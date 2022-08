00:00

KAILEY: WE HAVE HAD SOME PRETTY HAWKISH WARM UP ACTS. KAILEY: WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THAT IT DID NOT WEIGH ON RISK SENTIMENT IN THE U.S. YESTERDAY. HE DID NOT OVERNIGHT EITHER. THERE'S A FEW TENS OF 1%. CHINESE TECH STOCKS ALSO HAVE LISTINGS HERE IN THE U.S. AFTER REPORTS THAT THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE GETTING CLOSER TO RULES THAT COULD PREVENT STOCKS FROM -- ADR WAS ABOUT 8%. IN ASIAN SESSION THEY WERE UP MORE THAN 5%. THERE IS SOME FEEDTHROUGH TO THAT WITH MARKETS. 10675. IT IS A STRONGER DOLLAR STORY. PRETTY MUCH AGAINST EVERYTHING WEAKENING AGAINST THE DOLLAR. > > THE STRONGER DOLLAR STORY MAY BE PLAYING A PICTURE. NOTE REAL SELLING CONDITION. A LITTLE BIT OF A PULLBACK IN THE MARKET. THEY HAVE A 1.4% GAIN IN YESTERDAY'S SESSION. THE YIELD IS HIGHER. WE ARE SEEING SOME MASSIVE MOVES AS WELL. COMPARE TO OTHER CURRENCIES, WE ARE SEEING SOME MOVES. IT IS UNCHANGED. WE ARE LOOKING TO SPECIFIC CURRENCIES. SPEAKING OF THAT RIPPLE EFFECT. THE ARE DOWN. IS THAT SOME SORT OF CRYSTAL BALL? ANNA: EUROPEAN MAP IS A PICTURE OF A TRADING DAY. IT IS BOTH. AS A RESULT, WE ARE PRETTY FLAT ACROSS EQUITY MARKETS. LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE QUALITIES AND STOCKS. DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT GAS PRICES WHEN THEY GO HIGHER BUT IT IS IMPORTANT TO MENTION WHEN THEY COME DOWN. NATURAL GAS PRICES ARE STILL ELEVATED. IT IS COMING DOWN. NOW, DOWN BY AROUND 6%. THIS IS EIGHT U.K. LISTING BUSINESS. ANALYSTS ARE SAYING THAT SOME OF THAT CHANGE ARE AROUND FEDERALLY FUNDED RESEARCH. THAT IS GOING TO LIFT WHAT THEY ARE ABLE TO MAKE. AS A RESULT, THAT STOCK IS WEAKER. THAT COULD BE SOMETHING TO WATCH IN THAT UNITED STATES. THEY COULD HAVE PUT IN HERE IN GSK. JOB MAKERS RISING ON THAT STORY. A RULING FOR A JUDGE IN FLORIDA HAS INVESTORS ASKING WHAT KIND OF SETTLEMENTS MIGHT BE NEEDED FOR THOSE WHO CLAIM THEIR CANCERS ARE CAUSED BY ANTACIDS. AS A RESULT, WE ARE SEEING SOME SPECULATION THOSE PAYMENTS WILL BE REDUCED AND WE'RE SEEING SHARE PRICES MOVE HIGHER. WE SEE THIS UP BY 19%. A CANADIAN COMPANY HAS MADE AN OFFER FOR THAT BUSINESS. KAILEY: I GUESS IT DOES HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH FUNDAMENTALS. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS AHEAD TODAY. THE ALL-IMPORTANT UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN SENTIMENT. IT IS REALLY ALL ABOUT POWELL. THEY WILL BE SPEAKING AT 3:00 P.M. IN LONDON. BUCKLE UP. KRITI: WE HAVE BEEN ALL WEEK LONG. THEY SPOKE TO THE FED PRESIDENT YESTERDAY. SHE SIGNALED INTEREST RATES WILL CONTINUE TO GO UP TO FIGHT INFLATION. > > WE HAVE MORE ROOM TO GO. SOME OF THAT SEEMS REMARKABLE TO ME. > > OVER 4%? > > IT COULD BE WELL OVER 4%. I THINK YOU WOULD HAVE TO WATCH THE DATA