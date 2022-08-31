Beyond the Bell 08/31/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market closed starts right now just about two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak counting down to the closing bell here to help take us beyond that bell. It's a global symbol cost. It's Katie Greifeld filling in for Carol Massar Tim of bringing together You Tube radio TV audiences to really discuss what has been a very volatile day. You're looking at the intraday swings on the S & P. We were hired by one point three percent. We now close out lower by six tenths of a percent. Katie can't just say the intro lacks a certain gravitas when it's just me. But doing my best. Here you are. Quietly chuckling Let's talk a little bit. After hearing this for there was never there is no such world where Katie Greifeld and gravitas cannot be put together. I'm going to take that and I'm gonna put you in my back pocket and move swiftly along here because like you said we have seen a really interesting flip here. It looks like the S & P 500 I know maybe wanted to go green at some point but not so much right now. Interesting to see tech sort of the all out performer here. That hasn't been the case recently but an interesting dynamic that we're seeing at one point. Tech had gone positive down. It's really interesting that it's relative outperformed Ron days when Shinola yields are really rising and continuing to rise significantly. So we've highlighted that 347 to your yields still the highest and we haven't seen since 2007. And really finally getting another big lift here out longer out on that yield curve. I think that intraday volatility in that longer end of the yield curve just even the 10 year alone has really you know was lower for a minute on the day. And then it really spiked much higher. And you're looking at a three 17 nearly as we head into the close. And I was from 330 that volumes when he started to pick up as well on the S & P. So we are seeing actually a little bit more elevation as we head towards this close a bit more commitment to the selling pressure. In fact volumes now about 9 percent over where they have been over the last 20 days. We're looking at an eight tenths of a percent sell off on the S & P three thousand nine hundred and fifty five is why we closed 31 points to the downside. We're seeing in the NASDAQ despite the cheering it was a down day that to six tenths of a cent lower sixty seven points eleven thousand eight hundred and sixteen and volumes actually managing to be underwhelming versus where we were the last 20 days. Volumes are higher on the Dow and the Russell 2000 took a bit of a nosedive just into this market close. And we're seeing overall it under pressure as well to the tune of eight tenths of a percent. And if you dig into the numbers on the S & P 500 you had 85 stocks finish in the green. That means over 400 were in the red. And that is definitely reflected at the overall index level with those losses. Same to on the sector level. For a radio audience will make sure to tweet this out to the best performers the worst performers. It is all read entirely on the screen except for one. There was one sector that ended up in the green. Its media and entertainment companies are up three tenths of one percent. Everything else just really looked like it was pulling the weight downwards. I'll bring you down just some of the worst performers as well. It looks sort of classic Rascoff. A lot of this is technology and hardware semiconductor equipment telecom services. But then you get some of that just durables in there the household products. The retailing segment in their key. Those are off as much as one and a half percent. So maybe have a little bit more of a mixed bag down at the bottom of the screen too. A mixed bag. Also when you look at some of the corporate news that we got today sort of a tale of two turnarounds emerging. Of course you've got to start with Bed Bath and Beyond unveiling its own turnaround plan which involves shutting 150 stores cutting 20 percent of its workforce again trying to reduce costs. But you look at the stock reaction closing over 21 percent lower. You contrast that to what we got from SNAP. Also saying that it's going to trim its workforce to the tune of about 20 percent bringing on Jerry Hunter as C O shareholders. Very happy there. Shares up almost 9 percent or so. So really interesting to see that sort of different shareholder reaction. I did want talk about MicroStrategy. This is an interesting one. Just news today that Washington D.C. is going to sue MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor for tax fraud. They are claiming that he skipped out on paying more than 25 million dollars in income taxes. That could explain why the stock is down about three point six percent even though you did see a little bit of a lift in Bitcoin. And I wanted to end with Chewy sort of sticking with the Ryan Cohen theme. Chewy said that it's cutting its revenue outlook and said the customer growth has slowed. That's showing up in the shares. Tiller I guess we are not buying enough cat food. OK we got to keep going then. Just you two. And then added a healthy dose of Sonali Basak with the dog food and you're basically craving propping up this pet food commodity space. I'm looking at commodities more broadly and has been actually a down day. Interestingly we've usually seen commodities be the outperforming certainly on the. From the year but on the month we saw that sea oil roll over and we've got Brent crude up by two point eight percent on the day on the month. We're seeing actually third month third overall month of declines that we're seeing for oil. That is the worst losing streak in a couple of years now. And we're seeing this pressure at ninety five dollars a barrel. Interesting that we still