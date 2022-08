00:00

You stopped me with your Guardian essay of the other day where you reaffirm the Olivier Blanchard 4 percent inflation of another time and place his colleague out Posen says as well. Okay maybe 3 percent but why are we still talking 2 percent as we will hear from Chairman Powell. Today is a 2 percent level of inflation dead. Well my concern is that getting down from where we currently are to 4 percent cent one can see a root there involving some increases in interest rates obviously. But also as if we assume that energy price rises will not remain as they are now then we can start to see how we might get back. I think that the pressure to get back down to 2 per cent is going to involve some very unpleasant decisions by the Fed and indeed by the Bank of England. And we may not have that political support. So what I am concerned about is that on the current regime the central banks are set up to fail. And I think that would be a bad outcome and then would be putting at risk the whole basis of independence. So I'm wondering if we can't find a way of softening this and saying well we can get back perhaps eventually to 2 percent but in the meantime maybe we allow and provide for a slightly higher target in the adjustment phase. That's really my point.