKETS. WE ARE CAUTIOUS IN EUROPE AS WELL BUT I DO THINK FROM A BUYING OPPORTUNITY STANDPOINT WE WILL BE LOOKING TO BUY EUROPEAN CREDIT RISK INTO ADDITIONAL WEAKNESS, A PARTICULAR YEAR END. THAT'S ALSO DRIVEN BY THE VIEW THAT WE ULTIMATELY THINK THE ECB WILL BE FASTER TO ADD LIQUIDITY SUPPORT BACK TO THE MARKET. THEY WILL NEED TO SOME EXTENT QUELL OR TRY AND ADDRESS THE ISSUE OF THE SUSTAINABILITY AND CONCERNS AROUND THE PERIPHERY. HAVING THE WILL REACT QUICKER THAN THE FED IN THE CONTEXT OF SOME EARLIER COMMENTS THAT YOU HAD ON THE SHOW AROUND THE FED WHEN WHETHER OR NOT THEY WILL HIKE AND OBVIOUSLY QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. THE BOTTOM LINE IS WE HAVE LOOKING TO BUY OPPORTUNISTICALLY HERE WITH EUROPEAN CREDIT. MAINLY ON VALUATION BUT ALSO ON THE ECB REACTION FUNCTION BEING MORE DOVISH BUT AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE END OF THE YEAR. ANNA: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ANNA: WELCOME BACK. LET'S GET YOU THROUGH SOME OF THE EUROPEAN ASSETS ON THE MOVE. AS WE HEAD TOWARDS THE CLOSE OF EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKET. BRENT CRUDE DOWN TODAY. SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ON SOME OF THE CONFIRMATIONS, TOLD NOT TO READ TOO MUCH INTO THESE, VERY MUCH THE END OF AUGUST DATA. ANOTHER MOVE ON THE BRENT CRUDE PRICE. DOWN BY ANOTHER 11% TODAY. THEY'RE COMING UP THOSE RECENT HIGHS. DOWN TO 236. IT SEEMS THE MARKET HAS BEEN TAKING SOME FROM WHAT'S BEEN GOING ON WITH STORAGE. WE ARE FROM GERMANY AND A MORE BROADER EUROPEAN NARRATIVE AROUND STORAGE RUNNING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. AHEAD OF THE WINTER OLYMPIC FASTER THAN ANTICIPATED. THERE IS THE CUTOFF RISK AND WE SEE THE STARTING DAY ONE OF A THREE DAY SHUTDOWN PLAN NOTIFIED BY THE KREMLIN AND WILL THAT TURN BACK ON. EURO-DOLLAR UP BY 4/10 OF 1%. IT FELL ON THE BACK OF THAT STRONGER THAN ANTICIPATED INFLATION FOR THE EURO ZONE ON WEAKNESS WITH FEARS FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY. MORE AND MORE PEOPLE COMING OUT WITH MORE HAWKISH CALLS ON THE ECB NOW THE MARKET IS PRICING AND 75 BASIS POINTS IN SEPTEMBER. COMING UP, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, PLENTY OF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.