SIGNS. KRITI: MARKETS ARE GOING INTO THIS WITH SOME HAWKISH STATEMENTS. WHAT WILL THE REACTION LOOK LIKE? > > THAT DEPENDS ON WHAT JAY POWELL SAYS. I THINK WHAT MARKETS ARE LOOKING FOR AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS SPECIFICITY. THIS IS OVER THE MAGNITUDE AND EXTENT OF RATE HIKES. THEY ALREADY DELIVERED MORE THAN 200 BASIS POINTS OF RATE HIKES THIS YEAR ALONE. ESPECIALLY GIVEN PRICING FOR WHERE THAT TERMINAL RATE IS GOING TO BE. THE PROBLEM IS THAT IT SOUNDS LIKE A LOT OF FED OFFICIALS HAVE SPOKEN AHEAD OF JAY POWELL HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO INDICATE ANY SPECIFIC LEVEL. THE FED IS STILL DATA-DEPENDENT AT THIS POINT. MARKETS REALLY WANT THAT SPECIFIC INDICATION WITH HOW HEIGHTS -- HOW HEIGHT RATES WILL GO. WE DON'T KNOW IF JAY POWELL BE ABLE TO DELIVER TO THAT. ANNA: WHAT ABOUT THE DEBATE AROUND THE TERMINAL RATE? > > THAT IS VERY MUCH THE FOCAL POINT. THEY CAN AGREE THAT THE TERMINAL RATE IS POTENTIALLY GOING TO SETTLE TO AROUND 4%. THAT LEVEL WAS A WHOLE PERCENTAGE POINT LOWER. THIS IS HOW FAR WE HAVE COME IN TERMS OF INFLATION LEVELS THAT WE HAVE SEEN. THERE IS VERY MUCH THE EXPECTATION TO GO EVEN HIGHER AND PERHAPS OVERSHOOT. IT JUST DEPENDS ON WHERE IT SETTLES. ALSO, HOW LONG IT WILL STAY THERE FOR BEFORE THEY HAVE TO START CUTTING. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL BRING YOU LIVE COVERAGE OF JAY POWELL'S SPEECH AND JACKSON HOLE. MEANWHILE, THE AVERAGE U.K. HOUSEHOLD WILL PAY ALMOST TRIPLE THE PRICE TO KEEP THEIR HOME -- COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. I SPOKE WITH A CEO YESTERDAY ABOUT THOSE RISING ENERGY PRICES. > > CUSTOMERS WILL REALLY STRUGGLE THIS WINTER. IT IS ABSOLUTELY HORRENDOUS. KAILEY: WE ARE JOINED WITH A BLOOMBERG WORKED -- A BLOOMBERG REPORTER. WHAT IS THE SCALE OF THE RISE AND HOW HORRENDOUS THEY GET? > > IT IS SOMETHING UNPRECEDENTED RIGHT NOW. SOME PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT THIS AS AN 18% HIKE. THE KEY THING ABOUT NOW, IT IS ALREADY TREMENDOUSLY PRICED IN. LOOKING DOWN THE TRACKS, BOTH OF THOSE WILL BE EVEN HIGHER BASED ON MARKET PRICES THAT WE WILL SEE IN OCTOBER. THIS IS REALLY SOMETHING THAT IS UNSUSTAINABLE FOR THE U.K. ECONOMY WITHOUT GOVERNMENT HELP. ANNA: WE ARE IN THE MIDST OF A LEADERSHIP CONTEST. THEY ARE TRYING TO FIND A NEW PRIME MINISTER FOR THE COUNTRY. > > SOME PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE PUTTING SOMETHING IN THE WORKS. NOTE NEW POLICY DECISIONS COULD BE MADE. THE CHANCELLOR SAYING THEY ARE WORKING TO PREPARE FOR OPTIONS. REALISTICALLY, WITH WHATEVER IT TAKES, WE WILL BE SEEING ANYTHING FROM FREEZING BILLS WHICH THE LABOR PARTY AND OPPOSITION PARTY IS PROPOSING. ALSO, FURTHER HANDOUTS CALLING 48 100 BILLION DOLLAR DEFICIT FUND. ALL OF THESE OPTIONS WILL COST THE GOVERNMENT A LOT OF MONEY. YOU ARE ALSO TALKING ABOUT HOW WE WILL SMOOTH INFLATION. SHOCK COMING IN OCTOBER WILL BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST SHOCKS THAT THE U.K. HAS HAD IN RECENT HISTORY. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. FROM POLITICAL ISSUES IN THE U.K. TO POLITICS IN THE U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN KICKED OFF HIS MIDTERM ELECTION EFFORT. HE TESTED HIS EFFORT COMPARED TO WHAT THEY SAY WILL BE INACTIVE TWO MONTHS OF TOUTING ACHIEVEMENTS FOR CANDIDATES. PRES. BIDEN: I WANT TO BE CLEAR ABOUT WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT. YOUR RIGHT TO CHOOSE IS ON THE BALLOT. [APPLAUSE] THE SOCIAL SECURITY YOU PAID FOR FROM THE TIME YOU HAD A JOB IS ON THE BALLOT. THE SAFETY OF YOUR KIDS FROM GUN VIOLENCE IS ON THE BALLOT. THIS IS NOT HYPERLOOP -- NOT HYPERBOLE, THE VERY SURVIVAL OF OUR PLANET IS ON THE BALLOT. KAILEY: WE ARE JOINED BY ANOTHER REPORTER. HOW DOES THIS MESSAGE RESONATE WITH VOTERS? IS THE TIDE SHIFTING A BIT? > > THERE IS A SENSE THAT THE TIDE IS SHIFTING. THE PERSPECTIVES ARE THAT THESE MIDTERMS WILL BE GREAT FOR REPUBLICANS. THEY HAVE HIGH INFLATION THAT THEY CAN GO AHEAD AND CRITICIZE DEMOCRATS FOUR. DEMOCRATS ARE STARTING TO FEEL BETTER. THEY ARE ABLE TO PASS THEIR MAJOR INITIATIVES TO CONGRESS AND THEY HAD A REALLY KEY VICTORY IN A SPECIAL ELECTION. DEMOCRATS ARE FEELING VERY GOOD RIGHT NOW. HE IS STILL HAVING TROUBLE WITH HIS APPROVAL RATINGS. THEY ARE AT 41%. THAT IS SLIGHTLY ABOVE WHERE HE WAS IN JULY. IT IS NOT REALLY HIGH. IT COULD IMPACT LOVE CANDIDATES DOWN THE BALLOT. YOU'VE ALREADY SEEN A NUMBER OF DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN. HE EVEN JOKED THAT WOULD EITHER CAMPAIGN ON BEFORE OR AGAINST SENATORS. WE SEE THAT CONFIDENCE BUT IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THIS PLAYS INTO THE HOUSE AND SENATE. KRITI: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE OTHER SIDE OF THE AISLE. WHAT IS THE LATEST ON TRUMP? > > YESTERDAY, WE DID HEAR A FEDERAL JUDGE SAY THE CERTAIN PARTS OF THE AFTER DAVID COULD BE MADE PUBLIC. THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO PROTECT CERTAIN THINGS THAT WE ARE EXPECTING THEM TO RELEASE THAT REDACTED AFFIDAVIT. THIS HAS BEEN A HUGE STORY AMONG REPUBLICANS. LOTS OF FOLKS ARE WONDERING HOW DEEP THIS INVESTIGATION GOES. AND IF THAT COULD HAVE AN IMPACT ON HIS POTENTIAL RUN IN 2024 AND HOW VOTERS SEE REPUBLICANS. CERTAINLY, WE ARE NOT GOING TO SEE EVERYTHING. A LOT WILL BE REACTED -- REDACTED. WE WILL BE LOOKING CLOSELY TO SEE ABOUT THAT UNPRECEDENTED SEARCH EARLIER THIS MONTH. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR REPORTING FROM WASHINGTON. LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS AND LOOK AT STOCKS. I WANT TO BEGIN WITH A DEAL THAT MIGHT NOT ACTUALLY HAPPEN. BLOOMBERG IS REPORTING THAT THERE IS SOME DIFFICULTY OVERPRICE. AS A RESULT, WORK IS NOT YET TRADING. THERE IS SOME NEWS OUT THERE WITH SOME DISAPPOINTING REVENUE