see inflation so high over in Europe. Business WTI crude come up by two point nine percent. And indeed we did see real weakness in Europe paying natural gas prices again today as many start to hope that we've built up some sort of a supply in the wells. Well in the overall storage going into the winter period but still the anxiety around the overall supply chain coming from Russia is want to be keeping an eye on when it comes to the ECB. Let's talk about the ECB because of course this is a area of focus with the euro actually outperforming a strengthening of three tenths of a percent because we are expecting maybe a 75 basis point hike from then when you see inflation come in at nine point one percent. Yes somewhat backward looking with gas prices rolling over. But it still speaks to the food inflation the rental inflation and the real bind that the economies find themselves in. We saw of course the Canadian dollar the loonie weaker as we see oil drop off. Norwegian krona again really linked to the oil market is weaker to one point three percent and really was a story of the dollar on the flat side. Mixed picture. We saw money moving into Norwegian debt maybe in a bit of a haven bid as oil rolls over. But money moving out of U.K. get debt and indeed Portuguese Belgium. It was a sell off in European bond markets. Taylor. Same here. Caroline within full faith and credit as we always do. Yields really sort of lifting up here all the way across the curve. 40 even now seven basis points all the way across is you really get a lift up in the two year which I know it's been such a big focus of course for the Federal Reserve in today not thinking about lower growth on the horizon and the signals that you would get if yields were falling on tens and thirties but instead more of that reflation free inflationary yield as well. We wrap up the month journaling for me when we think about sort of the Federal Reserve if we think about tighter financial conditions whether it comes in yields nominal real to rising but also in S & P 500 that closes 4 percent down in August and NASDAQ one hundred that loses 5 percent in August. Sort of these big monthly round numbers that we think about. And sort of all the ripple effects on what these tighter financial conditions look like. And for you I did go back and see when was the last time we lost that much money in the stock market. And it was not last month but it was the month before that. Let's take a look at what the Fed had to say. Fed officials have been stressing that they're committed to defeating inflation but they're vague about how big that policy move is going to be about a master president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. She spoke earlier in Dayton Ohio. The size of rate increases at any particular FOMC meeting and the Pete Fed funds rate will depend on the economic and the inflation outlook which depends on the assessment of how rapidly aggregate demand and supply are coming back into better balance and price pressures are being reduced. You think about her comments right there about fighting inflation and we've been calling it to do what it takes for chorus. But you also think about what this means if Powell somehow abandons that soft landing and looks towards that other reality of a growth recession which might not be as painful as a so-called hard landing but painful in its own right. Katie. Yeah it's hard to say. On the spectrum of pain we're a growth recession falls in between a soft and a hard landing. But it is interesting to sort of boil down all the Fed speak that we've gotten. And man I hope he keeps coming because it gives us something to talk about. But again it feels like they're trying hard to make the case that they're going to be aggressive here but not get married too much to the specifics of what size of a rate hike. And remember Pell basically did away with forward guidance at the last Fed meeting. And I remember the narrative at the time was OK we have two inflation prints. We have one jobs report before the September meeting with Friday's unemployment report. We just have one box left to check and that's CPI. An interesting me. You'll get a little hint of that as to what a wage inflation looks like. ADP it's a new set of figures a new methodology but it did show if you're actually leaving your company joining another you get an uptick of about 16 percent in pay. You get to 7 percent if you're just on average getting more. I mean managing to push for yourself within the company that you already work. And but it's also interesting though that overall we all getting these not just only Fed remarks but micro data. And I think really what speaks to me is that the snaps of this world the fact that we've got Bed Bath and Beyond what are we going to see in terms of the job losses and well that come out in the bigger data. The biggest question I have about SNAP Bed Bath and Beyond was this macro headwinds or is this execution of two companies that are struggling to execute. My answer this morning to John Farrell was I think a little bit of both but I'm really excited to dive into that a little bit more. I know that we on TV have some great analysts coming up to help do that but the macro headwinds are legit concerns here. Katie. Well the question I have about SNAP is who uses it. I haven't thought about that. Are you not Genzyme and not GNC. I'm on. You're just on. Tick tock. I'm trying. This I'm trying to be on it. A lot of a lot of big questions will about be real. Say that again when you want to be real. No I've thought about it. Isn't that embarrassing. In any case guys we can't. Why. Instagram's just stealing that methodology to say oh I'll just wait for them to repackage it. But in any case that does it for across platform coverage of the market close on Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube. We'll be back tomorrow at the same time same place.